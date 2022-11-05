Blue Plate Taco imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Blue Plate Taco

5,860 Reviews

$$

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips
Baja Fish Taco
Chicken Taco

Seasonal Specials.

Family Fajita Trio

Family Fajita Trio

$75.00

Serves 4. 1 Chicken Fajita, 1 Steak Fajita, 1 Shrimp Fajita. Served with rice & beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

BPT Catering

Burrito Box - serves 10-12 guests

$99.00

comes with 12 half size burritos, 8oz house salsa & chips. choose up to 2 types of proteins. all burritos are wrapped in flour tortilla, with mojo de ajo brown rice, black beans, and mexican slaws.

Burrito Box Large - serves up to 18 guests

$139.00

comes with 18 half size burritos, 16oz house salsa & chips. choose up to 3 types of proteins. all burritos are wrapped in flour tortilla, with mojo de ajo brown rice, black beans, and mexican slaws.

Taco Bar - serves 10-12 guests

$130.00

makes 24 tacos. choose up to 2 proteins. comes with 2 sides of choice, house salsa, and tortilla chips.

Taco Bar Large - serves up to 18 guests

$195.00

makes 36 tacos. choose up to 3 proteins. comes with 3 sides of choice, house salsa, and tortilla chips.

Baja Bowl Bar - serves 10-12 guests

$140.00

serves 10-12 guests. protein of choice, avocado, farmer's market veggies, mojo de ajo brown rice, and black beans.

Baja Bowl Bar Large - serves up to 18 guests

$210.00

serves up to 18 guests. choice of 2 proteins, avocado, farmer's market veggies, mojo de ajo brown rice, and black beans. comes with house salsa and chips.

Baja Caesar Salad - serves 10-12 guests

$110.00

Chopped romaine, house made caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips

Baja Caesar Salad - serves up to 18 guests

$165.00

Chopped romaine, house made caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips

Baja Chopped Salad - serves 10-12 guests

$110.00

chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips

Baja Chopped Salad Large - serves up to 18 guests

$165.00

chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips

Soup Salads and Starters

Pozole Verde

$9.00+

Shredded chicken, salsa verde, red cabbage, cilantro, onions, radish, hominy, avocado

Shrimp and Rockfish Ceviche

Shrimp and Rockfish Ceviche

$16.00

Coconut milk based aguachile style ceviche with a pineapple pico de gallo topping. Served with tostadas

Baja Caesar Salad

Baja Caesar Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine, housemade caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips

Mexican Wedge Salad

Mexican Wedge Salad

$16.00

Wedge lettuce, corn, black beans, red bell peppers, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro vinaigrette, and chipotle aioli

Ensenada Chopped Salad

$16.00

chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips

Poblano Queso Dip

Poblano Queso Dip

$15.00

queso dip with poblano, roasted corn, onions, jack cheese, parmesan cheese, and cream cheese. served with side of chips.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50+

housemade chips served with pico de gallo house ranchera| add salsa flight $4

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

comes with house ranchera salsa

Farmers Market Nachos

Farmers Market Nachos

$14.00

SM farmers market veggies, jack cheese (cheese sauce is served on the side), guacamole, pico, radish, jalepeno

Taquitos Deliciosos

Taquitos Deliciosos

$14.00

3 crispy hand-rolled tortillas with chicken, mushroom, corn, queso fresco

Taco Combos. - 3 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

three tacos on corn tortillas, served with two sides - Choice of rice, beans, or slaw

Del Dia Combo - Prime Barbacoa

$18.00

Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served Birria style with melted jack cheese, pickled onions and side of consommé

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$16.00

corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil

Chicken Combo

Chicken Combo

$18.00

melted jack, guajillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce

Steak Combo

$19.00

tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro

Fish Combo

$19.00

a la plancha (seared), cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish

Baja Fish Combo

Baja Fish Combo

$18.00

crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish

Shrimp Combo

Shrimp Combo

$19.00

mojo de ajo butter marinated, pumpkin seed pesto, cream, cucumber, jicama, cilantro crema

Lobster Combo

Lobster Combo

$29.00

maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell

Brunch Combo

$18.00Out of stock

house made chorizo, scrambled egg, peewee potato, tomatillo salsa, radish

Carnitas Combo

$18.00

Braised pork shoulder, cilantro, onion, and guajillo salsa

Fajitas - protein of choice with charred poblano, red pepper and onion

protein of choice, sauteed peppers, onions, and poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole, flour tortilla, and choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$27.00

Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$29.00

Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$28.00

Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$19.00

Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole

Fajita Combo

Fajita Combo

$30.00

Choice of 2 Fajitas w/ Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole

Quesadillas & Burritos.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$18.00

Braised pork shoulder quesadilla

Prime Barbacoa Quesadilla

$18.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$12.00

black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa

Veggie Burrito

$17.00

farmers market veggies, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$20.00

chicken, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa

Steak Burrito

$21.00

steak, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of tomatillo salsa

Shrimp Burrito

$21.00

shrimp, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa

Breakfast Burrito

$19.00Out of stock

Carnitas Burrito

$19.00

Braised pork shoulder burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$20.00

BPT Bowls

Protein of your choice with market veggies, rice, beans, and avocado

Del Dia Bowl - Prime Barbacoa

$20.00

shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin, cotija cheese and pickled red onions, avocado, black beans, and market veggies. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice for $2.

Veggie Bowl

$17.00

corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil, farmer's veggie, beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

Chicken Bowl

$18.00

mojo marinated chicken, queso fresco, farmer's veggie, beans, and avocado. side of guajillo salsa. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

Steak Bowl

$20.00

sweet soy marinated steak, red onions, cilantro, farmer's veggie, black beans, avocado, and tomatillo. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

Baja Fish Bowl

$19.00

crispy Baja style fish, farmer's veggie, black beans, avocado, and chipotle aioli. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2

Grilled Fish Bowl

Grilled Fish Bowl

$19.00

a la plancha (seared), farmer's veggie, beans, avocado, and chipotle aioli. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$19.00

mojo marinated shrimp, farmer's veggie, black beans, avocado, and guajillo salsa. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

Lobster Bowl

$30.00

Maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, farmer's veggie, black beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

Brunch Bowl

$18.00

house made chorizo, scrambled egg, peewee potato, tomatillo salsa, radish, black beans, farmer's veggies, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

Carnitas Bowl

$19.00

braised pork shoulder, cilantro, onion, and guajillo salsa with farmer's veggies, black beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.

A la Carte Tacos.

Taco Del Dia - Prime Barbacoa

$6.00

Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served Birria style with melted jack cheese, pickled onions and side of consommé

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.50

corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$5.00

melted jack, guajillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.50

a la plancha style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.50

crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

mojo de ajo butter marinated, pumpkin seed pesto, cream, cucumber, jicama, cilantro crema

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$8.50

maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell

Steak Taco

$6.00

tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro

Brunch Taco - available only on weekends 11am - 4pm

$5.50Out of stock

house made chorizo, scrambled egg, peewee potato, tomatillo salsa, radish

Carnitas Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Sides.

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$2.25+
Elote

Elote

$7.00

grilled street-style corn with cotija

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$5.00

brown rice, seasoned with mojo de ajo (butter and garlic gravy) topped with cilantro

Beans

Beans

$5.00

stewed black

Mexican Slaw

Mexican Slaw

$5.00

with vinaigrette

Farmers Market Veggie

$6.00

SM farmers market

$$6 Corn Tortillas$$

$4.00

$$6 Flour Tortillas$$

$4.00

Side Proteins.

Salsas.

not to be missed!

Salsa.

$3.00+
Salsa Flight

Salsa Flight

$6.00

choose 3 of our house salsas. 4oz each.

Dessert.

Baja Cheesecake and Ice Cream

Baja Cheesecake and Ice Cream

$9.00

baja style cheese cake. flan cheese cake. comes with a side of gelato of choice.

Caramel Apple Ice Cream (Vegan)

$7.00

Rori's Artisanal Creamery. Vegan

Smore's Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Rori's Artisanal Creamery

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$7.00

Rori's Artisanal Creamery

Family Meal - Serves 4

serves 4
Family Baja Chop Salad - Serves 4

Family Baja Chop Salad - Serves 4

$55.00

shredded iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips

Family Caesar Salad - Serves 4

$50.00

Chopped romaine, house made caesar dressing, corn, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips

Family Tacos del Dia - Prime Barbacoa

$75.00

12 deconstructed tacos. Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served Birria style with melted jack cheese, pickled onions and side of consommé

Family Veggie Tacos

$50.00

savory mix of corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Family Chicken Tacos

$60.00

melted jack, guajillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Family Baja Fish Tacos

$65.00

crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Family Fish Tacos

$65.00

a la plancha style (seared), cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Family Shrimp Tacos

$65.00

mojo de ajo butter marinated, pumpkin seed pesto, cream, cucumber, jicama, cilantro crema. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Family Lobster Tacos

$99.00

maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Family Steak Tacos

$75.00

tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Family Carnitas Tacos

$65.00

Braised pork shoulder, onions, cilantro, guajillo salsa. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

25.4 oz

Evian Still

$6.00

25.4 oz

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Horchata Fresca

$6.00

Brown rice, oat milk, cinnamon, and nutmeg

Limeaid Fresca

$6.00

Pineapple Fresca

$6.00

Watermelon Fresca

$6.00

Hibiscus Fresca

$6.00

El Arnoldo

$6.00

iced tea + agua fresca

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$5.00Out of stock

Dog Menu

El Perrito Taco

$4.00

El Perro Tacos

$8.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
In accordance with state liquor laws all alcohol must be ordered with food for take-out. Thank you

Website

Location

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Blue Plate Taco image

