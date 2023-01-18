  • Home
Blue Ox Family Restaurant 702 W 8th Street

No reviews yet

702 W 8th Street

Monroe, WI 53566

Beverages

Coffe

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

(M) Milk

$2.25

(L) Milk

$2.50

(M) Chocolate Milk

$2.50

(L) Chocolate Milk

$2.75

(M)Orange

$2.50

(L) Orange

$2.95

(M)Lemonade

$2.50

(L) Lemonade

$2.95

(M)Apple

$2.50

(L) Apple

$2.95

(M)Tomato

$2.50

(L) Tomato

$2.95

Wine

$4.00

Beer

$4.00

Mimosas

$5.00

Omelettes & Skillets

3 Egg Omelette

$8.50

Made with three fresh eggs. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Made with three fresh eggs. and cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Made with three fresh eggs Ham and cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Bacon and cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Sausage and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$9.25

Made with three fresh eggs, Mushroom and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Feta Cheese Omelette

$9.25

Made with three fresh eggs and Feta Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Gyro Omelette &Fetta Cheese

$10.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Gyro and Feta Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Spinach & Feta Cheese

$9.25

Made with three fresh eggs, Spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Denver Omelette

$9.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Ham, Green Pepper and Onion. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Western Omelette

$9.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion Tomato and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Chorizo Omelette

$10.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Chorizo, Green Pepper, Onions and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Brat Omelette

$10.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Johnsonville Brotz, Onions and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Meat Lovers Omelette

$9.50

Made with three fresh eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast

Beef Fajita Skillet

$10.99

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with seasoned beef strips, onions, jalapenos, green peppers, tomato, cheese and your choice of toast

Greek Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Gyro meat, onions, green pepper, tomato, feta cheese and your choice of toast

Meat Lovers Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese and your choice of toast

Bacon Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with bacon, green pepper onions, tomato and your choice of toast

Ham Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Ham, green pepper onions, tomato and your choice of toast

Sausage Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Sausage, green pepper onions, tomato and your choice of toast

CBH Skillet

$10.99

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Corn Beef Hash, onion, green pepper, tomato, cheeseand your choice of toast

Veggie Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with mushroom, onions, spinach, tomato, green pepper, cheese and your choice of toast

Chorizo Skillet

$10.99

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns, topped with Chorizo, tomato, , onions, green pepper, cheese and your choice of toast

Brat Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrow, Johnsonville Brats, onions, green pepper, tomato, cheese and your choice of toast

Combo Skillet

$10.50

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with bacon, sausage, ham, green pepper, onions, mushroom, tomato, cheeseand your choice of toast

Cajun Chicken Skillet

$10.99

Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns Cajun Chicken breast, tomato, jalapenos, onions, green pepper, cheese and your choice of toast

Eggs & More

1 Egg

$5.99

Served with hashbrown, toast & jelly, add bacon , sausage, or ham for $2.5

2 Eggs

$6.99

Served with hashbrown, toast & jelly, add bacon, sausage, or ham for $2.5

3 Eggs

$7.99

Served with hashbrown, toast & jelly, add bacon, sausage, or ham for $2.5

Sirloin Steak

$12.50

Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$12.50

Served with choice of eggs, hashbrown, toast & jelly

Gyro and Eggs

$12.50

Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly

CBH and Eggs

$12.50

Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly

Contry Fried Steak

$12.50

Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Served with Scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, green peppers, tomato, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream

Ham Burrito

$9.99

Served with scrambled eggs ham, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream

Sausage Buritto

$9.99

Served with scrambled eggs sausage, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream

Bacon Burrito

$9.99

Served with scrambled eggs bacon, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Served with scrambled eggs, mushroom, green pepper, onions, tomato, cheese, side of hashbrown salsa and sour cream

Western Burrito

$9.99

Served with scrambled eggs,ham green pepper, onions, toamto, cheese, side of hashbrown salsa and sour cream

Gyro Burrito

$9.99

Served with scrambled eggs, gyro meat, feta cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with two slices of canadian bacon and topped with hollandaise sauce and side of hashbrown

Irish Benedict

$9.99

Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with corn beef hash topeed with hollandaise sauce, and side of hashbrown

Country Benedict

$9.99

Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with sousage petties, topped with sausage gravy and side of hashbrown

Veggie Benedict

$9.99

Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with two slices of tomato, fresh spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce and side of hashbrown

Hot Off Griddle

2x2x2

$9.75

Comes with choice of two eggs, choice of 2 bacon, sausage or one ham and choice of 2 pancake or 2 French Toast

Breakfast Croissant

$8.50

Two Scrambled eggs with American Cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sasauge and side of hashbrown

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.50

Fluffy fresh biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.50

Fluffy fresh biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

3 Pancakes

$7.95

2 Pancakes

$6.95

1 Pancake

$5.50

3 French Toast

$7.95

2 French Toast

$6.95

1 French Toast

$5.50

Waffle

$7.50

3 Strawberry Crepes

$8.50

2 Strawberry Crepes

$7.50

1 Strawberry Crepe

$6.50

3 Blueberry Crepes

$8.50

2 Blueberry Crepes

$7.50

1 Blueberry Crepes

$6.50

3 Cherry Crepes

$8.50

Choice of Fruits are Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry

2 Cherry Crepes

$7.50

Choice of Fruits are Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry

1 Cherry Crepe

$6.50

Choice of Fruits are Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry

3 Crepes

$7.99

2 Crepes

$6.99

1 Crepe

$5.50

3 Strawberry Blintz

$8.99

2 Strawberry Blintz

$7.99

1 Strawberry Blintz

$6.99

3 Blueberry Blintz

$8.99

2 Blueberry Blintz

$7.99

1 Blueberry Blintz

$6.99

3 Cherry Blintz

$8.99

Comes with Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry, and cottage cheese

2 Cherry Blints

$7.99

Comes with Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry, and cottage cheese

1 Cherry Blintz

$6.99

Comes with Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry, and cottage cheese

Banana Split Pancakes

$9.55

Served With Bananas strawberries, vanilla ice cream , topeed with whip cream, carmel sauce and chocolate sauce

Banana Split Waffle

$9.55

Served With Bananas strawberries, vanilla ice cream , topeed with whip cream, carmel sauce and chocolate sauce

Banna Split Crepes

$9.55

Served With Bananas, strawberries, vanilla ice cream , topeed with whip cream, carmel sauce and chocolate sauce

Burgers , Wraps & Sandwiches

Beef Burger

$7.49

1/3 pound fresh beef patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/3 pound fresh beef patty with American cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.49

1/3 pound fresh beef patty with bacon and American Cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Alpine Burger

$8.99

1/3 pound fresh beef patty with mushroom, bacon, and swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

California Burger

$8.99

1/3 pound fresh beef patty with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole served on a toasted bun. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Super Burger

$9.49

1/2 pound fresh beef patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

Two 1/3 pound fresh beef patty with American Cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Burger On Fire

$9.49

1/3 pound fresh patty with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatos, onions, pickle & chipotle sauce served on a toasted bun. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.49

1/3 pound fresh patty with mushroom and swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

BBQ beef on a Bun

$9.99

Roast beef on BBQ served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.49

Homemade tuna salad, wraped on tortilla wrap with Romain lettuce, fresh tomato and onion. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.49

Turkey breast and bacon wraped on tortilla wrap with with lettuce cheese and ranch. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

BLT Wrap

$9.49

Bacon, Lettuce and Bacon on cheese and mayo wraped on a tortilla wrap. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Chiceken Cesar Wrap

$9.49

Chicken tenders wraped on tortilla wrap with cesar dressing, lettuce, tomats and cheese. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Chicken tenders wraped on tortilla wrap with chipotle dressing, lettuce, onion and tomato. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.49

Chicken tender and bacon wraped on tortilla wrap with onion, tomato, cheese and ranch dressing. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Beef Roll-Up

$9.99

Roast Beef rolled in gigantic flour tortilla with green pepper, mushrooms, souteed onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Chicken Roll-Up

$9.99

Roast Beef rolled in gigantic flour tortilla with green pepper, mushrooms, souteed onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, includes a choice of cup of soup or french fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Turkey on Toast

$8.59

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, includes a choice of cup of soup or french fries. Get both for extra $1.5

BLT on Toast

$8.59

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$8.59

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$8.59

Tuna Salad on Toast

$8.59

Chicken Strip

$8.99

Gyro Sandwich

$9.59

Served on nutritious pita bread with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki souce and choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

French Dip

$9.99

Tenders slices of roast beef on French Bread and Au Jus, comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Monte Cristo

$9.59

French toast topped with ham, swiss cheese & grilled to perfection. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Ruben

$9.99

Tender slices of corn beef with sauerkraut swiss cheese on rye bread. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Turkey Ruben

$9.99

Sliced turkey with sauerkraut & swiss cheese on rye bread. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.59

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle on a toasted bun. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Smothered Chicken Breast

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with swiss cheese, bacon, mushroom & carmalized onion. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Cajun Chicken Breast

$9.99

Grilled Cajun style chicken breast served with side chipotle, mayo sauce on a toasted bun. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Bacon Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A grilled chikcen breast with pepper jack cheese & bacon on a toasted bun, Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Junior Club Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Hots, Melts, Clubs

Hot Turkey

$9.75

Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup

Hot Beef

$9.75

Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup

Hot Hamburger

$9.75

Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup

Hot Ham

$9.75

Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup

Patty Melt

$9.49

1/3 pound fresh beef patty served on a grilled Rye bread with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Turkey Melt

$9.49

Served on a grilled Rye bread with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Tuna Melt

$9.49

Served on a grilled Rye bread with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Chicken Melt

$9.49

Served on a grilled Rye bread with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and fried onion. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Black Forest

$9.49

Sliced roast beef, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, onions and tomato served on a grilled Rye bread with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5

Ace of Clubs

$9.99

The original with turkey & bacon, Includes fries and soup.

