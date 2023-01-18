Blue Ox Family Restaurant 702 W 8th Street
702 W 8th Street
Monroe, WI 53566
Omelettes & Skillets
3 Egg Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Cheese Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs. and cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs Ham and cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Bacon and cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Sausage and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Mushroom and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Feta Cheese Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs and Feta Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Gyro Omelette &Fetta Cheese
Made with three fresh eggs, Gyro and Feta Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Spinach & Feta Cheese
Made with three fresh eggs, Spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Denver Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Ham, Green Pepper and Onion. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Western Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Veggie Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion Tomato and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Chorizo Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Chorizo, Green Pepper, Onions and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Brat Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Johnsonville Brotz, Onions and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Meat Lovers Omelette
Made with three fresh eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham and Cheese. Served with choice of Hashbrown, Cottage Cheese or Sliced Tomato and side choice of toast
Beef Fajita Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with seasoned beef strips, onions, jalapenos, green peppers, tomato, cheese and your choice of toast
Greek Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Gyro meat, onions, green pepper, tomato, feta cheese and your choice of toast
Meat Lovers Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese and your choice of toast
Bacon Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with bacon, green pepper onions, tomato and your choice of toast
Ham Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Ham, green pepper onions, tomato and your choice of toast
Sausage Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Sausage, green pepper onions, tomato and your choice of toast
CBH Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with Corn Beef Hash, onion, green pepper, tomato, cheeseand your choice of toast
Veggie Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with mushroom, onions, spinach, tomato, green pepper, cheese and your choice of toast
Chorizo Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns, topped with Chorizo, tomato, , onions, green pepper, cheese and your choice of toast
Brat Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrow, Johnsonville Brats, onions, green pepper, tomato, cheese and your choice of toast
Combo Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns topped with bacon, sausage, ham, green pepper, onions, mushroom, tomato, cheeseand your choice of toast
Cajun Chicken Skillet
Served with two eggs any style over hashbrowns Cajun Chicken breast, tomato, jalapenos, onions, green pepper, cheese and your choice of toast
Eggs & More
1 Egg
Served with hashbrown, toast & jelly, add bacon , sausage, or ham for $2.5
2 Eggs
Served with hashbrown, toast & jelly, add bacon, sausage, or ham for $2.5
3 Eggs
Served with hashbrown, toast & jelly, add bacon, sausage, or ham for $2.5
Sirloin Steak
Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly
Chopped Sirloin Steak
Served with choice of eggs, hashbrown, toast & jelly
Gyro and Eggs
Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly
CBH and Eggs
Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly
Contry Fried Steak
Served with choice of eggs hashbrown, toast & jelly
Chorizo Burrito
Served with Scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, green peppers, tomato, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream
Ham Burrito
Served with scrambled eggs ham, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream
Sausage Buritto
Served with scrambled eggs sausage, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream
Bacon Burrito
Served with scrambled eggs bacon, cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream
Veggie Burrito
Served with scrambled eggs, mushroom, green pepper, onions, tomato, cheese, side of hashbrown salsa and sour cream
Western Burrito
Served with scrambled eggs,ham green pepper, onions, toamto, cheese, side of hashbrown salsa and sour cream
Gyro Burrito
Served with scrambled eggs, gyro meat, feta cheese, side of hashbrown, salsa and sour cream
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with two slices of canadian bacon and topped with hollandaise sauce and side of hashbrown
Irish Benedict
Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with corn beef hash topeed with hollandaise sauce, and side of hashbrown
Country Benedict
Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with sousage petties, topped with sausage gravy and side of hashbrown
Veggie Benedict
Two Poached Eggs served atop of an English muffin with two slices of tomato, fresh spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce and side of hashbrown
Hot Off Griddle
2x2x2
Comes with choice of two eggs, choice of 2 bacon, sausage or one ham and choice of 2 pancake or 2 French Toast
Breakfast Croissant
Two Scrambled eggs with American Cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sasauge and side of hashbrown
Biscuit & Gravy
Fluffy fresh biscuits smothered in sausage gravy
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Fluffy fresh biscuits smothered in sausage gravy
3 Pancakes
2 Pancakes
1 Pancake
3 French Toast
2 French Toast
1 French Toast
Waffle
3 Strawberry Crepes
2 Strawberry Crepes
1 Strawberry Crepe
3 Blueberry Crepes
2 Blueberry Crepes
1 Blueberry Crepes
3 Cherry Crepes
Choice of Fruits are Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry
2 Cherry Crepes
Choice of Fruits are Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry
1 Cherry Crepe
