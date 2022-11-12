Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Mist Social

review star

No reviews yet

1702 FM 528 Road

Webster, TX 77598

Order Again

Bites

.60 Tender

$0.60

5 Little Nuggies Combo

$9.00

Catfish Basket

$11.50

Cookie

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00
Loaded Fries

$11.50

Popcorn & Drink

$8.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.50
Tender Basket & Waffle Fries

$12.00
The Social Chick

$11.50

Trio

$15.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Wing Basket

$11.50

Fish Loaded Fries

$12.00

Beverage Setup

Cup

$1.00

Cup w/Ice

$3.00

Ice Bucket

$10.00

Ice Bucket Refill

$5.00

Ice Bucket w/Beverage

$17.00

Handcrafted Beverages

Almond Joy Latte

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Black Tea

$6.00

Blue Mist Mocktail

$7.50

Blue Mist Signature Coffee

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Caramel Dream Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Grasshopper

$5.25

Hot Coco

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonada

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Mango Mojito

$7.00

Mango Smoothie

$7.50

Milky Way Latte

$5.25

Mocha Frappe

$7.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Pukka Turmeric Organic Tea

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Seasonal)

$7.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Tazo Passion Tea

$6.00

Tazo Tea

$5.00

The Blue Mist

$6.00

Vanilla Frappe

$7.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Very Berry Smoothie

$7.50

Milkyway

$6.00

Prepared Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fiesta Cola

$4.00

Fiesta Fanta

$4.00

Fiesta Sprite

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

No Make

Cranberry

$3.00

Hookah Options

Premium Hookah

$30.00

Premium Hookah Refill

$15.00

Standard Hookah

$17.99

Standard Hookah Refill

$9.00

To-Go Shisha 25g

$6.00

Unlimited Hookah

$40.00

Unlimited Hookah Refill

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission is to create a cozy and stimulating environment for our fellow humans to unwind, social

1702 FM 528 Road, Webster, TX 77598

