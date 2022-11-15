Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street

157 Reviews

$$

70 Pine Street

New York, NY 10005

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN
Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta
Blackened Chicken & Roasted Acorn Squash

Bowls

Choose from one of our curated bowls or Build Your Own
BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.50

Choose your own Grain, Green, Sauce, Protein, Vegetable, and Toppings

Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)

Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw

Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)

Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)

$12.50

White beans, Baby greens, Lemon vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds

Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots (GF)

Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots (GF)

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Lemon Vinaigrette, Cucumber Raita, Blackened Chicken, Moroccan Carrots, Toasted Chickpeas

Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)

Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)

$13.75

Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas

Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta

Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta

$14.45

Couscous, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Charred Broccoli, Turkey Meatballs, Lemon Ricotta, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish

Salmon & Charred Broccoli

Salmon & Charred Broccoli

$16.25

Organic Farro, Baby Greens, Avocado Green Goddess, Broccoli, Salmon, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish, Herbs

Blackened Chicken & Roasted Acorn Squash

Blackened Chicken & Roasted Acorn Squash

$14.45

Couscous, Baby Greens, Orange Agave Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Roasted Acorn Squash, Herbed Goat Cheese, Fennel Slaw, Walnuts

Turkey Meatballs & Apple Tahini Vinaigrette

Turkey Meatballs & Apple Tahini Vinaigrette

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Arugula, Apple Tahini Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Turkey Meatballs, Braised Red Cabbage, Toasted Chickpeas, Micro Herbs

Slow Roasted Pork & Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Slow Roasted Pork & Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$14.45

Organic Farro, Arugula, Garlic Parmesan Vinaigrette, Slow Roasted Pork, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Parmesan, Radish, Micro Herbs

Snacks

We are proud to offer snacks from small batch food producers hustling here in NYC. All made with love.
Kate's Dark Choc. Cherry Almond Granola Bar

Kate's Dark Choc. Cherry Almond Granola Bar

$3.25
Kate's Dark Choc. Peanut Butter Granola Bar

Kate's Dark Choc. Peanut Butter Granola Bar

$3.25
PRIDE Sugar Cookie

PRIDE Sugar Cookie

$1.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75Out of stock
Bliss Balls, Salty Caramel

Bliss Balls, Salty Caramel

$4.00
Bliss Balls, Zesty Lemon

Bliss Balls, Zesty Lemon

$4.00
Blue Park Peanuts

Blue Park Peanuts

$2.00
Toasted Chickpeas

Toasted Chickpeas

$2.00

Beverages

Water, Fiji

Water, Fiji

$2.75
Water, Saratoga Sparkling

Water, Saratoga Sparkling

$2.75

Water, Topo Chico Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.50
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50
Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$2.50
Harmless Coconut Water

Harmless Coconut Water

$3.45
Harney & Sons Half Lemonade Half Iced Tea

Harney & Sons Half Lemonade Half Iced Tea

$2.75
Harney & Sons Orange Mango

Harney & Sons Orange Mango

$2.75Out of stock
Harney & Sons Black Tea

Harney & Sons Black Tea

$2.75
Galvavina Blood Orange

Galvavina Blood Orange

$2.95
Galvavina Ginger Ale

Galvavina Ginger Ale

$2.95
Boylan Rootbeer

Boylan Rootbeer

$2.95
Health-Ade Kombucha, Pink Lady Apple

Health-Ade Kombucha, Pink Lady Apple

$5.25
Health-Ade Kombucha, Ginger Lemon

Health-Ade Kombucha, Ginger Lemon

$5.25
Health-Ade Kombucha, Pomegranate

Health-Ade Kombucha, Pomegranate

$5.25
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Local grains, fresh vegetables, and clean proteins.

