Blue point 6 Dayton St

Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Buffalo style chicken tenderloin served with blue cheese dressing and vegetable sticks, served either sweet of spicy.
Caesar Salad
Crab Cakes
Mildly spicy, deep fried, with mixed greens and remoulade sauce
Fried Calamari
Served with spicy banana pepper rings and marinara
Fried Chicken Wings
Fried Oyster App
Garden Salad
Italian Cheese Sticks
Tender Mozzarella Cheese, breaded and deep fried to order
Maine Steamers 1 lb
Maine Steamers 1.5 lb
deliicous live soft shell steamers derived from Maine
Onion Rings
Homemade thinly sliced rings , breaded and deep fried to order
Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters on half a shell, Baked with a topping of bacon, spinach, and parmesan cheese
Plain Chicken Tenders
Shrimp Mozambique
Shrimp sautéed in spicy sauce with beer and garlic
Stuffed Quahog
Mildly Spicy with linguica served with butter
Salad and Toppings
Beef Entrees
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Fresh chicken, crisp broccoli and tube shaped pasta sautéed in a light garlic butter sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Breast sauted and flambeed with marsala wine, mushrooms, and brown sauce.
Chicken Parmagiana
Breaded fresh chicken breast baked in our tomato sauce topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
Fried Chicken Finger Plate
Mozambique with Chicken and Linguica
spicy sauce with tomatoes, beer, and garlic served over rice or choice of pasta
Childrens Menu
Fried Seafood Plates
Pasta Entrees
Baked Lasagna
Our own homemade recipe with four cheeses, topped with tomato sauce and served with vegetable
Eggplant Parmesan
Homemade with tomato sauce and cheese served over pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles sauteed with butter cream and real imported parmesan cheese
Scampi
Sauted with garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, lemon, and herbs
Spaghetti and meatballs
Pizza
Cheese pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Hamburger, pepperoni, and bacon
Bianco Pizza
Tomatoes, Garlic, and Parmesan cheese
Vegetable Pizza
Onions, Green pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza Sauce, cheese, and spicy chicken
Clams Casino Pizza
Chopped clams, bacon, and garlic
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple and cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Diced chicken, alfredo sauce and pizza cheese
Margueritta Pizza
Alfredo sauce, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, and freshly chopped basil
Chicken Mozambique Pizza
BLT Pizza
Gold Fever Chicken Pizza
Taco pizza
Sandwiches
Seafood Entrees
Baked Scrod
Our specialty, lightly, crumbled and perfectly seasoned.
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Ritz cracker stuffing, lemon juice and drawn butter
Fried Clam Strips
Scrod, scallops, and stuffed shrimp all in one casserole
Small Baked Scallops
5 oz of fresh sea scallops with seasoned crumbs and butter
Large Baked Scallops
8 oz of fresh sea scallops with seasoned crumbs and butter
Small Lobster Casserole
4 oz of tender lobster meat baked with white wine, butter and crumb topping
Large Lobster Casserole
6 oz of tender lobster meat baked with white wine, butter and crumb topping
Small Steamers
1 lb of steamers
Large Steamers
1.5 of steamers
Mozambique with scallops, Shrimp, and Scrod
slightly spicy sauce with tomatoes, beer and garlic
North Atlantic Salmon
Choice of broiled with dill sauce or bourbon glazed
Scrod Meuniere
Fillet of fresh cod, sautéed in a light egg batter, with a lemon and parsley butter
Seafood Casserole
Small Clam Boil
Large Clam Boil
Sides
Soups
Desserts
Pudding Grape Nut
Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
Apple Crisp
Chocolate Flan
Carot Cake
Pistachio Squares
Pineapple Flan
Ice Cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Blueberry Cake Faln
Strawberry Cake Flan
Almond Joy Cheesecake
Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Mousse
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Mudpie
Beer
Draft Shock Top
Draft IPA Monkey Fist
Draft Sam Summer
Draft Octoberfest
Draft Shipyard Pumpkin
Heineken
Corona
Corona Light
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Sam Bottle
Anchor Steam
Michelob Ultra
Coors Edge (non Alcohol)
Blue Moon
High Noon Peach
High Noon Mango
Heineken Double 00 (non Alcoholic)
Gin
Liqueur
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Rum
Specialty Martinis
Washington apple
Crown Royale, sour, Apple Puckers, and cranberry
Pumpkin
Vanilla vodka, pumpkin liqueur, and baileys
Sour Apple
Vodka, Sour apple puckers, and lemon mix
Orchid Pear
Smirnoffs pear, peach tree, and lemon mix
Lemon Drop
Citron vodka, lemon mix, lemoncello, rim glass with sugar
Expresso time
Expresso, Kahlua, baileys, and vanilla vodka
Cosmo
Citron vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and splash of lime
Mixitini
Coffee Patron, vanilla vodka, baileys
Almond Joy
Godiva, coconut vodka, frangelico
Cucumber
Cucumber vodka, Lime juice, mint and sugar
Tropical
Mango Vodka, Banana liqueur, cranberry juice and pineapple juice
Chocolatini
Godiva, Vanilla vodka, Creme de cocoa, in a chocolate swirled glass
Key lime pie
Vanilla Vodka, Midori, Whipped cream, pineapple and lime juice
French kiss
Vodka, Chambord, pineapple juice
Watermelon Martini
Vodka
Whiskey
Canadian Club
Fireball
J and b
Wild Turkey
Chivas
Crown Royal
Oban
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Southern Comfort
Seagrams Seven
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Jim Bean
Jameson
Jack Daniels Honey
Dewars
Well Whiskey
johnny walker black
Johnny Walker Red
Wine
Specialty Drinks
Food Specials
Cajun NY Strip
Fish and clam cakes
Blackened Swordfish
All You Can Eat Fish and Chips
Lobster Roll with fries
Veal Parmigiana
Fried Oysters
Lobster Roll with chowder
Pan Seared Scallops Pasta
Fried Clam Strips
Stuffed Sole with Lobster Sauce
Cajun Salmon Tacos
Drink Specials
Appetizers
