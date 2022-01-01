  • Home
Blue Moon Beach Grill 4104 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC 27959

4104 South Virginia Dare Trail

Nags Head, NC 27959

LUNCH SPECIALS

CEVICHE

$13.00

SWORDFISH BITES

$12.00

SALAD SPECIAL

$16.00

CHICKEN LIVERS

$13.00Out of stock

TOSTADA

$17.00

WE BE JAMMIN

$17.00

MEATBALL HALF

$11.00

MEATBALL WHOLE

$16.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

SECONDS TO SUMMER

$5.00

FOUNDERS VACAY

$5.00

RED ALE

$5.00

AM DRINK

$11.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

SANGRIA

$12.00

Appetizer

Mussels Fromage Bleu

$15.00

white wine lemon butter broth with garlic, wilted baby greens, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, parmesan cheese bread

Fried Calamari

$12.00

white wine, cherry pepper and lemon butter sauce

Wings

$16.00

Jerk Marinated and Char grilled

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

baked on the half shell with spinach, Applewood smoked bacon, creamy Pernod sauce and aged Parmesan cheese

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Breaded, deep-fried, and tossed in a Buffalo sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing

Fried Green Tomato & Shrimp Napoleon

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp skewer, fried green tomatoes, goat cheese, Cajun cream sauce

Seared Sea Scallops

$17.00

sesame seaweed salad, spicy Thai chili aioli, sweet soy ginger sauce

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut

Soup and Salads

CUP PARSNIP

$7.00

BOWL PARSNIP

$11.00

House Salad

$13.00

mixed baby greens, peppers, cucumbers, mushooms, onion, tomatoes, and carrots

Side salad

$8.00

mixed baby greens, peppers, cucumbers, mushooms, onion, tomatoes, and carrots

Blue Moon Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, bacon, grape tomatoes, caramelized onions, grilled lemon and parmesan cheese

Side Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, grilled lemon and shaved parmesan

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$16.00

poached pear, grilled red onion, bacon, goat cheese, candied pecans with scallion goat cheese vinaigrette

Sandwich

Mahi Mahi BLT

$17.00

Seared Pepper Dusted Mahi on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon and jalapeno remoulade. Served with Fries

Caribbean Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Jerk-rubbed and Jamaican rum-braised, mojo bbq sauce, zesty cilantro cream

Chick DeCluck

$16.00

Blacked and BBQ'd chicken breast, topped with grilled pineapple, aged cheddar cheese, and cilantro citrus cream. Served with Black Beans and Rice

The Beach Burger

$15.00

toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese

Shrimp Not a Burger

$16.00

blackened shrimp, fried green tomato, sharp provolone, arugual, basil aioli, and balsamic reduction

Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

Chargrilled Portobello, zucchini, roasted red peppers, shaved parmesan with arugula and balsamic reduction

Cheese Steak

$17.00

shaved Rib Eye steak, toasted hoagie roll with or without fried onions and mushrooms...your choice of cheese

Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

toasted hoagie roll, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno remoulade

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

toasted roll, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeno remoulde. Fried, Broiled or Blackened

Entree

TACOS

$18.00

Blackened mahi, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce and cilantro citrus cream

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Shrimp sauteed with onions, bacon, roasted bell peppers, Cajun spices, white wine, garlic, smoked gouda and aged cheddar cheese grits

Crab Cake Dinner

$38.00

Our own recipe. Fried, Broiled or Blackened served with fries and slaw

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Mahi-Mahi beer battered and fried. served with fries and slaw

Fried Oyster Dinner

$24.00

served with fries, slaw and jalapeno remoulade

Seaside Buccatini

$31.00

Bucatini pasta, pesto sauce, shrimp, scallops, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach topped with parmesan-reggiano cheese

The Tree Hugger

$21.00

sauteed sweet corn, roasted tomatoes, crushed red pepper, baby arugula, scallions, garlic, fresh herbs and olive oil

SCALLOP DINNER

$30.00

SHRIMP DINNER

$27.00

Kids

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled Chicken and your choice of side

Moon Beam's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried Chicken tenders with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

served with you choice of side

PB & J

$6.00

served with you choice of side

Fried or Broiled Fish

$8.00

Mahi broiled or fried with your choice of side

Spaghetti

$7.00

spaghetti, marinara and shaved parmesan cheese

Dessert

Hershey Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

HEART CHEESECAKE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue Moon Beach Grill is a quirky, fun-filled dining experience. We may be small, but we have a big personality. We provide Southern comfort food with a creative twist and flair. We understand a budget, and we always try to be affordably priced. Our staff will be very cordial and Southern hospitality will always be king. We want your experience to be a “Once in a Blue Moon” experience. Let us surprise you with our daily specials. Watch the blackboard for some amazingly creative dishes.

Location

4104 South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC 27959

Directions

