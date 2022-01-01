Blue Marlin Grille 1115 Aloha Blvd

A map showing the location of Blue Marlin Grille 1115 Aloha BlvdView gallery

Starters

Chicken Pot Stickers

$12.95

Fried or seared dumplings served with sweet teriyaki glaze

Island Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese and pineapple stuffed in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Fried to golden brown, served with zesty marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Chicken Tenders

Haole Wings

$11.95

Beef Sliders(2)

$9.95

Mini beef patty, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, sweet Hawaiian roll

Maui Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips layered with chicken, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, diced pineapple, queso and cheddar jack cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

4 Corner's Sampler

$19.95

Enough to share; crispy chicken tenders, haole wings, mozzarella sticks (no substitution please)

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

Pulled pork special

$8.95

Crab Fries w/ Cheese

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Turkey Quesadilla Special

$9.95

Huli-Huli Chicken Skewers

$10.95

Spam Sliders

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.95

Seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons. Served with choice of ranch,bleu cheese, or Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Chicken Cobb

$11.95

Grilled chicken, greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, sliced eggs, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing

Hula Handhelds

Kona Beef Tacos

$11.95

Marinated chopped beef, island slaw mix, cheddar jack cheese, flour tortilla

Mahi Tacos

$12.95

Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried Mahi, greens, tomatoes, lime cilantro sour cream, flour tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Choice of grilled or blackened shrimp, greens, island slaw, tomatoes, flour tortilla

Fried Chicken Club Wrap

$12.95

Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, greens, tomato cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Pipeline Philly Wrap

$11.95

Chopped beef, onions and peppers Huli Huli sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buddha Wrap

$10.95

Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, goat cheese crumbles wrapped in a flour tortilla

Kauai Chicken Club

$12.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, greens, tomato, avocado, sriracha aioli, brioche roll

Mahi Sandwhich

$15.95

Grilled or blackened, greens, tomato, lemon basil aioli, brioche roll

All American Burger

$11.95

6oz beef patty, American cheese, greens, tomato, pickles, brioche roll

Blue Marlin Burger

$13.95

6oz burger, bacon, fried egg, cheddar jack, greens, tomatoes, brioche roll

Reuben Special

$10.95

Adult Buffet

$18.95

Kid's Buffet

$12.95

Sandwich Special

$11.95

Flatbreads

Traditional

$9.95

Zesty red sauce, mozzarella cheese, herbs

Hawaiian Flatbread

$10.95

Zesty red sauce, chicken, pineapples, mozzarella cheese and scallions

BBQ Chick Flatbread

$10.95

B&B Kahuna Flatbread

$11.95

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Scrambles eggs, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, flour tortilla

Fried Egg Sandwhich

$8.95

Over easy egg, bacon, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, brioche roll

Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

$7.95

Kiddie Corner

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.95

Served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

7-inch cheese pizza, perfect for little hands

Kids Beef Sliders

$7.95

Kids Fish Taco

$7.95

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Molten

$6.95

Big Island Sunday

$7.95

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Island Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$5.00

Spiced Grilled Pineapple

$4.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.00

Additions

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$1.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Employee Meals

