Blue Point Brewpub NY Blue Point Brewpub
225 W Main
St Patchogue NY, NY 11772
Featured Items
- Imperial Sunshine - 6pk$13.00
6x 12oz Cans / 9.6% ABV / 24 IBU Brewed with orange peel, this strong blonde ale packs a nose reminiscent of orange Tic Tacs, hard candy and our favorite non-alcoholic drink, Tang.
- Hoptical Illusion - 6pk Cans$13.00
6x 12oz Cans/ 7.0% ABV / 70 IBU Hops are added to this IPA in 5 different ways, which give it a signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor.
BEER (Pub Pickup)
ABSTRACTIONS
APPLE CRUMB PIE SOUR
BLUEBERRY ALE
- Blueberry Ale - 1/6bbl Keg$75.00Out of stock
1/6bbl Keg / 4.5% ABV / 19 IBU Crisp Golden Ale with just a hint of blueberry flavor and lively berry aroma for a refreshingly well-balanced session ale.
- Blueberry Ale - 6pk$12.00
6x 12oz Cans / 4.5% ABV / 19 IBU Crisp Golden Ale with just a hint of blueberry flavor and lively berry aroma for a refreshingly well-balanced session ale.
- Blueberry Ale - Case$45.00
24x 12 oz Cans / 4.5% ABV / 19 IBU Crisp Golden Ale with just a hint of blueberry flavor and lively berry aroma for a refreshingly well-balanced session ale.
- ONLINE Blueberry Ale - 64oz Growler$23.00
BREWER'S RESERVE
- Brewer's Reserve- 500ml Bottle$20.00
500ml Bottle | 12.6% ABV | 31 IBUsBarrel Aged Imperial StoutBourbon & Frederiksdal Wine Imperial Stout w/ Cherries
- Brewer's Reserve- 3 for $50!$50.00
500ml Bottle X 3 | 12.6% ABV | 31 IBUsBarrel Aged Imperial StoutBourbon & Frederiksdal Wine Imperial Stout w/ Cherries
CANNED COCKTAILS
- Electric Lemonade Vodka Cocktail - 4pk$16.00
4x 12oz Cans / Blueberry Lemonade Vodka / 9.1% ABV
- Electric Lemonade Vodka Cocktail Case - 24x 12oz Cans$84.00
24x 12oz Cans / Blueberry Lemonade Vodka / 9.1% ABV
- Half & Half - 24x 12oz Cans$84.00
- Half & Half - 4pk$16.00
- Razzle Dazzle Vodka Cocktail - 4pk$16.00
4x 12oz Cans / Raspberry Limeade Vodka / 9.2% ABV
- Razzle Dazzle Vodka Cocktail Case - 24x 12oz Cans$84.00
24x 12oz Cans / Raspberry Limeade Vodka / 9.2% ABV
- Terp Refresher- 6pk$16.00
- Terp Refresher Case- 24x12oz Cans$84.00
- Zippy Cooler - 4pk$16.00
- Zippy Cooler - 24 x 12oz Cans$84.00
COCONUT CARAMEL CHIP
DARK PORTAL
DOUBLE HOPTICAL
FEEL GOOD IPA
FOEDER TOASTED
HOPTICAL ILLUSION IPA
- Hoptical Illusion - 6pk Cans$13.00
6x 12oz Cans/ 7.0% ABV / 70 IBU Hops are added to this IPA in 5 different ways, which give it a signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor.
- Hoptical Illusion - Case 12oz Cans$49.00
24x 12oz Cans/ 7.0% ABV / 70 IBU Hops are added to this IPA in 5 different ways, which give it a signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor.
- Hoptical Illusion - 1/6bbl Keg$85.00
1/6bbl Keg / 7.0% ABV / 70 IBU Hops are added to this IPA in 5 different ways, which give it a signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor.
