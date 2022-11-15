Restaurant header imageView gallery

70 Pine Street

New York, NY 10005

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw Bowl (GF)
Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots Bowl (GF)
Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta Bowl

Catering Trays: Build Your Own

SMALL Catering Package

Serves 10-12 people

MEDIUM Catering Package

Serves 20-23 people

LARGE Catering Package

Serves 30-33 people

Individual Trays, Sauces & Dips

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.75

Catering Trays: Signature Bowls

Trays: Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)

$180.00+

Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw

Trays: Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots (GF)

$180.00+

Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Lemon Vinaigrette, Cucumber Raita, Blackened Chicken, Moroccan Carrots, Toasted Chickpeas

Trays: Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta

$180.00+

Couscous, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Charred Broccoli, Turkey Meatballs, Lemon Ricotta, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish

Trays: Aloo Tikki & Mixed Mushrooms (GF)

$150.00+

Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas

Trays: Blackened Chicken & Roasted Acorn Squash

$180.00+

Couscous, Baby Greens, Orange Agave Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Roasted Acorn Squash, Herbed Goat Cheese, Fennel Slaw, Walnuts

Trays: Turkey Meatballs & Apple Tahini Vinaigrette

$180.00+

Herbed Brown Rice, Arugula, Apple Tahini Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Turkey Meatballs, Braised Red Cabbage, Toasted Chickpeas, Micro Herbs

Trays: Slow Roasted Pork & Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$180.00+

Organic Farro, Arugula, Garlic Parmesan Vinaigrette, Slow Roasted Pork, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Radish, Shaved Parmesan, Micro Herbs

Catering Individual Bowls

Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw Bowl (GF)

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw

Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots Bowl (GF)

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Lemon Vinaigrette, Cucumber Raita, Blackened Chicken, Moroccan Carrots, Toasted Chickpeas

Organic Soft Boiled Egg & Spicy Alfy Oil Bowl (GF)

$12.50

White beans, Baby greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds

Salmon & Charred Broccoli Bowl

$15.75

Farro, Baby Greens, Avocado Green Goddess, Broccoli, Salmon, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish, Herbs

Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta Bowl

$14.45

Couscous, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Charred Broccoli, Turkey Meatballs, Lemon Ricotta, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish

Aloo Tikki & Mixed Mushrooms Bowl (GF)

$13.25

Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas

Blackened Chicken & Roasted Acorn Squash

$14.45

Couscous, Baby Greens, Orange Agave Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Roasted Acorn Squash, Herbed Goat Cheese, Fennel Slaw, Walnuts

Turkey Meatballs & Apple Tahini Vinaigrette

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Arugula, Apple Tahini Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Turkey Meatballs, Braised Red Cabbage, Toasted Chickpeas, Micro Herbs

Slow Roasted Pork & Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$14.45

Organic Farro, Arugula, Garlic Parmesan Vinaigrette, Slow Roasted Pork, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Radish, Shaved Parmesan, Micro Herbs

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Blue Park Catering offers group ordering for orders over $150. We can prepare individual bowls or platters for your next event!

70 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005

