Food

Starters

Monkey Balls

$8.99

Tender chunks of chicken breast meat with seasoned breading & BBQ or ranch dipping sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.99

Large shrimp fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of buffalo sauces

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Fried to perfection with fresh coconut. Served with an orange marmalade sweet chili sauce

Ahi Tuna App

$13.99

Lightly blackened and seared. Drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Krab Rangoon

$13.99

Rolled krab, cucumber, and cream cheese. Fried and topped with our sweet chili

Crispy Asian Chicken Rolls

$10.99

Chicken, ginger, soy, carrots, and cabbage hand rolled into crispy egg rolls

Drunken Mussels

$12.99

Sautéed in white wine and fresh garlic, diced onions and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread

Loaded Tots

$10.99

Tater tots loaded with nacho cheese, bacon bits, jalapeños and scallions

Beer Battered Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Steak Tips

$12.99

Marinated tenderloin tops served with a cilantro sauce and grilled pitas

Quesadilla

$10.99+

Sampler Platter

$19.99

4 Wings, 4 Potato Skins, 4 Mini Chicken Quesadilla, 4 Mozzarella Sticks, & Onion Rings

Nacho Supreme

$12.99+

Beef or Chicken, freshly made tortilla chips, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and jalapeños

Cheese Fries

$7.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions

Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Served with a jalapeño cheese sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Tower of Rings

$7.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Salads

Soup and Salad

$9.99

Garden or Caesar salad and a cup of our soup of the day

Classic Caesar

$9.99

Served with shredded Parmesan and croutons

Chef Salad

$11.99

Freshly chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Boar's Head turkey, ham, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled egg

Steak Tip Greek Salad

$14.99

Marinated tenderloin served over mixed greens with Greek olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, pepperoncini, onions, and tomatoes. Greek dressing served on the side

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, chicken, hard boiled egg, cucumber, and blue cheese. Served over mixed greens

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken tenderloins fried and placed over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, sweet red onion, and pepper jack cheese

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine tossed in ranch, topped with blackened chicken, shredded monterey jack cheese, black beans, diced tomato and crispy tortilla strips

Soup

$4.99+

Large House Salad

$9.99

Entrees

Entrees include your choice of side salad, Caesar salad, or cup of soup

Fish and Chips

$14.99

A white flaky fish, grilled, blackened, or fried with a beer batter golden brown. Served with French fries and a small coleslaw

Chinese Fried Rice

$15.99

Fried rice topped with Asian style lightly battered fried chicken tenderloins, drizzled with a sweet chili sauce. Served with a side of soy sauce

Blackened Chicken Carbonara

$16.99

Penne pasta tossed with bacon, mushrooms, and peas tossed in a light cream sauce. Topped with blackened chicken breast

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Hand breaded chicken breast fried golden brown and baked with mozzarella on a thin pasta with our red sauce

Baby Back Ribs

$18.99+

Served with coleslaw and fries

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Butterflied shrimp sautéed with white wine, butter, garlic and lemon. Served over thin pasta

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$21.99

8 oz. lightly blackened and seared over Asian coleslaw. Served with white rice and a mixed vegetable drizzled with a sweet chili sauce. Served with fresh ginger, wasabi, and soy

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese

$10.99

Black Beans and Rice

$10.99

Slow simmered black beans served over rice topped with pepper jack and scallions w/ garlic bread

Sandwiches and Such

Sandwiches can be finished in the pizza oven for a crisp outside and a soft inside! Includes your choice of side. French Fries, Chips, or Coleslaw. (Add $2 Onion rings, sweet potato fries, Mac N Cheese, or the house vegetable)

Philly Cheese

$10.99

Thinly sliced steak or grilled chicken topped with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese. Served on a French roll

The Cuban

$10.99

Ham, pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles. Pressed and served hot

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing grilled on marble rye

Traditional Club

$11.99

Toasted wheat bread, layered with thinly sliced turkey, ham, Swiss, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken, sautéed golden brown, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served on French bread

Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

Served on a sub roll with marinara and provolone cheese

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.99

Lightly blackened seared tuna rolled in warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo. Side of black beans and rice

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Shredded white meat chicken, black beans and rice and shredded pepper jack cheese wrapped up with side of our sour cream and salsa

Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Buttermilk chicken breast fried to perfection and finished with our homemade honey sauce. Topped with bacon and provolone. Served on a Kaiser bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

7oz chicken breast grilled or blackened on a kaiser roll with lettuce tomato and onion

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

Slow roasted pork simmered in a tangy BBQ sauce topped with an onion ring. Served on a toasted kaiser w/ a small side of slaw

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken tossed in romaine and caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese

Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

White fish, hand battered and fried golden brown. Can also be grilled or blackended

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, with mixed greens, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese in a tortilla wrap

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Burgers & Sliders

Monkey Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb of black angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle

Hungover Monkey

$12.99

American cheese topped with a fried egg bacon and a onion ring

Southwest Burger

$12.99

1/2 topped with melted pepper jack, fresh sliced jalapeños and fried onion strings with a side of Texas petal sauce

Feeling Blue Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb with blue cheese crumbles, bacon slices, chopped red onion

Mini Burgers (3)

$11.99

Traditional mini burgers on pretzel buns, sautéed onions, and American cheese

Pizza / Flatbread

Flatbread Pizza

$10.99

12" Medium Pizza

$12.99

Margarita Pizza

$11.99+

with fresh basil tomato and mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

$11.99+

green pepper onion black olive mush tomato

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99+

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

with fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, and a blended buffalo marina sauce

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

8oz tender strips of chicken breast breaded and fried. Tossed in your favorite wing sauce

10pc Wings

$13.95

Naked, Mild, Medium, Hot, 4 Alarm, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, The House Sauce

20pc Wings

$25.95

Naked, Mild, Medium, Hot, 4 Alarm, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, The House Sauce

50pc Wings

$55.95

Naked, Mild, Medium, Hot, 4 Alarm, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, The House Sauce

Kids

7" 1 Topping Pizza

$5.99

kids chicken Tenders with Fries

$5.99

Mac n' Cheese

$3.99

Hot Dog with Fries

$4.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Chips

$3.50

Side Slaw

$2.50

Side Sweet Fries

$4.99

Side Tots

$4.99

Side Veggies

$3.99

Cilantro Sauce

$1.99

Beer Cheese

$1.99

Side House

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Xtra Hot

$0.50

Xtra Medium

$0.50

Xtra Mild

$0.50

Xtra Teriyaki

$0.50

Xtra BBQ

$0.50

Xtra Honey

$0.50

Xtra 4oz Ranch

$1.00

Xtra 4oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

T-Shirts

Mens Short Sleeve

$22.00

Long Sleeve Dry Fit

$35.00

Women V Neck

$22.00

Employee Dry Fit

$20.00

Employee T-Shirt

$11.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINAPPLE

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL BLUE

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Martini / Speciality

Cherry Limeade

$8.00

Chocolate

$11.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Electric Monkey

$9.00

Espresso

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Sunrise Paloma

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Trash Can

$12.50