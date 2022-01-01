Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Pan Pizza Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

675 22nd Street

- The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Brooklyn Bridge
Create Your Own
Cadillac Cheese

Pizza

Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge

$18.00

Detroit Red Sauce, Detroit Cheese Blend, Fresh Garlic, Hand-Pinched Italian Sausage, Cupping Pepperoni, Whipped Ricotta Cheese

Cadillac Cheese

Cadillac Cheese

$16.00

Detroit Red Sauce, Detroit Cheese Blend, Aged White Cheddar Crust, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO.

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$12.00

Detroit Red Sauce and Detroit Cheese Blend...Thats it. Add whatever you want, or nothing at all.

GF Create Your Own

GF Create Your Own

$16.00

*GLUTEN FREE*, Detroit Red Sauce, Detroit Cheese Blend.... That's it. Add whatever you want or nothing at all.

Good Dog

Good Dog

$14.00

White-Wine Garlic Cream Sauce Base, Detroit Cheese Blend. Comes with a side of Marinara Sauce to dip!!

Vegan New York Style(Round Pie)

Vegan New York Style(Round Pie)

$17.00Out of stock

10inch Round NY Syle, Vegan(dairy free) Cheese, Detroit Red Sauce.... That's it! Add whatever you like, or nothing at all.

Veggie

Veggie

$18.00

Detroit Red Sauce, Detroit Cheese Blend, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Green Olives.

Dipping Sauces

Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Regular Ranch

$2.00

Roasted Garlic Ranch

$2.00

Spicy Ranch

$2.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue Pan specializes in serving award winning Detroit Style Pizza.

Website

Location

675 22nd Street, - The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Blake Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Yacht Club - 3701 N. Williams
orange starNo Reviews
3701 N. Williams Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Fish N' Beer - 3510 Larimer St
orange star4.5 • 320
3510 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bellota
orange star4.7 • 55
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Comal Heritage Food Incubator
orange starNo Reviews
3455 Ringsby Ct Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston