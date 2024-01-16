Blue Oak BBQ Huntsville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
New Orleans Best BBQ in the World!! Now in Huntsville!
Location
1000 Mid City Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Superhero Chefs Huntsville - Midcity
No Reviews
930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurant
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
No Reviews
6125 University Drive Northwest E-18 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurant
Chop N Fresh - University
No Reviews
6125 University Drive Northwest Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntsville
Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurant
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurant
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurant