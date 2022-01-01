Blue Marlin Grille 1115 Aloha Blvd
1115 Aloha Blvd
Davenport, FL 33897
Starters
Chicken Pot Stickers
Fried or seared dumplings served with sweet teriyaki glaze
Island Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese and pineapple stuffed in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried to golden brown, served with zesty marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders
Haole Wings
Beef Sliders(2)
Mini beef patty, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, sweet Hawaiian roll
Maui Nachos
Tortilla chips layered with chicken, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, diced pineapple, queso and cheddar jack cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
4 Corner's Sampler
Enough to share; crispy chicken tenders, haole wings, mozzarella sticks (no substitution please)
Chips & Salsa
Pulled pork special
Crab Fries w/ Cheese
Loaded Fries
Turkey Quesadilla Special
Huli-Huli Chicken Skewers
Spam Sliders
Cheese Quesadilla
Salads
Garden Salad
Seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons. Served with choice of ranch,bleu cheese, or Italian dressing
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Chicken Cobb
Grilled chicken, greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, sliced eggs, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
Hula Handhelds
Kona Beef Tacos
Marinated chopped beef, island slaw mix, cheddar jack cheese, flour tortilla
Mahi Tacos
Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried Mahi, greens, tomatoes, lime cilantro sour cream, flour tortilla
Shrimp Tacos
Choice of grilled or blackened shrimp, greens, island slaw, tomatoes, flour tortilla
Fried Chicken Club Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, greens, tomato cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Pipeline Philly Wrap
Chopped beef, onions and peppers Huli Huli sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buddha Wrap
Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, goat cheese crumbles wrapped in a flour tortilla
Kauai Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, greens, tomato, avocado, sriracha aioli, brioche roll
Mahi Sandwhich
Grilled or blackened, greens, tomato, lemon basil aioli, brioche roll
All American Burger
6oz beef patty, American cheese, greens, tomato, pickles, brioche roll
Blue Marlin Burger
6oz burger, bacon, fried egg, cheddar jack, greens, tomatoes, brioche roll
Reuben Special
Adult Buffet
Kid's Buffet
Sandwich Special
Flatbreads
All Day Breakfast
Kiddie Corner
Sides
Employee Meals
Beer
Sailfish Amber Ale
Sailfish Amber Ale 22 RF
Bud Light Dft
Bud Light 22 RF
Kona Big Wave
Kona 22 RF
Landshark
Landshark 22 RF
Sailfish White Marlin
Sailfish White Marlin 22 RF
Stella Dft
Stella 22 RF
Sailfish Amber 220z
Sailfish White Marlin 22oz
Bud Light 22oz
Landshark 220z
Stella 22oz
Kona 22oz
Souvenir 220z Pilsner Cup
Blue Moon
Blue Moon 22oz
Blue Moon 22oz RF
Jai Alai
Jai Alai 22oz
Jai Alai 220z RF
Yuengling
Yuengling 22oz
Yuengling 22oz RF
Draft Beer Special
Corona 12oz Can
Heineken 12oz Can
White Claw
South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa Can
Odouls
Mich Ultra Can
Bud Light Can
SunSquishy IPA
Daytona Dirty Blonde
Luminescence Hazy IPA
Modelo
Daytona Special
Miller Lite Can
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
You're My Boy Blue
Key Lime Cider
Strawberry Blonde Ambition
Beach Whiskey- Pineapple Coconut
Beach Whiskey- Mango Lemonade
Liquor
Well- Western Son
Western Son Berry
Western Son Lemon
Tito's
Grey Goose
Well- Georgi
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Well- Caribaya
Sailor Jerry Spiced
Trader Vic's Dark
Captain Morgan
