Blue point 6 Dayton St

review star

No reviews yet

6 Dayton St

Acushnet, MA 02743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$10.50+

Buffalo style chicken tenderloin served with blue cheese dressing and vegetable sticks, served either sweet of spicy.

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Crab Cakes

$7.50+

Mildly spicy, deep fried, with mixed greens and remoulade sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.00+

Served with spicy banana pepper rings and marinara

Fried Chicken Wings

$7.00+

Fried Oyster App

$17.00

Garden Salad

$4.50+

Italian Cheese Sticks

$6.75

Tender Mozzarella Cheese, breaded and deep fried to order

Maine Steamers 1 lb

$15.00

Maine Steamers 1.5 lb

$19.00

deliicous live soft shell steamers derived from Maine

Onion Rings

$6.50+

Homemade thinly sliced rings , breaded and deep fried to order

Oysters Rockefeller

$11.00+

Oysters on half a shell, Baked with a topping of bacon, spinach, and parmesan cheese

Plain Chicken Tenders

$10.50+

Shrimp Mozambique

$10.00

Shrimp sautéed in spicy sauce with beer and garlic

Stuffed Quahog

$5.00

Mildly Spicy with linguica served with butter

Salad and Toppings

Small Garden Salad

$4.50

Large Garden Salad

$7.50

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Large Caesar Salad

$8.50

Beef Entrees

Filet Mignon

$27.00

8oz of tenderloin charboiled with demi-glaze and bearnaise sauce

French Meat Pie

$14.00+

Ground beef, pork and potatoes baked in a homemade buttery crust, served with brown gravy

Sirloin Tips

$18.00+

8 oz of marinated steak tips charbroiled with sautéed onions, peppers, gravy

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$16.00

Fresh chicken, crisp broccoli and tube shaped pasta sautéed in a light garlic butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$16.00+

Chicken Breast sauted and flambeed with marsala wine, mushrooms, and brown sauce.

Chicken Parmagiana

$14.00+

Breaded fresh chicken breast baked in our tomato sauce topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses

Fried Chicken Finger Plate

$13.00+

Mozambique with Chicken and Linguica

$19.00

spicy sauce with tomatoes, beer, and garlic served over rice or choice of pasta

Childrens Menu

Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Served with French fries

Chicken Wing Dings

$9.25

Served with French fries

Hot Dog

$6.50

Served with French fries

Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

$9.25

Spaghetti with sauce

$8.00

Fried Seafood Plates

Fish and Chip

$14.00+

Fish and Salad

$15.00+

Half and Half

$26.00

Half Scallops and Half Shrimp

Large Clam Plate

$25.00

Large Scallops

$24.00

Seafood Platter

$36.00

scrod, scallops, clams, shrimp, and onion rings

Shrimp

$16.00+

Small Clam Plate

$18.00

Small Scallops

$19.00

Pasta Entrees

Baked Lasagna

$13.00+

Our own homemade recipe with four cheeses, topped with tomato sauce and served with vegetable

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00+

Homemade with tomato sauce and cheese served over pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine noodles sauteed with butter cream and real imported parmesan cheese

Scampi

$13.00

Sauted with garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, lemon, and herbs

Spaghetti and meatballs

$13.00+

Pizza

Cheese pizza

$9.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Hamburger, pepperoni, and bacon

Bianco Pizza

$11.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, and Parmesan cheese

Vegetable Pizza

$14.00

Onions, Green pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Pizza Sauce, cheese, and spicy chicken

Clams Casino Pizza

$15.00

Chopped clams, bacon, and garlic

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.50

Ham, Pineapple and cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

Diced chicken, alfredo sauce and pizza cheese

Margueritta Pizza

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, and freshly chopped basil

Chicken Mozambique Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

BLT Pizza

$14.00

Gold Fever Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Taco pizza

$15.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$12.50

served with French fries

Grilled Chicken Breast sandwich

$14.00

Charbroiled fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast baked with spicy sauce served with bluecheese

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Seafood Entrees

Baked Scrod

$16.00+

Our specialty, lightly, crumbled and perfectly seasoned.

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$19.00+

Ritz cracker stuffing, lemon juice and drawn butter

Fried Clam Strips

$14.00

Scrod, scallops, and stuffed shrimp all in one casserole

Small Baked Scallops

$19.00

5 oz of fresh sea scallops with seasoned crumbs and butter

Large Baked Scallops

$24.00

8 oz of fresh sea scallops with seasoned crumbs and butter

Small Lobster Casserole

$26.00

4 oz of tender lobster meat baked with white wine, butter and crumb topping

Large Lobster Casserole

$32.00

6 oz of tender lobster meat baked with white wine, butter and crumb topping

Small Steamers

$15.00

1 lb of steamers

Large Steamers

$19.00

1.5 of steamers

Mozambique with scallops, Shrimp, and Scrod

$24.00

slightly spicy sauce with tomatoes, beer and garlic

North Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Choice of broiled with dill sauce or bourbon glazed

Scrod Meuniere

$17.00+

Fillet of fresh cod, sautéed in a light egg batter, with a lemon and parsley butter

Seafood Casserole

$24.00

Small Clam Boil

$20.00

Large Clam Boil

$24.00

Sides

Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Beets

$2.50

Broccoli

$3.00

buffalo sauce

$0.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

French Fries (large)

$5.00

French Fries (small)

$4.00

Meatballs with sauce (3)

$5.25

Salad

$4.50

Spaghetti with sauce (small)

$5.00

sweet chili sauce

$0.50

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$2.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$4.50+

French Onion Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day chicken noodle

$4.00+

Quart of Chowder

$12.50

Quart of Soup of the Day chicken noodle

$11.50

Desserts

Pudding Grape Nut

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$6.50

Chocolate Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Carot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pistachio Squares

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Flan

$8.00

Ice Cream

$1.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cake Faln

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Almond Joy Cheesecake

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Mudpie

$9.00

Beer

Draft Shock Top

$6.00+

Draft IPA Monkey Fist

$6.00+

Draft Sam Summer

$6.00+

Draft Octoberfest

$6.00+

Draft Shipyard Pumpkin

$6.00+

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Sam Bottle

$5.00

Anchor Steam

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Edge (non Alcohol)

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$4.50

High Noon Mango

$4.50

Heineken Double 00 (non Alcoholic)

$4.50

Cognac

Hennessy

$11.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Remmy Martin

$15.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

Beef Eater London

$9.50

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.50

Tanqueray Dry

$9.50

Well Gin

$8.50

Liqueur

Rumchata

$9.00

Screwball

$9.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Dramboui

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.50

Cointreau

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Limoncello

$9.00

Godiva

$9.50

Van Gogh Double Expresso

$9.00

Van Gogh Pomegranate

$9.00

Apricot Brandy

$9.50

Baileys

$9.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Malibu Strawberry

$9.00

Mailbu Mango

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.50

Meyers Rum

$9.50

Well Rum

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Sangria

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Specialty Martinis

Washington apple

$14.00

Crown Royale, sour, Apple Puckers, and cranberry

Pumpkin

$14.00

Vanilla vodka, pumpkin liqueur, and baileys

Sour Apple

$14.00

Vodka, Sour apple puckers, and lemon mix

Orchid Pear

$14.00

Smirnoffs pear, peach tree, and lemon mix

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Citron vodka, lemon mix, lemoncello, rim glass with sugar

Expresso time

$14.00

Expresso, Kahlua, baileys, and vanilla vodka

Cosmo

$14.00

Citron vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and splash of lime

Mixitini

$14.00

Coffee Patron, vanilla vodka, baileys

Almond Joy

$13.00

Godiva, coconut vodka, frangelico

Cucumber

$14.00

Cucumber vodka, Lime juice, mint and sugar

Tropical

$14.00

Mango Vodka, Banana liqueur, cranberry juice and pineapple juice

Chocolatini

$14.00

Godiva, Vanilla vodka, Creme de cocoa, in a chocolate swirled glass

Key lime pie

$14.00

Vanilla Vodka, Midori, Whipped cream, pineapple and lime juice

French kiss

$14.00

Vodka, Chambord, pineapple juice

Watermelon Martini

$14.00

Tequila

Patron

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Milagro

$12.00

Vodka

Absolute

$9.00

Absolute Lemon

$9.50

Absolute Mango

$9.50

Absolute Pear

$9.50

Absolute Watermelon

$9.50

Titos

$9.00

Amsterdam Coconut

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Pearl Pomegranate

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Raspberry Stoli

$9.50

Stoli

$9.50

Crop Cucumber

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.50

Greygoose

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.50

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

J and b

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.50

Chivas

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.50

Oban

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.50

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Seagrams Seven

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.50

Dewars

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$8.50

johnny walker black

$10.50

Johnny Walker Red

$9.50

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00+

Merlot

$8.00+

Pino Noir

$8.00+

White Zinfandel

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Pino Grigio

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Riesling

$8.00+

Moscato

$8.00+

Gatao Vinho Verde

$8.00+

Monte Velho

$8.00+

Porta Da Ravessa

$8.00+

Maderia Wine

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

White russian

$9.00

Long Island Ice tea

$12.00

Smores

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Mudslide

$13.00

Strawberry Daquire

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00+

Food Specials

Cajun NY Strip

$24.00

Fish and clam cakes

$17.00

Blackened Swordfish

$22.00

All You Can Eat Fish and Chips

$14.00

Lobster Roll with fries

$22.00

Veal Parmigiana

$20.00

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Lobster Roll with chowder

$24.00

Pan Seared Scallops Pasta

$24.00

Fried Clam Strips

$14.00

Stuffed Sole with Lobster Sauce

$14.00+

Cajun Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Drink Specials

Espresso Pumpkin Martini

$13.00

High Noon Mango

$4.50

High Noon Peach

$4.50

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Spiked Peach Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Chocolate Mint Martini

$13.00

PB Chocolate Mudslide

$13.00

Appetizers

Wings any flavor

$8.00

Clam cakes

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
