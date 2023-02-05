Blue Mint Thai & Asian Cuisine
No reviews yet
1211 E. Debbie Lane #115
Mansfield, TX 76063
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Golden Pouch
Golden Fried Dumpling, cream cheese, onion, imitation crab, sweet chili sauce
Blue Mint Dumplings
Dumplings, marinated shrimp, pork, water chestnut, onion, shitake mushroom, rice wine sauce, steamed or deep fried
Spring Rolls
Crispy rolls, vermicelli noodles, carrots, cabbage, sweet chili sauce
Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu, ground peanut, sweet chili sauce
Fresh Rolls
Vietnamese spring rolls, fresh vegetables, basil, shrimp, vermicelli noodles, spicy peanut sauce
Spicy Thai Rolls
Ground chicken, vermicelli noodles, vegetables, golden fried, sweet spicy sauce
Edamame
Steamed Edamame Soybeans, salt
Chicken Satay
Marinated grilled chicken on skewers, herbs and spices, peanut and cucumber sweet chili sauce
Corn Fritters
Golden fried sweet corn patties, sweet chili sauce
Soup
Curry Noodle (Kow Soi)
Coconut milk curry broth, egg noodles, sour mustard pickles, red onions, scallions, crispy chicken, crispy noodles
Spicy Noodle
Thai hot lemongrass soup, rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, peanuts (add chicken, pork or beef +$1)
Wonton
Chicken broth, wontons, minced shrimp and pork, onions, shitake mushrooms
Tom Yum
Lemongrass soup, spicy chili, galangal, cilantro, mushrooms (add shrimp $3)
Tom Kha
Coconut lemongrass soup, spicy chili, galangal, coconut milk, cilantro, mushrooms (add shrimp +$3)
Salad
Curry with Rice
Red Curry
Red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry sauce, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions
Green Curry
Green curry sauce, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil
Panang Curry
Panang curry sauce, coconut milk, Thai chili paste, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, green beans
Mussamun Curry
Mild curry, coconut milk, toasted chili paste, tamarind juice, bell peppers, jalapenos, potatoes, onions
Roasted Duck in Red Curry
Roasted duck, red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, basil
Specialty Noodle Dishes
Crazy Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Thai spicy chili sauce, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil
Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, Blue Mint tamarind sauce, ground peanuts
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Blue Mint Thai sauce, broccoli
Lo Mein
Stir-fried egg noodles, carrots, onions
Yaki Soba
Stir-fried egg noodles, Blue Mint Japanese sauce, carrots, onions, scallions, cabbage
Specialty Rice Dishes
Orange Chicken w/ Rice
Fried chicken filets, Blue Mint orange sauce, carrots, broccoli
Drunken Fried Rice
Fried chicken filets, spicy fried rice, eggs, green beans, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, basil, onions
Chicken Teriyaki w/ RIce
Grilled chicken, Blue Mint Teriyaki sauce, carrots, broccoli
Sirloin Teriyaki w/Rice
Sirloin beef, Blue Mint Teriyaki sauce, carrots, broccoli
Chicken Cashew Nut w/ Rice
Stir-fried chicken, toasted chili paste, mushrooms, onions, water chestnuts, green bell peppers, cashew nuts
Thai-Style Pad Gra Prow w/ Rice
Ground chicken, authentic Thai herbs and spices, basil
Pra Ram Gai w/ Rice
Sliced chicken, Thai peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, carrots, crushed peanuts
Crispy Chili Tilapia w/ Rice
Fried Tilapia, special hot sweet chili sauce, carrots, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, cilantro
Spicy Basil Tilapia w/ Rice
Fried Tilapia, hot chili peppers, green beans, carrots, bell peppers, onions, spicy basil sauce
Thai-Style Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro
Spicy Fried Rice
Stir-fried basil rice, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onions, basil
Paradise Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice, pineapple, raisins, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers
Kung Pao w/ Rice
Stir-fried, bell peppers, carrots, onions, celery, shitake mushrooms, dry chilis, peanuts
Stir-Fried Chicken and Broccoli w/ Rice
Stir-fried, grilled chicken (with sirloin beef +$1), oyster sauce, garlic, broccoli, carrots, onions
Pad Gra Prow w/ Rice
Stir-fried, green beans, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers
Pad Gra Tiam w/ Rice
Stir-fried, fresh garlic, carrots, broccoli
Kids Menu
Desserts
Extras
Drinks
Beer
Margarita
Wine
Lunch Specials
Lunch Crazy Noodles (Pad Kee Mow)
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Thai spicy chili sauce, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil
Lunch Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, Blue Mint tamarind sauce, ground peanuts
Lunch Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Blue Mint Thai sauce, broccoli
Lunch Low Mein
Stir-fried egg noodles, carrots, onions
Lunch Yaki Soba
Stir-fried egg noodles, Blue Mint Japanese sauce, carrots, onions, scallions, cabbage
Lunch Orange Chicken w/ Rice
Fried chicken filets, Blue Mint orange sauce, carrots, broccoli
Lunch Stir-Fried Chicken and Broccoli w/ Rice
Stir-fried, grilled chicken (with sirloin beef +$1), oyster sauce, garlic, broccoli, carrots, onions
Lunch Thai-Style Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro
Lunch Spicy Fried Rice
Stir-fried basil rice, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onions, basil
Lunch Pad Gra Prow w/ Rice
Stir-fried, green beans, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers
Lunch Pad Gra Tiam w/ Rice
Stir-fried, fresh garlic, carrots, broccoli
Lunch Red Curry
Red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil
Lunch Yellow Curry
Yellow curry sauce, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions
Appetizers
Spring Rolls-Veg
Crispy rolls, vermicelli noodles, carrots, cabbage, sweet chili sauce
Fried Tofu-Veg
Deep fried tofu, ground peanut, sweet chili sauce
Fresh Rolls-Veg/Gluten Free
Vietnamese spring rolls, fresh vegetables, basil, shrimp, vermicelli noodles, spicy peanut sauce
Edamame-Veg
Steamed Edamame Soybeans, salt
Soup
Salad
House Salad-Veg
Tossed green salad, peanut dressing
Papaya Salad-Gluten Free
Shredded green papaya, tomato, carrots, string beans, toasted ground peanuts
Sirloin Salad-Gluten Free
Grilled Sirloin steak, lime vinaigrette, lettuce, chili, tomato, red onion, green onion, celery, carrots, cucumber
Curry with Rice
Red Curry-Veg/Gluten Free
Red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil
Yellow Curry-Veg/Gluten Free
Yellow curry sauce, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions
Green Curry-Veg/Gluten Free
Green curry sauce, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil
Panang Curry-Veg/Gluten Free
Panang curry sauce, coconut milk, Thai chili paste, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, green beans
Mussamun Curry-Veg/Gluten Free
Mild curry, coconut milk, toasted chili paste, tamarind juice, bell peppers, jalapenos, potatoes, onions
Roasted Duck in Red Curry-Gluten Free
Roasted duck, red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, basil
Specialty Noodle Dishes
Crazy Noodles-Veg
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Thai spicy chili sauce, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil
Pad Thai-Veg/Gluten Free
Stir-fried noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, Blue Mint tamarind sauce, ground peanuts
Pad See Ew-Veg
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Blue Mint Thai sauce, broccoli
Lo Mein-Veg
Stir-fried egg noodles, carrots, onions
Yaki Soba-Veg
Stir-fried egg noodles, Blue Mint Japanese sauce, carrots, onions, scallions, cabbage
Specialty Rice Dishes
Orange Chicken w/ Rice
Fried chicken filets, Blue Mint orange sauce, carrots, broccoli
Drunken Fried Rice
Fried chicken filets, spicy fried rice, eggs, green beans, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, basil, onions
Chicken Teriyaki w/ RIce
Grilled chicken, Blue Mint Teriyaki sauce, carrots, broccoli
Sirloin Teriyaki w/Rice
Sirloin beef, Blue Mint Teriyaki sauce, carrots, broccoli
Chicken Cashew Nut w/ Rice
Stir-fried chicken, toasted chili paste, mushrooms, onions, water chestnuts, green bell peppers, cashew nuts
Thai-Style Pad Gra Prow w/ Rice
Ground chicken, authentic Thai herbs and spices, basil
Pra Ram Gai w/ Rice
Sliced chicken, Thai peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, carrots, crushed peanuts
Crispy Chili Tilapia w/ Rice
Fried Tilapia, special hot sweet chili sauce, carrots, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, cilantro
Spicy Basil Tilapia w/ Rice
Fried Tilapia, hot chili peppers, green beans, carrots, bell peppers, onions, spicy basil sauce
Thai-Style Fried Rice-Veg/Gluten Free
Stir-fried rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro
Spicy Fried Rice-Veg/Gluten Free
Stir-fried basil rice, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onions, basil
Paradise Fried Rice-Veg/Gluten Free
Stir-fried rice, pineapple, raisins, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers
Kung Pao w/ Rice
Stir-fried, bell peppers, carrots, onions, celery, shitake mushrooms, dry chilis, peanuts
Stir-Fried Chicken and Broccoli w/ Rice
Stir-fried, grilled chicken (with sirloin beef +$1), oyster sauce, garlic, broccoli, carrots, onions