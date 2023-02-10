Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Slopeside Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1660 Blue Mountain Drive

Palmerton, PA 18071

Popular Items

Slopeside Salad
Blackened Chk Quesadilla
Half Order Boneless

Appetizers

Breaded Mozzarella

$14.50

Breaded half moons of mozzarella served with marinara

Blackened Chk Quesadilla

$18.00

Blackened chicken breast, pepper jack, cheddar, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, served with lettuce and sour cream

Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Soft pretzel nuggets tossed in everything bagel seasoning and served with warm queso and mustard aioli.

Pickle Chips

$11.00

Fried pickle chips served with chipotle ranch.

Black Bean Hummus

$11.00

Fresh made black bean hummus, fresh vegetables, warm pita chips.

Featured Flatbread

$18.00

Ask about what specialty flatbread you can enjoy today!

Soutwest Eggrolls

$15.00

Shredded chicken, green and red bell peppers, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, spinach, served with a house made salsa Verde.

Chili Nachos

$19.00

House made chili, black beans, Pico de Gallo, queso, jalapeno, black olives, sour cream, guacamole all piled high over fresh tortilla chips.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Wings

Half Order Boneless

Half Order Boneless

$12.00

Soups

Chili Sin Carne

$12.00

Salads

Slopeside Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, romaine, cucumber, tomato, bacon, creamy parmesan ranch dressing, topped with crispy wontons

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, topped with croutons

Winter Salad

$16.00

Power Bowl

$15.00

Burgers

Homegrown Burger

$19.00

8oz burger, local aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

The Groomer Burger

The Groomer Burger

$20.00

8oz, American & cheddar cheeses, apple cider smoked bacon, onion rings, Blue Mountain BBQ, brioche bun

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$17.00

Black bean burger, chipotle ranch, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, shaved lettuce, brioche bun

Chicken Groomer

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, American & cheddar cheeses, apple cider smoked bacon, onion rings, Blue Mountain BBQ, brioche bun

Chicken Homegrown

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, local aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Elk Burger

$25.00

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Lump crab cake, field greens, tomato, pickled red onion, tartar sauce, brioche bun

Chicken Salad Croissant

$19.00

chicken breast, diced apples, celery, onion, tarragon, mayo, sour cream all topped with lettuce on a buttery croissant.

Falafel Pita

$17.00

House made falafel, parsley, fresh tzatziki, tomato, pickled red onion, lettuce

Signature Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Spuds and Rings

Parmesan Chive Fries

$11.00

Tossed with fresh chives and parmesan cheese, served with our Sambal Aioli.

Bay Fries

$12.00

Malt vinegar, Old Bay seasoning, warm cheese sauce

Onion Rings

$13.00

Beer battered onion rings served with Bistro sauce.

Fry Basket

$9.00

Sweet Potato Basket

$13.50

Sweet Potato fries served with your choice of honey maple cream cheese or horseradish crema.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$27.00

Fresh haddock, crisp beer batter, malt vinegar aioli, hand cut steak fries

Cowboy Steak

$49.00

Bistro Filet

$35.00

Monkfish

$34.00

Gnocchi

$19.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Pork Belly Mac n Cheese

$27.00

Kids

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kid's Burger

$11.00

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$11.00

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$11.00

Kid's Just Butter & Noodles

$11.00

Kid's Mac w/ Hot Dog Bites

$11.00

Kid's Salad

$11.00

Kid Pizza Rolls

$11.00

Extras

Bowl Slaw

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Crab Cake add-on

$10.50

Extra/Add Cheese

$1.00

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

LG Carrot

$2.00

LG Celery

$2.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.00

SM Carrot

$1.00

SM Celery

$1.00

SM Slaw

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Veggie DuJour

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Medium Rare Salmon

$9.50

Med Rare Blackened Salmon

$9.50

Sauces

2oz/ $1

2oz/ $2

Gluten

GF Chips and Cheese

$9.00

GF Chicken Homegrown

$19.00

GF Groomer

$20.00

GF Pappardelle

$24.50

GF Slopeside

$11.50

GF Caesar

$11.50

GF Southwest

$15.50

GF Homegrown

$19.00

Vegetarian/Vegan

Veggie Tots

$13.50

Veggie Pierogies

$16.50Out of stock

Vegan Dips and Chips

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Slopeside Salad

$10.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering is available Sun - Thur 12p - 7p Fri, Sat 12p - 8p

Website

Location

1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071

Directions

