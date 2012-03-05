Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine

review star

No reviews yet

10 Shapleigh Road

Kittery, ME 03904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

JERK SHRIMP TACOS
BEEF BURGER
PLANTAINS

SMALL PLATES

LOBSTER CHOWDER

$10.00

SUMMER SALAD

$14.00

Baby greens, toasted pine nuts, shaved radish, fried chick peas, julienne fried potato, parmesan cheese. Strawberry vinaigrette on the side.

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

Chopped kale, roasted beets, sweet potato, spiced almonds, blue cheese. Served with ginger balsamic vinaigrette.

QUINOA BOWL

$15.00

Arugula, black beans, roasted corn, red pepper, jalapenos, sweet potato. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Served with herb aioli.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

5 tenders served with french fries

PRETZEL PUB CHEESE

$11.00

3 pretzels served with horseradish pub cheese

PLANTAINS

$9.00

SADDLE BAGS

$14.00

Crispy wontons filled with chicken, jack cheese, herbs and spices. Served with ginger tamari sauce

SHORT RIB POUTINE

$16.00

House cut fries, cheese curds, rib gravy, scallions

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Plain cheese quesadilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

HOUSE CHIPS & DIP

$7.00

1/2 PINT SALSA

$7.00

PINT SALSA

$10.00

1/2 PINT QUESO

$5.00

PINT QUESO

$9.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.00

Chicken Rice And Broccoli Please 🍑😋👽😚

MEDIUM PLATES

JERK SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

Baby greens, mango slaw, sriracha aioli, cilantro. (2)

ISLAND LETTUCE CUPS

$16.00

Bibb lettuce wraps, sauteed shredded chicken, ginger tamari, fresh mango slaw.

LOBSTER QUESO

$17.00

Lobster, basil, and corn. Served with house salsa and sour cream

BAJA REUBEN

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast, herb aioli, swiss cheese, fresh mango slaw. Served with house chips

BEEF BURGER

$14.00

6 oz beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with french fries

RASTA BURGER

$13.00

House made vegan patty. Includes lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with french fries

LOBSTER ROLL

$28.00

JUMBO LOBSTER ROLL

$42.00

SALMON CLUB WRAP

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, herb aioli Served with house chips

STEAK & CHEESE

$16.00

Caramelized onions, jack cheese, mayo, Served with house chips

BAHN MI DOG

$14.00

ENTREES

PANKO FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

Parmesan panko chicken breast topped with andouille cream sauce. Served with parmesan-chive hasselback fingerling potatoes and garlic green beans

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$24.00

Guava-Tamari braised short ribs. Served with parmesan-chive hasselback fingerling potatoes and garlic green beans

SCOTTISH SALMON

$24.00Out of stock

Mango Chutney, jasmine rice cake, seasonal veg. GF

JAMAICAN JERK GRILLED SHRIMP

$24.00

Rice and beans, plantains, mango chutney

GRILLED CAULIFLOWER

$19.00

Ginger shoyu, spiced almonds, rice cake, garlic green beans vegan & GF

NAM JIM

$19.00Out of stock

Seared haddock, nam jim sauce, mango pickle, herb infused sweet jasmine rice GF

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE GRILLED SALMON

$10.00

Single portion.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

Single portion.

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE FINGERLING POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE RICE

$5.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$5.00

SIDE QUINOA

$6.00

Quinoa, black beans, roasted corn, red pepper.

