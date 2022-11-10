Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Blue Moon Diner

392 Reviews

$

606 W Main St

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Your Omelette
Pancake Platter
Breakfast Burrito

Meals

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and crispy bacon

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and seared country ham

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and Papa Weaver's sausage

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order.

Granola Platter

Granola Platter

$9.00

Housemade granola of oats, dried cranberries, almonds, pecans, sunflower seeds, brown sugar, coconut oil, and spices, served with fresh fruit and honied yogurt (Soy Milk Available)

Pancake Platter

Pancake Platter

$8.00

3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

fluffy waffle with nooks and crannies, topped with whipped cream

Huevos BlueMoonos

Huevos BlueMoonos

$11.00

2 eggs, your way, over home fries with melted cheddar and house salsa

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$11.00

2 eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with chickpeas, topped with feta and parsley, served with toasted pita

Hogwaller Hash

Hogwaller Hash

$12.00

3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham, homefries, bell & jalapeno peppers

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$12.00

3 eggs, scrambled with tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, home fries, and spinach

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, potatoes, and spinach with tofu and hot and sweet chili sauce

2 Eggs & Toast

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.00

2 eggs any style, with choice of toast

2 Eggs & Home Fries

2 Eggs & Home Fries

$7.00

2 eggs, any style, with home fries

2 Eggs & Home Fries & Toast

2 Eggs & Home Fries & Toast

$8.00

2 eggs, any style, with home fries and choice of toast

2 Eggs & Toast & Meat

2 Eggs & Toast & Meat

$9.00

2 eggs, any style, with choice of toast and breakfast meat

2 Eggs & Homes Fries & Meat

2 Eggs & Homes Fries & Meat

$11.00

2 eggs, any style with home fries, and choice of breakfast meat.

2 Eggs & Home Fries & Meat & Toast

2 Eggs & Home Fries & Meat & Toast

$12.00

2 eggs any style, with home fries, choice of toast, and breakfast meat

Apple Omelette

Apple Omelette

$12.00

3 eggs, folded around papa weaver's sausage, blue cheese, granny smith apple, served with choice of side

Mediterranean Omelette

Mediterranean Omelette

$11.00

3 eggs, folded around feta, tomato, spinach, bell pepper, and capers, served with choice of side

Nordic Omelette

Nordic Omelette

$12.00

3 eggs, folded around smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, and scallion cream, with choice of side

Your Omelette

Your Omelette

$8.00

3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

3 eggs scrambled with cheddar and black beans on a spinach flour tortilla, with salsa, sour cream, and your choice of side

Breakfast BBQ

Breakfast BBQ

$11.00

pulled pork BBQ, topped with fried egg and crispy onion, on toasted Ginny's English Muffin, served with side

Skip Burger

Skip Burger

$13.00

classic diner burger, cooked to order, with bacon, cheddar, and 1 egg, with fixins on a bun, also side

Rudy Burger

Rudy Burger

$11.00

burger with sauteed mushrooms and swiss, cooked to temp, with your choice of side

Blue Burger

Blue Burger

$12.00

Burger with blue cheese, sauteed spinach, onion, and sweet pepper, cooked to temp, with your choice of side

Diner Burger

Diner Burger

$9.00

Classic Diner Burger, cooked to temp with your choice of fixin's, also with side

Artisan BLT

Artisan BLT

$10.00

Nodine's Maple Smoked Bacon, with lettuce, tomato, and Dukes Mayonnaise on choice of toast, with side

BLT

BLT

$7.00

house bacon with lettuce, tomato, and Duke's mayonnaise on choice of toast with side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choice of cheese and bread, grilled and gooey

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.00

Comfort on a sandwich: classic diner meatloaf, grilled with melted provolone and marinara on a toasted bun

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

cornmeal crusted catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, Dukes Mayonnaise, and fresh jalapeno on a bun, with choice of side

Wisconsin Dip

Wisconsin Dip

$11.00

Grilled cheddar, swiss, and provolone on ABC Pain au Levain, served with classic tomato soup, and choice of side

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

House made hummus with red onion, sweet peppers, avocado and salad greens wrapped in a flour tortilla

Golden Beet Salad

Golden Beet Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, marinated golden beets, granny smith apple, sunflower seeds, and aged parmesan, with side of Blue Moon Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

fresh spinach, shaved red onion, pecans, tomato, bacon, sweet peppers, and feta, with side of yellow curry vinaigrette

Sides

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Fluffy buttermilk biscuit smothered in housemade Papa Weaver's sausage gravy

Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Diced potatoes, with onion and pepper, seasoned, roasted and griddled

Side Fresh Fruit

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00

fresh cut apple, pineapple, strawberry, and blueberry

Artisan Bacon

Artisan Bacon

$7.00

Nodine's Maple Smoked Bacon, thick cut

Bacon

Bacon

$5.00

seared crispy house bacon, 4 strips

Papa Weaver's Sausage Patties

Papa Weaver's Sausage Patties

$6.00

2 2 oz sausage patties from Papa Weavers Farm

Toast

Toast

$1.00

choice of toast, all local.

Roasted Tomato Soup (V)

Roasted Tomato Soup (V)

$5.00

Classic Tomato Soup. Vegan

Rte 11 Lightly Salted Potato Chips

Rte 11 Lightly Salted Potato Chips

$2.00

lightly salted. 2oz bag

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Southern Style Baked Macaroni and Cheese with breadcrumbs

Sauteed Broccoli

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli crowns, steamed

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

mixed greens with choice of dressing

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

small side of housecut french fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

handcut seasoned sweet potato fries

Desserts

Honey Bite!

Honey Bite!

$1.00

Super treat from Pie Chest Gluten Free!

Cowgirl Cookie

Cowgirl Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal, dried cranberry, chocolate chips, and coconut in a cookie. No nuts...

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie from our friends at Pie Chest!

Elvis Ice Cream Sandwich

Elvis Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Splendora's Banana Gelato with Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie

Black Raspberry Ice Cream Sandwich

Black Raspberry Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Homestead Creamery Black Raspberry Ice Cream with an Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

Triple Citrus Pie Slice

Triple Citrus Pie Slice

$5.00

Pie Chest Triple Citrus! Kind of like a Key Lime Pie, but MORE

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Warm chocolate fudge brownie from Pie Chest, topped with vanilla ice cream and hershey's chocolate sauce. Topped with a cherry!

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream with milk, and Housemade Vanilla

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Ice cream, milk, and Hershey's chocolate. blended.

Coffee Shake

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, Trager Brothers coffee, milk

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with Fox's Strawberry syrup, and milk

NA DRINKS

Coffee (Bottomless)

Coffee (Bottomless)

$2.00

Trager Brothers Blue Moon Blend

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Creamy hot chocolate with whipped cream

Mocha Joe

Mocha Joe

$3.00

Hot Cocoa with coffee, topped with whipped cream.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Stash Hot Tea Bag

SiS Halfzies

SiS Halfzies

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew 1/2 Caff.

SiS Big Blue

SiS Big Blue

$5.00

Light Roast, unsweetened Nitro Cold Brew

Iced Tea (Bottomless)

Iced Tea (Bottomless)

$2.00

House Brewed, free refills in house

Vanilla Sweet Tea (Bottomless)

Vanilla Sweet Tea (Bottomless)

$2.00

House brewed vanilla sweet tea, free refills in house

San Benedetto Sparkling Water (750ml)

San Benedetto Sparkling Water (750ml)

$4.00

Sparkling Italian Spring Water 750ml

AquaVA Artesian Water (1L)

AquaVA Artesian Water (1L)

$2.00

Locally sourced bottled water. 1 L

Blue Ridge Bucha: Wild Pear

Blue Ridge Bucha: Wild Pear

$5.00

Wild Pear and Rosemary

Blue Ridge Bucha: Elderflower Sunrise

Blue Ridge Bucha: Elderflower Sunrise

$5.00

Elderflower and Rosehips.

Large Milk

Large Milk

$3.00

whole milk, 12 oz. (red cup)

Lg OJ

Lg OJ

$4.00

fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.

Large Juice

Large Juice

$3.00

12 oz portion, (red cup)

Abita Root Beer

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

16 oz. Abita Root Beer, on tap made with cane sugar

Boylan Cane Cola

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00

Cane sugar cola

Boylan Grape

Boylan Grape

$3.00

Cane sugar Grape soda

Boylan Diet

Boylan Diet

$3.00

Diet cola.

Boylan Orange Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.00

Cane sugar Orange Soda

Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cane sugar Ginger beer, with BITE.

Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Cane sugar Black Cherry soda

Boylan Lemon Seltzer

Boylan Lemon Seltzer

$3.00

Refreshing Seltzer with Lemon. (The closest we have to Sprite or 7-up, although not at all the same.)

Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water

Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water

$2.00

Soda Water (Sodastream)