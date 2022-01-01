Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Line Grille - Blue Line Trolly Library Station

632 Reviews

$$

4112 Brownsville Rd

South Park, PA 15129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Piittsburgh'er Salad
Naked Dog

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

A fresh grilled chicken breast, and shredded cheddar & Monterey cheese melted inside a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce and salsa with sour cream on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Shredded cheddar and Monterey cheese melted inside a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Fresh Cut Fries Small

$5.50

Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection.

Fresh Cut Fries Large

$7.50

Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection.

Bacon N Cheese Fries Small

$7.75

Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection topped with melted cheese and bacon.

Bacon N Cheese Fries Large

$10.00

Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection topped with melted cheese and bacon.

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Finely diced house made slaw.

Sweet Potato Fries Small

$6.50

Sweet potato fries served with house made Blue Line Zesty sauce on the side.

Sweet Potato Fries Large

$8.50

Served with house made Blue Line line zesty sauce on the side.

Mac Daddy Fries Small

$8.50

Bacon, cheese, and mac and cheese fries with a side of ranch.

Mac Daddy Fries large

$11.50

Bacon, cheese, and mac and cheese fries with a side of ranch.

Fry Toppings

$0.50

Cajun seasoning Garlic salt Malt vinegar Onion salt BBQ seasoning Ask, we may have.

Cheese Fries Small

$6.50

Bbq Ribs 1 Side

$35.00

Subs

Grilled Chicken Sub W/ Side of Honey Mustard

$13.50

Fresh grilled chicken breast on a toasted 8-inch hoagie roll, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing and a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries $1.99.

Buffalo Chicken Sub W/ Side of Blue Cheese

$13.50

Fresh grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing and a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries $1.99.

Philly Cheese Burgh'er Sub /w Wiz W/ Side of Chipotle Mayo

$13.75

Philly style with cheese wiz on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll, with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo dressing with a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries -$1.99.

All American Sub

$12.75

Fresh cut turkey breast, ham, and provolone cheese on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing with a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries $1.99.

Salads

Piittsburgh'er Salad

$14.50

PittsBURGH’ER style, choice of a fresh grilled or buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, fresh cut fries, topped with a fried egg. Served with a side of ranch dressing. All salads include a garlic toasted bread wedge.

Chef Salad

$12.75

Lettuce Greens with ham, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with a side of Italian dressing. All salads include a toasted bread wedge.

House Salad Small

$5.00

Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, and cheese and choice of dressing. Choose from the following: Ranch, blue cheese, Italian, honey mustard, Blue Line Zesty house, & Vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$7.50

Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, and cheese and choice of dressing. Choose from the following: Ranch, blue cheese, Italian, honey mustard, Blue Line Zesty house, & Vinaigrette

House Salad With Chicken

$13.50

A fresh grilled chicken breast with Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, and cheese and choice of dressing. Choose from the following: Ranch, blue cheese, Italian, honey mustard, Blue Line Zesty house, & Vinaigrette

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

A grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese with a side of honey mustard dressing. Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato and onion served with chips. Substitute fresh cut fries for chips 1.49.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

A grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, provolone cheese with a side of buffalo sauce. Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato and onion served with chips. Substitute fresh cut fries for chips 1.49.

BBQ & Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

A grilled BBQ chicken breast, Swiss cheese, with a side of honey mustard dressing. Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato and onion served with chips. Substitute fresh cut fries for chips 1.49.

Upgrade To Fries

$1.99

Add fresh cut fries in place of chips 1.99

Burgh'ers

Triple B Burgh'er Single Patty

$13.50

BBQ, Bacon, & Buffalo sauce Burgh’er. Topped with onion rings, cheddar cheese, and spicy barbecue sauce. Served on a buttery Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. With a bag of Chips. Up-grade to Fresh Cut Fries + $1.49. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +$1.00

Triple B Burgh'er Double Patty

$15.50

BBQ, Bacon, & Buffalo sauce Burgh’er. Topped with onion rings, cheddar cheese, and spicy barbecue sauce. Served on a buttery Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. With a bag of Chips. Up-grade to Fresh Cut Fries + $1.49. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +$1.00

Loaded Pittsburgh'er Single Patty

$14.50

PittsBURGH’ER style, topped with Bacon, American cheese, Fresh Cut Fries, and slaw. Add a fried egg +1.00 Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato onion on the side. With a bag of chips. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +$1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries +$1.49

Loaded Pittsburgh'er Double Patty

$16.50

PittsBURGH’ER style, topped with bacon, American cheese, fresh cut fries, and slaw. Add a fried egg +1.00 Served on a buttery brioche roll, with chips and lettuce tomato onion on the side. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries +1.99

Dough Boy Burgh'er Single Patty

$14.50

A double juicy Burgh’er on Sourdough bread with American & Swiss cheese, fried egg, and Blue Line Zesty sauce served with a bag of chips. Pretzel roll or gluten-free bun +$1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries for 1.49

