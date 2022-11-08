Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Park Kitchen -- Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

666 3rd ave

Manhattan, NY 10017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN
Salmon & Charred Broccoli
Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta

Bowls

Choose from one of our curated bowls or Build Your Own
BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.50

Choose your own Grain, Green, Sauce, Protein, Vegetable, and Toppings

Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)

Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw

Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)

Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)

$12.50

White beans, Baby greens, Lemon vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds

Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots (GF)

Blackened Chicken & Moroccan Carrots (GF)

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Lemon Vinaigrette, Cucumber Raita, Blackened Chicken, Moroccan Carrots, Toasted Chickpeas

Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)

Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)

$13.75

Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas

Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta

Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta

$14.45

Couscous, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Charred Broccoli, Turkey Meatballs, Lemon Ricotta, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish

Salmon & Charred Broccoli

Salmon & Charred Broccoli

$16.25

Organic Farro, Baby Greens, Avocado Green Goddess, Broccoli, Salmon, Toasted Chickpeas, Radish, Herbs

Blackened Chicken & Roasted Acorn Squash

Blackened Chicken & Roasted Acorn Squash

$14.45

Couscous, Baby Greens, Orange Agave Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Roasted Acorn Squash, Herbed Goat Cheese, Fennel Slaw, Walnuts

Turkey Meatballs & Apple Tahini Vinaigrette

Turkey Meatballs & Apple Tahini Vinaigrette

$14.45

Herbed Brown Rice, Arugula, Apple Tahini Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Turkey Meatballs, Braised Red Cabbage, Toasted Chickpeas, Micro Herbs

Slow Roasted Pork & Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Slow Roasted Pork & Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$14.45

Organic Farro, Arugula, Garlic Parmesan Vinaigrette, Slow Roasted Pork, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Shaved Parmesan, Radish, Micro Herbs

Soups

White Bean w/ Chorizo and Kale Soup (gf)

White Bean w/ Chorizo and Kale Soup (gf)

$5.25
Carrot Ginger Soup (v, gf)

Carrot Ginger Soup (v, gf)

$4.25

Snacks

We are proud to offer snacks from small batch food producers hustling here in NYC. All made with love.
Kate's Dark Choc. Cherry Almond Granola Bar

Kate's Dark Choc. Cherry Almond Granola Bar

$3.25
Kate's Dark Choc. Peanut Butter Granola Bar

Kate's Dark Choc. Peanut Butter Granola Bar

$3.25
PRIDE Sugar Cookie

PRIDE Sugar Cookie

$1.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Raw Bliss Balls, Salty Caramel

Raw Bliss Balls, Salty Caramel

$4.00
Raw Bliss Balls, Zesty Lemon

Raw Bliss Balls, Zesty Lemon

$4.00
Blue Park Peanuts

Blue Park Peanuts

$2.00
Toasted Chickpeas

Toasted Chickpeas

$2.00

Beverages

Water, Fiji

Water, Fiji

$2.50
Water, Saratoga Sparkling

Water, Saratoga Sparkling

$2.50

Water, Topo Chico Sparkling

$2.50
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.25
Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$2.25
Harney & Sons Half Lemonade Half Iced Tea

Harney & Sons Half Lemonade Half Iced Tea

$2.75

Harney & Sons Orange Mango

$2.75Out of stock
Harney & Sons Black Tea

Harney & Sons Black Tea

$2.75
Harmless Coconut Water

Harmless Coconut Water

$3.45
Galvavina Blood Orange

Galvavina Blood Orange

$2.95
Galvavina Ginger Ale

Galvavina Ginger Ale

$2.95
Boylan Rootbeer

Boylan Rootbeer

$2.95
Kombucha, HealthAde Ginger Lemon

Kombucha, HealthAde Ginger Lemon

$5.25
Kombucha, HealthAde Pomegranate

Kombucha, HealthAde Pomegranate

$5.25

Kombucha, HealthAde Pink Lady Apple

$5.25

Order Attention Required

Order Attention Required

Family Meals & Sides

Blackened Chicken & Roasted Cauliflower- Family Meal (Serves 4)

Blackened Chicken & Roasted Cauliflower- Family Meal (Serves 4)

$44.00

Blackened Chicken, Roasted Cauliflower, Brown Rice & Baby Greens. Served with a 10oz side of Avocado Green Goddess.

Slow Roasted Pork & Roasted Sweet Potatoes - Family Meal (Serves 4)

$44.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brown Rice & Baby Greens. Served with a 10oz side of Pumpkin Seed Chimichurri

Turkey Meatball & Charred Broccoli (Serves 4)

$42.00

Couscous, Arugula, Turkey Meatballs, Charred Broccoli, Balsamic Vinaigrette

A La Carte Items- Family Meal

Each item serves 4

Side Vegetables

Side Vegetables

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Warm grains, clean proteins, fresh vegetables and house made sauces.

Location

666 3rd ave, Manhattan, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery
Blue Park Kitchen, 43rd Street image
Blue Park Kitchen, 43rd Street image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

7th Street Burger - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
304 East 49th Street New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
304 E 49th St New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Pickler & Co - 216 East 45th St.
orange starNo Reviews
216 East 45th St. New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)
orange starNo Reviews
459 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
GAI Chicken & Rice
orange starNo Reviews
158 E 45th St New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave
orange star4.5 • 320
666 3rd Ave New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston