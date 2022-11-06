Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Blue Line Pizza

8,407 Reviews

$$

1108 Burlingame Ave

Burlingame, CA 94010

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Spicy Chicken Wings
Large Cheese

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.50

Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$14.95

A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese

Roasted Peppers

Roasted Peppers

$8.75

Oven roasted Shishito peppers served with a side of chevre dip

Spicy Meatballs

Spicy Meatballs

$11.30

House made beef meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & shaved parmesan * Contains wheat/gluten

Classic Sliders

Classic Sliders

$12.00

Three ground beef sliders with melted cheddar and bacon aioli on Hawaiian rolls and served with all natural kettle chips

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.15

House marinated pulled pork, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on King's Hawaiian rolls. Served with chipotle slaw & all natural Kettle chips

Salads

Organic Mixed Salad (Half Size)

Organic Mixed Salad (Half Size)

$8.30

Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red bells, gorgonzola cheese & chopped walnuts, tossed with a house made vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad (Half Size)

Caesar Salad (Half Size)

$8.40

Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing

Bacon and Blue Salad (Half Size)

Bacon and Blue Salad (Half Size)

$8.70

Romaine topped with bacon, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, caramelized red onion & house made blue cheese dressing

Organic Mixed Salad (Entreé Size)

Organic Mixed Salad (Entreé Size)

$13.55

Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red bells, gorgonzola cheese & chopped walnuts, tossed with a house made vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)

Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)

$14.40

Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing

Bacon and Blue Salad (Entreé Size)

Bacon and Blue Salad (Entreé Size)

$14.85

Romaine topped with bacon, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, caramelized red onion & house made blue cheese dressing

Citrus Super Slaw Salad

Citrus Super Slaw Salad

$12.40

A blend of sliced kale, brussel sprouts, broccoli hearts, red cabbage and carrots tossed with walnuts, goat cheese, cranberries and housemade citrus agave vinaigrette

Zoodle Salad

Zoodle Salad

$12.40

Seasoned ribbons of zucchini tossed with fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, topped with feta

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.45

Fresh mozzarella served with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Small Pizzas (Serves 1-2)

Small Blue Line

Small Blue Line

$23.15

AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Small Chicago Chop

Small Chicago Chop

$24.50

A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce

Small Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil

Small Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil

$23.20

Wild seasonal mushrooms sautéed in garlic and white truffle oil with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Free Bird

Small Free Bird

$23.50

Roasted chicken, bacon & spinach with Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, marinara sauce

Small White Pie

Small White Pie

$22.15

Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Tipsy Pig

Small Tipsy Pig

$23.50

Marinated pork, tequila lime crema, red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & mozzarella

Small Meatball

Small Meatball

$24.35

Spicy house made meatballs, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Small Aphrodite

Small Aphrodite

$21.25

Marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, basil, feta, mozzarella ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Pesto Chicken

Small Pesto Chicken

$23.50

Basil pesto, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, & mozzarella. Marinara sauce on Deep Dish only.

Small Italian Combo

Small Italian Combo

$24.35

Salami, pepperoni, onions, green bells, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$23.25

Fresh tomatoes, fresh Basil, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce. Allergies? Please refer to Allergy section below

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$23.50

BBQ infused pizza sauce, bacon, roasted chicken, pineapple, red onion, cilantro & mozzarella

Small Classic

Small Classic

$23.50

Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bells, mozzarella & marinara sauce ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$22.50

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions, Kalamata olives, garlic, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Mediterranean Chicken

Small Mediterranean Chicken

$23.50

Roasted chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Small Brass Monkey

Small Brass Monkey

$24.35

Our Blue Line Pizza (Spinach blended with ricotta and feta, mushrooms, onions & garlic) with Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara

Small Greek

Small Greek

$21.50

Spinach, sundried tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$23.25

Canadian bacon, pineapple, shredded mozzarella and marinara

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$18.95

Create your own & add your favorite toppings ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Build Your Own

$18.95

Create your own & add your favorite toppings ** Allergies or special dietary needs? Please refer to Allergy section below

Small Half-n-Half

Small Half-n-Half

Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas

Large Pizzas (Serves 4-5)

Large Blue Line

Large Blue Line

$30.50

AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Large Chicago Chop

Large Chicago Chop

$32.25

A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce

Large Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil

Large Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil

$31.75

Wild seasonal mushrooms sautéed in garlic and white truffle oil with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Free Bird

Large Free Bird

$31.70

Roasted chicken, bacon & spinach with Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, marinara sauce

Large White Pie

Large White Pie

$29.75

Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Tipsy Pig

Large Tipsy Pig

$31.70

Marinated pork, tequila lime crema, red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & mozzarella

Large Meatball

Large Meatball

$32.00

Spicy house made meatballs, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Large Aphrodite

Large Aphrodite

$30.60

Marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, basil, feta, mozzarella ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Pesto Chicken

Large Pesto Chicken

$31.80

Basil pesto, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, & mozzarella. Marinara sauce on Deep Dish only.

Large Italian Combo

Large Italian Combo

$32.00

Salami, pepperoni, onions, green bells, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$29.30

Fresh tomatoes, fresh Basil, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$31.85

BBQ infused pizza sauce, bacon, roasted chicken, pineapple, red onion, cilantro & mozzarella ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Classic

Large Classic

$32.40

Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bells, mozzarella & marinara sauce ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Vegetarian

Large Vegetarian

$29.70

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions, Kalamata olives, garlic, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Mediterranean Chicken

Large Mediterranean Chicken

$32.40

Roasted chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta, mozzarella & marinara sauce ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Brass Monkey

Large Brass Monkey

$31.85

Our Blue Line Pizza (Spinach blended with ricotta and feta, mushrooms, onions & garlic) with Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara

Large Greek

Large Greek

$30.65

Spinach, sundried tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$29.15

Canadian bacon, pineapple, shredded mozzarella and marinara

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$22.65

Create your own & add your favorite toppings ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below

Large Build Your Own

$22.65

Create your own & add your favorite toppings

Large Half-n-Half

Large Half-n-Half

Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas

Individual

Individual Blue Line

Individual Blue Line

$10.95

AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Individual Chicago Chop

Individual Chicago Chop

$10.95

A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce

Individual Wild Mushroom & Truffle

Individual Wild Mushroom & Truffle

$10.95

Wild seasonal mushrooms sautéed in garlic and white truffle oil with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese

Individual Free Bird

Individual Free Bird

$10.95

Roasted chicken, bacon & spinach with Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, marinara sauce ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese

Individual Tipsy Pig

Individual Tipsy Pig

$10.95

Marinated pork, tequila lime crema, red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & mozzarella

Individual Meatball

Individual Meatball

$10.95

Spicy house made meatballs, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Individual Aphrodite

Individual Aphrodite

$10.95

Marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, basil, feta, mozzarella ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese

Individual Pesto Chicken

Individual Pesto Chicken

$10.95

Basil pesto, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, & mozzarella. Marinara sauce on Deep Dish only.

Individual Italian Combo

Individual Italian Combo

$10.95

Salami, pepperoni, onions, green bells, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Individual BBQ Chicken

Individual BBQ Chicken

$10.95

BBQ infused pizza sauce, bacon, roasted chicken, pineapple, red onion, cilantro & mozzarella

Individual White Pie

Individual White Pie

$10.95

Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese

Individual Classic

Individual Classic

$10.95

Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bells, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Individual Mediterranean Chicken

Individual Mediterranean Chicken

$10.95

Roasted chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Individual Vegetarian

Individual Vegetarian

$10.95

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions, Kalamata olives, garlic, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese

Individual Greek

Individual Greek

$10.95

Spinach, sundried tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese

Individual Cheese

Individual Cheese

$9.00

Create your own & add your favorite toppings ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese

Individual Brass Monkey

Individual Brass Monkey

$10.95

Our Blue Line Pizza (Spinach blended with ricotta and feta, mushrooms, onions & garlic) with Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara

Individual Hawaiian

Individual Hawaiian

$10.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple, shredded mozzarella and marinara

Individual Margherita

Individual Margherita

$10.95

Fresh tomatoes, fresh Basil, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce

Individual Build Your Own

Individual Build Your Own

$9.00

Create your own & add your favorite toppings

NA Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.95
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.95
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.95
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.95
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.95
Hank's Vanilla Crème Soda

Hank's Vanilla Crème Soda

$3.85

Bottle

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.85

Bottle

Cane Sugar Coca Cola

Cane Sugar Coca Cola

$3.85

Bottle

Perrier

Perrier

$3.85

Bottle

San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.85

Can

San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.85

Can

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.35
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.35
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.35
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.35Out of stock
Milk

Milk

$2.35Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Bottle

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.35

Coke Can

$2.75

Diet Coke Can

$2.75

Sprite Can

$2.75

Bottles/Cans Beer

Sculpin IPA

Sculpin IPA

$7.00

American Style IPA. Bottle

Allagash White

Allagash White

$7.00

Witbier. Bottle

Guinness

Guinness

$7.00

Irish Stout. Bottle

Omission Lager

$7.00

Gluten removed lager. Can

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$5.00

American Style Lager. Bottle

PBR

PBR

$5.00

American Style Pale Lager. Bottle

Anchor Steam

Anchor Steam

$7.00

California Common. Bottle

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$7.00

Euro Pale Lager. Bottle

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$7.00

Witbier. Bottle

Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00

Light Lager. Bottle

Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00

Mexican Lager. Bottle

Clausthaler N/A

Clausthaler N/A

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Euro Style Lager

16 oz Craft Can

$8.00

32 oz Craft Crowler

$16.00

Cutwater Mule

$8.00

Cutwater Margarita

$8.00

Cutwater Vodka Soda

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Cabernet

BTL Cabernet

$36.00

Mi Terruno, Argentina. Bottle

BTL Pinot Noir

BTL Pinot Noir

$36.00

Elizabeth Rose, Napa Valley. Bottle

BTL Malbec

BTL Malbec

$34.00

Montevia, Mendoza. Bottle

BTL Zinfandel

BTL Zinfandel

$34.00

Sean Minor, Napa. Bottle

BTL Red Blend

BTL Red Blend

$34.00

Son of a Son, Paso Robles. Bottle

BTL Pinot Gris

BTL Pinot Gris

$34.00Out of stock

Van Duzer, Oregon. Bottle

BTL Chardonnay

BTL Chardonnay

$36.00

San Maurice, Monterey. Bottle

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Bishop’s Peak, Edna Valley. Bottle

Btl Rose

$34.00
BTL Prosecco

BTL Prosecco

$34.00

Tiamo, Veneto. Bottle

Corkage

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Cheesy, gooey, goodness

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Always a kid favorite

Kids Chicken in a Blanket

Kids Chicken in a Blanket

$7.00

Roasted chicken and cheese, all wrapped up served with Kettle chips, ranch dressing & carrots

Sides

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side Citrus Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side Chips

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.50

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Olive Oil

$1.50

Desserts

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$7.00

House baked bread, spiced apples & warmed Ghiradelli caramel sauce served with vanilla bean gelato

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dessert

$7.00

Delicious chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla bean gelato & Ghiradelli chocolate sauce drizzled on top

Individual Chocolate Chip Cookie

Individual Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

House baked, fresh daily individual milk chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Half Doz)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Half Doz)

$23.90

Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. Half a dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Dozen)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Dozen)

$47.50

Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. A dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies

Scoop of Gelato

$4.85

Appetizer Platters

Roasted Pepper Platter

Roasted Pepper Platter

$38.60

Oven roasted Shishito peppers served with a creamy chevre dip on the side (serves 24-30 people) ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Chevre Dip

Chicken Wing Platter

Chicken Wing Platter

$51.50

Seasoned dry rub wings served with a creamy blue cheese dressing on the side (serves 12-15 people) ** Make it Dairy Free and Egg Free with No Dressing

Meatball Platter

Meatball Platter

$45.60

House-made beef meatballs, marinara, topped with melted mozzarella & shaved Parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil (serves 12-15 people) ** Contains gluten and soy

Salad Platters

Organic Mixed Salad Platter

Organic Mixed Salad Platter

$44.45

Organic greens, cherry tomatoes, red bells, Gorgonzola, chopped walnuts with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people) ** Make this Nut Free with No Nuts or Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese

Caesar Salad Platter

Caesar Salad Platter

$44.65

Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons and Caesar dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people) ** Make this Gluten Free with No Croutons

Bacon and Blue Salad Platter

Bacon and Blue Salad Platter

$46.60

Romaine topped with bacon, Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, caramelized red onions and house-made blue cheese dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people) ** Make this Vegetarian with No Bacon

Caprese Platter

Caprese Platter

$47.20

Fresh mozzarella served with sliced tomatoes, basil & extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar & toasted crostini on the side (serves 12-15 people) ** Make this Gluten Free with No Crostini

Citrus Super Slaw Salad Platter

Citrus Super Slaw Salad Platter

$42.05

A blend of sliced kale, Brussel sprouts, broccoli hearts, red cabbage and carrots tossed with walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries and a house-made citrus agave vinaigrette (serves 12-15 people) ** Make this Nut Free with No Nuts or Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese

Zoodle Salad Platter

Zoodle Salad Platter

$42.05

Seasoned ribbons of zucchini tossed with fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese (serves 12-15 people) ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese

Side Salad

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Enjoy our dog friendly, covered outdoor patio with patio heaters to make your dining experience as comfortable as possible.

Website

Location

1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010

Directions

Gallery
Blue Line Pizza image
Blue Line Pizza image
Blue Line Pizza image

Map
