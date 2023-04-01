Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Line Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1395 Commerce Way

Attleboro, MA 02703

Sandwiches

Blue Line Sandwich

$9.99

Californian

$9.99

Vermonter

$9.99

Classic Tuna

$8.50

PPT

$9.99

Hot Dog

$3.29

Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Grilled Cheese Tomato

$8.59

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$8.99

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$8.99

The Hat Trick

$8.99

Grab and Go Turkey

$6.99

Grab and go Combo

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Baked Goods

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel with Peanut BUtter

$3.75

Bagel With Butter

$2.99

Bagels For the Team with cream cheese

$23.99

Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Bun

$2.99

Apple Turnover

$2.99

Cookie

$3.00

Donut

$1.89

Smoothies

Banna

$3.99+

Sunrise Strawberry

$3.99+

Wild Watermelon

$3.99+

Mello Mango

$3.99+Out of stock

Tropical Harmony

$3.99+

Pineapple

$3.99+

Strawberry/Banana

$3.99+

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.75+

Reg

$3.75+

Decaf

$3.75+

Ice coffee

$4.00+

Flavor

$3.75+

Hot Coco

$3.75+

French Vanilla Cappacino

$3.75+

Mug Refill

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Hot Dog

$3.29

Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Individual pizza

$6.39

Misc

Chips

$1.75

Soda

$2.25

Gatorade

$3.00

Water

$2.25

Celsius

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Rockstar

$3.00

Muscle Milk

$3.00

Bubley

$2.25

Juice

$2.75

Donut

Boston Creme

$1.89

Choc Frost

$1.89

Sprinkles

$1.89

Glazed

$1.89

Double Choc

$1.89

Cups

Small

$0.25

Med

$0.50

Large

$0.75

Hot Dog Combo with Smoothie

Hot dog Combo

$8.00

Vermonter Tournament Special

Vermonter with chips and a Drink

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1395 Commerce Way, Attleboro, MA 02703

Directions