Dough Boy Burgh'er Double Patty

$15.99

A double juicy Burgh’er on Sourdough bread with American & Swiss cheese, fried egg, and Blue Line Zesty sauce served with a bag of chips. Pretzel roll or gluten-free bun +$1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries for 1.49

Gobble Gobble Turkey Burgh'er

$13.50

Thick and juicy turkey burger with Swiss cheese and a side of honey mustard dressing. Served on a buttery brioche roll with chips. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +1.00 Bacon +1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries for 1.49

Upgraded To Fries

$1.99

Cheese Burgh'er Single W/Fries/Soda

$12.50

Burgh'er w/cheese and fresh cut fries.

Cheese Burgh'er Double W/ Fries/ Soda

$14.50

Burgh'er Single NO Cheese W/ Fries/ Soda

$11.50

Burgh'er Double NO Cheese W/ Fries/ Soda

$12.50

Dogs

The Chicago Dog

$6.99

Grilled skinless Quarter pound hot dog seasoned with celery salt. Topped with tomato, diced onion, pickle spear, sport peppers, neon green relish and yellow mustard. Served on a gourmet Poppy Seed hot dog bun. With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Grilled skinless Quarter pound hot dog with our house made Chili and topped with melted cheese. With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49

Mac N Cheese Dog

$6.99

Grilled Quarter pound hot dog topped with melted cheese and Mac 'n Cheese. With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49

Stuffed Cheese N Bacon Dog

$7.50

Grilled Quarter pound skinless hot dog stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon, and then deep fried! With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49

Naked Dog

$5.99

A Quarter pound Hot Dog served on a fresh Gourmet Hot Dog roll. Served with a bag of chips. Upgrade to Fresh Cut Fries + $1.49

Kids Menu

Little Hawks/Eagles/Rams Burger Plain

$10.50

Little Hawks/Eagles/Rams burger Cheese

$11.50

Kids Mac & Cheese w/fries

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Little Hawks/Eagles/Rams Hotdog

$7.50

Little Hawks/Eagles/Rams Hotdog with Cheese

$8.50

Drinks

Bottled Water -16.9oz

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

$1.99

Coffee

Decaf

$1.99Out of stock

Regular

$1.99Out of stock

Upgrade to Fries

Up Graded To Fries

$1.99

Breakfast Menu

French Toast

$9.99

Three slices of thick Texas Style French toast with powdered sugar with maple syrup and a side of fruit. Make it Special :)- A la mode with 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream +$0.99

Pancakes

$8.99

Three house made delicious pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with a side of fruit and a side of maple syrup. Diet Syrup available upon request.

A La Carte Sides

Burrito Grande

$13.99

A massive 12 inch tortilla stuffed with home fries, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and salsa with sour cream on the side.

Country Breakfast

$12.99

You Choose: 2 Eggs –scrambled or fried Meats –bacon, ham, or sausage Side– home fries or fruit Bread– Sour dough, wheat, Texas toast, English muffin

Omelets

$12.99

BYO– Your Way 3 eggs served with Home Fries or Fruit Choose One of Each Veggies Meats Cheese Mushrooms Bacon American Onions Ham Cheddar Peppers Sausage Provolone Tomatoes Swiss Mixed Cheese Additional Toppings +1.00 Bacon-$2

Build Your Own Breakfast sandwich

$11.99

BYO– Your Way Choose One of Each Breads Meats Cheese Brioche Bun Bacon American Sour Dough Ham Cheddar Wheat Sausage Provolone English Muffin Add 1 +1.00 Swiss with Two eggs -Fried or Scrambled and choice of Home Fries or Fruit

Single Pancake

$2.75

Beer Battered Fish-Fresh Cut Fries- Slaw-drink side cocktail & tarter

Beer battered fish sandwich on a 8 inch hoagie roll served with fresh cut fries, house made cole slaw, and a small fountain drink. Cocktail and tarter on the side.

Beer Battered Fish- Fresh Cut Fries- House Made Slaw with Drink

$12.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4112 Brownsville Rd, South Park, PA 15129

Directions

Gallery
Blue Line Grille image
Blue Line Grille image
Blue Line Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luciano's Pizza And Pasta
orange star3.5 • 72
1030 Clifton Rd Bethel Park, PA 15102
View restaurantnext
Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
607 East McMurray Rd McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Danny's Pizza and Hoagies
orange starNo Reviews
5159 Library Road Bethel Park, PA 15102
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - South Hills
orange star4.0 • 43
301 S Hills Village Pittsburgh, PA 15241
View restaurantnext
The Garden Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 217
4912 Gardenville Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View restaurantnext
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
orange starNo Reviews
1720 washington rd pittsburgh, PA 15241
View restaurantnext
Map
More near South Park
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston