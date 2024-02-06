Blue Note Grill
709 Washington Street
Durham, NC 27701
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 8 Wings$12.99
Slow-smoked and fried when ordered. Plain or tossed in your choice of sauces. Buffalo, hot, sweet red chili, teriyaki, kickin bourbon BBQ, mango habanero. On the side or tossed
- Redneck Cheese Fries$9.99
French fries smothered with our melted house-made pimento cheese served with ranch dressing
- Black Bean Nachos$12.99
House com chips, topped with black beans, 3 cheese blends, lettuce, tomato, and house-made chipotle sauce
- Pimento Cheese Dip & Chips$9.99
Bubbly hot house-made pimento cheese served with house corn chips
- Crispy Pickle Fries$9.99
Lengthwise cut masa-coated dill pickles served with a buffalo ranch dip
- Alaska Wild Wings$9.99
8 fried pollock bites with your choice of sweet red chili sauce or tartar sauce
- Deviled Eggs$7.99
South en recipe garnished with thinly sliced, fresh jalapeño, and a drizzle of Texas Pete
- Chips and Salsa$4.99
Com chips served with our house-made salsa
- 2 Brisket Sliders$9.99
Smoked chopped brisket, tangy honey vinegar slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo on a toasted potato slider roll
- Brisket Tacos$9.99
Smoked chopped brisket on a corn tortilla with tangy honey vinegar slaw and chipotle mayo
Chili, Stew & Salad
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ-RIBS-Chicken
- Full Rack$31.99
With your choice of two sides
- 1/2 Rack$19.99
With your choice of two sides and hush puppies
- Pork Sandwich$10.99
Topped with slaw served on a toasted potato bun with your choice of side
- Pulled Pork Plate$14.99
With your choice of two sides and hush puppies
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted potato bun with your choice of side
- Pulled Chx Plate$13.99
With your choice of two sides and hush puppies
- Rib Sandwich$13.99
Pulled rib meat topped with pickles and slaw served on a toasted potato bun with your choice of side
- Plate of Sides$11.99
Choice of 4 sides with hush puppies
- Shrimp Basket$18.99
8 hand-battered, deep-fried shrimp served with our hand-cut fries, hush puppies, and a baby slaw
Kids Menu
Sides
Sauces
N/A Drinks Menu
N/A Drinks
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Un Sweet Tea$2.75
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Dr Pepper$2.75
- Mellow Yellow$2.75
- Water
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Root Beer$3.00
- Club Soda$2.75
- Coke Bottle$2.75
- Diet Coke Bottle$2.75
- Sprite Bottle$2.75
- Diet Dr Pepper Bottle$2.75
- Dr Pepper$2.75
- Boylan Root Beer$3.00
- Bubbly$2.50
- AHA$2.50
- Dasani Water$2.50
Bulk
Bulk Sides
- Dozen Puppies$2.99
- Quart Baked Beans$11.99
- Quart Black Beans$11.99
- Quart Brunswick Stew$13.99
- Quart Chili$13.99
- Quart Collards$11.99
- Quart Green Beans$11.99
- Quart Mac and Cheese$11.99
- Quart Slaw$11.99
- Pint Baked Beans$6.99
- Pint Black Beans$6.99
- Pint Brunswick Stew$6.99
- Pint Chili$6.99
- Pint Collards$6.99
- Pint Green Beans$6.99
- Pint Hoppin John$11.99
- Pint Mac&Cheese$6.99
- Pint Slaw$6.99
- Pint Sweet BBQ sauce$4.99
- Pint Vinegar Sauce$4.99
Retail
Tickets
T Shirts
3rd Party Ordering