Barcardi Superior
Cruzan Coconut
Cruzan Mango
Cruzan Banana
Jack Daniel's
Jim Beam
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Johnny Walker Black
Well- Early Times
Green Tea Shot
Well- Topaz
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Patron
Herradura Anejo
Blue curacao- Llord's
Triple Sec- Llord's
Blackberry brandy- Dekuyper
Razzmatazz- Dekuyper
Melon liqueur- Dekuyper
Banana liqueur- Dekuyper
Peach schnapps- Dekuyper
Amaretto- Dekuyper
Hennessy
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Bailey's Irish Cream
Jagermeister
Dark Rum Float
Light Rum Float
Flavored Rum Float
Well Vodka Float
Red Bull Mixer
Red Bull SF Mixer
Red Bull Yellow Mixer
Red Bull Watermelon Mixer
Open Liquor Float
Tito's Float
Hennessy Float
Grand Marnier Float
Crown Royal Float
Crown Apple Float
Grey Goose Float
Jack Daniel's Float
Jim Beam Float
Herradura Rep. Float
Herradura Silver Float
Patron Float
Bailey's Float
Kahlua Float
Well Tequila Float
Jameson Float
Herradura Ultra Anejo Float
Tipsy Parrot 16oz
Pink Paloma 16oz
Mermaid Water 16oz
Lazy Lizard 16oz
Hawaiian Volcano 16oz
Mango Mai Tai 16oz
Moscow Mule 16oz
Dark & Stormy 16oz
Ripe Banana 16oz
Surf Patrol 16oz
Electric Lemonade 16oz
Raspberry Sour 16oz
Caribbean Margarita 16oz
Tropical Margarita 16oz
Berried Treasure 16oz
Wipeout 16oz
Banana Mudslide 16oz
Berries & Cream 16oz
Orange Dreamsicle 16oz
Marlin Crush 16 oz
Pina Colada 16oz
Strawberry Daiquiri 16oz
Mango Daiquiri 16oz
Banana Daiquiri 16oz
Classic Margarita 16oz
Strawberry Margarita 16oz
Mango Margarita 16oz
Wildberry Margarita 16oz
Henny Colada
Miami Vice 16oz
Henny Strawberry 16oz
Souvenir 22 oz Cup
Tipsy Parrot 22oz
Moscow Mule 22oz
Mermaid Water 22oz
Lazy Lizard 22oz
Hawaiian Volcano 22oz
Mango Mai Tai 22oz
Pink Paloma 22oz
Dark & Stormy 22oz
Ripe Banana 22oz
Surf Patrol 22oz
Electric Lemonade 22oz
Raspberry Sour 22oz
Souvenir 22 oz Cup
Caribbean Margarita 22oz
Tropical Margarita 22oz
Berried Treasure 22oz
Wipeout 22oz
Marlin Crush 22oz
Banana Mudslide 22oz
Berries & Cream 22oz
Orange Dreamsicle 22oz
Pina Colada 22oz
Strawberry Daiquiri 22oz
Miami Vice 22oz
Tipsy Parrot 22oz Refill
Raspberry Sour 22oz Refill
Mermaid Water 22oz Refill
Lazy Lizard 22oz Refill
Hawaiian Volcano 22oz Refill
Mango Mai Tai 22oz Refill
Dark & Stormy 22oz Refill
Pink Paloma 22oz Refill
Ripe Banana 22oz Refill
Surf Patrol 22oz Refill
Electric Lemonade 22oz Refill
Moscow Mule 22oz Refill
Berries & Cream 22oz Refill
Caribbean Margarita 22oz Refill
Tropical Margarita 22oz Refill
Berried Treasure 22oz Refill
Wipeout 22oz Refill
Marlin Crush 22oz Refill
Banana Mudslide 22oz Refill
Orange Dreamsicle 22oz Refill
Pina Colada 22oz Refill
Strawberry Daiquiri 22oz Refill
Miami Vice 22oz Refill
Souvenir 45 oz Cup
Blue Hawaiian 45 oz
Mango Mai Tai 45 oz
Electric Lemonade 45 oz
WIR Punch 45 oz
Rum Runner 45 oz
Amaretto Sour
Bloody Mary
Classic Mule
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Sex on the beach
Rum Runner
Long Island
House Margarita- Rocks
House Margarita- Frozen
Patron Margarita
Herradura Rep. Margarita- Rocks
Herradura Silver Margarita- Rocks
Mango Mai Tai BKT
Lazy Lizard BKT
Mango Mai Tai BKT Refill
Lazy Lizard BKT Refill
Mermaid Water BKT
Mermaid Water BKT Refill
Tipsy Parrot BKT
Tipsy Parrot BKT Refill
Ripe Banana BKT
Ripe Banana BKT Refill
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Love Potion
Cupid's Arrow
Fuzzy Leprachaun
Shamrock Punch
Lucky Charm
Souvenir Cups
WIR Breeze
Patriotic Pina
Watermelon Marg
Spiked Lemonade
WIR Sparkler
4th of July Jello Shot
Blue Hawaiian Special
Pink Starburst
Poison Apple
Blood Orange Margarita
Zombie
N/A Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Mellow Yellow
Sprite
Lemonade
Gingerale
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Coke Refill
Diet Coke Refill
Mellow Yellow Refill
Sprite Refill
Lemonade Refill
Gingerale Refill
Unsweetened Iced Tea Refill
Red Bull
Smoothie- Mango
Smoothie- Strawberry
Smoothie- Pina Colada
Smoothie- Vanilla
Smoothie- Wildberry
Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea Refill
Coffee- Regular
Coffee- Decaf
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Yellow Edition
Red Bull Watermelon
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer (N/A)
CocaCola Can
Sprite Can
Diet Coke Can
Soda Water Bottle
Grapefruit Juice
Perrier
Smoothie- Banana
16oz Dolphin Sipper
16 oz Dolphin RF
16oz Dolphin- Cup Only
22oz Souvenir Cup- N/A
22oz Smoothie
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade Refill
22oz Soda
24oz Turtle N/A Cup
24oz Turtle N/A Refill
24 oz Turtle CUP ONLY
Red Bull 12oz
Hot Cocoa
Wine
Drinks
Snacks/Candy
Twix Bar
M&M
Reeses Peanut Butter Cup
Sour Patch Kids
Skittles
Snickers
Milkway
Kit Kat
3 Musketeers
Hershey Bar
Hershey Almond
Chips
Club Cracker Sandwiches
Oreos
Slim Jims
Smartfood Popcorn
Gatorade Protein Bar
Ring Pops
Fruit Snacks
Ice Cream
Giant Vanilla Sandwich
Moose Track Cones
Nutty Cones
Haagen Daz Bar
Ms. Fields CC Ice Cream Sandwich
Snickers Ice Cream Bar
Strawberry Short Cake
Twix Ice Cream Bar
MARS M&M Ice Cream
Ben & Jerrys Cherry Garcia Pint
Ben & Jerrys Cookie Dough Pint
Chocolate Eclair Bar
PS Spongebob
Breyers Oreo Cookie Pint
Breyers Reeses PNT Butter
PS Spiderman
Giant Oreo Cone
Magnum Cookie Duet Bar
Magnum Caramel Bar
Klondike Cookies & Cream Sandwich
Klondike Cookies & Cream Bar
Breyer's Vanilla Pint
Breyer's Chocolate Pint
Merchandise
PJ Kids Spray SPF 50
PJ Face Sunblock Spf 30
PJ Spray SPF 15
PJ Visor Black
Deluxe Arm Bands
Mini Aviator Swim Mask
Huggies Medium Swim Diapers
PJ Visor Khaki
Noodles
Glossy Panel Ball
Underwater Dive Sticks
Neon Frost 36in Tubes
Underwater Dive Aquatic Balls
Reef Rider Masks
Junior Goggles 3-8
Play Goggles 8+
Lip Balm SPF 45 Vanilla-Tropical
PJ Continuous Clear Spray SPF 15
PJ Continuous Clear Spray SPF 30
PJ Continuous Spray SPF 100
PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 4
PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 8
PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
PJ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
PJ Continuous Spray w/ Bronzer SPF 8
PJ Surf N Sport Cont Spray SPF 50
PJ Surf N Sport Tubes SPF 30
PJ Surf N Sport Tubes SPF 100
PJ Dark Tanning Oil SPF 4
PJ After Sun Burn Relief Gel
PJ Infant Bucket w/ Embroidery
PJ Garment Washed Twill Visor
Mens Peter Grimm Assorted Hats
Bluewater Beach Rush Lifeguard Hat
Swell Rush Lifeguard Hat
PJ Eye Ware 19.99
PJ Eyewear 16.99
PJ Eyewear 18.99
Ladies Resort PJ Eyewear
Kids Disney Eyewear
Unicorn Towel
Sunset Towel
Fish Swim Vest
Rainbow Sprinkle Donut Tube
Reg. Sprinkle Donut Tube
My Baby Float 27 in
Panama Jack Surf & Sport Tubes 50
Transparent Ring 24 in
Adult Goggles
Huggies Swim Diapers- Small
Huggies Swim Diapers- Medium
Huggies Swim Diapers- Large
Large Arm Bands 8+
PJ Baby Sunblock Tube SPF 50
PJ Face Sunblock SPF 30
Swirly Whirly 36 in Tubes
Underwater Fish Rings
PJ Kids Clear Spray SPF 50
Paddle Pals Swim
PJ SPF Sun Hat
Toy Boats
Pool Noodles
See-Me-Sit Floats
Phone Pouch
Dive Fun Fish Pack
Lil' Lightning Swim Goggles
PJ Eyeware 17.99
PJ Eyewear 15.99
Personal Health/Bath
Cabana Rental
Activities
Build A Buddy
Grab & Go
Brownie Squares
Blondie Squares
Lava Cake
Cookies
Lemon Bars
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
Fruit Salad
Yogurt Parfait
Garden Salad
Chips & Guac
Sandwich of the Day Special
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Warm Pretzel
12" Pizza
Caesar Salad
Pepperoni Slice
12" Pepperoni Pizza
Cookie Bundle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