IMPERIAL SUNSHINE
- Imperial Sunshine - 1/6bbl Keg$85.00
1/6bbl Keg / 9.6% ABV / 24 IBU Brewed with orange peel, this strong blonde ale packs a nose reminiscent of orange Tic Tacs, hard candy and our favorite non-alcoholic drink, Tang.
- Imperial Sunshine - 6pk$13.00
6x 12oz Cans / 9.6% ABV / 24 IBU Brewed with orange peel, this strong blonde ale packs a nose reminiscent of orange Tic Tacs, hard candy and our favorite non-alcoholic drink, Tang.
- Imperial Sunshine - Case (12oz)$49.00
24x 12oz Cans / 9.6% ABV / 24 IBU Brewed with orange peel, this strong blonde ale packs a nose reminiscent of orange Tic Tacs, hard candy and our favorite non-alcoholic drink, Tang.
LONG ISLAND LITE
MIMOSA SOUR
MISCELLANY FRAMBOISE
NO APOLOGIES
OLD HOWLING BASTARD
RAINBOW COOKIE PORTER
TOASTED LAGER
- Toasted Lager - 1/6bbl Keg$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBU Our World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
- Toasted Lager - 6pk Cans$12.00
6x 12oz Cans / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBUOur World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
- Toasted Lager - Case (12oz Cans)$45.00
24x 12oz Cans / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBUOur World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
- Toasted lager - 6pk Bottles$13.00
- Toasted Lager - Case (12oz Bottles)$48.00
- ONLINE Toasted Lager - 64oz Growler$23.00
ULTRAVIOLET WAVES
SWAG
25TH BABALOO MERCH
BARWARE
FACE MASKS
GLASSWARE + GROWLERS
HALLOWEEN SWAG
- Halloween Tote$10.00
- Back to the Future Jean Jacket - Small$60.00
- Back to the Future Jean Jacket - Med$60.00
- Back to the Future Jean Jacket - Lg$60.00
- Back to the Future Jean Jacket - XL$60.00
- Back to the Future Jean Jacket - XXL$60.00
- Back to the Future Tshirt - Small$20.00
- Back to the Future Tshirt - Med$20.00
- Back to the Future Tshirt - Lg$20.00
- Back to the Future Tshirt - XL$20.00
- Back to the Future Tshirt - XXL$20.00
- Back to the Future Tshirt - XXXL$20.00
- Back to the Future Stickers$3.00
HATS
KEYCHAINS
LEGALIZE WHEAT
LONG SLEEVE
- Blue Point Custom Corduroy - Small$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Corduroy - Med$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Corduroy - Lg$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Corduroy - XL$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Corduroy - XXL$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Corduroy - XXXL$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Flannel - Small$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Flannel - Med$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Flannel - Lg$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Flannel - XL$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Flannel - XXL$60.00
- Blue Point Custom Flannel - XXXL$60.00
- Blue Point x Old Soldier Long Sleeve Sm$42.00
- Blue Point x Points East Green - Sm$45.00
- Blue Point x Points East Green - Med$45.00
- Blue Point x Points East Green - Lg$45.00
- Blue Point x Points East Green - XL$45.00
- Blue Point x Points East Green - XXL$45.00
- Blue Point x Points East Green - XXXL$45.00
- BP X Points East Long Sleeve XS$45.00
- Dark Seas Long Sleeve Sm$40.00
- Dark Seas Long Sleeve XXXL$40.00
- Evergreen/Magic Long Sleeve - Sm$28.00
- Evergreen/Magic Long Sleeve - Med$28.00
- Evergreen/Magic Long Sleeve - XL$28.00
- Evergreen/Magic Long Sleeve - XXL$28.00
- Legalize Wheat Long Sleeve- XXXL$45.00
- Slash/Long Sleeve Sm$35.00
- Slash/Long Sleeve Med$35.00
- Slash/Long Sleeve XXL$35.00
- Slash/Long Sleeve XXXL$35.00
OTHER ACCESSORIES
- "Eat Like A Fish" Book$25.00
JAMES BEARD AWARD WINNER IACP Cookbook Award nomineeIn the face of apocalyptic climate change, a former fisherman shares a bold and hopeful new vision for saving the planet: farming the ocean. Here Bren Smith—pioneer of regenerative ocean agriculture—introduces the world to a groundbreaking solution to the global climate crisis. A genre-defining “climate memoir,” Eat Like a Fish interweaves Smith’s own life—from sailing the high seas aboard commercial fishing trawlers to developing new forms of ocean farming to surfing the frontiers of the food movement—with actionable food policy and practical advice on ocean farming. Written with the humor and swagger of a fisherman telling a late-night tale, it is a powerful story of environmental renewal, and a must-read guide to saving our oceans, feeding the world, and—by creating new jobs up and down the coasts—putting working class Americans back to work.
