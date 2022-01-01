Blue Pan Pizza Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Blue Pan specializes in serving award winning Detroit Style Pizza.
Location
675 22nd Street, - The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing, Denver, CO 80205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
No Reviews
3600 Blake Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant