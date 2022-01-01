Blue Nami Roseville

Blue Nami imageView gallery
Yummy Yummy
California
Super Lion King

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.95

Deep fried tofu served with tempura sauce

Asteroids

$10.95

deep fried sweet tofu wrap stuffed with cream cheese and crab mix

BBQ Albacore

$12.95+

Grilled Spicy Albacore

BN Tebasaki

$15.95

Japanese style deep fried chicken wings with karaage batter

Calamari (IKA GESO)

$12.95

deep fried squid tentacles

Chicken Bomb

$12.95

Deep fried soy teriyaki chicken with sweet & chili pepper

Chicken Karaage

$11.95

Juicy marinated chicken coated in a crisp shell

Edamame

$7.95

soy beans

Edamame Garlic

$9.45

Garlic soy beans

Edamame Spicy

$9.45

Spicy soy beans

Fire Cracker (6pcs)

$13.95

Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy crab mix (6PCS)

Goro Goro

$15.95

Spicy Scallop sauteed with chili sauce, cilantro, garlic, and asparagus

Gyoza (6pcs)

$9.95+

Potstckers

Hamachi - Kama

$14.95

grilled yellowtail collar meat

Hire Fin

$18.95

Sashimi (7pcs)

$18.95+

single 7pc, once choice of ahi tuna, salmon or yellowtail

Sashimi Mix Combo (9pcs)

$21.95

Assortment of ahi tuna, salmon & yellowtail

Sea Steak

$18.95+

seared ahi tuna garnished with thinly sliced jalapeno

Softshell Crab

$15.95

deep fried soft shell crab

Stuffed Mushroom (6pcs)

$12.95

Deep fried shiitake stuffed with cram mix (6 PCS)

Tempura App

vegetable, shrimp, or mixed shrimp and vegetable fried in crispy batter

Tori Blow

$13.95

Sweet and Spicy deep fried garlic chicken

Salamono

Anna's Coleslaw

$5.95

red & white cabbage, red onion, apple, carrot with homemade sauce

Cucumber Sunomono

$7.95

Cucumber slices with sweet vinaigrette sauce

Hokipoki Salad

$16.95

Spicy assortment of Ahi tuna, cilantro, cucumber, and onion

House Salad

$7.95

served with house dressing

Pica Salad

$14.95

Fresh mix of lettuce, spring mix with zesty marinated grilled chicken harnished with finely shredded dried pepper

Picante Sunomono

$8.95

Sliced cucumber, onions and jalapenos with sweet sauce

Seafood Sunomono

$13.95

cucumber sunomono with assortment of shrimp, octupus, and scallop

Seaweed Salad

$9.95

sesame flavored seasoned seaweed

Okazu

Rice

$3.95+

Miso Soup

$3.95+

Ah O Zzang

Arienai

$24.95

Lightly seared Hamachi toro marinated in misa sauce. Served on a bed of sauteed mushrooms, sliced garlic, green olives, and chives. Topped with finely shredded dried red pepper and quinoa.

Black Sand Beach

$24.95

Steamed Shrimp and Asparagus wrapped in lightly seared tuna and black roasted sesame seeds. Served on a bed of suateed pineapple, tomato, cilantro, red onion, olive, and quinoa

Blue Poki

$24.95

Fresh blend of chopped ahi tuna, apple, avocado, pineapple, and cucumber served with a side of sauteed shrimp and shiitake mushroom. Garnished with finely peeled swwet potato.

Catch a Wave

$24.95

Sliced albacore lightly seared in olive oil, served with a side of sauteed asparagus, tomato, and garlic clives. Garnished with sliced olives and avocado

Hanabi

$24.95

Jumbo Scallop and shrimp with shiitake mushroom and asparagus sauteed in garlic olive oil. Served with soft shell creb topped with quinoa.

Message in A Bottle

$24.95

Bacon, red onion, and cream cheese wrapped in salmon tipped with baked scallop mozzarella cheese sauce. Served on a bed of sauteed yellow chives.

Nami Zzang

Black Widow

$23.95

Spicy crab, cucumber, cilantro, and soft shell creb. Topped with avocado, yellowtail, kani kama, deep fried jalapeno and black tobiko.

Blue Nami

$23.95

Soft shell crab, spicy crab mix, cream cheese and asparagus. Topped with Avocado, unagi, and garlic sauteed scallops garnished with sauteed chives and quinoa

PongDang

$23.95

Tempura shrimp, lemon, cilantro, cream cheese inside crab mix wrap topped with spicy garlic salmon garnished with finely shredded dried red pepper

Popcorn Lobster

$23.95

Tuna, ebi, crab mix toppes with avocado, deep fried crawfish, tobiko and our unique house made sauces. Visually, texturally and tastefully appealing

Scorpion

$23.95

Baked soy wrapped roll, stuffed with a rich and spicy mix of avocado, scallop, mozzarella cheese, steamed shrimp and bacon. Topped with avocado and thin slices of BBQ Pepper glazed beef. Served on a flaming platter.

X-File

$23.95

Spicy tuna, cilantro, celery, ebi, topped with avocado, sea steak, scallop, jalapeno, and masago garnished with finely shredded dried red pepper. Served on a flaming platter

Umai Zzang

Don Wang

$23.95

Deep fried shrimp, crab, tamago, fresh ginger, avocado, mango, tuna, yellowtail and salmon

Jaguar

$23.95

Cream Cheese, softshell crab, pineapple, cilantro, avocado, salmon, mango and deep fried carrot on top

Rocky Mountain

$23.95

yellowtail, spicy crab, deep fried asparagus, basil, avocado, salmon, scallop, kanikama and cucumber pasta, orange tobiko

Señorita

$23.95

Spicy crab mix, cucumber, sesame chicken, avocado with deep fried jalapeno with special sauce

Shrek

$23.95

Spicy crab mix, tempura asparagus, albacore, topped with spicy scallop and black tobiko on a bed of blended garlic avocado mix

Yellow Stone

$23.95

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, cilantro, garlic torched, salmon, avocado, kanikama with white onion mix and tobiko with albacore sauce and topped with tenkasu

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi Combo A

$22.95

9pcs Chef's Choice Nigiri served with salad

Sushi Combo B

$23.95

5pcs nigiri & Any roll from the BN House roll list served with salad

Sushi Combo C

$26.95

5pcs nigiri, 4pc sashimi & any roll from the BN House roll list served with salad

Sushi & Sashimi Mix

$29.95

5pc nigiri & 9pc Mixed sashimi

Donburimono

Sake Don

Sake Don

$21.95

fresh sliced of salmon over sushi rice served with salad

Tekka Don

$23.95

fresh sliced of tuna over sushi rice served with salad

Unagi Don

$26.95

broiled eel over sushi rice served with salad

Special Chirashi

$27.95

an assortment of raw fish over sushi rice served with salad

Sashimi

Combination Sashimi (14pcs)

$31.95

served with rice and salad

Tuna Sashimi (10pcs)

$26.95

served with rice and salad

Salmon Sashimi (10pcs)

$26.95

served with rice and salad

Yellowtail Sashimi (10pcs)

$26.95

served with rice and salad

Omakase

$90.00

Chef's special sushi & Sashimi platter with 2 serving of salad and 1 edamame

Sushi Boat

$160.00

Combination of Chef's choice of rolls, nigiri and sashimi, served with 4 salad and 2 edamame

Ah O Combo

Ah O Combo A

$23.95

Choice of BN House roll & Fire Cracker (6pc) served with salad

Ah O Combo B

$23.95

Choice of BN Hose roll & stuffed Mushroom (6pc) served with salad

Ah O Combo C

$23.95

Choice of BN House Roll & BBQ Albacore (6pc) served with salad

Oshare

Avalanche

Avalanche

$12.95

IN: tuna, crab & avocado TOP: kaiware & orange

Ice Nine

$12.95

IN: yellowtail & scallops TOP: smoked salmon, crispy fried garlic & tobiko

Spice of Life

$12.95

IN: sea steak, scallops & spicy tuna TOP: cilantro & black Tobiko

Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$6.95

shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.95

yellowtail

Hirame Nigiri

$9.50

flounder

Hokigai Nigiri

$6.95Out of stock

surf clam

Hotate Nigiri

$7.50

scallop

Ika Nigiri

$7.95

squid

Ikura Nigiri

$7.95

salmon roe

Inari Nigiri

$6.50

rice in sweet tofu wrap

Kanpachi Nigiri

$9.95

amberjack

Kani Nigiri

$10.95

snow crab legs

Maguro Nigiri

$8.95

Masago Nigiri

$7.95

smelt fish roe

Saba Nigiri

$7.95

mackerek

Sake Nigiri

$8.95

fresh salmon

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$8.95

white tuna

Smoked Sake Nigiri

$9.95

smoked salmon

Suzuki Nigiri

$9.95

striped bass

Tako Nigiri

$8.95

octupus

Tamago Nigiri

$6.95

egg omelette

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.95

flying fish roe

Yasai Maki

AAA

$9.95

asaparagus, avocado, apple

Avocu

Avocu

$8.95

avocado, cucumber

Crop Burning

Crop Burning

$12.95

avocado, cucumber, shiitake, cilantro, sesame seed

Guido

$12.95

Avocado, cream cheese, pan fried garlic, basil, sesame seed

Hiri Hiri

$12.95

deep fried yam, celery, olive, cilantro

Kappa

$6.95

cucumber

Kira Kira

$12.95

avocado, tomato, celery, cream cheese

Mango Maki

$6.95

Oshinko

$6.95

japanese pickled radish

Ringo Maki

$6.95

Tropical

$13.95

[asparagus, cream cheese, tomato] avocado, orange, lemon, mango

Waku Waku

$15.95

[avocado, oshinko, deep fried yam, deep fried onion cucumber, jalapeno, sesame oil]

Yavo

$10.95

deep friend yam, avocado

Temaki

California HR

$7.95

Crab, avocado

Crispy Salmon Skin HR

$9.95

crispy salmon skin, avocado, yamagobo, cucumber, masago

Eel HR

$10.95

Eel, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura HR

$8.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Scallop HR

$10.95

Spicy Tuna HR

$9.95

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$9.95

Zigzag Crab HR

$10.95

chopped soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, masago, soy wrap

Zigzag Shrimp HR

Zigzag Shrimp HR

$10.95

Chopped shrimp termpura, crab mix, avocado, masago, soy wrap

Ah O Nami Maki

007

007

$12.00

[DF Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Cucumber] Spicy Tuna, albacore [torched]

AAA Spicy

AAA Spicy

$10.00

[DF Shrimp, Crab Mix] Avocado, sliced tempura jalapeno

Alaskan

Alaskan

$8.00

[Salmon, Avocado]

American Dream

American Dream

$8.45

[Bacon, Avocado, Cream Cheese]

Angel

$10.25

[DF Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber] Albacore, Masago [torched]

BMW

BMW

$11.50

[Tuna, crab mix, cucumber, basil] albacore, ebi, masago

Boyfriend

Boyfriend

$13.00

[DF Shrimp, crab mix, eel, cucumber] avocado, ebi, scallop

California

California

$7.25

[crab mix, avocado]

Catch Me

$13.50

[soft shell crab, spicy crab, asparagus] avocado, tuna, masago

Chef's Roll

Chef's Roll

$11.50

[DF Shrimp, Crab mix] avocado, eel m masago

Crazy Boke

Crazy Boke

$10.00

DF Roll [spicy crab, cream cheese, jalapeno] masago, jalapeno masago

Crazy Fly

Crazy Fly

$9.50

[DF Shrimp, crab mix, lemon, cilantro] spicy tuna, jalapeno masago

Dorobo

Dorobo

$11.00

[DF Shrimp, spicy crab, cream cheese, cucumber] avocado, pineapple, cheesy crumbles

Flying Tiger

Flying Tiger

$9.50

[DF Shrimp, Crab mix, Cilantro] avocado, lemon

Girlfriend

Girlfriend

$13.00

[DF Shrimp, Spicy Crab, cilantro] avocado, eel, sea steak, cheesy crumbles

Godzilla

Godzilla

$9.75

DF Roll [salmon, crab mix, asparagus] cheese sauce, masago [torched]

Gozuki

$9.50

DF Roll [spicy tuna, cream cheese, asparagus]

Hold It

$13.95

DF Rice Ball [crab mix, sesame chicken]

Honey Dew

Honey Dew

$8.75

[DF Shrimp], Avocado, Mango

Irashai

Irashai

$8.25

[DF Shrimp], Avocado

Jack #2

Jack #2

$8.50

[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, masago

Jack Special

Jack Special

$9.50

[DF Shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, masago

James Bomb

James Bomb

$12.00

[DF Shrimp, albacore, cream cheese] eel, ebi, masago

Jason

$12.00

[Spicy Crab, Avocado] sea steak, yellowtail, masago

JR 7

JR 7

$13.50

[spicy tuna, cilantro, DF shrimp] avocado, yellowtail, DF onion, masago

Kawai

Kawai

$11.25

[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, tuna, and pineapple

Lady Bug

Lady Bug

$11.50

[salmon, crab mix, asparagus] tuna, black masago

Lighthouse

Lighthouse

$12.50

[DF shrimp, spicy tuna, lemon, basil] avocado, scallop, albacore torched

Mercedes

Mercedes

$12.50

[smoked salmon, crab mix, basil] avocado, sea steak, scallop

Michael

Michael

$11.00

[spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber] tuna, masago

Micky

Micky

$11.75

[DF shrimp, crab mix, lemon, basil] avocado, salmon

NBA

NBA

$9.75

DF Roll [spicy crab mix, albacore] masago

Negi Hama

$10.95

[yellowtail, green onion]

Oh, Yes

Oh, Yes

$10.25

DF Roll [tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado]

OOPS

$10.00

[spicy tuna, DF shrimp, avocado. cream cheese] masago

Orangevale

$10.75

[eel, crab mix, cucumber] avocado, ebi, masago

Philadelphia

Philadelphia

$9.00

[smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado]

R Best

$12.50

[DF Shrimp, crab mix] Tuna, masago

Rainbow

Rainbow

$13.00

[crab mix, avocado] tuna, salmon, hamachi, ebi

Red & White

$10.25

[tuna, albacore, asparagus] avocado, lemon, masago

Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce

$10.75

[salmon, crab mix. ginger, basil] avocado, pineapple, jalapeno masago

Salmon De Paris

Salmon De Paris

$10.75

[smoked salmon, cream cheese, basil] avocado, lemon, cheesy crumbles

Sayonara

Sayonara

$12.25

[spicy tuna, crab mix, ebi, cilantro] avocado, tuna, salmon, sliced tempura jalapeno

Sexy French

Sexy French

$12.00

[crab mix, smoked salmon, spicy tuna, ebi, cream cheese] cucumber wrap

Shooting Star

$12.25

[spicy scallop, crab mix, cucumber] sea steak, smoked salmon

Snow White

Snow White

$11.00

[spicy crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro] avocado, ebi

Spicy Tuna

$8.50

[spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber]

Spider

Spider

$10.50

[soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber] masago

Stardust

Stardust

$12.00

[DF shrimp, spicy tuna] avocado, yellowtail, sea steak

Stardust #2

Stardust #2

$12.75

[DF shrimp, spicy crab] avocado, sea steak, yellowtail, cheesy crumbles

Super Lion King

Super Lion King

$11.25

[crab mix, avocado] salmon / special cheese sauce [baked], cheesy crumbles

Tekka

$8.95

[Tuna]

Thunder

Thunder

$10.75

[DF shrimp, spicy tuna] avocado and scallop

UFO

$13.75

[DF shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] salmon, tuna, avocado, cheesy crumbles

Volcano

Volcano

$10.25

[chopped yellowtail, spicy crab mix, cilantro, cucumber] jalapeno masago and masago

Wildfire

Wildfire

$13.25

[DF shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, eel, sea steak, cheesy crumbles

Yellow Belly

Yellow Belly

$9.75

[sesame chicken, cream cheese]

Yummy Yummy

Yummy Yummy

$10.75

[DF shrimp, crab mix, avocado, cream cheese] masago

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$7.95

Extras

No G/W

No Ginger

No Wasabi

XT Garlic Edamame Sauce

$3.00

XT Spicy Edamame Sauce

$3.00

XT Ginger

$0.95

XT Salad Dressing

$0.95

XT Soy Sauce

$0.95

XT Unagi Sauce

$0.95

XT Wasabi

$0.95

XT White Sauce

$0.95

Gluten Free Maki

Nezuko

$10.50

[tuna, hamachi, asparagus] avocado / no sauce

Luffy

$9.50

[salmon, avocado] tuna / no sauce

Mikasa

$8.95

[smoked salmon, lemon, avocado] / no sauce

Eren

$9.50

[fresh basil, ebi] avocado, lemon / no sauce

Zoro

$10.50

[cucumber, avocado, real crab / no sauce]

Goku

$12.50

[hamachi, fresh jalapeno, tuna] salmon with torched on top / no sauce]

Nomimono

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Mountain Dew

$3.95

Pink Lemonade

$3.95

Crush Orange

$3.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Ramune

$4.95

Red Bull

$4.50

Water

Lunch Special

Hiru Bento 2 Items

$15.95

Served with Rice, and Salad

Hiru Bento 3 items

$19.95

Served with Rice, and Salad

Teriyaki

Served with Rice, and Salad

Katsu

Served with Rice, and Salad

Tempura

Served with Rice, and Salad

Noodle Special

Japanese Noodles

Otona

Select your choice of any single item

Ah Ka Zzang

Kids Meal