Emp Breakfast Burrito

$2.99

Emp Garden Salad

$2.99

Emp Pizza

$2.99

Emp Fruit Salad

$2.99

Emp Mozz Sticks

$2.99

Beer

Sailfish Amber Ale

$7.00

Sailfish Amber Ale 22 RF

$8.50

Bud Light Dft

$6.00

Bud Light 22 RF

$7.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Kona 22 RF

$7.50

Landshark

$6.00

Landshark 22 RF

$7.50

Sailfish White Marlin

$7.00

Sailfish White Marlin 22 RF

$8.50

Stella Dft

$7.00

Stella 22 RF

$8.50

Sailfish Amber 220z

$7.00

Sailfish White Marlin 22oz

$7.00

Bud Light 22oz

$6.00

Landshark 220z

$6.00

Stella 22oz

$7.00

Kona 22oz

$6.00

Souvenir 220z Pilsner Cup

$5.65

Blue Moon

$7.00

Blue Moon 22oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 22oz RF

$8.50

Jai Alai

$6.00

Jai Alai 22oz

$7.00

Jai Alai 220z RF

$8.50

Yuengling

$6.00

Yuengling 22oz

$6.00

Yuengling 22oz RF

$7.50

Draft Beer Special

$4.00

Corona 12oz Can

$6.00

Heineken 12oz Can

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa Can

$6.00

Odouls

$5.00

Mich Ultra Can

$5.00

Bud Light Can

$5.00

SunSquishy IPA

$6.00

Daytona Dirty Blonde

$6.00

Luminescence Hazy IPA

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Daytona Special

$3.00

Miller Lite Can

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$22.00

Import Bucket

$26.00

You're My Boy Blue

$6.00

Key Lime Cider

$6.00

Strawberry Blonde Ambition

$6.00

Beach Whiskey- Pineapple Coconut

$6.00

Beach Whiskey- Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Liquor

Well- Western Son

$8.50

Western Son Berry

$8.50

Western Son Lemon

$8.50

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Well- Georgi

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well- Caribaya

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$8.00

Trader Vic's Dark

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Barcardi Superior

$7.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

Cruzan Mango

$8.00

Cruzan Banana

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Well- Early Times

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Well- Topaz

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Patron

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00

Blue curacao- Llord's

$6.00

Triple Sec- Llord's

$6.00

Blackberry brandy- Dekuyper

$6.00

Razzmatazz- Dekuyper

$6.00

Melon liqueur- Dekuyper

$6.00

Banana liqueur- Dekuyper

$6.00

Peach schnapps- Dekuyper

$6.00

Amaretto- Dekuyper

$6.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Dark Rum Float

$3.00

Light Rum Float

$3.00

Flavored Rum Float

$3.00

Well Vodka Float

$3.00

Red Bull Mixer

$1.50

Red Bull SF Mixer

$1.50

Red Bull Yellow Mixer

$1.50

Red Bull Watermelon Mixer

$1.50

Open Liquor Float

$3.00

Tito's Float

$4.00

Hennessy Float

$4.00

Grand Marnier Float

$4.00

Crown Royal Float

$4.00

Crown Apple Float

$4.00

Grey Goose Float

$4.00

Jack Daniel's Float

$4.00

Jim Beam Float

$4.00

Herradura Rep. Float

$4.00

Herradura Silver Float

$4.00

Patron Float

$4.00

Bailey's Float

$4.00

Kahlua Float

$4.00

Well Tequila Float

$3.00

Jameson Float

$3.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo Float

$4.00

Tipsy Parrot 16oz

$9.50

Pink Paloma 16oz

$9.50

Mermaid Water 16oz

$9.50

Lazy Lizard 16oz

$9.50

Hawaiian Volcano 16oz

$9.50

Mango Mai Tai 16oz

$9.50

Moscow Mule 16oz

$9.50

Dark & Stormy 16oz

$9.50

Ripe Banana 16oz

$9.50

Surf Patrol 16oz

$9.50

Electric Lemonade 16oz

$9.50

Raspberry Sour 16oz

$9.50

Caribbean Margarita 16oz

$9.50

Tropical Margarita 16oz

$9.50

Berried Treasure 16oz

$9.50

Wipeout 16oz

$9.50

Banana Mudslide 16oz

$9.50

Berries & Cream 16oz

$9.50

Orange Dreamsicle 16oz

$9.50

Marlin Crush 16 oz

$9.50

Pina Colada 16oz

$9.50

Strawberry Daiquiri 16oz

$9.50

Mango Daiquiri 16oz

$9.50

Banana Daiquiri 16oz

$9.50

Classic Margarita 16oz

$9.50

Strawberry Margarita 16oz

$9.50

Mango Margarita 16oz

$9.50

Wildberry Margarita 16oz

$9.50

Henny Colada

$13.00

Miami Vice 16oz

$9.50

Henny Strawberry 16oz

$13.00

Souvenir 22 oz Cup

$5.65

Tipsy Parrot 22oz

$13.30

Moscow Mule 22oz

$13.30

Mermaid Water 22oz

$13.30

Lazy Lizard 22oz

$13.30

Hawaiian Volcano 22oz

$13.30

Mango Mai Tai 22oz

$13.30

Pink Paloma 22oz

$13.30

Dark & Stormy 22oz

$13.30

Ripe Banana 22oz

$13.30

Surf Patrol 22oz

$13.30

Electric Lemonade 22oz

$13.30

Raspberry Sour 22oz

$13.30

Souvenir 22 oz Cup

$5.65

Caribbean Margarita 22oz

$13.30

Tropical Margarita 22oz

$13.30

Berried Treasure 22oz

$13.30

Wipeout 22oz

$13.30

Marlin Crush 22oz

$13.30

Banana Mudslide 22oz

$13.30

Berries & Cream 22oz

$13.30

Orange Dreamsicle 22oz

$13.30

Pina Colada 22oz

$13.30

Strawberry Daiquiri 22oz

$13.30

Miami Vice 22oz

$13.30

Tipsy Parrot 22oz Refill

$11.95

Raspberry Sour 22oz Refill

$11.95

Mermaid Water 22oz Refill

$11.95

Lazy Lizard 22oz Refill

$11.95

Hawaiian Volcano 22oz Refill

$11.95

Mango Mai Tai 22oz Refill

$11.95

Dark & Stormy 22oz Refill

$11.95

Pink Paloma 22oz Refill

$11.95

Ripe Banana 22oz Refill

$11.95

Surf Patrol 22oz Refill

$11.95

Electric Lemonade 22oz Refill

$11.95

Moscow Mule 22oz Refill

$11.95

Berries & Cream 22oz Refill

$11.95

Caribbean Margarita 22oz Refill

$11.95

Tropical Margarita 22oz Refill

$11.95

Berried Treasure 22oz Refill

$11.95

Wipeout 22oz Refill

$11.95

Marlin Crush 22oz Refill

$11.95

Banana Mudslide 22oz Refill

$11.95

Orange Dreamsicle 22oz Refill

$11.95

Pina Colada 22oz Refill

$11.95

Strawberry Daiquiri 22oz Refill

$11.95

Miami Vice 22oz Refill

$11.95

Souvenir 45 oz Cup

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian 45 oz

$17.95

Mango Mai Tai 45 oz

$17.95

Electric Lemonade 45 oz

$17.95

WIR Punch 45 oz

$17.95

Rum Runner 45 oz

$17.95

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Classic Mule

$9.50

Screwdriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Long Island

$12.00

House Margarita- Rocks

$8.50

House Margarita- Frozen

$8.50

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Herradura Rep. Margarita- Rocks

$10.00

Herradura Silver Margarita- Rocks

$10.00

Mango Mai Tai BKT

$18.95

Lazy Lizard BKT

$18.95

Mango Mai Tai BKT Refill

$13.95

Lazy Lizard BKT Refill

$13.95

Mermaid Water BKT

$18.95

Mermaid Water BKT Refill

$13.95

Tipsy Parrot BKT

$18.95

Tipsy Parrot BKT Refill

$13.95

Ripe Banana BKT

$18.95

Ripe Banana BKT Refill

$13.95

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$6.00

Love Potion

$6.00

Cupid's Arrow

$6.00

Fuzzy Leprachaun

$6.00

Shamrock Punch

$6.00

Lucky Charm

$6.00

Souvenir Cups

$7.95

WIR Breeze

$5.00

Patriotic Pina

$6.00

Watermelon Marg

$6.00

Spiked Lemonade

$6.00

WIR Sparkler

$6.00

4th of July Jello Shot

$4.00

Blue Hawaiian Special

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$9.50

Poison Apple

$6.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$6.00

Zombie

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Coke Refill

$1.99

Diet Coke Refill

$1.99

Mellow Yellow Refill

$1.99

Sprite Refill

$1.99

Lemonade Refill

$1.99

Gingerale Refill

$1.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea Refill

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Smoothie- Mango

$6.00

Smoothie- Strawberry

$6.00

Smoothie- Pina Colada

$6.00

Smoothie- Vanilla

$6.00

Smoothie- Wildberry

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea Refill

$1.99

Coffee- Regular

$2.99

Coffee- Decaf

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Yellow Edition

$3.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer (N/A)

$3.00

CocaCola Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Soda Water Bottle

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Smoothie- Banana

$6.00

16oz Dolphin Sipper

$10.95

16 oz Dolphin RF

$6.00

16oz Dolphin- Cup Only

$7.95

22oz Souvenir Cup- N/A

$5.65

22oz Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade Refill

$2.99

22oz Soda

$5.00

24oz Turtle N/A Cup

$11.95

24oz Turtle N/A Refill

$7.00

24 oz Turtle CUP ONLY

$5.99

Red Bull 12oz

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Wine

Red Sangria- Can

$6.00

White Sangria- Can

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Sangria Bucket Special

$25.00

Drinks

Dasani Water 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke Btl 20oz

$2.50

Coke Btl 16.9 oz

$2.00

Sprite 20oz

$2.50

Classic Coke Cans 12oz

$2.00

Diet Coke Cans 12oz

$2.00

Sprite Cans 12oz

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.00

Perrier

$3.99

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice 10oz

$2.00

Simply Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke Bottle 20oz

$2.50

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.00

Snacks/Candy

Twix Bar

$2.25

M&M

$2.25

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup

$2.25

Sour Patch Kids

$2.25

Skittles

$2.25

Snickers

$2.25

Milkway

$2.25

Kit Kat

$2.25

3 Musketeers

$2.25

Hershey Bar

$2.25

Hershey Almond

$2.25

Chips

$2.50

Club Cracker Sandwiches

$1.25

Oreos

$2.25

Slim Jims

$0.75

Smartfood Popcorn

$2.50

Gatorade Protein Bar

$3.75

Ring Pops

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$2.50

Ice Cream

Giant Vanilla Sandwich

$3.00

Moose Track Cones

$3.00

Nutty Cones

$3.00

Haagen Daz Bar

$3.50

Ms. Fields CC Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$3.00

Twix Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

MARS M&M Ice Cream

$4.50

Ben & Jerrys Cherry Garcia Pint

$7.50

Ben & Jerrys Cookie Dough Pint

$7.50

Chocolate Eclair Bar

$3.00

PS Spongebob

$3.00

Breyers Oreo Cookie Pint

$5.75

Breyers Reeses PNT Butter

$5.75

PS Spiderman

$3.00

Giant Oreo Cone

$4.00

Magnum Cookie Duet Bar

$4.00

Magnum Caramel Bar

$4.00

Klondike Cookies & Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Klondike Cookies & Cream Bar

$3.00

Breyer's Vanilla Pint

$5.75

Breyer's Chocolate Pint

$5.75

Merchandise

PJ Kids Spray SPF 50

$12.00

PJ Face Sunblock Spf 30

$8.00

PJ Spray SPF 15

$9.00

PJ Visor Black

$12.00

Deluxe Arm Bands

$3.95

Mini Aviator Swim Mask

$7.00

Huggies Medium Swim Diapers

$5.00

PJ Visor Khaki

$12.00

Noodles

$6.00

Glossy Panel Ball

$2.95

Underwater Dive Sticks

$8.95

Neon Frost 36in Tubes

$4.50

Underwater Dive Aquatic Balls

$6.75

Reef Rider Masks

$12.95

Junior Goggles 3-8

$6.95

Play Goggles 8+

$6.95

Lip Balm SPF 45 Vanilla-Tropical

$3.00

PJ Continuous Clear Spray SPF 15

$11.00

PJ Continuous Clear Spray SPF 30

$12.00

PJ Continuous Spray SPF 100

$14.00

PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 4

$7.00

PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 8

$8.00

PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

$9.00

PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

$10.00

PJ Continuous Spray w/ Bronzer SPF 8

$10.00

PJ Surf N Sport Cont Spray SPF 50

$14.95

PJ Surf N Sport Tubes SPF 30

$9.00

PJ Surf N Sport Tubes SPF 100

$11.00

PJ Dark Tanning Oil SPF 4

$10.00

PJ After Sun Burn Relief Gel

$7.00

PJ Infant Bucket w/ Embroidery

$17.50

PJ Garment Washed Twill Visor

$12.50

Mens Peter Grimm Assorted Hats

$10.00

Bluewater Beach Rush Lifeguard Hat

$15.00

Swell Rush Lifeguard Hat

$10.00

PJ Eye Ware 19.99

$19.99

PJ Eyewear 16.99

$16.99

PJ Eyewear 18.99

$18.99

Ladies Resort PJ Eyewear

$17.99

Kids Disney Eyewear

$9.99

Unicorn Towel

$15.95

Sunset Towel

$15.95

Fish Swim Vest

$5.95

Rainbow Sprinkle Donut Tube

$11.95

Reg. Sprinkle Donut Tube

$14.95

My Baby Float 27 in

$8.95

Panama Jack Surf & Sport Tubes 50

$9.95

Transparent Ring 24 in

$2.95

Adult Goggles

$7.95

Huggies Swim Diapers- Small

$4.95

Huggies Swim Diapers- Medium

$4.95

Huggies Swim Diapers- Large

$4.95

Large Arm Bands 8+

$3.95

PJ Baby Sunblock Tube SPF 50

$10.95

PJ Face Sunblock SPF 30

$10.95

Swirly Whirly 36 in Tubes

$7.95

Underwater Fish Rings

$13.95

PJ Kids Clear Spray SPF 50

$14.95

Paddle Pals Swim

$33.95

PJ SPF Sun Hat

$25.95

Toy Boats

$3.95

Pool Noodles

$5.00

See-Me-Sit Floats

$12.95

Phone Pouch

$8.95

Dive Fun Fish Pack

$4.95

Lil' Lightning Swim Goggles

$5.95

PJ Eyeware 17.99

$17.99

PJ Eyewear 15.99

$15.99

Personal Health/Bath

Floss Mint

$2.00

Tampax - Tampons

$3.00

Toothbrush Kit

$3.00

Aloe Vera Gel Small

$3.00

First Aid Kit

$3.00

Tylenol

$3.00

Advil

$3.00

Hydrocortisone Cream

$3.00

Triple Antibiotic Ointment

$3.00

Anti Itch Cream

$3.00

Mini Toothbrush

$3.00

Hand Sanitizer

$3.00

Alieve

$3.00

Excedrin

$3.00

Soap Variety

$3.00

Sponge

$3.00

Lotion

$3.00

Cabana Rental

Cabana Weekday

$250.00

Cabana Weekend

$275.00

Sangria Enhancement

$20.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Enhancement

$22.00

Fruit & Cheese Enhancement

$25.00

Cookie & Brownie Enhancement

$24.00

Cabana Upgrade- Weekend

$25.00

Cabana Upgrade- Weekend

Activities

Printer Copy

$0.75

S'Mores

$3.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Souvenir Snow Cone

$5.00

Mystery Slime

$5.00

Spray Art

$2.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$15.00

Mini Golf (2 HOURS)12

$12.00

Regular Snow Cone

$3.00

Build A Buddy

8" Eagle

$12.00

8" Monkey

$12.00

8" Grey Bear

$12.00

8" Unicorn (White)

$12.00

8" Turtle

$12.00

8" Bulldog

$12.00

8" Triceratops

$12.00

8" Giraffe

$12.00

8" Kitty

$12.00

16" Bunny

$16.00

16" Cow

$16.00

16" Ducky

$16.00

16" Octopus

$16.00

16" Shark

$16.00

16" Triceratops

$16.00

16" Fox

$16.00

16" Whale

$16.00

16" Wolf

$16.00

Holiday Bears

8" Reindeer

$12.00

8" Snowman

$12.00

Red Holiday Scarf Set

$8.00

Blue Holiday Scarf Set

$8.00

Grab & Go

Brownie Squares

$3.99

Blondie Squares

$3.99

Lava Cake

$6.99

Cookies

$3.99

Lemon Bars

$3.99

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$7.99

Fruit Salad

$4.99

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Chips & Guac

Sandwich of the Day Special

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Warm Pretzel

$1.99

12" Pizza

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Pepperoni Slice

$2.99

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Cookie Bundle

$3.00

Concessions

Snow Cone

$5.00

Popcorn

$4.00

Smores

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1115 Aloha Blvd, Davenport, FL 33897

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

