Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.

521 Reviews

$$

2023 Metairie Rd

Metairie, LA 70005

Order Again

Popular Items

Blue Line Breakfast
Breakfast Panini
Turkey Sandwich

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

sharp cheddar, gruyere, and muenster on buttered sourdough. served with house salad and cup of roasted creole tomato-basil soup *add prosciutto $4

St. Patty's Day Massacre

St. Patty's Day Massacre

$18.00

house-made corned beef, duck pastrami, port orleans beer braised cabbage, and rémoulade aioli on marble rye. served with house salad

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

house-roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon-mayo on toasted 7 grain. served with house salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00

field lettuces and sliced tomato with pecan-chicken salad on toasted ciabatta, served with house salad

BLT

BLT

$16.00

grilled chicken breast with sweet bacon jam, arugula, and vine ripe tomatoes served on warm brioche bun, served with house salad

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00Out of stock

local cochon de lait, sliced ham, gruyère cheese, b&b pickles, and yellow mustard on pressed french bread from maple st. patisserie, served with house salad

Sprout Salad

Sprout Salad

$14.00

grilled brussel sprouts, baby lettuces, beets, bacon, toasted pecans and bleu cheese tossed with sugar cane vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$13.00

local organic kale, romaine hearts, toasted pecans, garlic sourdough croutons, shredded parmesan

Crab Louie

$20.00
Shrimp Louie

Shrimp Louie

$18.00

louisiana crab meat, chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, boiled eggs, house-made rémoulade sauce

Superfood Salad

Superfood Salad

$13.00

red and white quinoa, kale, edamame, pecans, tomatoes, avocado, citrus-herb vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Quinoa Salad

Thai Chicken Quinoa Salad

$15.00

grilled sesame-ginger marinated chicken breast over salad of red and white quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato tossed with ginger-soy vinaigrette

Farmers Salad

$12.00

baby field lettuces with locally sourced seasonal veggies tossed with a citrus-poppy dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Brunch Special

$14.00

Brunch Special

Salad Special

$17.00

Salad Special

Soup Special

$7.00

Soup Special

Gumbo

Gumbo

$8.00

duck and mushroom gumbo, served with steamed rice

Tomato-Basil Soup

Tomato-Basil Soup

$6.00

roasted creole tomato-basil soup

Open Kitchen

Open Kitchen

KD Grilled Cheese

KD Grilled Cheese

$6.00

texas toast and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection. served with french fries

KD Chicken Tender

KD Chicken Tender

$6.00

fried chicken tenders, served with house-made french fries

Reg BLT No Side

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Solo

$7.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Reg Blt Side Salad

$10.00

No Utensils

Utensils

$0.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Chicken Louie

$16.00

Sandwich Special

$18.00

Grab n Go

Grab n Go Soup

$7.00

Grab n Go Soup

Gumbo Quart

$25.00

Grab n Go Gumbo

Iced Coffee

$15.00

Grab n Go Iced Coffee

4oz Jam

$5.00

4oz Jam

8oz Jam

$7.00

8oz Jam

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Bread Pudding

Hot Sauce

$9.00

1 Lb Coffee Beans

$13.00

1 Lb Grits

$10.00

Cookie

$2.00

Quart Chicken Salad

$15.00

Quart Tomato Soup

$18.00

Blue Line T-Shirt

$20.00

Blue Line Hat

$12.00

1/2 Lb. Coffee Beans

$6.50

Bacon Jam 8oz

$15.00

7 Grain Bread Loaf

$7.00

8 Oz House Dressing

$6.00

Tumbler

$25.00

Breakfast Catering

Breakfast Menu 1 (priced per person)

$12.00

assorted breakfast paninis on pressed ciabatta (bacon, cheddar & egg), (grilled tomato and egg white), (ham, swiss & egg) fruit salad (cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon, pineapple, grapes, berries)

Breakfast Menu 2 (priced per person)

$12.00

sausage & cheese biscuits Grandma Lois' cinnamon toast with powder sugar homemade granola, greek yogurt, fresh berry parfaits (individually portioned)

Breakfast Menu 3 (priced per person)

$12.00

onion & pepper scramble with cheddar cheese fresh baked biscuits with homemade strawberry jam breakfast meats (ham, bacon, sausage) cheddar cheese stone ground grits

Breakfast Potatoes With Onions and Peppers

$20.00+

Spinach, Cauliflower & Goat Cheese Quiche

$40.00+

Fruit Salad

$30.00+

Stone Ground Grits

$20.00+

Scrambled Eggs

$30.00+

Giant Biscuits w/Homemade Jam (price per)

$2.50

Delivery Fee

$15.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage& cheddar Quiche

$40.00+

Cochon Grillads Full Pan

$160.00

Bacon / Sausage

$35.00+

Sandwich Platters

Chicken Salad Wrap

$65.00

serves 12-15 people Grandma Lois' toasted pecan-chicken salad, local tomatoes and field lettuces, hola nola wrap

Turkey & Avocado Wrap

$80.00

serves 12-15 people house roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon aioli on hola nola whole wheat wrap

Ham & Cheese

$70.00

serves 12-15 chisesi ham, gruyere cheese, bread & butter pickles, yellow mustard on wildflower bakery seeded 7 grain

Superfood Veggie Wrap

$70.00

serves 12-15 quinoa, kale, edamame, pecans, tomatoes, avocado, citrus-herb vinaigrette, hola nola wheat wrap (vegetarian)

Chevre & Roasted Beets

$75.00

serves 12-15 sliced roasted beets, local goat chevre, arugula, and a truffle-honey drizzle on toasted ciabatta (vegetarian)

Party Mix COLD Sandwiches

$80.00

serves 12-15 your choice of 2-3 different types of cold sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$65.00

serves 12-15 sharp cheddar, swiss, and munster on grilled sourdough

St. Patty's Day massacre

$90.00

serves 12-15 house made corned beef & duck pastrami, canebreak braised cabbage, remoulade aioli, grilled marble rye

Grilled Chicken BLT

$80.00

serves 12-15 6 oz. chicken breast & bacon jam on grilled brioche bun dressed with mayo, tomatoes, and local baby lettuces

Cuban Panini

$85.00

serves 12-15 slow smoked local pork, sliced ham, swiss b&b pickles & yellow mustard pressed on leidenheimer french bread

Party Mix HOT Sandwiches

$90.00

serves 12-15 your choice of 2-3 different types of hot sandwiches

Delivery Fee

$15.00

Salads

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$45.00+

Half and Full Orders Available field lettuces, beets, bacon, pecans & bleu cheese tossed with sugarcane vinaigrette

Superfood Salad

$45.00+

Half and Full orders available quinoa, kale, spinach, edamame, pecans, tomatoes, avocado, lemon-herb vinaigrette

Thai Quinoa Salad

$45.00+

Half and Full orders available salad of quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato, ginger-soy vinaigrette

Farmers Market Salad

$30.00+

Kale Caesar

$35.00+

Half and Full orders available blend of shredded kale and chopped romaine hearts, toasted pecans, shaved parmesan, and sourdough garlic croutons tossed with house caesar dressing

Delivery Fee

$15.00

Sides and Desserts

Zapp's Potato Chips (price per)

$2.00

Giant Cookies (price per)

$2.00

Bread Pudding

$20.00+

Cheese Platter

$60.00

Chicken Tenders P/P

$4.00

Pasta

Blue Line Jambalaya

$60.00+

with andouille sausage, diced ham and chicken

Sissy's Baked Mac n Cheese n Cheese

$60.00+

Douglass Family recipe

Pork Grillades

$160.00

Soup

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$35.00+

Duck & Mushroom Gumbo

$50.00+

Beverages

French Truck Coffee 96 oz

$20.00

French Truck Iced Coffee Gallon

$25.00

Orange Juice Gallon

$15.00

Bottled Water 20 oz (price per)

$1.50

Sparkling Water (price per)

$2.00

Homemade Lemonade Gallon

$30.00

French Truck Unsweetened Iced Tea Gallon

$15.00

Delivery Fee

$15.00

Fresh Squeezed Oj

$45.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Bottle Water

Coke

$3.00

Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coke Zero

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite

Peligerino

$4.00

Peligerino

Barqs

$3.00

Barqs

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

Fanta

$3.00

Fanta

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

Kombucha

$4.50

Kombucha

Fresh Squeeze OJ

$7.00

$7.00

Fresh Squeeze OJ

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

Mexico Coke

$3.50

16oz Milk

Sm. Milk

$3.00

Milk

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

1$ Coffee

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Large Orange Juice

$6.00

Large Milk

$5.00

Lg Fresh OJ

$12.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Aha Sparkling H20

$3.50

Big Easy Shot

$2.50

Fresh Satsuma Juice

$8.00

Loaded Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Tepache

$3.75

Mocha

$0.50Out of stock

Bar

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa

Fresh Mimosa

$9.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

Bloody Mary Bar

$12.00

Bloody Mary Bar

Premium Bloody Mary

$12.00

Premium Bloody Mary

Mimosa Bar

$25.00

Premium Mimosa Bar

$30.00

$ Fresh OJ

$4.00

Cocktail Special

$10.00

Cocktail Special

Screwdriver

$6.00

Screwdriver

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Domestic Beer

Premium Beer

$5.00

Premium Beer

Employee Beer

$1.00

Employee Beer

House Liquor

$5.50

Well

Call

$7.00

Call

Premium

$8.00

Premium

House Wine

$6.00

House Wine

Premium Screwdriver

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

1$ Draft

$1.00

Bloody Molly

$9.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$9.00

Wandering Bar Man

$9.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Wine

GL Casa Dora

$6.00

GL Casa Dora

GL Adami Prosecco

$9.00

$9.00

GL Adami Prosecco

GL Ferme Rose

$7.00

GL Ferme Rose

Gl Cypress Chardonnay

$6.00

Gl Riff Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gl Borne Of Fyre

$8.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$7.00

Gl Ramspeck Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gl Cypress Cabernet Sauv

$6.00

Gl Educated Guess Csabernet Sauv

$11.00

Art Of Earth Prosecco

$8.00

Btl Casa Dora

$25.00

Btl Adami Prosecco

$36.00

Btl Roederer Estate

$45.00

Btl Veuve Clicquot

$75.00

Btl Cypress Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Borne Of Fyre

$37.00

Btl Saintsbury Chard

$48.00

Btl Riff Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Btl Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

Btl Ferme Rose

$27.00

Btl Castle Rock PinotNoir

$27.00

Ramspeck Pinot Noir

$32.00

Talley Pinot Noir

$50.00

Btl Cypress Cabernet

$25.00

Btl Educated Guess Cabernet Sauv

$34.00

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee

$50.00

Chateau Napolean Btl

$20.00

Decoy Wine Seltzer

$7.00

A La Carta

Grandma Lois' Cinnamon Toast

Grandma Lois' Cinnamon Toast

$4.00

grandma lois' buttered texas toast, toasted with cinnamon and sugar

Side Corned Beef Hash

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

house-made corn beef, diced potatoes, with peppers and onion

Duck & Sweet Potato Hash

Duck & Sweet Potato Hash

$7.00

sweet potatoes, pulled duck meat, with peppers and onion

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

fresh cut honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, pineapple, and other seasonal berries

Grits

Grits

$3.00

papa tom's stone ground yellow grits

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$4.00

papa tom's stone ground yellow grits, topped with cheddar cheese

House Cut Fries

House Cut Fries

$4.00

house-made french fries

Bacon

Bacon

$4.00

three pieces of pecan smoked bacon

Sausage

Sausage

$4.00

two pieces of pork link sausage

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00Out of stock

red-eye sausage gravy, made in-house

Biscuit & Jam

Biscuit & Jam

$2.50

warm, fresh biscuit; served with house-made strawberry jam

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

house-made potatoes, diced homestyle with peppers and onion

Hot Sauce

$7.00

1/2 Lb. Coffee Beans

$6.50

Utensils

No Utensils

Breakfast

Blue Line Breakfast

Blue Line Breakfast

$10.00

two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam

Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese pressed on ciabatta

Power Plate Breakfast

Power Plate Breakfast

$10.00

scrambled egg whites, served with sliced tomatoes, avocado, and fresh seasonal fruit

Omelet

Omelet

$9.00

four eggs w/ cheddar or swiss, served with fruit, grits or potatoes $7 add protein/veggie crab, shrimp, bacon, ham, duck, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, hatch chile $3 / $1 ea

White Omelet

White Omelet

$11.00

egg whites, w/ cheddar or swiss, served with fruit, grits or potatoes $7 add protein/veggie crab, shrimp, bacon, ham, duck, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, hatch chile $3 / $1 ea

Broken Yolk Sandwich

Broken Yolk Sandwich

$15.00

fried egg, house corned beef, swiss cheese and grilled onions on 7 grain toast

Brunch Special

$18.00

Brunch Special

Cochon De Lait Biscuit

Cochon De Lait Biscuit

$14.00Out of stock

slow-cooked local pork and grilled tomatoes smothered with red-eye gravy served open face with two eggs cooked to order

Burrito

Burrito

$14.00

smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream

Waffle

Waffle

$11.00Out of stock

topped with fresh berries or bananas, served with warm maple syrup and bacon/sausage/ham

Pancakes

Pancakes

$11.00

topped with fresh berries or bananas, served with warm maple syrup and bacon/sausage/ham

Kid Breakfast

Kid Breakfast

$5.00

one scrambled egg, one piece of pecan smoked bacon and toasted texas toast

Kid Pancake

Kid Pancake

$5.00

three mini pancakes, lightly covered with powdered sugar, with one piece of pecan smoked bacon, served with warm maple syrup

Kid Waffle

$5.00Out of stock

two waffle triangles, lightly covered in powdered sugar, with a piece of pecan smoked bacon, served with warm maple syrup

Duck-Duck-Goose Waffle

Duck-Duck-Goose Waffle

$16.00

belgian waffle, confit local duck & sweet potato hash, topped with foie gras butter, two eggs cooked to order, powdered sugar and cane syrup drizzle

Corned Beef & Hatch Hash

Corned Beef & Hatch Hash

$15.00

house-made corned beef with onions, roasted hatch chiles and diced potatoes topped with two eggs cooked to order, served with a biscuit/toast

Granola

$8.00Out of stock

Granola

Open Kitchen

Open Kitchen

Beef Grit Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Ms Joyce

$10.00

Bacon Biscuit

$5.00

Gluten Free Waffle

$11.00

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.00

No Utensils

Utensils

$0.50

Sides

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Ham

Side Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Side Potatoes

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Side Hash

Side Egg White

$4.50

four egg whites, softly scrambled

Side Biscuit

Side Biscuit

$2.50

warm biscuit, served with house-made strawberry jam

Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$4.00

two pork link sausages

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.00

papa tom's stone ground yellow grits, topped with cheddar cheese

Side Duck Hash

Side Duck Hash

$9.00

sweet potatoes, pulled duck meat, with peppers and onion

Side Toast

$2.00

choice of wildflower 7 grain whole wheat or texas toast. served with house-made strawberry jam

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.00

three pieces of pecan smoked bacon

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.00

fresh cut honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, pineapple, and other seasonal berries

Side Gravy

$3.00

house made sausage red-eye gravy

Side One Egg

$2.00

one egg, cooked to order

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

two eggs, cooked to order

Side Three Eggs

$6.00

three eggs, cooked to order

Grandma's Cinnamon Toast

Grandma's Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

grandma lois' buttered texas toast, toasted and topped with cinnamon and sugar

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

house-made fries

One Pancake

$5.00

one pancake, served with fresh berries/banana. lightly covered in powdered sugar and served with warm maple syrup

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

fresh biscuit, smothered in house-made sausage red-eye gravy

Side AVOCADO

$2.50

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Duck Sausage

$5.00

Side Syrup

$1.00

Side Of Bacon Jam

$0.50

Side Of Crispy Bacon

$4.00

One Gluten Free Pancake

$6.00

side gravy

$3.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue Line Sandwich Co. brings farm to table freshness to breakfast and lunch in a casual neighborhood dining environment along Metairie Road.

Website

Location

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005

Directions

Gallery
Blue Line Sandwich Co image
Blue Line Sandwich Co image

Map
