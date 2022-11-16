- Home
Blue Naples Pizzeria 1519 Union Cross Road
No reviews yet
1519 Union Cross Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
(10) Chicken Wings
Fried Calamari
Homemade battered calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Cheese Bread
Our homemade cheese filled bread, baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Bruschetta
Crusted bread topped with tomatoes, basil, oregano, cheese and olive oil. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Jalapeno Bites
Jalapeño filled cheese bites served with ranch dressing
Cheese Fries
French Fries covered in melted cheese and bacon. Served with Ranch Dressing.
French Fries
Meatballs
Meatballs covered in our homemade tomato sauce.
Garlic Knots
Homemade dough twisted and coated in a garlic sauce. served with homemade sauce.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, onions, green olives, tomatoes, cheese.
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, homemade seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing and dusted with Parmesan cheese.
Chef Salad
Choice of Ham or Turkey, lettuce, cucumbers, onions, green olives, tomatoes and Cheese.
Caprese Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, cucumbers and fresh homemade tuna salad.
Mediterrano Salad
Lettuce, banana peppers, feta cheese, calamanta olives, sun-dried tomatoes and oil & vinegar
Ceasar Salad
Lettuce, homemade seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing and dusted with Parmesan cheese.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, cucumbers
Subs
CheeseSteak Special
Cheesesteak topped with cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and mayo.
Chicken CheeseSteak Special
Chicken Cheesesteak topped with cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and mayo.
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs topped with sauce and baked with cheese.
Sausage Parmigiana
Sausage topped with sauce and baked with cheese.
Veal Parmigiana
Veal topped with sauce and baked with cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken topped with sauce and baked with cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant topped with sauce and baked with cheese.
Italian
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese
Tuna
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil & vinegar.
New York Sausage
Sausage, peppers, onions & red sauce
Turkey Club
Turkey, ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar
Pizza Steak
Philly steak, cheese, pepperoni & sauce.
Ham and Cheese
Sandwiches
Adrienne Focaccia
homemade bread topped with spices & stuffed with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and vinegar. Served with Chips
Piadina Romanola
Pizza bread stuffed with steak, ham, cheese, lettuce and mayo.
Focaccia
Homemade bread topped with spices & stuffed with prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar.
Erny's Focaccia
Homemade bread topped with spices, & Stuffed with mushrooms, zucchini and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Sandwich & French Fries
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Served with Lettuce, tomato & mayo. Comes with Fries
Cheeseburger& French Fries
Hamburger served with Lettuce and tomato.
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Blue Naples Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions
Meat Lovers Pizza
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger & ham
Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic & cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken and hot sauce
Margarita Pizza
Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, garlic, oregano and olive oil
Calabrese Pizza
Onions, salami, spicy olive oil, buffalo mozzarella
Ernesto Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, peppers and red garlic sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and Pineapple
White Specialty Pizzas
PHILADELPHIA PIZZA
Philly steak and cheese with your choice of 2 toppings
Meditarrano Pizza
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese
White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, broccoli, garlic and Parmesan
Caprese Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil & basil
Tomato & Basil Pizza
Chopped tomato, olive oil, basil & oregano
Capriscciosa Pizza
Ham, salami, mushrooms, and onions
LAENA-JESSICA PIZZA
ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan and your choice of 2 toppings
Stuffed Chicago Pizza
Pizza stuffed with pepperoni, ham and sausage
Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza stuffed with pepperoni
Pasta
Homemade Lasagna
Layered pasta, seasoned beef, salami, ricotta cheese, ham, mozzarella cheese & sauce.
Veggie Lasagna
Layered pasta, spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & sauce.
Baked Ziti
pasta tossed with sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked.
Chicken Spinach Lasagna
Homemade Lasagna filled with chicken, spinach, ricotta & mozzarella cheese. Your choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli smothered with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
Spinach Ravioli
Spinach Ravioli smothered with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
Penne Alfredo
Penne noodles covered in our homemade Alfredo sauce.
Manicotti
Manicotti noodles stuffed with cheese, smothered in tomato sauce and baked with cheese
Spaghetti
Noodles smothered in our homemade sauce with your choice of Meatballs or Meat sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Fresh slices of eggplant, lightly breaded, smothered in sauce and baked with cheese. Served with Spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Chicken smothered in our homemade sauce and baked with cheese. Served with spaghetti.
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
Veal smothered in our homemade sauce and baked with cheese. Served with spaghetti.
Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells filled with cheese & spinach, smothered in sauce and baked with cheese.
Penne Carbonara
Penne noodles cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce with bacon.
Baked Spaghetti
Specialty Pasta
Tortellini Alla Panna
Cheese filled pasta cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce with ham.
Chicken Penne Alfredo
Penne noodles cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce with Chicken and bacon.
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken sautéed in tomato sauce with peppers, onions & mushrooms served with spaghetti.
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat served in a homemade pink sauce with crabmeat, shrimp and zucchini.
Shrimp Penne Alfredo
bacon and shrimp sautéed with our homemade Alfredo sauce served with penne pasta
Penne Alla Veneziana
Chicken sautéed with spinach in our homemade Alfredo sauce served with Penne pasta.
Calamari Marinara
Sautéed calamari covered in marinara sauce and served over spaghetti.
Chicken Alla Rosa
Sautéed chicken, broccoli and bacon in a homemade pink sauce served with penne pasta.
Tortellini Alla Contadina
Tortellini in our homemade Alfredo sauce, broccoli and mushrooms.
Kids Menu
Dessert
Tiramisu
coffee-flavored Italian custard dessert.
Zeppoli
Fried dough, tossed in sugar and covered in chocolate syrup
Cookie Crunch Cake
Oreo cream pie
Ricotta Tortiglioni Cheesecake
Ricotta style Italian cheesecake
Cannoli
Pastry shell stuffed with chocolate chip filled cream topped with Chocolate Syrup
Strombolis
Original Stromboli
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami
Pepperoni Stromboli
Vegetarian Stromboli
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli
Steak Stromboli
Chicken Stromboli
Sausage Stromboli
Grilled Chicken Stromboli
Meatball Stromboli
Eggplant Stromboli
Chicken Ortolano Stromboli
Chicken, Mushrooms, Broccoli
Cheese Stromboli
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1519 Union Cross Road, Kernersville, NC 27284