Blue Moon Burgers - Alki Beach

1,184 Reviews

$$

2504 Alki Ave SW,

Seattle, WA 98116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Standard Burger
French Fries
Double Cheese Burger Love

Burgers

The Standard Burger

The Standard Burger

$9.99

Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions & Pickles

Double Cheese Burger Love

Double Cheese Burger Love

$13.69

Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles

The Official Burger of Planet Earth

The Official Burger of Planet Earth

$18.39

The Impossible Burger Patty, Vegan Mayo, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions & Tomatoes

The Blue Bayou

The Blue Bayou

$11.99

Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Cajun Seasoning

The Blue Shroom

The Blue Shroom

$14.59

Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Mushrooms, Bacon & Crumbled Blue Cheese

El Diablo Azul

El Diablo Azul

$14.99

Beef Patty, Cayenne & Cumin Seasoning, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatoes on a Ciabatta Bun

The Code Blue

The Code Blue

$17.29

Two Beef Patties, Four strips of Bacon, Peanut Butter, Red Onions, Two Slices of Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun

The Hangover

The Hangover

$14.59

Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg with French Fries on the burger on a Brioche Bun

Immie's Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Contains Gluten)

Immie's Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Contains Gluten)

$12.99

The Burger of the Month for April is here. Breaded Chicken Deep Fried to Perfection on a Brioche Bun With Lettuce ,Tomato, Fresh Jalapenos and our House Made Spicy Southwest Sauce...YUM! No Mods Available For The B.O.M.

Burger of the Month (The Swan Song)

Burger of the Month (The Swan Song)

$13.49

Created by our own Sarah Swan...Burger of The Month for November The Swan Song! Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Apple Slices, Spring Mix And Honey Dijon Mustard on a Toasted Ciabatta Bun!

Solo Patty

Impossible Patty

$7.20

Choose from Beef Patty, Vegi Patty, Black Bean Patty, Impossible Patty

Beef Patty

$5.00

Black Bean Patty

$4.80

Veggie Patty

$4.80Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.80

All Beef Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.99

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$9.19

Mayo, Bacon Lettuce & Tomato on Texas Toast!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.69

You Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepperjack Cheese

Soup Combos (Copy)

Soup & Sandwich

$10.99

Soup & Salad

$10.99

Sides

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Choose one side of sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.89

Hot & Crispy Fries smothered in beef Chili & Topped With Cheddar Cheese

Cup Of Chili (No Beans)

$4.59Out of stock

Real Beef Chili ( No Beans ) Tooped With Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese

French Fries

French Fries

$3.79

Simplot Potatoes Fried To A Crispy Light Golden Brown (Gluten Free)

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.79

Fries smothered in house mad Garlic sauce and sprinkled with Grated Parmesan Cheese Gluten Free)

Onion Rings (Contains Gluten)

$5.79

Side of Sauce/Dressing

Blue Moon, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Spicy Southwest, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Caesar, Mustard Packets, Sriracha, Packets and Mayo Packets (eggs)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.89

Simplot Sweet Potatoes Fried To Perfection With Just A little Char on The Edges (Gluten Free)

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.89

Simplot Potatoes Fried To A Crispy Light Golden Brown (Gluten Free)

Cup of Soup

$6.29

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders (Copy)

$10.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Tomatoes & Croutons with your choice Dressing.

Side Salad

$5.79Out of stock

Spring Mix, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Croutons with your choice Dressing (A small version of the house salad)

Chicken Club Salad

$14.49Out of stock

Spring mix, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon^ Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. (option to add Grilled Chicken)

Fountain Drinks

Seattle Soda

$3.79

Pure Source Spring Water

Pure Source Spring Water

$3.99

Beer

Growler (Refill) Bring your own and we refill it

$18.99

Bring you own Growler and we will fill it with you favorite beer :)

Growler + Fill

1.9L Refillable

Wine

House Rose Bubbles

$7.99

House Chardonnay

$7.99

House Red Blend

$7.99
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mouthwatering Burgers, 12 Beers on Tap with a huge patio and the best view on Alki Beach.

Location

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Blue Moon Burgers image
Blue Moon Burgers image
Blue Moon Burgers image