- Blue Point 16 oz. Koozie$5.00
- Blue Point Fanny Pack$30.00
- Bomber Bag *CLEARANCE*$1.00
- Can Chiller 16oz$35.00
- Cask Fest Pin$5.00
- Ditty Bag **CLEARANCE**$30.00
- Drug Rug$50.00
- Frisbee *CLEARANCE*$5.00
Colors may vary
- Halloween Tote$10.00
- Imperial Sunshine Scrunchie
- Navy Tote Bag$20.00
- Old Logo Koozie$2.00
- Shopping Bag *CLEARANCE*$2.00
- Shower Koozie$4.00
- Sweater Koozie$9.00
- Tie Dye Bandanas$10.00
- Xmas Ornament *CLEARANCE*$5.00
OUTERWEAR
- Barnacle Brain Pullover- 2XL$80.00
- Barnacle Brain Pullover- 3XL$80.00
- Barnacle Brain Pullover- Lg$80.00
- Barnacle Brain Pullover- Med$80.00
- Barnacle Brain Pullover- Sm$80.00
- Barnacle Brain Pullover- XL$80.00
- Blue Point x Old Soldier Pullover Sm$85.00
- Blue Pullover/Hoodie XXL$70.00
- Blue Pullover/Hoodie XXXL$70.00
- Dark Seas Tie Dye Pullover Sm$85.00
- Sage/Pullover - XXXL$70.00
- Blue Point x Points East Crewneck - Sm$60.00
- Blue Point x Points East Crewneck - Med$60.00
- Blue Point x Points East Crewneck - Lg$60.00
- Blue Point x Points East Crewneck - XXL$60.00
- Cask Fest Crewneck - Sm$60.00
- Cask Fest Crewneck - Med$60.00
- Cask Fest Crewneck - Lg$60.00
- Cask Fest Crewneck - XL$60.00
- Crewneck/Amber Med$60.00
- Crewneck/Amber Lg$60.00
- Crewneck/Amber XL$60.00
- Crewneck/Amber XXL$60.00
- Crewneck/Amber XXXL$60.00
- Crewneck/Lt Blue - XL$60.00
- Crewneck/Lt Blue - XXL$60.00
- Crewneck/Lt Blue - XXXL$60.00
- Crewneck/ Mint - XXL$60.00
- Crewneck/ Mint - XXXL$60.00
- Crewneck/Plum XL$60.00
- Crewneck/Plum XXL$60.00
- Crewneck/Plum XXXL$60.00
- Crewneck/Sandstone - Sm$60.00
- Crewneck/Sandstone - Med$60.00
- Crewneck/Sandstone - Lg$60.00
- Crewneck/Sandstone - XL$60.00
- Crewneck/Sandstone - XXL$60.00
- Crewneck/Sandstone - XXXL$60.00
- Dark Seas Crewneck - Sm$80.00
- Dark Seas Crewneck - Med$80.00
- Gripless Crewneck Lg$65.00
- Winter Warmer Zippie Sm$62.00
- Winter Warmer Zippie Med$62.00
- Winter Warmer Zippie Lg$62.00
- Winter Warmer Zippie XL$62.00
- Winter Warmer Zippie XXL$62.00
- Winter Warmer Zippie XXXL$62.00
- Stealie Zip Sm$60.00
- Stealie Zip Med$60.00
- Stealie Zip Lg$60.00
- Stealie Zip XL$60.00
- Stealie Zip XXL$60.00
- Stealie Zip XXXL$60.00
- Joint Zip Sm$60.00
- Joint Zip Med$60.00
- Joint Zip Lg$60.00
- Joint Zip XL$60.00
- Joint Zip XXL$60.00
- Joint Zip XXXL$60.00
- Track Jacket XSmall *CLEARANCE*$30.00
- Navy/Joggers XL$58.00
- Navy/Joggers XXL$58.00
SHAKEDOWN MERCH
- Shakedown Fanny Pack$12.00
- Shakedown Hacky Sack$5.00
- Shakedown Rolling Papers$5.00
- Shakedown Sili Pint$20.00
- Shakedown Ferris Wheel Tee - Sm$30.00
- Shakedown Ferris Wheel Tee - Med$30.00
- Shakedown Ferris Wheel Tee - Lg$30.00
- Shakedown Ferris Wheel Tee - XL$30.00
- Shakedown Ferris Wheel Tee - XXL$30.00
- Shakedown Ferris Wheel Tee - XXXL$30.00
SHORT SLEEVE SHIRTS
- Autumn Logo - Sm$16.00
- Autumn Logo - Med$16.00
- Autumn Logo - Lg$16.00
- Autumn Logo - XL$16.00
- Autumn Logo - XXL$16.00
- Autumn Logo - XXXL$16.00
- Back to Port - Sm$32.00
- Back to Port - Med$32.00
- Back to Port - :Lg$32.00
- Back to Port - XL$32.00
- Back to Port - XXL$32.00
- Back to Port - XXXL$32.00
- Blue Logo Tee - Sm$18.00
- Blue Logo Tee - Med$18.00
- Blue Logo Tee - XL$18.00
- Blue Logo Tee - XXL$18.00
- Blue Logo Tee - XXXL$18.00
- Blue Point Hockey Tee - Sm$21.00
- Blue Point Hockey Tee - Med$21.00
- Blue Point Stealie Tee - Sm$24.00
- Blue Point Stealie Tee - Med$24.00
- Camp Blue Point Tee - Sm$28.00
- Camp Blue Point Tee - Med$28.00
- Camp Blue Point Tee - XL$28.00
- Camp Blue Point Tee - XXL$28.00
- Camp Blue Point Tee - XXXL$28.00
- Chambray - Smv*CLEARANCE*$30.00
- Chambray - Med *CLEARANCE*$30.00
- Chambray - Lg *CLEARANCE*$31.00
- Chambray - XL$45.00
- Chambray - XXL$45.00
- Chambray - XXXL *CLEARANCE*$30.00
- Crop Top- Sm$26.00
- Crop Top- Med$26.00
- Crop Top- Lg$26.00
- Crop Top- XL$26.00
- Crop Top- XXL$26.00
- Dark Seas Pocket Tee - Sm$40.00
- Dark Seas Pocket Tee - Med$40.00
- Dark Seas Pocket Tee - XXL$40.00
- Dark Seas Pocket Tee - XXXL$40.00
- Dark Seas Skeleton Tee - Sm$30.00
- Dark Seas Skeleton Tee - Med$30.00
- Dark Seas Skeleton Tee - Lg$30.00
- Dark Seas Skeleton Tee - XL$30.00
- Dark Seas Skeleton Tee - XXL$30.00
- Dark Seas Skeleton Tee - XXXL$30.00
- Drink Blue Point - Sm$34.00
- Drink Blue Point - Med$34.00
- Drink Blue Point - XL$34.00
- Drink Blue Point - XXL$34.00
- Drink Blue Point - XXXL$34.00
- Dusty Blue Logo - Sm$16.00
- Dusty Blue Logo - Med$16.00
- Dusty Blue Logo - XL$16.00
- Dusty Blue Logo - XXL$16.00
- Dusty Blue Logo - XXXL$16.00
- Festivus Tee - Med$20.00
- Festivus Tee - XXL$20.00
