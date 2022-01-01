Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Blue Moose Diner And Drive Thru

907 West Lake Street

McCall, ID 83638

DIRTY BIRD
CLASSIC
Western

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar/Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Fritos, Olives on a Bed of Lettuce (Side of Chipotle Ranch Dressing)

Greek Salad

$8.00

Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber on a Bed of Lettuce (Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette) (Add Chicken +$3.00)

Sides Salads

$5.00

Lettuce Topped With Carrot, Cucumber & Tomato Your Choice Of Dressing

Bogo Burger

Two Beef Patties, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & House Made 1,000 Island Dressing on Caraway Bread

CLASSIC

$8.00

Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle on a Potato Bun

Western

$9.50

Beef Patty, Bacon, Crispy Onion, Smoked Cheddar & Housemade Huckleberry BBQ Sauce

MOOSE

$9.50

Beef Patty, Ham, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Blue Moose Sauce on a Potato Bun

TRUFFLE

$9.50

Beef Patty, Sharp White Cheddar, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Truffle Aioli on a Potato Bun

BUFFALO BILL

$11.00

Local Bison Patty, Bacon Onion Jam, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Black Pepper Aioli on a Potato Bun

MR BEAN

$10.00

Black Bean Burger, Spinach, Avocado, Pico De Gallo on a Potato Bun

$11.00

Elk Patty, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Housemade Huckleberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun

BIG STACK

$12.00

2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Blue Moose Sauce on a Potato Bun

ALPINE

$11.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Black Pepper Aioli on a Potato Bun

INNER CHILD

$12.00

10 Chicken Nuggets with Fries (Substitute Tots +$0.50)

FISH AND CHIPS

$12.00

2 Pieces Beer Battered Alaskan Cod with Fries (Substitute Tots +$0.50) with Side of Homemade Tarter Sauce, Lemon, & Malt Vinegar

Special: Bogo Burger

$12.00

2 Beef Patties, Bacon, Ham, Swiss, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Ranch On A Potato Bun

Wraps & Sandwiches

DIRTY BIRD

$9.50

(Choice of: Grilled or Crispy) Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Chipotle Ranch on a Potato Bun

COD FATHER

$10.00

Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Housemade Tartar Sauce

BLUE RIBBON

$9.50

(Choice of: Grilled or Crispy) Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard on a Potato Bun

BOMBAY WRAP

$9.00Out of stock

Curry Chicken Salad Wrap: Diced Chicken, Celery, Onion, Grapes, Almonds in a Curry Aioli, with Carrots, Romaine Lettuce (Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla)

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$9.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing (wrapped in a Flour Tortilla)

Balboa Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thin Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Peppers & Onions Drenched In Cheese Sauce On A French Roll

HIPPIE WRAP

$9.00Out of stock

Feta Cheese, Hummus, Tomato, Carrot, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Onion (wrapped in a Flour Tortilla)

Lil Havana Cuban

$11.00

Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Yellow Mustard On A French Roll

PIG MAC

$9.00

Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, Carolina BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun

Little Moose Combo

Chicken Nuggets Combo

$5.50

Combo: 6 White Meat Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Your Choice Of A Fountain Drink & Dipping Sauce

Grilled Cheese Combo

$5.50

Combo: American, Cheddar Cheese On Texas Toast, French Fries & Choice Of A Fountain Drink

Kids Sliders Combo

$5.50

Slider Combo: Beef Patty, American Cheese On A Hawaiian Roll With French Fries & Choice Of A Fountain Drink

Extras & Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Truffle Tots

$5.50

Tater Tots Toss In Truffle Oil, Red Pepper Flakes & Parmesan Cheese

Fry

$0.47

Basalmic

$0.47

BBQ

$0.47

Huckleberry BBQ

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.47

Ranch

$0.47

Tartar

$0.47

Honey Mustard

$0.47

Puppy Patty

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$1.75+

Dr Pepper

$1.75+

Fanta

$1.75+

Root Beer

$1.75+Out of stock

Sprite

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$1.75+Out of stock

Water

$0.50

Handcrafted Huckleberry Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Huckleberry Phosphate Soda made with Housemade Huckleberry Syrup & Phosphate

Unsweetened Tea

$1.75+Out of stock

Drink Refill

$1.75+

Milkshakes

Banana Fosters Shake

$5.50

The rich taste of bananas and caramel with the velvety rich texture of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, this treat is a real crowd pleaser.

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Made with vanilla ice cream blended with chocolate syrup and a topping of whipped cream.

Cookies & Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Cookie Monster has made the perfect choice for when you are craving something sweet. The vanilla ice cream is blended with little bits of Oreo cookies, topped off with a dollop of whipped cream.

Huckleberry Shake

$5.50

A scrumptious milkshake made with real huckleberry ice cream topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Our strawberry milkshakes are made with vanilla ice cream and strawberry syrup topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream blended with milk and topped with whipped cream.

Special: Pumpkin Pie

$6.50

Made With Real Pumpkin Puree & Graham Cracker Crumbles

Kids Milkshakes

Banana Fosters

$4.25

Chocolate

$4.25

Cookies & Cream

$4.25

Huckleberry

$4.25

Strawberry

$4.25

Vanilla

$4.25

Special: Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Pumpkin

$5.00Out of stock

Floats

Huckleberry Float

$5.50+

Orange Float

$5.50+

Root Beer Float

$5.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Elevated American comfort food cooked to order, offering a true drive-Thru and diner experience in McCall, Id.

907 West Lake Street, McCall, ID 83638