OBSESSION

$7.00

KEY LIME

$7.00Out of stock

SIDE HOUSE CHIPS

$4.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE QUESO

$6.95

KIDS CHICKEN QUESO

$7.95

KIDS TENDERS

$7.95

KIDS RICE

$6.95

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.95

Kids Ice Cream

$2.50

BOTTLED BEER

MILLER LIGHT

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

PABST BLUE RIBBON (PBR)

$4.50

GUINNESS

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

CORONA

$4.50

RED STRIPE

$4.50

CITIZEN CIDER

$8.00

ORONO WHITE CRAN

$8.00

ORONO RAZ LIME

$8.00

ORONO BLUEBERRY

$8.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

GINGERALE

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

ICED TEA

$2.75

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PEPSI

$2.50

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

SELTZER

$2.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

TONIC

$2.50

MANGO LEMONADE

$6.00

N/A SANGRIA

$8.00

N/A COCONUT MOJITO

$8.00

N/A KEY LIME MARTINI

$8.00

N/A MAINE MULE

$8.00

CBD SPICY MANGO-RITA

$12.00

CBD MAINE MULE

$12.00

CBD WATERMELON SPRITZER

$12.00

CBD PUNCH

$12.00

ATHLETIC ALE N/A

$7.00

ATHLETIC IPA N\A

$7.00

MAINE ROOT BEER

$5.00

MAINE GINGER BEER

$5.00

MAINE ROOT BLUEBERRY

$5.00

COFFEE/TEA

COFFEE

$3.50

DECAF COFFEE

$3.50

GINGER MINT TEA

$4.50

CITRUS GREEN TEA

$4.50

LEMON BERRY TEA

$4.50

BLACK TEA

$4.50

HOT CHOC

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

TO GO COCKTAILS

HOUSE MARGARITA

$10.00

Reposado tequila, triple sec, house sour mix.

FIRE & ICE MARGARITA

$10.00

Jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, splash cranberry & house sour mix SPICY!

PAINKILLER

$10.00

Silver & dark rum, coconut, pineapple & OJ

GINGER ROOT KOMBUCHA .05% ABV

$7.00

MIMOSA KIT

$20.00

MIXERS

QT SOUR MIX

$12.00

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER 12oz

$4.00

MAINE ROOT ROOT BEER

$4.00

QT BLOODY

$10.00

MERCH

12 Oz KOOZIE

12 Oz KOOZIE

$4.00
16 Oz KOOZIE

16 Oz KOOZIE

$4.50
MERM HAT

MERM HAT

$25.00
BEANIES

BEANIES

$25.00

MENS T-SHIRT

$25.00

WOMENS V-NECK

$25.00

FLANNELS

$40.00

#1 GIFT BAG

$50.00

Includes: Men or Womens T-Shirt Hat or 2nd T-Shirt (specify) Koozie

#2 GIFT BAG

$45.00

Includes: Men or Womens T-Shirt $20 Giftcard Koozie

#3 GIFT BAG

$40.00

Includes: Hat & T- Shirt (please specify) Koozie Mask Giftcard $10

#4 GIFT CARD

$35.00

Includes: $25 Giftcard Koozie Mask

STICKER

$2.00

STAFF DONATION

Applies for entire Blue Mermaid staff! Thank you for your support during this time!

$5 DONATION

$5.00

Applies for entire Blue Mermaid staff! Thank you for your support during this time!

$10 DONATION

$10.00

Applies for entire Blue Mermaid staff! Thank you for your support during this time!

$20 DONATION

$20.00

Applies for entire Blue Mermaid staff! Thank you for your support during this time!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creative Cocktails, Caribbean Inspired Cuisine, Local Live Music & More! Come in and Enjoy!

Website

Location

10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, ME 03904

Directions

Gallery
Blue Mermaid image
Blue Mermaid image
Blue Mermaid image

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
99 Bow St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,990
5 PORTWALK PL Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Roost
orange star3.5 • 12
50 Pointe Place C5 Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
The Old Salt Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
490 Lafayette Rd #9 Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
SANTIAGO'S
orange starNo Reviews
20 depot square Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Jonathan's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
92 Bourne Lane Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kittery

The Black Birch - 2 Government Street
orange star4.7 • 663
2 Government Street Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Lovebirds Donuts - Online
orange star4.6 • 413
450 US Rte. 1 Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Festina Lente
orange star4.7 • 125
1 Government Street Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kittery
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
No reviews yet
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston