Pizza

Blue Pizza 2123 Greene St B

review star

No reviews yet

2123 Greene St

Columbia, SC 29205

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese
White Pizza

APPS

Brussel Sprouts and Bacon

$9.99
Caprese

$10.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Homemade Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Served with Garlic rounds

Meatballs

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$4.99

BLUE-BOLI

Our version of a Stromboli. Our house made dough filled with our red sauce and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Build Your Own Blue-Boli

$10.50

BLUEZONES

Our version of the classic calzone. Our house made dough filled with ricotta and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Build Your Own Bluezone

$10.50

DESSERT

Blue Italian Donuts

$6.99

New York Cheesecake with strawberry/blueberry compote

$6.00

Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Compote

Wollstonecraft desert pizza

$7.99+

Our signature dough topped with sweet mascarpone and fruit in season.

Big Brownie

$4.99Out of stock

PIZZA

Alfredo

$18.50+

Our housemade Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and our herb grilled chicken or shrimp

Andrew Miller

$20.00+

Pepperoni, sausage green bell pepper, and red onion. Named after one of our favorite people!

BBQ Pizza

$18.50+

Our house made BBQ sauce "with a kick" with mozzarella, and our herb grilled chicken or shrimp

Bill's Margaritaville

$18.50+

Tomato sauce base, with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil

Brussel Sprout Bacon

$19.00+

Lemon thyme ricotta base, with grilled brussle sprout and bacon , and a balsamic glaze swirl.

Buffalo Alfredo

$18.50+

Our housemade Alfredo with mozzarella cheese, our signature buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and your choice of buffalo chicken or shrimp.

Build Your Own Pizza 12"

$14.00

Build Your Own 12 inch pizza, pick your base and toppings. There is a limit of six toppings to make sure your pizza is perfectly cooked.

Build Your Own Pizza 16"

$17.00

Build Your Own 16 inch pizza, pick your base and toppings. There is a limit of six toppings to make sure your pizza is perfectly cooked.

Carnivore Pizza

$19.50+

Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella.

Cheese

$14.00+

The Blue Doughmasters take on the traditional cheese pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.50+

Ranch base topped with mozzarella, our herb chicken, and fresh crumbled bacon

Gardenia

$18.00+

Mozzarella, marinara, spinach, red onion, bell pepper, olives, & mushrooms

Italian Pizza

$20.00+

Packed with pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, & prosciutto

New Jersey Grandma

$13.00+

A thin layer of mozzarella topped with our red sauce, parmesan cheese, basil and olive oil.

NJ Pizza

$18.00+

Hand sliced pepperoni, fresh black olives, and mushrooms

Pepperoni

$16.00+

We challenge you not to love our hand sliced pepperoni pizza

Build Your Own Pizza 8"

$7.99

8” round pizza

Russ' Pepper Pizza

$18.00+

Jalapeño, banana and green bell peppers, with onion, and topped with feta.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$22.00+

Fresh sauteed shrimp on our white pizza base.

Slice Cheese

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni

$5.00

Spicy Italian

$19.50+

Sliced chicken breast, fresh jalapeños, pineapples, spinach, feta cheese, & classic mozzarella

White Pizza

$16.00+

Ricotta base , with parmesan, topped with mozzarella, and our house herb blend.

Cashew Pizza Vegan

$9.50+Out of stock

Dairy free vegan

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$10.50+Out of stock

Brisket w Barbecue Pizza

$12.00+Out of stock

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

SALADS

Lettuce, carrots, red onion, and cucumber
Greek Salad

$11.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, green peppers, and feta cheese

Antipasto Salad

$13.00+

Pepperoni, Salami, capicola, feta, red onion, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and kalamata olives

Herby Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00+

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrot, and chicken breast cooked in our house Italian blend

Blue House Salad

$6.50+

Catering Salad

$35.00

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sub

$7.95+

Italian Sandwich

$7.95+

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

$7.95+Out of stock

SIDE ORDERS

Extra dressings for menu items

Alfredo side

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo sauce

$0.50

Garlic butter

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Our house made pasta salad

Ranch

$0.50

Slata

$1.00

Balsamic drizzle

$1.00

Seasonal fruit salad

$3.50Out of stock

A mix of fruit in season

Chips

$1.00

ALLERGY ALERT

DAIRY

DAIRY/MILK

EGGS

FISH

MILK

PEANUTS

Pineapple

SHELLFISH

SOY

TOMATO

TREE NUTS

WHEAT/GLUTEN

Dinners

Lasagna

$11.99

Festival

Cheese slice

$4.00

Pepperoni slice

$4.99

Garlic knots

$4.99

Gatorade

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Body Armor

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Dr. P

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

Out of stock

Brisk Arnold Palmer

$1.50

MTN DEW

$1.50

Crush

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Water

$1.50

LaCroix

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Hint

$2.00Out of stock

Fiji

$2.50

Smoothie 10 oz.

Berry smoothie

$2.75Out of stock

Mango smoothie

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry smoothie

$2.75Out of stock

Green smoothie

$2.75Out of stock

Shirts

Long sleeve t-shirt

$20.00

Short sleeve t-shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Killer New Jersey style pizza, artisan pizzas, refreshing craft beers, & delicious smoothies.

Location

2123 Greene St, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery
Blue Pizza image

Map
