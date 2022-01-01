Blue Plate Oysterette imageView gallery
Seafood

Blue Plate Oysterette

5,249 Reviews

$$

1355 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
BPO Famous Key Lime Pie Slice
Kids Housemade Fish & Chips

Oysters & Raw Bar

Chef's Half Dozen

$22.00

Served with housemade sauces: french mignonette, cranberry mignonette, and cocktail sauce

Chef's Dozen

$40.00

Served with housemade sauces: french mignonette, cranberry mignonette, and cocktail sauce

Santa Monica Sashimi

Santa Monica Sashimi

$21.00

albacore, salmon, yellowtail, "Swan style" with olive oil, red onion, capers, lemon

The Captain

The Captain

$199.00

Tower filled with today's catch, fresh from the ocean. Please call for the oysters of the day. Thank you! (Feeds 2-5)

The First Mate

The First Mate

$105.00

Tower filled with today's catch, fresh from the ocean. Please call for the oysters of the day. Thank you! (Feeds 2-3)

Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

BPO Wedge

$16.00

Baby iceberg, tomato, onion, radish, buttermilk dill ranch

Burrata Salad

$17.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

little gem, parmesan cheese, croutons

Summer Market Salad

$16.00

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00+

the real deal!

Starters

Housemade Guacamole

Housemade Guacamole

$11.00

cilantro, corn chips

Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$19.00

mustard BPO sauce, cocktail sauce, lemon

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$22.00+

Kyoto butter, parsley, chives, lemon

Grilled Artichoke

Grilled Artichoke

$18.00

tartar sauce, lemon

Fritto Misto

$19.00

calamari, shrimp, oysters, zucchini chips, tartar & cocktail sauce, lemon

Entrees

Bouillabaisse

$32.00

mussels, clams, prawns, fish, potatoes, rouille, Bub & Grandma's bread

Chicken Paillard

$20.00

pounded chicken breast topped with arugula and fresh checca

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Rockfish, beer battered, Old Bay fries

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$23.00

garlic butter marinated, coconut brown rice, chimichurri, and house salad

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$29.00

Cheddar + jack cheese, white truffle oil, bread crumbs

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$31.00

hot with drawn butter or cold with house aioli, brioche roll, and old bay fries

Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos

Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos

$19.00

3 tacos made with grouper, handmade corn tortillas, slaw, guacamole, tartar sauce, grilled or baja style (fried)

Mediterranean Branzino

Mediterranean Branzino

$36.00

Greece, lemon-caper sauce, market salad, lemon

Ora King Salmon

$29.00

New Zealand, pan seared with aglio olio green beans and coconut brown rice

Red Curry Mussels

$27.00

Salt Spring Island, BC, red curry, coconut milk, Thai basil, Bub & Grandma’s country bread

Striped Sea Bass

$28.00

Soft Shell Crab Succotash

$29.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$31.00Out of stock

Kidlets

Kids Protein Plate

Kids Protein Plate

$10.00

Choice of protein (chicken, fish, or shrimp) with a side (house salad, market vegetable, or fries)

Kids Fish Tacos

Kids Fish Tacos

$10.00
Kids Housemade Fish & Chips

Kids Housemade Fish & Chips

$10.00
Kids Pasta with Butter

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00
Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Green Beans

$9.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Old Bay, ketchup

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

cheddar + jack cheese, bread crumbs

Corn Succotash

$10.00

medley of sweet corn, summer squash, and fava beans

BPO Slaw

BPO Slaw

$8.00

green + purple cabbage, carrot, scallion, cilantro, house dressing

French Fries

French Fries

$9.00

Old Bay, ketchup

Dressed Arugula

$8.00

arugula, lemon, olive oil, salt, and pepper

Coconut Brown Rice

Coconut Brown Rice

$8.00

toasted coconut, ginger, cilantro, scallion

Sweets

graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream, lime zest
BPO Famous Key Lime Pie Slice

BPO Famous Key Lime Pie Slice

$10.00

graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream, lime zest

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

Flat Water Btl

$8.00

Sparkling Water Btl

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
Blue Plate Oysterette image