Choice of Fruits are Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry
3 Crepes
2 Crepes
1 Crepe
3 Strawberry Blintz
2 Strawberry Blintz
1 Strawberry Blintz
3 Blueberry Blintz
2 Blueberry Blintz
1 Blueberry Blintz
3 Cherry Blintz
Comes with Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry, and cottage cheese
2 Cherry Blints
Comes with Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry, and cottage cheese
1 Cherry Blintz
Comes with Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Cherry, and cottage cheese
Banana Split Pancakes
Served With Bananas strawberries, vanilla ice cream , topeed with whip cream, carmel sauce and chocolate sauce
Banana Split Waffle
Served With Bananas strawberries, vanilla ice cream , topeed with whip cream, carmel sauce and chocolate sauce
Banna Split Crepes
Served With Bananas, strawberries, vanilla ice cream , topeed with whip cream, carmel sauce and chocolate sauce
Burgers , Wraps & Sandwiches
Beef Burger
1/3 pound fresh beef patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Cheese Burger
1/3 pound fresh beef patty with American cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 pound fresh beef patty with bacon and American Cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Alpine Burger
1/3 pound fresh beef patty with mushroom, bacon, and swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
California Burger
1/3 pound fresh beef patty with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole served on a toasted bun. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Super Burger
1/2 pound fresh beef patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/3 pound fresh beef patty with American Cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Burger On Fire
1/3 pound fresh patty with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatos, onions, pickle & chipotle sauce served on a toasted bun. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
1/3 pound fresh patty with mushroom and swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
BBQ beef on a Bun
Roast beef on BBQ served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Tuna Salad Wrap
Homemade tuna salad, wraped on tortilla wrap with Romain lettuce, fresh tomato and onion. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey breast and bacon wraped on tortilla wrap with with lettuce cheese and ranch. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce and Bacon on cheese and mayo wraped on a tortilla wrap. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Chiceken Cesar Wrap
Chicken tenders wraped on tortilla wrap with cesar dressing, lettuce, tomats and cheese. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders wraped on tortilla wrap with chipotle dressing, lettuce, onion and tomato. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Chicken tender and bacon wraped on tortilla wrap with onion, tomato, cheese and ranch dressing. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Beef Roll-Up
Roast Beef rolled in gigantic flour tortilla with green pepper, mushrooms, souteed onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Chicken Roll-Up
Roast Beef rolled in gigantic flour tortilla with green pepper, mushrooms, souteed onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa. Include one choice of cup of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, includes a choice of cup of soup or french fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Turkey on Toast
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, includes a choice of cup of soup or french fries. Get both for extra $1.5
BLT on Toast
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Grilled Cheese & Ham
Tuna Salad on Toast
Chicken Strip
Gyro Sandwich
Served on nutritious pita bread with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki souce and choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
French Dip
Tenders slices of roast beef on French Bread and Au Jus, comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Monte Cristo
French toast topped with ham, swiss cheese & grilled to perfection. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Ruben
Tender slices of corn beef with sauerkraut swiss cheese on rye bread. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Turkey Ruben
Sliced turkey with sauerkraut & swiss cheese on rye bread. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle on a toasted bun. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Smothered Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with swiss cheese, bacon, mushroom & carmalized onion. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Cajun Chicken Breast
Grilled Cajun style chicken breast served with side chipotle, mayo sauce on a toasted bun. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Bacon Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chikcen breast with pepper jack cheese & bacon on a toasted bun, Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Junior Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast. Comes with choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Hots, Melts, Clubs
Hot Turkey
Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup
Hot Beef
Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup
Hot Hamburger
Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup
Hot Ham
Served with toast, mashed potatos, gravy & cup of soup
Patty Melt
1/3 pound fresh beef patty served on a grilled Rye bread with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Turkey Melt
Served on a grilled Rye bread with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Tuna Melt
Served on a grilled Rye bread with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Chicken Melt
Served on a grilled Rye bread with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and fried onion. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Black Forest
Sliced roast beef, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, onions and tomato served on a grilled Rye bread with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Includes one choice of soup or fries. Get both for extra $1.5
Ace of Clubs
The original with turkey & bacon, Includes fries and soup.
BLT Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato club, Includes fries and soup.
Turkey Club
Turkey, lettuce, tomato club, Includes fries and soup.
