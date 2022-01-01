- Home
Blue Line Grille - Blue Line Trolly Library Station
632 Reviews
$$
4112 Brownsville Rd
South Park, PA 15129
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Quesadilla
A fresh grilled chicken breast, and shredded cheddar & Monterey cheese melted inside a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce and salsa with sour cream on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded cheddar and Monterey cheese melted inside a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Fresh Cut Fries Small
Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection.
Fresh Cut Fries Large
Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection.
Bacon N Cheese Fries Small
Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection topped with melted cheese and bacon.
Bacon N Cheese Fries Large
Real potatoes, hand cut and deep fried, seasoned to perfection topped with melted cheese and bacon.
Cole Slaw
Finely diced house made slaw.
Sweet Potato Fries Small
Sweet potato fries served with house made Blue Line Zesty sauce on the side.
Sweet Potato Fries Large
Served with house made Blue Line line zesty sauce on the side.
Mac Daddy Fries Small
Bacon, cheese, and mac and cheese fries with a side of ranch.
Mac Daddy Fries large
Bacon, cheese, and mac and cheese fries with a side of ranch.
Fry Toppings
Cajun seasoning Garlic salt Malt vinegar Onion salt BBQ seasoning Ask, we may have.
Cheese Fries Small
Bbq Ribs 1 Side
Subs
Grilled Chicken Sub W/ Side of Honey Mustard
Fresh grilled chicken breast on a toasted 8-inch hoagie roll, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing and a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries $1.99.
Buffalo Chicken Sub W/ Side of Blue Cheese
Fresh grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing and a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries $1.99.
Philly Cheese Burgh'er Sub /w Wiz W/ Side of Chipotle Mayo
Philly style with cheese wiz on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll, with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo dressing with a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries -$1.99.
All American Sub
Fresh cut turkey breast, ham, and provolone cheese on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing with a side of chips. Replace chips with small fresh cut fries $1.99.
Salads
Piittsburgh'er Salad
PittsBURGH’ER style, choice of a fresh grilled or buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, fresh cut fries, topped with a fried egg. Served with a side of ranch dressing. All salads include a garlic toasted bread wedge.
Chef Salad
Lettuce Greens with ham, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with a side of Italian dressing. All salads include a toasted bread wedge.
House Salad Small
Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, and cheese and choice of dressing. Choose from the following: Ranch, blue cheese, Italian, honey mustard, Blue Line Zesty house, & Vinaigrette
House Salad Large
Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, and cheese and choice of dressing. Choose from the following: Ranch, blue cheese, Italian, honey mustard, Blue Line Zesty house, & Vinaigrette
House Salad With Chicken
A fresh grilled chicken breast with Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, and cheese and choice of dressing. Choose from the following: Ranch, blue cheese, Italian, honey mustard, Blue Line Zesty house, & Vinaigrette
Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese with a side of honey mustard dressing. Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato and onion served with chips. Substitute fresh cut fries for chips 1.49.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, provolone cheese with a side of buffalo sauce. Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato and onion served with chips. Substitute fresh cut fries for chips 1.49.
BBQ & Bacon Chicken Sandwich
A grilled BBQ chicken breast, Swiss cheese, with a side of honey mustard dressing. Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato and onion served with chips. Substitute fresh cut fries for chips 1.49.
Upgrade To Fries
Add fresh cut fries in place of chips 1.99
Burgh'ers
Triple B Burgh'er Single Patty
BBQ, Bacon, & Buffalo sauce Burgh’er. Topped with onion rings, cheddar cheese, and spicy barbecue sauce. Served on a buttery Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. With a bag of Chips. Up-grade to Fresh Cut Fries + $1.49. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +$1.00
Triple B Burgh'er Double Patty
BBQ, Bacon, & Buffalo sauce Burgh’er. Topped with onion rings, cheddar cheese, and spicy barbecue sauce. Served on a buttery Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. With a bag of Chips. Up-grade to Fresh Cut Fries + $1.49. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +$1.00
Loaded Pittsburgh'er Single Patty
PittsBURGH’ER style, topped with Bacon, American cheese, Fresh Cut Fries, and slaw. Add a fried egg +1.00 Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato onion on the side. With a bag of chips. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +$1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries +$1.49
Loaded Pittsburgh'er Double Patty
PittsBURGH’ER style, topped with bacon, American cheese, fresh cut fries, and slaw. Add a fried egg +1.00 Served on a buttery brioche roll, with chips and lettuce tomato onion on the side. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries +1.99
Dough Boy Burgh'er Single Patty
A double juicy Burgh’er on Sourdough bread with American & Swiss cheese, fried egg, and Blue Line Zesty sauce served with a bag of chips. Pretzel roll or gluten-free bun +$1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries for 1.49
Dough Boy Burgh'er Double Patty
A double juicy Burgh’er on Sourdough bread with American & Swiss cheese, fried egg, and Blue Line Zesty sauce served with a bag of chips. Pretzel roll or gluten-free bun +$1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries for 1.49
Gobble Gobble Turkey Burgh'er
Thick and juicy turkey burger with Swiss cheese and a side of honey mustard dressing. Served on a buttery brioche roll with chips. Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +1.00 Bacon +1.00 Substitute fresh cut fries for 1.49
Upgraded To Fries
Cheese Burgh'er Single W/Fries/Soda
Burgh'er w/cheese and fresh cut fries.
Cheese Burgh'er Double W/ Fries/ Soda
Burgh'er Single NO Cheese W/ Fries/ Soda
Burgh'er Double NO Cheese W/ Fries/ Soda
Dogs
The Chicago Dog
Grilled skinless Quarter pound hot dog seasoned with celery salt. Topped with tomato, diced onion, pickle spear, sport peppers, neon green relish and yellow mustard. Served on a gourmet Poppy Seed hot dog bun. With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49
Chili Cheese Dog
Grilled skinless Quarter pound hot dog with our house made Chili and topped with melted cheese. With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49
Mac N Cheese Dog
Grilled Quarter pound hot dog topped with melted cheese and Mac 'n Cheese. With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49
Stuffed Cheese N Bacon Dog
Grilled Quarter pound skinless hot dog stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon, and then deep fried! With a bag of chips. Up grade to fresh cut fries $1.49
Naked Dog
A Quarter pound Hot Dog served on a fresh Gourmet Hot Dog roll. Served with a bag of chips. Upgrade to Fresh Cut Fries + $1.49
Kids Menu
Upgrade to Fries
Breakfast Menu
French Toast
Three slices of thick Texas Style French toast with powdered sugar with maple syrup and a side of fruit. Make it Special :)- A la mode with 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream +$0.99
Pancakes
Three house made delicious pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with a side of fruit and a side of maple syrup. Diet Syrup available upon request.
A La Carte Sides
Burrito Grande
A massive 12 inch tortilla stuffed with home fries, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and salsa with sour cream on the side.
Country Breakfast
You Choose: 2 Eggs –scrambled or fried Meats –bacon, ham, or sausage Side– home fries or fruit Bread– Sour dough, wheat, Texas toast, English muffin
Omelets
BYO– Your Way 3 eggs served with Home Fries or Fruit Choose One of Each Veggies Meats Cheese Mushrooms Bacon American Onions Ham Cheddar Peppers Sausage Provolone Tomatoes Swiss Mixed Cheese Additional Toppings +1.00 Bacon-$2
Build Your Own Breakfast sandwich
BYO– Your Way Choose One of Each Breads Meats Cheese Brioche Bun Bacon American Sour Dough Ham Cheddar Wheat Sausage Provolone English Muffin Add 1 +1.00 Swiss with Two eggs -Fried or Scrambled and choice of Home Fries or Fruit
Single Pancake
Beer Battered Fish-Fresh Cut Fries- Slaw-drink side cocktail & tarter
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4112 Brownsville Rd, South Park, PA 15129