Blue Mint Thai & Asian Cuisine

No reviews yet

1211 E. Debbie Lane #115

Mansfield, TX 76063

Appetizers

Golden Pouch

$9.00

Golden Fried Dumpling, cream cheese, onion, imitation crab, sweet chili sauce

Blue Mint Dumplings

$9.00

Dumplings, marinated shrimp, pork, water chestnut, onion, shitake mushroom, rice wine sauce, steamed or deep fried

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Crispy rolls, vermicelli noodles, carrots, cabbage, sweet chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Deep fried tofu, ground peanut, sweet chili sauce

Fresh Rolls

$6.00

Vietnamese spring rolls, fresh vegetables, basil, shrimp, vermicelli noodles, spicy peanut sauce

Spicy Thai Rolls

$8.00

Ground chicken, vermicelli noodles, vegetables, golden fried, sweet spicy sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Edamame Soybeans, salt

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Marinated grilled chicken on skewers, herbs and spices, peanut and cucumber sweet chili sauce

Corn Fritters

$8.00

Golden fried sweet corn patties, sweet chili sauce

Soup

Curry Noodle (Kow Soi)

$13.00

Coconut milk curry broth, egg noodles, sour mustard pickles, red onions, scallions, crispy chicken, crispy noodles

Spicy Noodle

$12.00

Thai hot lemongrass soup, rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, peanuts (add chicken, pork or beef +$1)

Wonton

$6.00+

Chicken broth, wontons, minced shrimp and pork, onions, shitake mushrooms

Tom Yum

$6.00+

Lemongrass soup, spicy chili, galangal, cilantro, mushrooms (add shrimp $3)

Tom Kha

$6.00+

Coconut lemongrass soup, spicy chili, galangal, coconut milk, cilantro, mushrooms (add shrimp +$3)

Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Tossed green salad, peanut dressing

Papaya Salad

$9.00

Shredded green papaya, tomato, carrots, string beans, toasted ground peanuts

Sirloin Salad

$12.00

Grilled Sirloin steak, lime vinaigrette, lettuce, chili, tomato, red onion, green onion, celery, carrots, cucumber

Curry with Rice

Red Curry

$14.00

Red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry sauce, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry sauce, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil

Panang Curry

$14.00

Panang curry sauce, coconut milk, Thai chili paste, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, green beans

Mussamun Curry

$14.00

Mild curry, coconut milk, toasted chili paste, tamarind juice, bell peppers, jalapenos, potatoes, onions

Roasted Duck in Red Curry

$14.00

Roasted duck, red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, basil

Specialty Noodle Dishes

Crazy Noodles

$13.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Thai spicy chili sauce, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil

Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, Blue Mint tamarind sauce, ground peanuts

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Blue Mint Thai sauce, broccoli

Lo Mein

$13.00

Stir-fried egg noodles, carrots, onions

Yaki Soba

$13.00

Stir-fried egg noodles, Blue Mint Japanese sauce, carrots, onions, scallions, cabbage

Specialty Rice Dishes

Orange Chicken w/ Rice

$13.00

Fried chicken filets, Blue Mint orange sauce, carrots, broccoli

Drunken Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried chicken filets, spicy fried rice, eggs, green beans, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, basil, onions

Chicken Teriyaki w/ RIce

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Blue Mint Teriyaki sauce, carrots, broccoli

Sirloin Teriyaki w/Rice

$15.00

Sirloin beef, Blue Mint Teriyaki sauce, carrots, broccoli

Chicken Cashew Nut w/ Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried chicken, toasted chili paste, mushrooms, onions, water chestnuts, green bell peppers, cashew nuts

Thai-Style Pad Gra Prow w/ Rice

$14.00

Ground chicken, authentic Thai herbs and spices, basil

Pra Ram Gai w/ Rice

$15.00

Sliced chicken, Thai peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, carrots, crushed peanuts

Crispy Chili Tilapia w/ Rice

$16.00

Fried Tilapia, special hot sweet chili sauce, carrots, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, cilantro

Spicy Basil Tilapia w/ Rice

$16.00

Fried Tilapia, hot chili peppers, green beans, carrots, bell peppers, onions, spicy basil sauce

Thai-Style Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro

Spicy Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried basil rice, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onions, basil

Paradise Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried rice, pineapple, raisins, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers

Kung Pao w/ Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried, bell peppers, carrots, onions, celery, shitake mushrooms, dry chilis, peanuts

Stir-Fried Chicken and Broccoli w/ Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried, grilled chicken (with sirloin beef +$1), oyster sauce, garlic, broccoli, carrots, onions

Pad Gra Prow w/ Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried, green beans, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers

Pad Gra Tiam w/ Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried, fresh garlic, carrots, broccoli

Kids Menu

Kids Orange Chicken

$6.50

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$6.50

Kids Chicken Lo Mein

$6.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.00
Green Tea or Coconut Ice Cream

$6.50
Fried Bananas

$5.50
Fried Ice Cream

$6.00
Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Ice Cream

$7.50
Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Green Tea Ice Cream

$9.50
Sweet Sticky Rice/ Mango

$8.00Out of stock

Extras

Add or Extra Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Add or Extra Fried Rice

$3.00

Substiutie Fried Rice/White Rice

$2.00

Add or Extra Fried Egg

$2.00

Add or Extra Egg

$2.50

Add or Extra Vegetables

$1.50

Add or Extra Chicken, Pork, Beef

$2.00

Add or Extra Shrimp

$3.00

Add or Extra Seafood

$4.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Water

Beer

Domestic and Imported Beer
Yuengling

$6.00
Bud Light

$6.00
Miller Lite

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

$6.00
Dos XX

$6.00
Revolver Blood and Honey

$6.00
Shiner Bock

$6.00
Singha-Thailand

$6.00
Sapporo Premium-Japan

$6.00

Seltzer

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00
White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00
Modelo Ranch Water

$6.00

Margarita

Cayman Jack Margarita
Cayman Jack Lime Margarita

$6.00

Wine

Black Oak Cabernet

$6.00
Black Oak Chardonnay

$6.00
Black Oak Merlot

$6.00
Black Oak White Zinfandel

$6.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Crazy Noodles (Pad Kee Mow)

$10.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Thai spicy chili sauce, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil

Lunch Pad Thai

$10.00

Stir-fried noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, Blue Mint tamarind sauce, ground peanuts

Lunch Pad See Ew

$10.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Blue Mint Thai sauce, broccoli

Lunch Low Mein

$10.00

Stir-fried egg noodles, carrots, onions

Lunch Yaki Soba

$10.00

Stir-fried egg noodles, Blue Mint Japanese sauce, carrots, onions, scallions, cabbage

Lunch Orange Chicken w/ Rice

$10.00

Fried chicken filets, Blue Mint orange sauce, carrots, broccoli

Lunch Stir-Fried Chicken and Broccoli w/ Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried, grilled chicken (with sirloin beef +$1), oyster sauce, garlic, broccoli, carrots, onions

Lunch Thai-Style Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro

Lunch Spicy Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried basil rice, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onions, basil

Lunch Pad Gra Prow w/ Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried, green beans, onions, basil, carrots, bell peppers

Lunch Pad Gra Tiam w/ Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried, fresh garlic, carrots, broccoli

Lunch Red Curry

$10.00

Red curry sauce, Thai herbs, coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, basil

Lunch Yellow Curry

$10.00

Yellow curry sauce, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions

