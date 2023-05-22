Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Orchid Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

129 North 10th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Popular Items

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Thai rice stick, egg, tofu, green onion, and bean sprout served with ground peanuts and lime.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$15.95

Wide rice noodles with onion, egg, mushroom, tomato, basil leaf, and jalapeno tossed in a chili sauce.

Thai Rolls

Thai Rolls

$7.95

Baby rolls filled with silver noodles, cabbage, and chicken. Flash fried and served witha sweet and sour vinaigrette.

Blue Orchid Dinner Menu

Starters

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$14.95

Mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil oin butter and white wine. Accompanied by a lemongrass chili sauce.

Prawn Cakes

Prawn Cakes

$15.95

Minced Black Tiger Prawns, with salt, pepper, and panko. Served with cucumber salad.

Satay

Satay

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken tenderloins served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (substitution for tofu available)

Chicken Tempura

Chicken Tempura

$10.95

Tempura-battered chicken tenderloins sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. Served with sweet and sour vinaigrette.

Lui Suan Rolls

Lui Suan Rolls

$10.95

Rice paper rolls filled with Chicken or Tofu and fresh vegetables. Served with garlic and chili sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Cucumber, bean sprout, egg, and marinated tofu rolled in this spring roll wrap. Steamed and served with darm plum sauce and jalapeno.

Edamame

$6.95
Thai Rolls

Thai Rolls

$7.95

Baby rolls filled with silver noodles, cabbage, and chicken. Flash fried and served witha sweet and sour vinaigrette.

Duck Rolls

Duck Rolls

$14.95

Crispy duck, sliced cucumber, green onion, and hoisin sauce, rolled in a homemade pancake.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$7.95

Baby spring greens, tomato, radish, carrot, and sweet red onion. Served with a choice of Lemon Ginger or Thai Sweet Cream dressings. (Dinner portion with extra vegetables and grilled chicken, $12.95)

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$7.95+

Mushroom, tomato, cilantro, galangal, and Kaffir lime leaf in coconut milk with lemongrass.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$7.95+

Lightly sweetened tomato sections, mushroom, cilatro, and Kaffir lime leaf in a tart, lemongrass and lime broth.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$9.95

Slices of unripened papaya with peanut, tomato, thai chili and lime

Classics

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$15.95

Thin noodles in a spiced yellow curry broth topped with crispy noodles, coconut cream, shallots, picked collard greens, cilantro, and smoked chili paste on the side.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$15.95

Wide rice noodles with onion, egg, mushroom, tomato, basil leaf, and jalapeno tossed in a chili sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Thai rice stick, egg, tofu, green onion, and bean sprout served with ground peanuts and lime.

Pad See-Ew

Pad See-Ew

$14.95

Wide rice noodles with garlic, egg, collard greens and broccoli in dark soy sauce.

Lahd Nah

Lahd Nah

$14.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried and topped with broccoli and collard greens in a thick, rich brown sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Sliced jalapenos, garlic, egg, and Thai basil leaf.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.95
Nam Tok Salad

Nam Tok Salad

$18.95

Grilled steak with red and green onion, mint, cilantro, chili flakes, roasted rice, lime and fish sauce.

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$14.95

Flavorful beef based broth with rice noodles, beansprouts, green onion, cilantro, beef cuts, and pork rind.

Curry

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.95

Kaffir lime leaf and freshly shaved jalapeno in a rich smoky curry.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Mild curry served with carrot, peas, and potato.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Bamboo shoots, green peas, cabbage, jalapeno and basil leaf in peppercorn flavored curry.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Bamboo shoots, green peas, cabbage, jalapeno and basil leaf in a savory chili flavored curry.

Stir Fry

Garlic and Ginger Stir Fry

Garlic and Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Freshly sliced bell peppers, ginger, and garlic with Thai seasoned mushroom, onion, and preserved soybean.

Asian Delight Stir Fry

Asian Delight Stir Fry

$14.95

Bean sprouts, collard greens, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom and green onions, stir-fried in a garlic soy sauce.

Sweet Pineapple Stir Fry

Sweet Pineapple Stir Fry

$14.95

Sweet bell pepper, onion, tomato, and fresh pineapple in a sweet and sour reduction.

Thai Basil Stir Fry

Thai Basil Stir Fry

$14.95

Mushroom, garlic, onion, fresh jalapeno, and basil leaf.

Signatures

Lamb Masaman

Lamb Masaman

$19.95

Tender lamb stewed in a rich red curry with potato, carrot, white onion, and peanuts.

Cognac Beef

Cognac Beef

$19.95

Tender beef cutlets and Shitake mushrooms marinated in cognac. Served with steamed baby bok choy.

Pacific Medly

Pacific Medly

$20.95

Black Tiger prawns, calamari, mussels, diver scallops and salmon filet tossed in a red chili paste with green onion, garlic, mushroom, jalapeno, basil, and Kaffir lime leaf.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$19.95

Grilled steak with cilatro, lime, and red onion salsa. Served with Japanese Edamame.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$16.95

Asian spices and marinated tenderloins served in a black pepper buttercream reduction with steamed asparagus.

Basil Duck

Basil Duck

$21.95

Fresh jalapeno, garlic, and onion in a chili sauce.

Blue Crab Fried Rice

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$17.95

1/4 pound of Alaskan Blue Crab with peas, tomato and garlic. Stir fried with curry powder.

Perfect Trio

Perfect Trio

$17.95

Thinly sliced chicken, beef, and pork sauteed with snow peas, tomato, mushroom and chopped pineapple in a honeyed dark soy sauce.

Orchid Chicken

Orchid Chicken

$16.95

Sauteed chicken with chopped pineapple, cashew nuts, mushroom, green and yellow onions and garlic tossed in red chili paste.

Rama Garden

Rama Garden

$17.95

Thinly sliced steak in a sweet peanut sauce, served with steamed broccoli, carrot, and snow peas.

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.95
Young Coconut Cake

Young Coconut Cake

$8.95
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$8.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Fresh cut mangos paired with sweet coconut cream and a lightly salted sticky rice.

Sides/Extras

Sauce Sides

Fried Egg

$1.00

Curry Sides

$2.95+

Plain Curry Sauce available in a 4oz dipping sauce size, or 16oz and 32oz for you to cook yourself at home.

Side Rice

$1.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.50

Side Fried Tofu

$2.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.00

Mix of carrots, broccoli, snow peas.

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tempura

$6.95

Kids Pad Thai

$6.95

Kid Fried Rice

$6.95

Beverages

Beer

Sapporo

$5.00

Singha

$5.00

Ayinger

$6.00

Zipline Copper Alt

$5.00

Zipline IPA

$5.00

Zipline Kolsch

$5.00

Lindeman's Framboise

$9.00

Murphy's Stout

$6.00

Passport Passionfruit Cider

$5.00

Buckler (NA)

$4.00

Samuel Smith 'Taddy Porter'

$6.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Saketini

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Sour

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

White Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
Strawberry Cucumber Gimlet

Strawberry Cucumber Gimlet

$6.00

Cucumber, lime, mint, and soda with a sweet syrup

Ginger Shirley Temple

$6.00

N.A. ginger beer, soda, lime, and grenadine.

Lemongrass Jasmine Tea

$6.00

Lemongrass, lemon, jasmine tea, lychee.

Signature Cocktails

Lemongrass and Thai Chili

Lemongrass and Thai Chili

$10.00

House infused lemongrass & Thai chili vodka, pink grapefruit, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Ginger Flower

Ginger Flower

$10.00

Spicy ginger muddled with lime juice, simple syrup, tanqueray rangpur, and elderflower liquer.

Pineapple Basil

Pineapple Basil

$10.00

Fresh pineapple and Thai basil with basil infused Ketel One, Citroen, and a touch of fresh lemon juice.

Ginger Mojito

Ginger Mojito

$10.00

Fresh ginger muddled with mint, simple, vodka, and lime juice topped with soda water.

Tamarind Old Fashioned

Tamarind Old Fashioned

$11.00

Muddled orange, sugar, bitters, and bourbon whisky infused with tamarind.

Thai Ruby Martini

Thai Ruby Martini

$10.00

Pomegranate liqueur, lime, elderflower, for a refreshing POM drink.

Black Cherry Sling

$11.00

Elijah Craig bourbon with lime, black cherry juice, walnut bitters. Bold, sweet, and sour.

Frida Margarita

Frida Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, limoncello, lime, lemon, topped with red wine. Giving a citrus and light tart taste.

Madam Butterfly

$10.00

Lychee, gin, domaine canton, elderflower, campari, lemon. Tropical, floral, sweet taste.

Cocktail of the week

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A historic Thai Restaurant serving Lincoln since 2006.

Location

129 North 10th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Directions