BLT Club

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato club, Includes fries and soup.

Turkey Club

$9.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato club, Includes fries and soup.

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.99

Ham, lettuce, tomato club. Includes fries and soup.

Off Border, Salads, & Croissants

Veggie Stir Fry

$10.95

Served with rice and complementary cup of soup

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.95

Served with rice and complementary cup of soup

Beef Stir Fry

$13.25

Served with rice and complementary cup of soup

Shrimp Stir Fry

$14.95

Served with rice and complementary cup of soup

Cheese Quesadillas

$8.99

Served with complementary cup of soup

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.99

Served with complementary cup of soup

Steak Quesadillas

$10.99

Served with complementary cup of soup

Gyro Plate

$10.99

Tender slices of Gyro meat layered on a pita bread with raw onion, tomato, Greek salad, cucumbre sauce, and cup of soup

Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce

$11.50

Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread

Baked Mostaccioli

$11.50

Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.50

Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread

Fettucine Alfredo

$11.50

Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread

Chiceken Alfredo

$13.50

Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread

Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo

$14.50

Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread

Julian Salad

$10.25

Cool crisp greens toasted with your favorite dressing & topped with ham, turkey, american & swiss cheese, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs and cup of soup

Blue Ox Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast served over fresh greens, garnished with cucumbers, tomatoes & hard-boiled eggs, served with choice of dressing and cup of soup

Athenian Salad

$10.25

Toasted crisp salad greens topped with greek olives, cucumbre, tomatoes, feta cheese& oregano. Served with grecian sauce and choise of soup.

Chicken Breast Cesar Salad

$11.25

A bed of fresh romaine lettuce tossed with cruotons, parmasane cheese & our creamy cesar sdressing

L'Anglaise

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon and American Cheese, Served with French Fries and Soup.

L'Italia

$9.99

Thinly sliced teder roast beef covered with bubbly mozzarella cheese. Served with French Fries and Soup.

La American

$9.99

Ham & American Cheese. Served with French Fries and Soup.

Le Croissant

$9.99

Tuna Salad, Served with French Fries and Soup.

Appertizers & Sides

Onion Rings

$6.50

Comes with choice of dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Comes with marinare souce

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Soup

$3.95

Ham

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

Sausage Petties

$3.50

Hashbrown

$3.00

Corn Beef Hash

$4.99

Toast & Jelly

$2.79

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

Oatmeal

$6.50

Pudding

$2.00

Pie

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Hashbrown with Gravy

$4.50

Hashbrown with Gravy&Cheese

$5.50

Specials

Blue Ox Omelette SP

Veggie Omelete SP

$9.25

Combo Omelette SP

$10.50

Ham & Omelete Onion and Mushroom SP

$9.50

Mexican Omelette SP

$9.50

Chorizo Skillet SP

$10.25

Wester Skillet SP

$10.50

Garden Skillet SP

$10.50

Brat Skillet SP

$10.25

Green County Skillet SP

$11.99

2+2+2 SP

$9.50

Strawberry & Banana Waffle

$9.50

California Benedict SP

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$9.50

Baked Mostaccioli SP

$9.50

Hot Beef SP

$9.50

Hot Turkey SP

$9.50

Hot Ham SP

$9.50

Hot Hamburger SP

$9.50

Hot CFS SP

$9.75

Steak Burger SP

$9.25

Bacon Cheeseburger SP

$9.25

West Burger SP

$9.50

Midwest Burger SP

$9.50

House Burger SP

$9.50

Blue Ox Burger SP

$9.50

Mexican Sandwich SP

$9.50

Chicken Gordon Blue SP

$9.75

Black Forest SP

$9.75

Turkey Rueban SP

$9.99

Monte Cristo SP

$9.75

BLT Wrap SP

$9.75

Spaghetti and Meatballs SP

$11.99

Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce SP

$9.99

Liver & Onions SP

$9.75

Liver & Bacon SP

$9.75

Kids

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.00

(12yrs old and under) Served one egg any style, choice of two slice bacon or sausage, hashbrown and one slice of toast and a small drink

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$6.00

(12yrs old and under) One Pancake with choice of two slices of bacon or sausage and a small drink

Kids French Toast Breakfast

$6.00

(12yrs old and under) One slice of French Toast, choice of two slices of bacon or sausage, and a small drink

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Served with small drink and fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with small drink and fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with small drink and fries

Kids Chicken Strip

$6.99

Served with small drink and fries

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Fish

2pc Fried Cod

$12.45

2 pieces of Fried Cod, comes with choice of Mashpotato, Hashbrown,Baked Potato or Fries, side of corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and pudding

2pc Baked Cod

$12.45

2 pieces of Baked Cod, comes with choice of Mashpotato, Hashbrown,Baked Potato or Fries, side of corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and pudding

2pc Walleye

$13.45

2 pieces of Walleye comes with choice of Mashpotato, Hashbrown,Baked Potato or Fries, side of corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and pudding

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

702 W 8th Street, Monroe, WI 53566

Directions

