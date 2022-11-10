- Home
- Blue Moon Diner
Blue Moon Diner
392 Reviews
$
606 W Main St
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Popular Items
Meals
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and crispy bacon
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and seared country ham
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and Papa Weaver's sausage
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order.
Granola Platter
Housemade granola of oats, dried cranberries, almonds, pecans, sunflower seeds, brown sugar, coconut oil, and spices, served with fresh fruit and honied yogurt (Soy Milk Available)
Pancake Platter
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
Belgian Waffle
fluffy waffle with nooks and crannies, topped with whipped cream
Huevos BlueMoonos
2 eggs, your way, over home fries with melted cheddar and house salsa
Shakshuka
2 eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with chickpeas, topped with feta and parsley, served with toasted pita
Hogwaller Hash
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham, homefries, bell & jalapeno peppers
Veggie Scramble
3 eggs, scrambled with tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, home fries, and spinach
Tofu Scramble
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, potatoes, and spinach with tofu and hot and sweet chili sauce
2 Eggs & Toast
2 eggs any style, with choice of toast
2 Eggs & Home Fries
2 eggs, any style, with home fries
2 Eggs & Home Fries & Toast
2 eggs, any style, with home fries and choice of toast
2 Eggs & Toast & Meat
2 eggs, any style, with choice of toast and breakfast meat
2 Eggs & Homes Fries & Meat
2 eggs, any style with home fries, and choice of breakfast meat.
2 Eggs & Home Fries & Meat & Toast
2 eggs any style, with home fries, choice of toast, and breakfast meat
Apple Omelette
3 eggs, folded around papa weaver's sausage, blue cheese, granny smith apple, served with choice of side
Mediterranean Omelette
3 eggs, folded around feta, tomato, spinach, bell pepper, and capers, served with choice of side
Nordic Omelette
3 eggs, folded around smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, and scallion cream, with choice of side
Your Omelette
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar and black beans on a spinach flour tortilla, with salsa, sour cream, and your choice of side
Breakfast BBQ
pulled pork BBQ, topped with fried egg and crispy onion, on toasted Ginny's English Muffin, served with side
Skip Burger
classic diner burger, cooked to order, with bacon, cheddar, and 1 egg, with fixins on a bun, also side
Rudy Burger
burger with sauteed mushrooms and swiss, cooked to temp, with your choice of side
Blue Burger
Burger with blue cheese, sauteed spinach, onion, and sweet pepper, cooked to temp, with your choice of side
Diner Burger
Classic Diner Burger, cooked to temp with your choice of fixin's, also with side
Artisan BLT
Nodine's Maple Smoked Bacon, with lettuce, tomato, and Dukes Mayonnaise on choice of toast, with side
BLT
house bacon with lettuce, tomato, and Duke's mayonnaise on choice of toast with side
Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese and bread, grilled and gooey
Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich
Comfort on a sandwich: classic diner meatloaf, grilled with melted provolone and marinara on a toasted bun
Catfish Sandwich
cornmeal crusted catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, Dukes Mayonnaise, and fresh jalapeno on a bun, with choice of side
Wisconsin Dip
Grilled cheddar, swiss, and provolone on ABC Pain au Levain, served with classic tomato soup, and choice of side
Veggie Wrap
House made hummus with red onion, sweet peppers, avocado and salad greens wrapped in a flour tortilla
Golden Beet Salad
mixed greens, marinated golden beets, granny smith apple, sunflower seeds, and aged parmesan, with side of Blue Moon Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, shaved red onion, pecans, tomato, bacon, sweet peppers, and feta, with side of yellow curry vinaigrette
Sides
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Fluffy buttermilk biscuit smothered in housemade Papa Weaver's sausage gravy
Home Fries
Diced potatoes, with onion and pepper, seasoned, roasted and griddled
Side Fresh Fruit
fresh cut apple, pineapple, strawberry, and blueberry
Artisan Bacon
Nodine's Maple Smoked Bacon, thick cut
Bacon
seared crispy house bacon, 4 strips
Papa Weaver's Sausage Patties
2 2 oz sausage patties from Papa Weavers Farm
Toast
choice of toast, all local.
Roasted Tomato Soup (V)
Classic Tomato Soup. Vegan
Rte 11 Lightly Salted Potato Chips
lightly salted. 2oz bag
Mac & Cheese
Southern Style Baked Macaroni and Cheese with breadcrumbs
Sauteed Broccoli
Broccoli crowns, steamed
Side Salad
mixed greens with choice of dressing
French Fries
small side of housecut french fries
Sweet Potato Fries
handcut seasoned sweet potato fries
Desserts
Honey Bite!
Super treat from Pie Chest Gluten Free!
Cowgirl Cookie
Oatmeal, dried cranberry, chocolate chips, and coconut in a cookie. No nuts...
Peanut Butter Cookie
Brownie
Chocolate Fudge Brownie from our friends at Pie Chest!
Elvis Ice Cream Sandwich
Splendora's Banana Gelato with Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie
Black Raspberry Ice Cream Sandwich
Homestead Creamery Black Raspberry Ice Cream with an Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie
Triple Citrus Pie Slice
Pie Chest Triple Citrus! Kind of like a Key Lime Pie, but MORE
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Warm chocolate fudge brownie from Pie Chest, topped with vanilla ice cream and hershey's chocolate sauce. Topped with a cherry!
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla ice cream with milk, and Housemade Vanilla
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Ice cream, milk, and Hershey's chocolate. blended.
Coffee Shake
Vanilla ice cream, Trager Brothers coffee, milk
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream with Fox's Strawberry syrup, and milk
NA DRINKS
Coffee (Bottomless)
Trager Brothers Blue Moon Blend
Hot Chocolate
Creamy hot chocolate with whipped cream
Mocha Joe
Hot Cocoa with coffee, topped with whipped cream.
Hot Tea
Stash Hot Tea Bag
SiS Halfzies
Nitro Cold Brew 1/2 Caff.
SiS Big Blue
Light Roast, unsweetened Nitro Cold Brew
Iced Tea (Bottomless)
House Brewed, free refills in house
Vanilla Sweet Tea (Bottomless)
House brewed vanilla sweet tea, free refills in house
San Benedetto Sparkling Water (750ml)
Sparkling Italian Spring Water 750ml
AquaVA Artesian Water (1L)
Locally sourced bottled water. 1 L
Blue Ridge Bucha: Wild Pear
Wild Pear and Rosemary
Blue Ridge Bucha: Elderflower Sunrise
Elderflower and Rosehips.
Large Milk
whole milk, 12 oz. (red cup)
Lg OJ
fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.
Large Juice
12 oz portion, (red cup)
Abita Root Beer
16 oz. Abita Root Beer, on tap made with cane sugar
Boylan Cane Cola
Cane sugar cola
Boylan Grape
Cane sugar Grape soda
Boylan Diet
Diet cola.
Boylan Orange Soda
Cane sugar Orange Soda
Maine Root Ginger Beer
Cane sugar Ginger beer, with BITE.
Boylan Black Cherry
Cane sugar Black Cherry soda
Boylan Lemon Seltzer
Refreshing Seltzer with Lemon. (The closest we have to Sprite or 7-up, although not at all the same.)