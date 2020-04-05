Blue Moon Bakery imageView gallery
Bakeries
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Blue Moon Bakery
120 Big Pine Drive, Big Sky, MT 59716

review star

No reviews yet

120 Big Pine Drive

Big Sky, MT 59716

Daily Deal

$9.62

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Dollar Slice

$0.96

3 Little Pigs Premade Benny

$9.00

Premade Benny

$8.00

Premade Sandwich

$12.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Cup Of Soup

$7.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Day Old Bread

$2.50

Day Old Cookie

$1.25

Day Old Bar/breakfast Item

$2.00

Pizza Dough Ball

$5.25

Dog Biscuit

$0.96

6 Pack Bagels

$7.50

Single Bagel

$2.50

Pound Of Coffee

$13.00

Sweet Bagels - 6 Pack

$10.00

Fisherman Lunch

$17.00

Premade Salad

$11.00

10" Pizza

$13.50

13" Pizza

$16.50

16" Pizza

$19.50

BYO Calzones

$13.50

Toasted Bagel

$2.50

Bagel Melt

$6.00

Eggel

$6.00

Benny

$9.00

3 Little Pigs Benny

$10.00

Premade Benny

$8.00

Lox & Bagel

$9.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00+

Omelette

$9.00

Spicy Roast Beef

$13.00

Salami Slam

$13.00

Baked Italian

$13.00

Blue Reuben

$13.00

BLT

$13.00

G. Cheese

$13.00

Turkish Italian

$13.00

Homie

$12.00

Health Nut

$12.00

Veggie Attack

$12.00

Yo Mama's Veggie

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

PB & J

$5.00

BYO Sandwich

$13.00

Space Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Big Dipper

$11.00

Jalapeno Popper Roll Up

$11.00

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Ceasar

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Greek

$0.50

Spinach Salad

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Italian Scallion

$8.00+

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Promotional Items

SS T shirt 22.00

$22.00

LS Tshirt 27.50

$27.50

Hoodie 45.00

$45.00

Hat 20.00

$20.00

Buff 12.00

$12.00

Sticker 3.00

$3.00

Cream Cheese

Plain 8oz

$6.75

Garlic Veggie 8oz

$6.75

Jalapeno Cheddar 8oz

$6.75

Chive 8oz

$6.75

Honey Walnut 8oz

$6.75

Plain

$2.50

Works

$2.50

Parmesan

$2.50

Three Cheese

$2.50

Onion

$2.50

Poppy Seed

$2.50

Salt Bagel

$2.50

Sesame Seed

$2.50

6 Pack Bagels

$7.50

Sourdough Loaf

$4.75

Sourdough Round

$5.00

Ciabatta

$4.00

White Loaf

$4.75

Focaccia

$4.00

Whole Wheat Loaf

$4.75

Multigrain Loaf

$5.25

French Round

$4.75

French Mini

$3.00

French Baguette

$3.25

Rye Loaf

$4.75

Burger Buns

$4.75

Biscuits Wholesale

$0.95

Multigrain Round

$4.75

Large French Loaf

$5.00

Dinner Rolls

$4.00

Sticky Bun

$5.25

Cherry Cheese Cake

$4.25

Chocolate Brownie

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Cookie

$2.50

Cream Cheese Brownie

$4.25

Cupcake

$4.25

Danish

$4.25

Dog Biscuit

$0.96

Eclair

$4.25

Energy Bar

$4.25

Fresh Fruit Tart

$5.25

Fruit Croissant

$4.25

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.25

Lemon Bars

$4.25

Macaroon

$3.25

Muffin

$3.75

Peanut Butter Bars

$4.25

Pecan Bars

$4.25

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$4.50

Rice Krispy treat

$3.25

Scone

$4.25

German Choc Slice

$6.25

Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Wonder Bars

$4.25

Shortcake

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are Big Sky's only local bakery, specializing in bagels, pizza, sandwiches and treats, all homemade. We have fair trade organic coffee, and provide locals and tourists alike a place to eat, drink and be merry without breaking your wallet. We offer delivery when possible, not free or fast, but we'll do our best!

120 Big Pine Drive, Big Sky, MT 59716

Directions

Blue Moon Bakery image

