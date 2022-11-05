Blue Plate Taco

- Home
5,860 Reviews
$$
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Popular Items
Seasonal Specials.
BPT Catering
Burrito Box - serves 10-12 guests
comes with 12 half size burritos, 8oz house salsa & chips. choose up to 2 types of proteins. all burritos are wrapped in flour tortilla, with mojo de ajo brown rice, black beans, and mexican slaws.
Burrito Box Large - serves up to 18 guests
comes with 18 half size burritos, 16oz house salsa & chips. choose up to 3 types of proteins. all burritos are wrapped in flour tortilla, with mojo de ajo brown rice, black beans, and mexican slaws.
Taco Bar - serves 10-12 guests
makes 24 tacos. choose up to 2 proteins. comes with 2 sides of choice, house salsa, and tortilla chips.
Taco Bar Large - serves up to 18 guests
makes 36 tacos. choose up to 3 proteins. comes with 3 sides of choice, house salsa, and tortilla chips.
Baja Bowl Bar - serves 10-12 guests
serves 10-12 guests. protein of choice, avocado, farmer's market veggies, mojo de ajo brown rice, and black beans.
Baja Bowl Bar Large - serves up to 18 guests
serves up to 18 guests. choice of 2 proteins, avocado, farmer's market veggies, mojo de ajo brown rice, and black beans. comes with house salsa and chips.
Baja Caesar Salad - serves 10-12 guests
Chopped romaine, house made caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips
Baja Caesar Salad - serves up to 18 guests
Chopped romaine, house made caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips
Baja Chopped Salad - serves 10-12 guests
chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips
Baja Chopped Salad Large - serves up to 18 guests
chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips
Soup Salads and Starters
Pozole Verde
Shredded chicken, salsa verde, red cabbage, cilantro, onions, radish, hominy, avocado
Shrimp and Rockfish Ceviche
Coconut milk based aguachile style ceviche with a pineapple pico de gallo topping. Served with tostadas
Baja Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, housemade caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips
Mexican Wedge Salad
Wedge lettuce, corn, black beans, red bell peppers, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro vinaigrette, and chipotle aioli
Ensenada Chopped Salad
chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips
Poblano Queso Dip
queso dip with poblano, roasted corn, onions, jack cheese, parmesan cheese, and cream cheese. served with side of chips.
Guacamole & Chips
housemade chips served with pico de gallo house ranchera| add salsa flight $4
Chips and Salsa
comes with house ranchera salsa
Farmers Market Nachos
SM farmers market veggies, jack cheese (cheese sauce is served on the side), guacamole, pico, radish, jalepeno
Taquitos Deliciosos
3 crispy hand-rolled tortillas with chicken, mushroom, corn, queso fresco
Taco Combos. - 3 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Del Dia Combo - Prime Barbacoa
Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served Birria style with melted jack cheese, pickled onions and side of consommé
Veggie Combo
corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil
Chicken Combo
melted jack, guajillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce
Steak Combo
tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro
Fish Combo
a la plancha (seared), cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
Baja Fish Combo
crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
Shrimp Combo
mojo de ajo butter marinated, pumpkin seed pesto, cream, cucumber, jicama, cilantro crema
Lobster Combo
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
Brunch Combo
house made chorizo, scrambled egg, peewee potato, tomatillo salsa, radish
Carnitas Combo
Braised pork shoulder, cilantro, onion, and guajillo salsa
Fajitas - protein of choice with charred poblano, red pepper and onion
Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole
Steak Fajitas
Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole
Shrimp Fajita
Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole
Fajita Combo
Choice of 2 Fajitas w/ Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole
Quesadillas & Burritos.
Cheese Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Braised pork shoulder quesadilla
Prime Barbacoa Quesadilla
Bean and Cheese Burrito
black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
Veggie Burrito
farmers market veggies, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
Chicken Burrito
chicken, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
Steak Burrito
steak, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of tomatillo salsa
Shrimp Burrito
shrimp, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
Breakfast Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Braised pork shoulder burrito
Barbacoa Burrito
BPT Bowls
Del Dia Bowl - Prime Barbacoa
shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin, cotija cheese and pickled red onions, avocado, black beans, and market veggies. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice for $2.
Veggie Bowl
corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil, farmer's veggie, beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Chicken Bowl
mojo marinated chicken, queso fresco, farmer's veggie, beans, and avocado. side of guajillo salsa. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Steak Bowl
sweet soy marinated steak, red onions, cilantro, farmer's veggie, black beans, avocado, and tomatillo. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Baja Fish Bowl
crispy Baja style fish, farmer's veggie, black beans, avocado, and chipotle aioli. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2
Grilled Fish Bowl
a la plancha (seared), farmer's veggie, beans, avocado, and chipotle aioli. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Shrimp Bowl
mojo marinated shrimp, farmer's veggie, black beans, avocado, and guajillo salsa. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Lobster Bowl
Maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, farmer's veggie, black beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Brunch Bowl
house made chorizo, scrambled egg, peewee potato, tomatillo salsa, radish, black beans, farmer's veggies, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Carnitas Bowl
braised pork shoulder, cilantro, onion, and guajillo salsa with farmer's veggies, black beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
A la Carte Tacos.
Taco Del Dia - Prime Barbacoa
Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served Birria style with melted jack cheese, pickled onions and side of consommé
Veggie Taco
corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil
Chicken Taco
melted jack, guajillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce
Fish Taco
a la plancha style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
Baja Fish Taco
crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
Shrimp Taco
mojo de ajo butter marinated, pumpkin seed pesto, cream, cucumber, jicama, cilantro crema
Lobster Taco
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
Steak Taco
tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro
Brunch Taco - available only on weekends 11am - 4pm
house made chorizo, scrambled egg, peewee potato, tomatillo salsa, radish
Carnitas Taco
Sides.
Fresh Guacamole
Elote
grilled street-style corn with cotija
Brown Rice
brown rice, seasoned with mojo de ajo (butter and garlic gravy) topped with cilantro
Beans
stewed black
Mexican Slaw
with vinaigrette
Farmers Market Veggie
SM farmers market
$$6 Corn Tortillas$$
$$6 Flour Tortillas$$
Side Proteins.
Salsas.
Dessert.
Baja Cheesecake and Ice Cream
baja style cheese cake. flan cheese cake. comes with a side of gelato of choice.
Caramel Apple Ice Cream (Vegan)
Rori's Artisanal Creamery. Vegan
Smore's Ice Cream
Rori's Artisanal Creamery
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
Rori's Artisanal Creamery
Family Meal - Serves 4
Family Baja Chop Salad - Serves 4
shredded iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips
Family Caesar Salad - Serves 4
Chopped romaine, house made caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips
Family Tacos del Dia - Prime Barbacoa
12 deconstructed tacos. Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served Birria style with melted jack cheese, pickled onions and side of consommé
Family Veggie Tacos
savory mix of corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Family Chicken Tacos
melted jack, guajillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Family Baja Fish Tacos
crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Family Fish Tacos
a la plancha style (seared), cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Family Shrimp Tacos
mojo de ajo butter marinated, pumpkin seed pesto, cream, cucumber, jicama, cilantro crema. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Family Lobster Tacos
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Family Steak Tacos
tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Family Carnitas Tacos
Braised pork shoulder, onions, cilantro, guajillo salsa. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages.
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Topo Chico
25.4 oz
Evian Still
25.4 oz
Vegan Pumpkin Spice Horchata Fresca
Brown rice, oat milk, cinnamon, and nutmeg
Limeaid Fresca
Pineapple Fresca
Watermelon Fresca
Hibiscus Fresca
El Arnoldo
iced tea + agua fresca
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Tamarindo
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
In accordance with state liquor laws all alcohol must be ordered with food for take-out. Thank you
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401