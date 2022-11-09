Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Plate Diner

1 Review

$$$

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200

Rochester, MN 55901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*Buttermilk Pancake Plate
Chicken -Avocado & Swiss Sand
*DENVER

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Coffee + Espresso

$3.15+

Coffee + Steamed Milk

$3.05+

Espresso

Custom Latte

$3.60+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Cafe Miel

$4.40+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.70+

Flat White

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.80

Espresso

$2.50+

Latte

$3.60+

Caramel Latte

$4.40+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Vanilla Latte

$4.40+

Mocha

$4.40+

Caramel Mocha

$4.45+

Caramelized Almond Latte

$4.50+

White Mocha

$4.40+

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.45+

Nirvana

Infinite Black

$3.10+

Vanilla Nirvana

$4.00+

Chocolate Nirvana

$4.00+

Creamy Coconut Nirvana

$4.00+

Caramelized Banana Nirvana

$4.20+

Cinnamon Roll Nirvana

$4.00+

Honey Spiced Nirvana

$4.50+

Custom Nirvana

$3.10+

Blended Drinks

Mocha Frappe

$4.80+

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$4.90+

Caramel Frappe

$4.80+

White Mocha Frappe

$4.80+

Coffee Frappe

$4.00+

Chai Frappe

$4.60+

No Coffee Frappe

$4.00+

Smoothie

$4.60+

LTO Drinks

Candy Cane Mocha

$4.90+

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$4.90+

Non Coffee

Tea

$2.40+

Chai

$3.80+

Chocolate Milk

$2.80+

London Fog

$4.40+

Lemonade

$2.10+

Arnold Palmer

$2.10+

French Soda (Cream)

$3.60+

Italian Soda

$3.60+

Hot Chocolate

$3.30+

Milk

$2.10+

Streamer

$2.50+

Juice

$2.00

Soda 12 oz

$1.50

Honey Matcha

$5.70+

Eggs & Omelets

*DENVER

$9.75

*NEW ORLEANS OMELET

$9.75

*Vegetable Omelet

$9.75

Mushrooms, tomato, & spinach

CHEDDAR OMELET

$8.00

*2 Eggs. 2 Toast

$6.00

*2 Eggs, potato and toast

$7.00

*2 Eggs, potato, MEAT, & TST

$9.50

*Egg & Ched Sand

$5.50

*Veg Quiche + side

$9.00

*Veg Quich NO SIDE

$7.00

*Ham & Cheddar Quiche + side

$9.00

Egg white veg Omelet

$10.75

Egg white 125 Omelet

$9.00

Asparagus Omelet

$11.00Out of stock

Mexican Omelet

$11.00Out of stock

SALMON OMELET

$13.00

Breakfast Grill

*Buttermilk Pancakes, 1

$4.00

Pancakes, 2

$8.00

*Buttermilk Pancake Plate

$11.50

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein

*Caramel Pecan French toast

$8.00

*Caramel Pecan French Toast Plate

$11.50

French Toast

$7.50

French Toast Platter (Copy)

$11.50

french toast, 2 eggs, & choice of protein

Breakfast Basics and sides

Buttered Toast

$2.20

wheat or white

Udi's gluten free toast

$3.00

Seasonal fresh fruit

$4.25

Bagel, buttered & grilled

$2.20

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Peanut butter

$0.50

Ala carte egg

$1.75

Avocado 1/2

$2.00

Ham steak

$3.50

Black Bean Patty

$2.50

Side sausage patties, 2

$2.50

Side bacon. 3

$3.00

Side breakfast potatoes

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sausage gravy

$4.50

Side Andoullie

$3.00

Sub Gluten Free Bread

$1.00

Sub egg whites

$1.00

Side Tator Tots

$2.50

Side Potato of the day

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.20

*Bakery

Blondie

$2.20Out of stock

Bread pudding

$3.00

Brownie

$2.20

Cake Carrot

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel roll

$2.90

Cinnamon roll

$2.60

Cookie- afternoon delight

$1.50

coffee cookie

Cookie- Chocolate chip

$1.60

Croissant

$2.20

Donut - variety

$1.60Out of stock

Donut- chocolate

$1.60

Donut- maple

$1.60

Double Berry bar

$2.60

Filled Croissant

$2.75

Muffin - Blueberry

$2.75

Muffin - Carrot Cake

$2.75

Muffin - Mocha

$2.75

Scone - blueberry white chocolate

$2.75

Scone- raspberry white chocolate

$2.75

Apple Crisp

$3.00

Banana Bread

$2.60

*Sandwiches

*Pan fried Walleye Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Sand -bacon& Cheddar

$16.00

Philly Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Sriracha Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Mom's Grilled Cheese

$8.50

cheddar & muenster

Grilled Ham & Cheddar

$10.00

Grilled Tomato, Pesto, & Mozzerella

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Deli Chicken Salad

$9.50

Deli Tuna Salad

$9.50

Deli Turkey & Swiss

$9.50

Deli Ham & Cheddar

$9.50

NY Steak&Fries

$18.00Out of stock

Steak Fajita Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Sirloin steak, grilled vegetables, rice, beans, avocado with one side

PORK CUTLET

$10.00Out of stock

Autumn Turkey Melt

$13.00

Entrees

*Walleye Plate

$15.00Out of stock

*Panko Fried Chk Plate

$13.00Out of stock

*Brisket Plate

$16.00Out of stock

*Chicken -Wine Cream Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled CHL NDL BOWL

$11.00

Panko CHK NDL BOWL

$11.00

Veg NDL BOWL

$10.00Out of stock

Beef NDL BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Seafood NDL BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00Out of stock

NY Steak - Herb

$19.50Out of stock

NY Steak - Coffee Rub

$19.50Out of stock

Pork Chop

$12.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$4.00

Apple Crisp

$3.00

Apple Crisp & Ice Cream

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Mocha Affogato

$3.50

BURGERS

Basically Good Burger 6 oz

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Avocado Swiss Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Patty melt

$11.00

Rise & Shine

$13.00

Brisket Cheddar Burger

$16.00

CHICKEN SAND

Chicken Breast Grilled Sand

$10.50

Chicken -Avocado & Swiss Sand

$12.50

Chicken Bacon & Swiss Sand

$12.50

Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Panko Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.50

BLT'S

BLT- Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$9.50

*Turkey BLT

$11.00

Avocado BLT

$11.00

Club

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Bacon

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving comfort food favorites and Dunn Brothers Coffee.

Location

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester, MN 55901

Directions

Gallery
Blue Plate Diner image
Blue Plate Diner image
Blue Plate Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Broadway Avenue Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurantnext
Tilda's Pizzeria - 300 1st Avenue Northwest
orange star4.7 • 19
300 1st Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
ThaiPop
orange starNo Reviews
4 3rd St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
orange starNo Reviews
100 1st Ave SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Rochester
orange starNo Reviews
220 south broadway Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Nellie's on Third
orange starNo Reviews
4 3rd St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 2,299
300 17th Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Five West
orange star4.5 • 1,521
1991 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston