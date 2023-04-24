Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Moon Pizza of Ft Myers

7381 COLLEGE PARKWAY

FT MYERS, FL 33907

Food

Starters

12'' Cheesy Bread

$9.49

A cross between garlic bread and cheese pizza. Garlic butter house cheese blend / served marinara sauce

16'' Cheesy Bread

$15.49

A cross between garlic bread and cheese pizza. Garlic butter house cheese blend / served marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$8.99

Diced roma tomatoes / fresh basil / feta cheese / red onions balsamic vinegar / extra virgin olive oil / garlic bread

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fries / cheddar / house cheese blend / cayenne-candied bacon ranch dressing 8.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Five crispy chicken fingers / seasoned fries choice of two sauces: honey mustard, ranch or BBQ sauce

Fries

$5.29

1 LB of Seasoned Fries

Large Garlic Rolls

$7.49

Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / garlic butter / marinara sauce ROLLS Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / aarlic butter / marinara sauce

Meatballs Starter

$9.49

House made meatballs / marinara / ricotta / romano served with garlic bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella hand-tossed in Italian breadcrumbs then lightly fried / served with marinara sauce.

Portabella Mushroooms

$9.99

Two large portabellas topped with extra virgin olive oil hand crushed plum tomatoes / sliced garlic / goat cheese / fresh basil

Small Cheese Fries

$4.99

Small Garlic Rolls

$5.29

Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / garlic butter / marinara sauce ROLLS Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / aarlic butter / marinara sauce

Tomato Caprese

$8.99

Sliced beefsteak tomatoes / fresh milk mozzarella / fresh basil balsamic vinegar / extra virgin olive oil

Gluten Free Cheesy Bread

$13.49

Gluten Free Bruschetta

$13.99

Greens

Blue Moon - FULL

$9.49

Fresh spring mix / roma tomatoes / red onions / carrots artichoke hearts / balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Blue Moon - Side

$5.49

Fresh spring mix / roma tomatoes / red onions / carrots artichoke hearts / balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Romaine / roma tomatoes / carrots / red onions crispy buffalo chicken / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing

Caesar - FULL

$9.99

Romaine / croutons / fresh shredded parmesan / caesar dressing

Caesar - Side

$5.99

Romaine / croutons / fresh shredded parmesan / caesar dressing

Cobb

$14.49

Romaine / seasoned chicken / fresh avocado / cayenne-candied bacon red onions / crumbled blue cheese / roma tomatoes / black olives / BBQ ranch dressing

Greek Sal - Side

$6.99

Romaine / roma tomatoes / red onions / cucumbers / kalamata olives artichoke hearts / banana peppers / feta / greek vinaigrette dressing

Greek Sal- FULL

$11.49

Romaine / roma tomatoes / red onions / cucumbers / kalamata olives artichoke hearts / banana peppers / feta / greek vinaigrette dressing

The Wedge - FULL

$12.99

Wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions cayenne-candied bacon / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing

The Wedge - Side

$7.49

Wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions cayenne-candied bacon / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing

Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

10 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

20 Wings

$27.99

20 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

50 Wings

$65.99

50 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

6 Wings

$10.49

6 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

8 Wing Combo

$11.49

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

12" Gluten-Free

$18.00

12" Personal

$12.00

12" Take N Bake

$12.00

16" Large

$15.00

16" Sicilian Crust

$19.00

16" Take N Bake

$15.00

18" Extra Large

$17.00

Slice

$4.99

Specialty Moons

12" Half & Half Specialty

$14.00

16" Large Half & Half Specialty

$24.00

16" Sicilian Half & Half Specialty

$27.00

18" XL Half & Half Specialty

$27.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned ground beef / red onions / mushrooms / cayenne-candied bacon / cheddar

BBQ Chicken

Smokey bbq sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken green onions / cayenne-candied bacon

Buffalo Chicken

Spicy ranch / house cheese blend / crispy buffalo chicken pepperoncinis / red onions / crumbled blue cheese

Classic

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / pepperoni / Italian sausage / red onions mushrooms / tri-bell peppers

Grandma's Pizza

$27.00

Our 16" Sicilian style pizza, just like grandma used to make - great for sharing! 16 square slices of pizza made with our house cheese blend and Grandma's Sauce: extra virgin olive oil / hand crushed plum tomatoes / sliced garlic / fresh basil. Not available as a Take-N-Bake or Gluten Free.

Greek

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / fresh spinach / red onions / artichoke hearts kalamata olives / feta

Hawaiian Habanero

Luna

Pizza sauce / spicy ranch / house cheese blend / chorizo sausage / caramelized onions / pickled jalapeños / black olives / fresh cilantro

Margherita

Light Pizza Sauce / roasted tomatoes / fresh milk mozzarella chiffonade basil

Santa Fe Chicken

Black bean sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken / pickled jalapeños / red onions / spicy ranch / fresh cilantro / fresh avocado

Thai Chicken

Spicy sesame peanut sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken / bean sprouts / carrots / fresh cilantro / peanuts

The Italian

Sweet & tangy sauce / spicy chicken sausage / house cheese blend fontina / pine nuts / green onions

The Meateor

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / pepperoni / Italian sausage seasoned ground beef / ham / cavenne-candied bacon

Veggie

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / mushrooms / tri-bell peppers / red onions / roma tomatoes/ black olives

White

Creamy ricotta / house cheese blend / fresh spinach / roasted garlic, red onions / artichoke hearts

Calzone

BYO CALZONE

$10.49

Made with our house cheese blend and creamy ricotta, folded into our homemade pizza dough shaped like a half moon. Served with a side of marinara sauce. Choose ingredients from our list of pizza toppings to create the perfect taste.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.50

BBQ CHICKEN

$14.50

BUFFALO CHIX

$14.50

CLASSIC

$14.50

GREEK

$14.50

JERK

$14.50

LUNA

$14.50

MARGHERITA

$14.50

MEATEOR

$14.50

SANTE FE

$14.50

THAI CHICKEN

$14.50

WHITE

$14.50

Stromboli

BYO Stromboli

$9.99

Made with our house cheese blend and marinara sauce rolled inside our homemade pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce. Choose ingredients from our list of pizza toppings to create the perfect taste.

BACON CHEESBURGER

$13.50

BBQ CHICKEN

$13.50

BUFFALO CHIX

$13.50

CLASSIC

$13.50

GREEK

$13.50

JERK

$13.50

LUNA

$13.50

MARGHERITA

$13.50

MEATEOR

$13.50

SANTE FE

$13.50

THAI CHICKEN

$13.50

WHITE

$13.50

Flatwiches & Subwiches

BLT

$9.99

Cayenne-candied bacon strips / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Crispy buffalo chicken / melted house cheese blend shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / spicy ranch dressing

Chicken

$9.99

Seasoned chicken / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / chipotle mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Lightly breaded and sautéed chicken breast melted house cheese blend / marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99

Layers of lightly breaded eggplant melted house cheese blend / fresh basil / marinara sauce

Italian

$9.99

Salami / ham / pepperoni / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / Italian dressing

Meatball

$10.99

House made meatballs / melted house cheese blend marinara sauce

Veggie

$9.99

Mushrooms / tri-bell peppers / melted house cheese blend shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / Italian dressing

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Homemade chocolate chip cookie baked fresh to order / vanilla ice cream / chocolate sauce

GF Brownie

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Graham cracker crust / creamy filling made with Nellie & Joe's Key West lime juice / whipped cream

Peanut Butter Heath Bar Brownie

$7.00

Homemade triple chocolate and peanut butter brownie / vanilla ice cream / heath bits chocolate & caramel sauce

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate chip cheesecake / Oreo cookie crust pecans / chocolate & caramel sauce

Kids Menu (under 12)

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Fries & honey mustard sauce. All kids meals include a small fountain drink and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Kid's Ice Cream

$0.99

Kid's Ice Cream with meal

Pizza

$5.99

Cheese or pepperoni. All kids meals include a small fountain drink and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Sides Sauces and Dressings

2 oz Garlic Parm Dine In

$0.75

2 oz Garlic Parm To Go

$0.75

2 oz Marinara Dine In

$0.75

2 oz Marinara To Go

$0.75

4 oz Garlic Parm Dine In

$1.50

4 oz Garlic Parm To Go

$1.50

4 oz Marinara To Go

$1.50

4oz Marinara Dine In

$1.50

Extra Dressings

N/C Dressing

Sides

4 Meatballs

$5.99

4 oz Chicken

$3.99

4 pcs of Cayenne Candied Bacon

$2.49

8 oz Chicken

$5.99

Anchovy

$2.49

Extra Bruschetta Bread

$1.50+

Extra Salad Bread - Small

$0.99

GF Bread

$6.00

GF Take N Bake

$6.00

One Meatball

$1.50

Personal Side Cheese

$2.49

Pizza Dough

$2.49+

Side Cheese

$2.49+

X-Large Side Cheese

Catering

PIZZA SPECIALS

3 PIE SPECIAL

$49.99

5 PIE SPECIAL

$79.99

10 PIE SPECIAL

$149.99

DESSERTS

COOKIE TRAY

$25.99

BROWNIE TRAY

$35.99

HALF COOKIE TRAY

$13.99

HALF BROWNIE TRAY

$18.99

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$41.00

SALADS

CAT BLUE MOON SALAD

$25.99

CAT CAESAR SALAD

$25.99

CAT GREEK SALAD

$29.99

NA BEVERAGES

2 LITER COKE

$4.49

2 LITER DIET COKE

$4.49

2 LITER SPRITE

$4.49

CAN COKE

$0.99

CAN DIET COKE

$0.99

CAN SPRITE

$0.99

HALF GALLON LEMONADE

$3.99

HALF GALLON SWEET TEA

$3.99

HALF GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$3.99

OTHER

BAG ICE

$0.99

CUPS

$0.10

NAPKINS

PAPER PLATES

PLASTIC SILVER

PARM PACKETS

RED PEPPER PACKETS

NA Beverages

2 LITER COKE

$4.49

2 LITER DIET COKE

$4.49

2 LITER SPRITE

$4.49

20 OZ COKE

$2.99

20 OZ COKE ZERO

$2.99

20 OZ DIET COKE

$2.99

20 OZ FANTA ORANGE

$2.99

20 OZ SPRITE

$2.99

AQUA PANNA

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.79

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CAN COKE

$0.99

CAN DIET COKE

$0.99

CAN SPRITE

$0.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.79

CLUB SOFA

$2.79

COFFEE

$1.79

COKE

$2.79

COKE ZERO

$2.79

COKE ZERO PITCHER

$12.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.79

DIET COKE PITCHER

$12.00

GINGER ALE

$2.79

GINGER BEER

$3.50

HALF GALLON LEMONADE

$3.99

HALF GALLON SWEET TEA

$3.99

HALF GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$3.99

HALF HALF TEA

$2.79

KID DRINK

$1.50

KID JUICE

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.79

LEMONADE PITCHER

$12.00

MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PINAPPLE JUICE

$2.99

RED BULL

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$2.79

ROOT BEER PITCHER

$12.00

S.PELLEGRINO

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.79

SPRITE PITCHER

$12.00

SWEET TEA

$2.79

SWEET TEA PITCHER

$12.00

TEA

$1.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.79

UNSWEET TEA PITCHER

$12.00

WATER

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7381 COLLEGE PARKWAY, FT MYERS, FL 33907

Directions

