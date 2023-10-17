- Home
Blue Lucy Bakery
No reviews yet
116 East Atlantic Street
South Hill, VA 23970
💙 Sour Dough Bread Loaf
💙 Sour Dough Batard
Generous loaf of Blue Lucy wild yeast bread cultured right here in our South Hill Bakery. Clean, wholesome, only 3 ingredients: Water, flour, and salt. The "wild" yeast used in sour dough bread starters, while it does contain gluten, is much easier for most people to digest than processed commercial yeasts. Since our sour dough is all natural, with no preservatives, we recommend slicing as needed. Keeping that chewy outer crust intact for as long as possible will help retain freshness.
Sour Dough Boule
Perfect size for a family meal, soup bowls, or sandwiches, Blue Lucy's round (boule) loaf is all natural, clean, and wholesome. Feel good about serving this to your family instead of commercial mass-produced breads which are full of artificial ingredients and preservatives. We can guarantee freshness because we literally bake it every morning. Try our easy to digest sour dough before we sell out. We recommend slicing as needed. Keeping the chewy outer crust intact for as long as possible will help retain freshness.
Sour Dough Jalapeno & Cheddar
Blue Lucy's jalapeño cheddar sourdough bread is a delicious, chewy artisan loaf, loaded with cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños. Great with pesto, sandwiches, or paired with our homemade hummus! The round loaves also make great soup or dip bowls and are sure to impress your guests. Made fresh every morning.. get a loaf before we sell out!
Sour Dough Olive Loaf
Blue Lucy's sour dough olive loaf is wonderful for grilled deli style sandwiches. A chef's favorite is grilled pepperoni and Swiss. The round (boule) loaves also make great soup or dip bowls and are sure to impress your guests. As with all our sour dough artesian breads, our olive loaf is all natural, preservative free and made fresh every morning. Available daily while supplies last.
💙 Specialty Breads & Buns
Honey Oat Loaf
Made with whole oats, honey, milk, and pure butter, our soft Honey Oat is delicious enough to eat plain. It will likely become your favorite "go-to" daily bread.
Brioche Loaf
Ahhh Brioche, fresh out of the oven, need we say more?? This is considered a "rich" dough with simple, clean ingredients: flour, milk, butter, eggs, yeast and salt. Get it before we sell out! We do not add preservatives and recommend slicing as needed to preserve freshness.
Honey Oat Rolls
Our honey oat rolls are the perfect size for soft sandwich rolls or hamburger buns.
Brioche Buns
Our brioche rolls are made fresh every morning, get them while supplies last! Perfect size for sandwiches, burger buns, or as a dinner roll.
Honey Oat ORGANIC
💙 Croissants
💙 Croissant Pastries
Creme Pâtissier Croissant (Vanilla Custard)
Blue Lucy's freshly baked croissants laminated with real European butter and filled Creme Pâtisserie. This is our rich vanilla egg custard made fresh daily.
Belgian Chocolate Croissant (Pain au Chocolat)
Pain au Chocolat, made fresh every morning with 2 batons of fine imported Belgian chocolate. Buttery and light on the inside, with a crisp exterior. Since our croissants require a 3-day process to make, when we sell out, they are gone for the day! Get them while supplies last!
Cinnamon Roll Croissant
Blue Lucy's original Cinnamon Roll Croissants are buttery, crisp croissants, rolled up with cinnamon and brown sugar, covered with a snowy layer of fluffy white sugar. We make them fresh daily, get them while supplies last.
💙 Whole Cakes (Pre-Order)
Vanilla Cake With Italian Buttercream
Moist vanilla, triple layer cake with silky Italian buttercream. Serves 8-10. Not sure? Try a slice at our bakery :) We think you will want to take home an entire cake.
Sicilian Orange Cake
Blue Lucy's version of Sicilian Orange Cake - Traditionally called a "whole orange" cake, the Sicilians actually puree the ENTIRE orange, everything except the seeds! While this is indeed a unique and delicious option, we include only the juice and pulp in our version. Serves 8-10. Perfect with a cup of tea!
British Walnut & Coffee Cake
Ask our chef what her favorite cake is and she'll likely say, "British Coffee and Walnut cake of course!" If you've ever traveled to the UK you have likely tasted this fabulous cake! Try a slice at our bakery, we think you will want to take home an entire cake! Serves 8-10 guests.
Triple Chocolate Ganache Cake
The name says it all... This indulgent, triple layer, 8" round, chocolate ganache cake really needs no further description. Fudgy, moist, dense, deep, rich chocolate flavor. Serves 8-10 guests.
💙 Cupcakes
💙 Cake (Slice)
💙 Ice Cream Cakes (Pre-Order)
Chocolate Ganache Ice Cream Cake (Pre-Order 8" Round)
4 alternating layers of moist chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream topped with our buttercream frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate ganache. Pre-order time is minimum 48 hours.
Ice Cream Cake (Slice)
Banana Split Ice Cream Cake (8" Round)
Our banana split cake is 4 alternating layers of moist banana cake, strawberry and vanilla ice cream and topped with our rich chocolate buttercream. Pre-order time is 48 hours.
Chocolate Latte Ice Cream Cake (8" Round)
2 layers of espresso cake laminated with 2 layers of chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate ganache. 8" cakes serve 8-10 guests.
💙 Sweet Breads Loaf or Slice
💙 Chocolate Fudge Brownies
💙 Cookies
Cookie Variety Box (Mixed Flavors)
Choose a mixed variety of our fresh and delicious made from scratch cookies. Great for a surprise treat or gift. We also sell greeting cards and Blue Lucy gift cards.
Chocolate Chip
We make our brown butter chocolate chip cookies from scratch right here at our South Hill bakery. Real butter; dark, semi-sweet chocolate; baked fresh; never frozen; no added preservatives. We have single serve cold milk available or try a cup with our Seattle's Best coffee!
Macadamia White Chocolate Chip
Made with real butter, rich vanilla, crunchy macadamia nuts, and creamy white chocolate chips. Textural variety combined with sweet white chocolate chips and salted macadamia nuts make this cookie a real party in your mouth.
Lace Shortbread Biscuits
Buttery and delicious, just sweet enough but not too sweet. These are similar to shortbread cookies that become popular during the Christmas season, but we sell them all year long! And Blue Lucy's are made fresh, never frozen, with real butter and pure vanilla. Fabulous with a cup of tea or our Seattle's Best coffee.
💙 Cheesecakes
Cherry Cheesecake
Tart, sweet cherries surrounded by cool, creamy cheesecake, and moist, buttery graham cracker crust. Perfect size for an afternoon treat or light dessert. Available in our grab and go section. Made from scratch daily.
Lemon Explosion Cheesecake
For true lemon lovers, our tart, make-your-mouth-pucker, homemade lemon curd is surrounded by cool, creamy cheesecake, buttery graham cracker crust and topped off with plump blueberries. Perfect for an afternoon treat or light dessert. Available in our grab and go section while supplies last. We think this cheesecake pairs well with a cold serving of milk, also available in our grab and go section.
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
Perfect size for a quick treat or light dessert. Creamy cheesecake, moist, buttery graham cracker crust, topped with rich dark chocolate ganache and cookie crumbles. Available while supplies last in our grab & go section.
Brownie Cheescake
💙 Lucy's Hometown Market
Sour Dough Bread Chips
Appetizer size pieces of a variety of our sour dough breads, toasted crisp on the outside with a slightly chewy center. These are a great for your next party and pair extremely well with our homemade hummus! Available in our grab & go market.
Hummus - Lucy's Original Recipe
Made right here in South Hill, no added preservatives. Just chickpeas, EVOO, garlic, and seasonings, and special toppings, our hummus is a much healthier option than the store-bought stuff that's been sitting on the shelf for who knows how long? Pair this up with a loaf of our crusty wild yeast sour dough (particularly good with our olive or jalapeno cheddar loaf!) Get in the Market before it sells out.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
116 East Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA 23970