Ham & Cheese Club
Ham, lettuce, tomato club. Includes fries and soup.
Off Border, Salads, & Croissants
Veggie Stir Fry
Served with rice and complementary cup of soup
Chicken Stir Fry
Served with rice and complementary cup of soup
Beef Stir Fry
Served with rice and complementary cup of soup
Shrimp Stir Fry
Served with rice and complementary cup of soup
Cheese Quesadillas
Served with complementary cup of soup
Chicken Quesadillas
Served with complementary cup of soup
Steak Quesadillas
Served with complementary cup of soup
Gyro Plate
Tender slices of Gyro meat layered on a pita bread with raw onion, tomato, Greek salad, cucumbre sauce, and cup of soup
Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce
Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread
Baked Mostaccioli
Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread
Chicken Parmigiana
Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread
Fettucine Alfredo
Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread
Chiceken Alfredo
Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread
Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo
Served with Soup or salad and our famous garlic bread
Julian Salad
Cool crisp greens toasted with your favorite dressing & topped with ham, turkey, american & swiss cheese, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs and cup of soup
Blue Ox Salad
Grilled chicken breast served over fresh greens, garnished with cucumbers, tomatoes & hard-boiled eggs, served with choice of dressing and cup of soup
Athenian Salad
Toasted crisp salad greens topped with greek olives, cucumbre, tomatoes, feta cheese& oregano. Served with grecian sauce and choise of soup.
Chicken Breast Cesar Salad
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce tossed with cruotons, parmasane cheese & our creamy cesar sdressing
L'Anglaise
Turkey, Bacon and American Cheese, Served with French Fries and Soup.
L'Italia
Thinly sliced teder roast beef covered with bubbly mozzarella cheese. Served with French Fries and Soup.
La American
Ham & American Cheese. Served with French Fries and Soup.
Le Croissant
Tuna Salad, Served with French Fries and Soup.
Appertizers & Sides
Onion Rings
Comes with choice of dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Comes with marinare souce
Cheese Curds
Soup & Salad Combo
Side Salad
Soup
Ham
Bacon
Sausage
Sausage Petties
Hashbrown
Corn Beef Hash
Toast & Jelly
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Oatmeal
Pudding
Pie
Cheese Cake
Chocolate Cake
Hashbrown with Gravy
Hashbrown with Gravy&Cheese
Specials
Blue Ox Omelette SP
Veggie Omelete SP
Combo Omelette SP
Ham & Omelete Onion and Mushroom SP
Mexican Omelette SP
Chorizo Skillet SP
Wester Skillet SP
Garden Skillet SP
Brat Skillet SP
Green County Skillet SP
2+2+2 SP
Strawberry & Banana Waffle
California Benedict SP
Veggie Burrito
Baked Mostaccioli SP
Hot Beef SP
Hot Turkey SP
Hot Ham SP
Hot Hamburger SP
Hot CFS SP
Steak Burger SP
Bacon Cheeseburger SP
West Burger SP
Midwest Burger SP
House Burger SP
Blue Ox Burger SP
Mexican Sandwich SP
Chicken Gordon Blue SP
Black Forest SP
Turkey Rueban SP
Monte Cristo SP
BLT Wrap SP
Spaghetti and Meatballs SP
Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce SP
Liver & Onions SP
Liver & Bacon SP
Kids
Kids Egg Breakfast
(12yrs old and under) Served one egg any style, choice of two slice bacon or sausage, hashbrown and one slice of toast and a small drink
Kids Pancake Breakfast
(12yrs old and under) One Pancake with choice of two slices of bacon or sausage and a small drink
Kids French Toast Breakfast
(12yrs old and under) One slice of French Toast, choice of two slices of bacon or sausage, and a small drink
Kids Hamburger
Served with small drink and fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with small drink and fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with small drink and fries
Kids Chicken Strip
Served with small drink and fries
Kids Beverage
Fish
2pc Fried Cod
2 pieces of Fried Cod, comes with choice of Mashpotato, Hashbrown,Baked Potato or Fries, side of corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and pudding
2pc Baked Cod
2 pieces of Baked Cod, comes with choice of Mashpotato, Hashbrown,Baked Potato or Fries, side of corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and pudding
2pc Walleye
2 pieces of Walleye comes with choice of Mashpotato, Hashbrown,Baked Potato or Fries, side of corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and pudding
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
702 W 8th Street, Monroe, WI 53566