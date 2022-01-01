- Home
- Roseville
- Sushi & Japanese
- Blue Nami - Roseville
Blue Nami Roseville
1,208 Reviews
$$
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120
Roseville, CA 95661
Popular Items
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu served with tempura sauce
Asteroids
deep fried sweet tofu wrap stuffed with cream cheese and crab mix
BBQ Albacore
Grilled Spicy Albacore
BN Tebasaki
Japanese style deep fried chicken wings with karaage batter
Calamari (IKA GESO)
deep fried squid tentacles
Chicken Bomb
Deep fried soy teriyaki chicken with sweet & chili pepper
Chicken Karaage
Juicy marinated chicken coated in a crisp shell
Edamame
soy beans
Edamame Garlic
Garlic soy beans
Edamame Spicy
Spicy soy beans
Fire Cracker (6pcs)
Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy crab mix (6PCS)
Goro Goro
Spicy Scallop sauteed with chili sauce, cilantro, garlic, and asparagus
Gyoza (6pcs)
Potstckers
Hamachi - Kama
grilled yellowtail collar meat
Hire Fin
Sashimi (7pcs)
single 7pc, once choice of ahi tuna, salmon or yellowtail
Sashimi Mix Combo (9pcs)
Assortment of ahi tuna, salmon & yellowtail
Sea Steak
seared ahi tuna garnished with thinly sliced jalapeno
Softshell Crab
deep fried soft shell crab
Stuffed Mushroom (6pcs)
Deep fried shiitake stuffed with cram mix (6 PCS)
Tempura App
vegetable, shrimp, or mixed shrimp and vegetable fried in crispy batter
Tori Blow
Sweet and Spicy deep fried garlic chicken
Salamono
Anna's Coleslaw
red & white cabbage, red onion, apple, carrot with homemade sauce
Cucumber Sunomono
Cucumber slices with sweet vinaigrette sauce
Hokipoki Salad
Spicy assortment of Ahi tuna, cilantro, cucumber, and onion
House Salad
served with house dressing
Pica Salad
Fresh mix of lettuce, spring mix with zesty marinated grilled chicken harnished with finely shredded dried pepper
Picante Sunomono
Sliced cucumber, onions and jalapenos with sweet sauce
Seafood Sunomono
cucumber sunomono with assortment of shrimp, octupus, and scallop
Seaweed Salad
sesame flavored seasoned seaweed
Ah O Zzang
Arienai
Lightly seared Hamachi toro marinated in misa sauce. Served on a bed of sauteed mushrooms, sliced garlic, green olives, and chives. Topped with finely shredded dried red pepper and quinoa.
Black Sand Beach
Steamed Shrimp and Asparagus wrapped in lightly seared tuna and black roasted sesame seeds. Served on a bed of suateed pineapple, tomato, cilantro, red onion, olive, and quinoa
Blue Poki
Fresh blend of chopped ahi tuna, apple, avocado, pineapple, and cucumber served with a side of sauteed shrimp and shiitake mushroom. Garnished with finely peeled swwet potato.
Catch a Wave
Sliced albacore lightly seared in olive oil, served with a side of sauteed asparagus, tomato, and garlic clives. Garnished with sliced olives and avocado
Hanabi
Jumbo Scallop and shrimp with shiitake mushroom and asparagus sauteed in garlic olive oil. Served with soft shell creb topped with quinoa.
Message in A Bottle
Bacon, red onion, and cream cheese wrapped in salmon tipped with baked scallop mozzarella cheese sauce. Served on a bed of sauteed yellow chives.
Nami Zzang
Black Widow
Spicy crab, cucumber, cilantro, and soft shell creb. Topped with avocado, yellowtail, kani kama, deep fried jalapeno and black tobiko.
Blue Nami
Soft shell crab, spicy crab mix, cream cheese and asparagus. Topped with Avocado, unagi, and garlic sauteed scallops garnished with sauteed chives and quinoa
PongDang
Tempura shrimp, lemon, cilantro, cream cheese inside crab mix wrap topped with spicy garlic salmon garnished with finely shredded dried red pepper
Popcorn Lobster
Tuna, ebi, crab mix toppes with avocado, deep fried crawfish, tobiko and our unique house made sauces. Visually, texturally and tastefully appealing
Scorpion
Baked soy wrapped roll, stuffed with a rich and spicy mix of avocado, scallop, mozzarella cheese, steamed shrimp and bacon. Topped with avocado and thin slices of BBQ Pepper glazed beef. Served on a flaming platter.
X-File
Spicy tuna, cilantro, celery, ebi, topped with avocado, sea steak, scallop, jalapeno, and masago garnished with finely shredded dried red pepper. Served on a flaming platter
Umai Zzang
Don Wang
Deep fried shrimp, crab, tamago, fresh ginger, avocado, mango, tuna, yellowtail and salmon
Jaguar
Cream Cheese, softshell crab, pineapple, cilantro, avocado, salmon, mango and deep fried carrot on top
Rocky Mountain
yellowtail, spicy crab, deep fried asparagus, basil, avocado, salmon, scallop, kanikama and cucumber pasta, orange tobiko
Señorita
Spicy crab mix, cucumber, sesame chicken, avocado with deep fried jalapeno with special sauce
Shrek
Spicy crab mix, tempura asparagus, albacore, topped with spicy scallop and black tobiko on a bed of blended garlic avocado mix
Yellow Stone
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, cilantro, garlic torched, salmon, avocado, kanikama with white onion mix and tobiko with albacore sauce and topped with tenkasu
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Sushi Combo A
9pcs Chef's Choice Nigiri served with salad
Sushi Combo B
5pcs nigiri & Any roll from the BN House roll list served with salad
Sushi Combo C
5pcs nigiri, 4pc sashimi & any roll from the BN House roll list served with salad
Sushi & Sashimi Mix
5pc nigiri & 9pc Mixed sashimi
Donburimono
Sashimi
Combination Sashimi (14pcs)
served with rice and salad
Tuna Sashimi (10pcs)
served with rice and salad
Salmon Sashimi (10pcs)
served with rice and salad
Yellowtail Sashimi (10pcs)
served with rice and salad
Omakase
Chef's special sushi & Sashimi platter with 2 serving of salad and 1 edamame
Sushi Boat
Combination of Chef's choice of rolls, nigiri and sashimi, served with 4 salad and 2 edamame
Ah O Combo
Oshare
Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri
yellowtail
Hirame Nigiri
flounder
Hokigai Nigiri
surf clam
Hotate Nigiri
scallop
Ika Nigiri
squid
Ikura Nigiri
salmon roe
Inari Nigiri
rice in sweet tofu wrap
Kanpachi Nigiri
amberjack
Kani Nigiri
snow crab legs
Maguro Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
smelt fish roe
Saba Nigiri
mackerek
Sake Nigiri
fresh salmon
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
white tuna
Smoked Sake Nigiri
smoked salmon
Suzuki Nigiri
striped bass
Tako Nigiri
octupus
Tamago Nigiri
egg omelette
Tobiko Nigiri
flying fish roe
Yasai Maki
AAA
asaparagus, avocado, apple
Avocu
avocado, cucumber
Crop Burning
avocado, cucumber, shiitake, cilantro, sesame seed
Guido
Avocado, cream cheese, pan fried garlic, basil, sesame seed
Hiri Hiri
deep fried yam, celery, olive, cilantro
Kappa
cucumber
Kira Kira
avocado, tomato, celery, cream cheese
Mango Maki
Oshinko
japanese pickled radish
Ringo Maki
Tropical
[asparagus, cream cheese, tomato] avocado, orange, lemon, mango
Waku Waku
[avocado, oshinko, deep fried yam, deep fried onion cucumber, jalapeno, sesame oil]
Yavo
deep friend yam, avocado
Temaki
California HR
Crab, avocado
Crispy Salmon Skin HR
crispy salmon skin, avocado, yamagobo, cucumber, masago
Eel HR
Eel, avocado, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura HR
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Scallop HR
Spicy Tuna HR
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail HR
Zigzag Crab HR
chopped soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, masago, soy wrap
Zigzag Shrimp HR
Chopped shrimp termpura, crab mix, avocado, masago, soy wrap
Ah O Nami Maki
007
[DF Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Cucumber] Spicy Tuna, albacore [torched]
AAA Spicy
[DF Shrimp, Crab Mix] Avocado, sliced tempura jalapeno
Alaskan
[Salmon, Avocado]
American Dream
[Bacon, Avocado, Cream Cheese]
Angel
[DF Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber] Albacore, Masago [torched]
BMW
[Tuna, crab mix, cucumber, basil] albacore, ebi, masago
Boyfriend
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, eel, cucumber] avocado, ebi, scallop
California
[crab mix, avocado]
Catch Me
[soft shell crab, spicy crab, asparagus] avocado, tuna, masago
Chef's Roll
[DF Shrimp, Crab mix] avocado, eel m masago
Crazy Boke
DF Roll [spicy crab, cream cheese, jalapeno] masago, jalapeno masago
Crazy Fly
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, lemon, cilantro] spicy tuna, jalapeno masago
Dorobo
[DF Shrimp, spicy crab, cream cheese, cucumber] avocado, pineapple, cheesy crumbles
Flying Tiger
[DF Shrimp, Crab mix, Cilantro] avocado, lemon
Girlfriend
[DF Shrimp, Spicy Crab, cilantro] avocado, eel, sea steak, cheesy crumbles
Godzilla
DF Roll [salmon, crab mix, asparagus] cheese sauce, masago [torched]
Gozuki
DF Roll [spicy tuna, cream cheese, asparagus]
Hold It
DF Rice Ball [crab mix, sesame chicken]
Honey Dew
[DF Shrimp], Avocado, Mango
Irashai
[DF Shrimp], Avocado
Jack #2
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, masago
Jack Special
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, masago
James Bomb
[DF Shrimp, albacore, cream cheese] eel, ebi, masago
Jason
[Spicy Crab, Avocado] sea steak, yellowtail, masago
JR 7
[spicy tuna, cilantro, DF shrimp] avocado, yellowtail, DF onion, masago
Kawai
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, tuna, and pineapple
Lady Bug
[salmon, crab mix, asparagus] tuna, black masago
Lighthouse
[DF shrimp, spicy tuna, lemon, basil] avocado, scallop, albacore torched
Mercedes
[smoked salmon, crab mix, basil] avocado, sea steak, scallop
Michael
[spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber] tuna, masago
Micky
[DF shrimp, crab mix, lemon, basil] avocado, salmon
NBA
DF Roll [spicy crab mix, albacore] masago
Negi Hama
[yellowtail, green onion]
Oh, Yes
DF Roll [tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado]
OOPS
[spicy tuna, DF shrimp, avocado. cream cheese] masago
Orangevale
[eel, crab mix, cucumber] avocado, ebi, masago
Philadelphia
[smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado]
R Best
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] Tuna, masago
Rainbow
[crab mix, avocado] tuna, salmon, hamachi, ebi
Red & White
[tuna, albacore, asparagus] avocado, lemon, masago
Rolls Royce
[salmon, crab mix. ginger, basil] avocado, pineapple, jalapeno masago
Salmon De Paris
[smoked salmon, cream cheese, basil] avocado, lemon, cheesy crumbles
Sayonara
[spicy tuna, crab mix, ebi, cilantro] avocado, tuna, salmon, sliced tempura jalapeno
Sexy French
[crab mix, smoked salmon, spicy tuna, ebi, cream cheese] cucumber wrap
Shooting Star
[spicy scallop, crab mix, cucumber] sea steak, smoked salmon
Snow White
[spicy crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro] avocado, ebi
Spicy Tuna
[spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber]
Spider
[soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber] masago
Stardust
[DF shrimp, spicy tuna] avocado, yellowtail, sea steak
Stardust #2
[DF shrimp, spicy crab] avocado, sea steak, yellowtail, cheesy crumbles
Super Lion King
[crab mix, avocado] salmon / special cheese sauce [baked], cheesy crumbles
Tekka
[Tuna]
Thunder
[DF shrimp, spicy tuna] avocado and scallop
UFO
[DF shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] salmon, tuna, avocado, cheesy crumbles
Volcano
[chopped yellowtail, spicy crab mix, cilantro, cucumber] jalapeno masago and masago
Wildfire
[DF shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, eel, sea steak, cheesy crumbles
Yellow Belly
[sesame chicken, cream cheese]
Yummy Yummy
[DF shrimp, crab mix, avocado, cream cheese] masago
Extras
Gluten Free Maki
Nezuko
[tuna, hamachi, asparagus] avocado / no sauce
Luffy
[salmon, avocado] tuna / no sauce
Mikasa
[smoked salmon, lemon, avocado] / no sauce
Eren
[fresh basil, ebi] avocado, lemon / no sauce
Zoro
[cucumber, avocado, real crab / no sauce]
Goku
[hamachi, fresh jalapeno, tuna] salmon with torched on top / no sauce]
Lunch Special
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661