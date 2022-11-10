- Home
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
521 Reviews
$$
2023 Metairie Rd
Metairie, LA 70005
Popular Items
Lunch
Grilled Cheese
sharp cheddar, gruyere, and muenster on buttered sourdough. served with house salad and cup of roasted creole tomato-basil soup *add prosciutto $4
St. Patty's Day Massacre
house-made corned beef, duck pastrami, port orleans beer braised cabbage, and rémoulade aioli on marble rye. served with house salad
Turkey Sandwich
house-roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon-mayo on toasted 7 grain. served with house salad
Chicken Salad
field lettuces and sliced tomato with pecan-chicken salad on toasted ciabatta, served with house salad
BLT
grilled chicken breast with sweet bacon jam, arugula, and vine ripe tomatoes served on warm brioche bun, served with house salad
Cuban
local cochon de lait, sliced ham, gruyère cheese, b&b pickles, and yellow mustard on pressed french bread from maple st. patisserie, served with house salad
Sprout Salad
grilled brussel sprouts, baby lettuces, beets, bacon, toasted pecans and bleu cheese tossed with sugar cane vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
local organic kale, romaine hearts, toasted pecans, garlic sourdough croutons, shredded parmesan
Crab Louie
Shrimp Louie
louisiana crab meat, chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, boiled eggs, house-made rémoulade sauce
Superfood Salad
red and white quinoa, kale, edamame, pecans, tomatoes, avocado, citrus-herb vinaigrette
Thai Chicken Quinoa Salad
grilled sesame-ginger marinated chicken breast over salad of red and white quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato tossed with ginger-soy vinaigrette
Farmers Salad
baby field lettuces with locally sourced seasonal veggies tossed with a citrus-poppy dressing
Side Salad
Brunch Special
Salad Special
Soup Special
Gumbo
duck and mushroom gumbo, served with steamed rice
Tomato-Basil Soup
roasted creole tomato-basil soup
Open Kitchen
KD Grilled Cheese
texas toast and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection. served with french fries
KD Chicken Tender
fried chicken tenders, served with house-made french fries
Reg BLT No Side
Grilled Cheese Solo
Side Chicken Salad
Side Brussel Sprouts
Reg Blt Side Salad
No Utensils
Utensils
Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken Louie
Sandwich Special
Grab n Go
Grab n Go Soup
Gumbo Quart
Grab n Go Gumbo
Iced Coffee
Grab n Go Iced Coffee
4oz Jam
8oz Jam
Bread Pudding
Hot Sauce
1 Lb Coffee Beans
1 Lb Grits
Cookie
Quart Chicken Salad
Quart Tomato Soup
Blue Line T-Shirt
Blue Line Hat
1/2 Lb. Coffee Beans
Bacon Jam 8oz
7 Grain Bread Loaf
8 Oz House Dressing
Tumbler
Breakfast Catering
Breakfast Menu 1 (priced per person)
assorted breakfast paninis on pressed ciabatta (bacon, cheddar & egg), (grilled tomato and egg white), (ham, swiss & egg) fruit salad (cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon, pineapple, grapes, berries)
Breakfast Menu 2 (priced per person)
sausage & cheese biscuits Grandma Lois' cinnamon toast with powder sugar homemade granola, greek yogurt, fresh berry parfaits (individually portioned)
Breakfast Menu 3 (priced per person)
onion & pepper scramble with cheddar cheese fresh baked biscuits with homemade strawberry jam breakfast meats (ham, bacon, sausage) cheddar cheese stone ground grits
Breakfast Potatoes With Onions and Peppers
Spinach, Cauliflower & Goat Cheese Quiche
Fruit Salad
Stone Ground Grits
Scrambled Eggs
Giant Biscuits w/Homemade Jam (price per)
Delivery Fee
Bacon, Ham, Sausage& cheddar Quiche
Cochon Grillads Full Pan
Bacon / Sausage
Sandwich Platters
Chicken Salad Wrap
serves 12-15 people Grandma Lois' toasted pecan-chicken salad, local tomatoes and field lettuces, hola nola wrap
Turkey & Avocado Wrap
serves 12-15 people house roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon aioli on hola nola whole wheat wrap
Ham & Cheese
serves 12-15 chisesi ham, gruyere cheese, bread & butter pickles, yellow mustard on wildflower bakery seeded 7 grain
Superfood Veggie Wrap
serves 12-15 quinoa, kale, edamame, pecans, tomatoes, avocado, citrus-herb vinaigrette, hola nola wheat wrap (vegetarian)
Chevre & Roasted Beets
serves 12-15 sliced roasted beets, local goat chevre, arugula, and a truffle-honey drizzle on toasted ciabatta (vegetarian)
Party Mix COLD Sandwiches
serves 12-15 your choice of 2-3 different types of cold sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
serves 12-15 sharp cheddar, swiss, and munster on grilled sourdough
St. Patty's Day massacre
serves 12-15 house made corned beef & duck pastrami, canebreak braised cabbage, remoulade aioli, grilled marble rye
Grilled Chicken BLT
serves 12-15 6 oz. chicken breast & bacon jam on grilled brioche bun dressed with mayo, tomatoes, and local baby lettuces
Cuban Panini
serves 12-15 slow smoked local pork, sliced ham, swiss b&b pickles & yellow mustard pressed on leidenheimer french bread
Party Mix HOT Sandwiches
serves 12-15 your choice of 2-3 different types of hot sandwiches
Delivery Fee
Salads
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Half and Full Orders Available field lettuces, beets, bacon, pecans & bleu cheese tossed with sugarcane vinaigrette
Superfood Salad
Half and Full orders available quinoa, kale, spinach, edamame, pecans, tomatoes, avocado, lemon-herb vinaigrette
Thai Quinoa Salad
Half and Full orders available salad of quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato, ginger-soy vinaigrette
Farmers Market Salad
Kale Caesar
Half and Full orders available blend of shredded kale and chopped romaine hearts, toasted pecans, shaved parmesan, and sourdough garlic croutons tossed with house caesar dressing
Delivery Fee
Sides and Desserts
Pasta
Beverages
Bottle Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Peligerino
Barqs
Lemonade
Fanta
Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Kombucha
Fresh Squeeze OJ
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Mexico Coke
16oz Milk
Sm. Milk
Milk
Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Hot Tea
Fresh Lemonade
1$ Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Large Orange Juice
Large Milk
Lg Fresh OJ
Cranberry Juice
Aha Sparkling H20
Big Easy Shot
Fresh Satsuma Juice
Loaded Hot Chocolate
Tepache
Mocha
Bar
Mimosa
Fresh Mimosa
Blood Orange Mimosa
Bloody Mary Bar
Premium Bloody Mary
Mimosa Bar
Premium Mimosa Bar
$ Fresh OJ
Cocktail Special
Screwdriver
Domestic Beer
Premium Beer
Employee Beer
House Liquor
Well
Call
Premium
House Wine
Premium Screwdriver
Virgin Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
1$ Draft
Bloody Molly
Blood Orange Mimosa
Wandering Bar Man
Iced Irish Coffee
Irish Coffee
Wine
GL Casa Dora
GL Adami Prosecco
GL Ferme Rose
Gl Cypress Chardonnay
Gl Riff Pinot Grigio
Gl Borne Of Fyre
Castle Rock Pinot Noir
Gl Ramspeck Pinot Noir
Gl Cypress Cabernet Sauv
Gl Educated Guess Csabernet Sauv
Art Of Earth Prosecco
Btl Casa Dora
Btl Adami Prosecco
Btl Roederer Estate
Btl Veuve Clicquot
Btl Cypress Chardonnay
BTL Borne Of Fyre
Btl Saintsbury Chard
Btl Riff Pinot Grigio
Btl Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Ferme Rose
Btl Castle Rock PinotNoir
Ramspeck Pinot Noir
Talley Pinot Noir
Btl Cypress Cabernet
Btl Educated Guess Cabernet Sauv
Chappellet Mountain Cuvee
Chateau Napolean Btl
Decoy Wine Seltzer
A La Carta
Grandma Lois' Cinnamon Toast
grandma lois' buttered texas toast, toasted with cinnamon and sugar
Side Corned Beef Hash
house-made corn beef, diced potatoes, with peppers and onion
Duck & Sweet Potato Hash
sweet potatoes, pulled duck meat, with peppers and onion
Fresh Fruit Cup
fresh cut honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, pineapple, and other seasonal berries
Grits
papa tom's stone ground yellow grits
Cheese Grits
papa tom's stone ground yellow grits, topped with cheddar cheese
House Cut Fries
house-made french fries
Bacon
three pieces of pecan smoked bacon
Sausage
two pieces of pork link sausage
Biscuits & Gravy
red-eye sausage gravy, made in-house
Biscuit & Jam
warm, fresh biscuit; served with house-made strawberry jam
Breakfast Potatoes
house-made potatoes, diced homestyle with peppers and onion
Hot Sauce
1/2 Lb. Coffee Beans
Utensils
No Utensils
Breakfast
Blue Line Breakfast
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
Breakfast Panini
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese pressed on ciabatta
Power Plate Breakfast
scrambled egg whites, served with sliced tomatoes, avocado, and fresh seasonal fruit
Omelet
four eggs w/ cheddar or swiss, served with fruit, grits or potatoes $7 add protein/veggie crab, shrimp, bacon, ham, duck, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, hatch chile $3 / $1 ea
White Omelet
egg whites, w/ cheddar or swiss, served with fruit, grits or potatoes $7 add protein/veggie crab, shrimp, bacon, ham, duck, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, hatch chile $3 / $1 ea
Broken Yolk Sandwich
fried egg, house corned beef, swiss cheese and grilled onions on 7 grain toast
Brunch Special
Cochon De Lait Biscuit
slow-cooked local pork and grilled tomatoes smothered with red-eye gravy served open face with two eggs cooked to order
Burrito
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
Waffle
topped with fresh berries or bananas, served with warm maple syrup and bacon/sausage/ham
Pancakes
topped with fresh berries or bananas, served with warm maple syrup and bacon/sausage/ham
Kid Breakfast
one scrambled egg, one piece of pecan smoked bacon and toasted texas toast
Kid Pancake
three mini pancakes, lightly covered with powdered sugar, with one piece of pecan smoked bacon, served with warm maple syrup
Kid Waffle
two waffle triangles, lightly covered in powdered sugar, with a piece of pecan smoked bacon, served with warm maple syrup
Duck-Duck-Goose Waffle
belgian waffle, confit local duck & sweet potato hash, topped with foie gras butter, two eggs cooked to order, powdered sugar and cane syrup drizzle
Corned Beef & Hatch Hash
house-made corned beef with onions, roasted hatch chiles and diced potatoes topped with two eggs cooked to order, served with a biscuit/toast
Granola
Granola
Open Kitchen
Beef Grit Bowl
Ms Joyce
Bacon Biscuit
Gluten Free Waffle
Gluten Free Pancakes
No Utensils
Utensils
Sides
Side Ham
Side Potatoes
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Hash
Side Egg White
four egg whites, softly scrambled
Side Biscuit
warm biscuit, served with house-made strawberry jam
Side Sausage
two pork link sausages
Cheese Grits
papa tom's stone ground yellow grits, topped with cheddar cheese
Side Duck Hash
sweet potatoes, pulled duck meat, with peppers and onion
Side Toast
choice of wildflower 7 grain whole wheat or texas toast. served with house-made strawberry jam
Side Bacon
three pieces of pecan smoked bacon
Fruit Cup
fresh cut honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, pineapple, and other seasonal berries
Side Gravy
house made sausage red-eye gravy
Side One Egg
one egg, cooked to order
Side Two Eggs
two eggs, cooked to order
Side Three Eggs
three eggs, cooked to order
Grandma's Cinnamon Toast
grandma lois' buttered texas toast, toasted and topped with cinnamon and sugar
Side Fries
house-made fries
One Pancake
one pancake, served with fresh berries/banana. lightly covered in powdered sugar and served with warm maple syrup
Biscuits and Gravy
fresh biscuit, smothered in house-made sausage red-eye gravy
Side AVOCADO
Sweet Potatoes
Side Salad
Duck Sausage
Side Syrup
Side Of Bacon Jam
Side Of Crispy Bacon
One Gluten Free Pancake
side gravy
Sliced Tomatoes
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Blue Line Sandwich Co. brings farm to table freshness to breakfast and lunch in a casual neighborhood dining environment along Metairie Road.
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005