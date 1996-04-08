Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Blue Loon Bakery

89 Reviews

$$

12 Lovering Lane

New London, NH 03257

Holiday Breads

French Baguette - Ready at 9 AM (H)

French Baguette - Ready at 9 AM (H)

$4.50

Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily, our French baguettes are made with four simple ingredients: water, flour, yeast and salt. AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM.

Epi de Blé - Ready at 9am

Epi de Blé - Ready at 9am

$4.50

Our French bread shaped like a stalk of wheat. Great for sharing over a meal.

Brioche Roll

Brioche Roll

$6.75Out of stock

Our six-pack of buttery brioche rolls are made for backyard cookouts...the perfect size for sliders or BBQ sandwiches.

Sunapee Sourdough Holiday

Sunapee Sourdough Holiday

$7.25

Sourdough born and raised right here in New London. Wheat flour, water, salt, a touch of rye and a long fermentation period gives this bread a creamy flavor. Open crumb and chewy crust.

Morgan Hill Multigrain Holiday

Morgan Hill Multigrain Holiday

$7.75

Our healthy, naturally-leavened multigrain boule. Made with flaxseeds, rye chops, rolled oats, sunflower seeds, whole wheat flour, bread flour and salt. Available daily.

Holiday Stuffing

$6.50

Our own BLB stuffing mix. Sourdough and multigrain bread cubes and a bag of seasoning. Comes with the recipe to make your own apple cranberry stuffing for the holidays.

Pumpkin Harvest Bread

Pumpkin Harvest Bread

$2.95+Out of stock

It's finally Pumpkin Bread season again! Our festive spiced pumpkin harvest bread topped with a maple glaze.. Available by the slice or whole loaf.

Holiday Pies and Quiche

A special holiday selection of freshly-baked pies and quiches
Holiday Pie

Holiday Pie

$26.00

Seasonal fillings, baked in our own pie crust. Serves 6-8.

Apple Cranberry Galette

Apple Cranberry Galette

$22.00

Requires 24 hours' notice. Our 8" rustic apple cranberry tart in a rough puff pastry crust, finished with sanding sugar. Serves 4-6.

Whole Quiche Holiday

Whole Quiche Holiday

$27.00

Choose from Spinach & Feta or Ham & Gruyere. Whole quiches serve 6. (Heating instructions provided)

Mini Tart

$4.50

For a smaller taste of Thanksgiving, try our mini pumpkin tarts: pumpkin pastry cream topped with whipped cream inside a sweet tart crust.

Holiday Pastries

Butter Croissant Holiday

Butter Croissant Holiday

$3.50

Eighty-one layers of buttery goodness. Traditional croissants made with European-style butter, made in-house.

Chocolate Croissant Holiday

Chocolate Croissant Holiday

$4.50

Croissant dough wrapped around Callibaut chocolate, then baked to flaky perfection.

Almond Croissant Holiday

Almond Croissant Holiday

$4.80

Our flaky butter croissant stuffed with house-made frangipane, topped with sliced almonds and dusted with powdered sugar.

Ham and Swiss Croissant Holiday

Ham and Swiss Croissant Holiday

$4.80

Flaky croissant pastry enveloping NH's North Country Smokehouse ham and VT's Mackenzie Swiss cheese.

Spinach and Feta Croissant Holiday

Spinach and Feta Croissant Holiday

$4.80

Fresh baby spinach and feta cheese in our flaky croissant dough.

Morning Bun Holiday

Morning Bun Holiday

$4.50

Flaky laminated dough sprinkled with brown sugar and orange zest, then rolled and baked in a muffin tin. Finished with granulated sugar and raspberry pastry scream for a sweet and citrusy breakfast treat.

Cinnamon Roll Holiday

Cinnamon Roll Holiday

$4.75

Our sweet roll dough rolled with cinnamon sugar and topped with cream cheese icing.

Sticky Bun Holiday

Sticky Bun Holiday

$4.75

A sweet brioche dough covered in a sticky bun glaze made with honey, brown sugar, cinnamon and chopped pecans.

Holiday Muffin

Holiday Muffin

$4.50

Muffins for the holiday breakfast. Choose from Apple crumb, blueberry or cranberry orange (gluten-lite)

Holiday Scone

Holiday Scone

$4.00

A holiday selection of freshly-made scones. For Thanksgiving, pumpkin chocolate chunk or cranberry orange.

Freshly-Baked Cookies

Freshly-Baked Cookies

$2.75

Our cookies are made in-house and baked fresh daily. For our chocolate chip cookies, we use only Callebaut semi-sweet chocolate. In February, we offer scree hearts, chocolate chip and ginger molasses.

Raspberry Coffee Cake (Holiday)

Raspberry Coffee Cake (Holiday)

$28.00Out of stock

Our whole cinnamon coffee cake, enriched with cream cheese and layered with raspberries and raspberry jam. Serves 8-10.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Online ordering for Thanksgiving only! Please choose pickup for either 22 Nov or 23 Nov. Thank you!