- Festivus Tee - XXXL$20.00
- Misfits Skull Tee - Sm$25.00
- Misfits Skull Tee - Med$25.00
- Misfits Skull Tee - Lg$25.00
- Misfits Skull Tee - XL$25.00
- Misfits Skull Tee - XXL$25.00
- Misfits Skull Tee - XXXL$25.00
- Pink Logo Tee - XL$18.00
- Pink Logo Tee - XXL$18.00
- Pink Logo Tee - XXXL$18.00
- Points East Tee Grey - Med$40.00
- Points East Tee Grey - XL$40.00
- Points East Tee Grey - XXL$40.00
- Purple Logo Tee - XL$18.00
- Purple Logo Tee - XXL$18.00
- Purple Logo Tee - XXXL$18.00
- Salty Bastard Tee - Sm$34.00
- Salty Bastard Tee - Med$34.00
- Salty Bastard Tee - XXL$34.00
- Spectral Tee - Sm$22.00
- Spectral Tee - Med$22.00
- Spectral Tee - XL$22.00
- Spectral Tee - XXL$22.00
- Spectral Tee - XXXL$22.00
- Stealie Tee Mint - Sm$24.00
- Stealie Tee Mint - Med$24.00
- Throwback Tee - Sm$25.00
- Throwback Tee - Med$25.00
STICKERS
- BLUE POINT THE BEER$2.00
- Blue Point x Old Soldier Logo Sticker$2.00
- Blue Point x Points East Exit Sticker$2.00
- Blue Point x Points East Knot Sticker$2.00
- Blue Point x Points East Seagull Sticker$2.00
- Drink Blue Point Sticker$2.00
- ESB$2.00
- Gift Card Sticker$2.00
- Hoptical (It's Holographic!)$2.00
- Imperial Sunshine Sticker$2.00
- Logo Sticker$2.00
- Mother Pumpkin Sticker$2.00
- Oktoberfest Sticker$2.00
- Pride Sticker$2.00
TANKTOPS
- Stealie Tank Charcoal - Sm$18.00
- Stealie Tank Charcoal - Med$18.00
- Stealie Tank Charcoal - Lg$18.00
- Stealie Tank Charcoal - XL$18.00
- Stealie Tank Charcoal - XXL$18.00
- Old Soldier Tank - Sm$24.00
- Old Soldier Tank - Med$24.00
- Old Soldier Tank - Lg$24.00
- Old Soldier Tank - XL$24.00
- Old Soldier Tank - XXL$24.00
- Dark Seas Tank - Sm$30.00
- Dark Seas Tank - Med$30.00
- Dark Seas Tank - Lg$30.00
- Dark Seas Tank - XL$30.00
- Dark Seas Tank - XXL$30.00
Tap Handles
- Arm Chair Tap Handle *Clearance$33.00
- Blueberry Ale Tap Handle *CLEARANCE*$33.00
- Hoptical Illusion Tap Handle *CLEARANCE*$33.00
- Mosaic Tap Handle *CLEARANCE*$33.00
- Old Howling Bastard Tap Handle$45.00
- Pumpkin Ale Tap Handle *CLEARANCE*$33.00
- Summer Ale Tap Handle *CLEARANCE*$33.00
- Toasted Lager Mini Tap Handle *CLEARANCE*$27.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Long Island's Craft Brewery offering beer, food, and more!
225 W Main, St Patchogue NY, NY 11772