Blue Line Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1395 Commerce Way, Attleboro, MA 02703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA - Baja's Grill Express
No Reviews
68 Washington Street South Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
No Reviews
88 Union Street attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant
Miller's Roast Beef - South Attleboro
No Reviews
734 Newport Avenue South Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant