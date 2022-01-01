Main picView gallery

Blue Moon 1881 LLC

No reviews yet

----100 NORTH TEXAS STREET

De Leon, TX 76444

Popular Items

1881 CHEESEBURGER
CHICKEN TENDERS W/GRAVY
KID SIZE CHEESEBURGER W/PICKLES

APPETIZERS

BLUE MOON ONION

$8.00

Served with Boom Boom sauce or house made Ranch

COWBOY BITES

COWBOY BITES

$7.00

Cream cheese, corn, jalapeno & bacon in a deep fried batter ball. Served with house made ranch.

FRIED PICKLES & JALAPENOS

$7.00

Served with house made Ranch

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

Served with cheese and bacon and served with house made Ranch

ONION RINGS

$7.00

Served with house made Ranch

TORTILLA TRIO

$8.00

Tortilla chips served with Queso con Carne and Pico, housemade Salsa and Cowboy Caviar

WINGS

$10.00+

DESSERTS

BROWN BUTTER CAKE

$6.00

Drizzled with choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry

CHOCOLATE MERINGUE PIE

$6.00

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$6.00

New York style cheesecake drizzled with choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry.

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$6.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM W/CHOICE OF DRIZZLE

$4.50

VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH CHOICE OF CHOCOLATE, CARAMEL OR STRAWBERRY DRIZZLE

ENTREES

All entrees include two side dishes of choice and rolls
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN W/GRAVY

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN W/GRAVY

$15.00

Served with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fried add $2. Served with choice of jalapeno or homestyle gravy.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/GRAVY

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/GRAVY

$16.00

Served with dinner roll and choice of two sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1.00 Onion rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2

CHICKEN TENDERS W/GRAVY

$12.00

Served with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2. Served with choice of jalapeno or homestyle gravy.

GRILLED CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

Served with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2.

GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP

$13.00

Eight Jumbo Shrimp served on a bed of lettuce. Service with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2.

PEACH GLAZED TOMAHAWK PORK CHOP

PEACH GLAZED TOMAHAWK PORK CHOP

$18.00

Peach glazed tomahawk pork chop. Served with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2.

RIBEYE STEAK

RIBEYE STEAK

$25.00

14 ounce Ribeye. Served with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2.

SIRLOIN STEAK

$17.00

8 ounce Sirloin. Served with dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2.

SMALL CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/GRAVY

$12.00

Served with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2. Served with choice of jalapeno or homestyle gravy.

KIDS MENU

KID SIZE CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

Served with two tenders

KID SIZE GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KID SIZE CHEESEBURGER W/PICKLES

$6.00

KID SIZE MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

BEARCAT CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Third pound cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonaisse and mustard. Choice of french fries or sweet potato fries. Substitute onion rings for $1 extra.

PICK 2 FOR $10 - AVAIL TUES-THURS 11-3

PICK 2 FOR $10 - AVAIL TUES-THURS 11-3

$10.00

PICK 2 FOR $10! ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY FROM 11:00 - 3:00 PM

SALADS

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried. Crisp mixed lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, croutons

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches and wraps come with french fries or sweet potato fries

1881 CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

1/2 pound burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise and mustard. Choice of a pretzel, jalapeno sourdough, or sesame seed bun. Add Bacon $1.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayonnaise. Choice of a pretzel, jalapeno sourdough, or sesame seed bun. Add Bacon $1.00

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.00

Served with ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, mustard and mayonnaise on a grilled sourdough bread.

1881 GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Served with pepper jack cheese and Blue Moon custom spread. Add Ham $1.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$10.00

Served on a hoagie bun with grilled onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese

BLT SANDWICH

$10.00

BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO WITH MAYONAISSE ON A GRILLED SOURDOUGH BUN AND YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$10.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise. Choice of a grilled pretzel bun, jalapeno sourdough or sesame seed bun

SHRIMP INDIVIDUAL

SHRIMP BY THE PIECE

$1.65

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$2.50

FIRE ROASTED JALAPENO CREAM CORN

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50

GREEN BEANS

$2.50

MAC AND CHEESE

$2.50

MASHED POTATOES W/ GRAVY

$2.50

ONION RINGS

$3.00

RANCH BEANS

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE SALAD WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CHEESE AND CROUTONS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$2.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.50

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$4.00

SPECIALTY DISHES

JUMBO STUFFED BAKED POTATO

$10.00

Jumbo stuffed potato with your choice of meat - brisket or chicken. Comes with butter, barbeque sauce, cheese, and ranch dressing.

BLUE MOON PASTA W/ CHICKEN

$10.00

Includes garlic bread and a side salad

WEEKEND SPECIALS

FISH FRIDAY SMALL W/TWO SIDES

FISH FRIDAY SMALL W/TWO SIDES

$10.00
FISH FRIDAY LARGE W/TWO SIDES

FISH FRIDAY LARGE W/TWO SIDES

$12.00

Served with choice of 2 sides, hushpuppies and dinner roll. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce. Caked or sweet potato add $1. Loaded Cheese fries add $2. Onion Rings add $1.

T-BONE 16 oz w SHRIMP SATURDAY ONLY

$22.00Out of stock

T-BONE 14 OUNCE WITH PINEAPPLE SAUSAGE AND CHOICE OF TWO SIDES AND DINNER ROLL

STEAK KABOBS W/ONE SIDE

$15.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Free refills on all fountain drinks

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH - GATORADE

$2.50

ICE TEA

$2.00

KIDS SIZE DRINKS

$1.00

PEPSI

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SEVEN UP

$2.50

SUNKIST ORANGE

$2.50

LEMONADE - TROPICANA

$2.50

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00

$30 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$30.00

$40 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$40.00

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50.00

$75 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$75.00

$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$100.00

FROZEN HAMBURGER $5/LB

Comanche County born, raised, and grain finished over 150 days.

FROZEN HAMBURGER 1#

$5.00

FROZEN HAMBURGER 5#

$25.00

FROZEN SIRLOIN STEAK .63 CENTS/OUNCE ($10.00/LB)

Comanche County born, raised and grain finished over 150 days.

SIRLOIN .63 CENTS/OUNCE ($10.00/LB)

$0.63

FROZEN BRISKET .53 CENTS/OUNCE ( $8.00/LB)

Comanche County born, raised and grain finished over 150 days.

FROZEN BRISKET .53 CENTS/OUNCE ($8.00/LB)

$0.53
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

----100 NORTH TEXAS STREET, De Leon, TX 76444

Main pic

