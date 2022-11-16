Main picView gallery

Blue Naples Pizzeria 1519 Union Cross Road

review star

No reviews yet

1519 Union Cross Road

Kernersville, NC 27284

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Cheese Pizza
Wings
9" Personal Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Wings

$11.99+

(10) Chicken Wings

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Homemade battered calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Cheese Bread

$4.99

Our homemade cheese filled bread, baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Bruschetta

$5.99

Crusted bread topped with tomatoes, basil, oregano, cheese and olive oil. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Jalapeno Bites

$8.99

Jalapeño filled cheese bites served with ranch dressing

Cheese Fries

$5.99

French Fries covered in melted cheese and bacon. Served with Ranch Dressing.

French Fries

$2.25

Meatballs

$5.25

Meatballs covered in our homemade tomato sauce.

Garlic Knots

$3.99

Homemade dough twisted and coated in a garlic sauce. served with homemade sauce.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, onions, green olives, tomatoes, cheese.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, homemade seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing and dusted with Parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

$8.99

Choice of Ham or Turkey, lettuce, cucumbers, onions, green olives, tomatoes and Cheese.

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, cucumbers and fresh homemade tuna salad.

Mediterrano Salad

$4.99+

Lettuce, banana peppers, feta cheese, calamanta olives, sun-dried tomatoes and oil & vinegar

Ceasar Salad

$3.95+

Lettuce, homemade seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing and dusted with Parmesan cheese.

Garden Salad

$3.95+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, cucumbers

Subs

SERVED WITH CHIPS ADD FRENCH FRIES TO ANY SANDWICH OR SUB FOR $1.50 EXTRA

CheeseSteak Special

$7.99+

Cheesesteak topped with cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and mayo.

Chicken CheeseSteak Special

$7.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak topped with cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and mayo.

Meatball Parmigiana

$7.99+

Meatballs topped with sauce and baked with cheese.

Sausage Parmigiana

$7.99+

Sausage topped with sauce and baked with cheese.

Veal Parmigiana

$7.99+

Veal topped with sauce and baked with cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana

$7.99+

Chicken topped with sauce and baked with cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.99+

Eggplant topped with sauce and baked with cheese.

Italian

$7.99+

Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Vegetarian

$7.99+

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese

Tuna

$7.99+

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil & vinegar.

New York Sausage

$7.99+

Sausage, peppers, onions & red sauce

Turkey Club

$7.99+

Turkey, ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar

Pizza Steak

$7.99+

Philly steak, cheese, pepperoni & sauce.

Ham and Cheese

$7.99+

Sandwiches

SERVED WITH CHIPS ADD FRENCH FRIES TO ANY SANDWICH OR SUB FOR $1.50 EXTRA

Adrienne Focaccia

$9.99

homemade bread topped with spices & stuffed with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and vinegar. Served with Chips

Piadina Romanola

$9.99

Pizza bread stuffed with steak, ham, cheese, lettuce and mayo.

Focaccia

$9.99

Homemade bread topped with spices & stuffed with prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar.

Erny's Focaccia

$9.99

Homemade bread topped with spices, & Stuffed with mushrooms, zucchini and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Sandwich & French Fries

$7.25

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Served with Lettuce, tomato & mayo. Comes with Fries

Cheeseburger& French Fries

$7.25

Hamburger served with Lettuce and tomato.

Pizza

9" Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.49

Cheese Pizza

14" Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Cheese Pizza

16" Large Cheese Pizza

$12.49

Cheese Pizza

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Square and thick

Specialty Pizzas

Blue Naples Pizza

$8.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.99+

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger & ham

Veggie Pizza

$8.99+

mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic & cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.99+

Breaded chicken and hot sauce

Margarita Pizza

$8.99+

Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, garlic, oregano and olive oil

Calabrese Pizza

$8.99+

Onions, salami, spicy olive oil, buffalo mozzarella

Ernesto Chicken Pizza

$8.99+

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, peppers and red garlic sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99+

Ham and Pineapple

White Specialty Pizzas

PHILADELPHIA PIZZA

$9.99+

Philly steak and cheese with your choice of 2 toppings

Meditarrano Pizza

$9.99+

Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese

White Pizza

$8.99+

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, broccoli, garlic and Parmesan

Caprese Pizza

$9.99+

Grilled chicken, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil & basil

Tomato & Basil Pizza

$8.99+

Chopped tomato, olive oil, basil & oregano

Capriscciosa Pizza

$8.99+

Ham, salami, mushrooms, and onions

LAENA-JESSICA PIZZA

$8.99+

ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan and your choice of 2 toppings

Stuffed Chicago Pizza

$20.99

Pizza stuffed with pepperoni, ham and sausage

Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99

Pizza stuffed with pepperoni

Pizza Slices

Cheese

$2.25

Cheese Pizza

Meat-Lovers

$3.25

Blue Naples

$3.25

Veggie

$3.25

Pasta

Homemade Lasagna

$9.99

Layered pasta, seasoned beef, salami, ricotta cheese, ham, mozzarella cheese & sauce.

Veggie Lasagna

$9.99

Layered pasta, spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & sauce.

Baked Ziti

$8.99

pasta tossed with sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked.

Chicken Spinach Lasagna

$9.99

Homemade Lasagna filled with chicken, spinach, ricotta & mozzarella cheese. Your choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Cheese Ravioli smothered with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

Spinach Ravioli

$8.99

Spinach Ravioli smothered with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

Penne Alfredo

$8.99

Penne noodles covered in our homemade Alfredo sauce.

Manicotti

$8.99

Manicotti noodles stuffed with cheese, smothered in tomato sauce and baked with cheese

Spaghetti

$8.99

Noodles smothered in our homemade sauce with your choice of Meatballs or Meat sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$9.99

Fresh slices of eggplant, lightly breaded, smothered in sauce and baked with cheese. Served with Spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$11.49

Chicken smothered in our homemade sauce and baked with cheese. Served with spaghetti.

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$11.49

Veal smothered in our homemade sauce and baked with cheese. Served with spaghetti.

Stuffed Shells

$8.99

Pasta shells filled with cheese & spinach, smothered in sauce and baked with cheese.

Penne Carbonara

$9.99

Penne noodles cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce with bacon.

Baked Spaghetti

$8.99

Specialty Pasta

Tortellini Alla Panna

$10.99

Cheese filled pasta cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce with ham.

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$10.99

Penne noodles cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce with Chicken and bacon.

Chicken Cacciatore

$10.99

Chicken sautéed in tomato sauce with peppers, onions & mushrooms served with spaghetti.

Lobster Ravioli

$13.99Out of stock

Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat served in a homemade pink sauce with crabmeat, shrimp and zucchini.

Shrimp Penne Alfredo

$12.99

bacon and shrimp sautéed with our homemade Alfredo sauce served with penne pasta

Penne Alla Veneziana

$10.99

Chicken sautéed with spinach in our homemade Alfredo sauce served with Penne pasta.

Calamari Marinara

$11.99

Sautéed calamari covered in marinara sauce and served over spaghetti.

Chicken Alla Rosa

$11.99

Sautéed chicken, broccoli and bacon in a homemade pink sauce served with penne pasta.

Tortellini Alla Contadina

$11.99

Tortellini in our homemade Alfredo sauce, broccoli and mushrooms.

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Choice of: spaghetti , lasagna, manicotti or cheese raviolis served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.99

Chicken Tenders served with French Fries

Dessert

Tiramisu

$5.99

coffee-flavored Italian custard dessert.

Zeppoli

$3.99

Fried dough, tossed in sugar and covered in chocolate syrup

Cookie Crunch Cake

$4.99

Oreo cream pie

Ricotta Tortiglioni Cheesecake

$6.99

Ricotta style Italian cheesecake

Cannoli

$4.99

Pastry shell stuffed with chocolate chip filled cream topped with Chocolate Syrup

Strombolis

Original Stromboli

$8.50+

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami

Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.50+

Vegetarian Stromboli

$8.50+

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli

Steak Stromboli

$8.50+

Chicken Stromboli

$8.50+

Sausage Stromboli

$8.50+

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$8.50+

Meatball Stromboli

$8.50+

Eggplant Stromboli

$8.50+

Chicken Ortolano Stromboli

$8.50+

Chicken, Mushrooms, Broccoli

Cheese Stromboli

$8.50+

Calzones

Spinach Calzone

$8.50+

Vegetarian Calzone

$8.50+

Mushrooms, onions, peppers & broccoli

Steak Calzone

$8.50+

Sausage Calzone

$8.50+

Grilled Chicken Calzone

$8.50+

Meatball Calzone

$8.50+

Eggplant Calzone

$8.50+

Garlic & Tomato Calzone

$8.50+

Cheese Calzone

$8.50+

Ham Calzone

$8.50+

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.50+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1519 Union Cross Road, Kernersville, NC 27284

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brother Cluckers - 1547 Union Cross Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1547 Union Cross Rd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
El Aguacate Express
orange starNo Reviews
911 South Main Street Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,150
201 Century Blvd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Kernersville Bagel
orange starNo Reviews
931 F S. Main St. Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Monte De Rey - 838 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
838 South Main Street Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Kernersville Brewing Company - Main Street Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
210 North Main Street Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kernersville

Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,150
201 Century Blvd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kernersville
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston