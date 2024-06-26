steaks, American, pasta, seafood
Blue Pacific Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Blue Pacific Grill is a tropical themed restaurant that offers a unique dining experience where you create your own stir fry that includes the finest choice of proteins, seasonings, veggies and amazing sauces to create a meal that is as unique as you are. Your meal is then cooked on our flat top grill where it is ready in minutes. We are a family owned and operated business. We offer Healthy Dining, vegetarian, vegan and Gluten free options!
Location
4150 Levis Commons Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551