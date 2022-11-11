Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills 11412 Reisterstown Rd

review star

No reviews yet

11412 Reisterstown Rd

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Crabs
Cream of Crab Soup
Maryland Crab Soup

T/W/TH

$2.00 Small/Med Mixed Crabs (Individual)

Tuesday,Wednesday,Thursday

Soups & Appetizers

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.99

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Coddies

$0.99

Crab Pretzels

$8.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$5.99

French Fries

$2.99

Deviled Eggs

$0.75

Salmon Cakes

$3.99

Crabby Fries

$11.99

Fries topped with old bay, crab dip and cheese

Sandwiches

4oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.99

6oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

8oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$7.99

Soft Crab Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

1/2lb Hand Breaded Fish Sandwich

$7.99

1lb Hand Breaded Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Seafood Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Platters

4oz Backfin Crab Cake Platter

$10.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

2 - 4oz Backfin Crab Cake Platter

$16.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

6oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

$17.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

2 - 6oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

$30.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

8oz Jumbo Lumbo Crab Cake Platter

$21.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

2 Salmon Cake

$9.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Stuffed Shrimp

$16.99

Includes: 2 Stuffed Shrimp. All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Hand Breaded Fish

$8.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Crab Imperial

$10.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Soft Crab

$10.99Out of stock

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Combo

$22.99

Includes: 3 fried shrimp, fish fillet, 4oz backfin crab cake, and fried oysters. All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Build your own Platter 2 Items

$15.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Build your own Platter 3 Items

$19.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Build your own Platter 4 Items

$21.99

All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)

Entrees

4oz Backfin Crab Cake

$7.99

6oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$14.99+

8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.99+

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Fried Oysters

$1.99

Fried Shrimp

$1.99

Hard Fried Crab

$17.99

Soft Crab

$8.99Out of stock

Crab Imperial

$8.99

Crab Fluff

$8.99

Clam Strips

$5.99

Per Order

Salmon Cake

$3.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Sold by the 1/2 pound

Cucumber Salad

$2.50+

Sold by the 1/2 pound

Macaroni Salad

$2.50+

Sold by the 1/2 pound

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Sold by the 1/2 pound

Seafood Salad

$6.00+

Sold by the 1/2 pound

Shrimp Salad

$8.00+

Sold by the 1/2 pound

Steamed Crabs

Steamed Crabs

6' Roll of Paper

$2.00

Side Cup Butter

$2.00

Mallet

$2.00

Crab Knife

$1.00

Fresh Raw Oyster

Local Chesapeake Bay Oysters

$4.00+Out of stock

Sold by the Dozen

Chinqoteague Oysters

$5.00+

Sold by the Dozen

Blue Point Oysters

$6.00+Out of stock

Sold by the Dozen

Pint Of Select Oysters

$24.99

Pint of fresh shucked Chesapeake Bay Oysters

Fresh Seafood

Steak Fish

$10.99Out of stock

Sold by the pound

Flounder

$10.99

Sold by the pound

Cod

$10.99

Sold by the pound

Catfish

$10.99

Sold by the pound

Lake Trout / Whiting

$6.99

Sold by the pound

Mussels

$5.99

Sold by the pound

Littleneck Clams

$6.99

Sold by the dozen

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

$19.99Out of stock

Sold by the pound

Maryland Backfin Crab Meat

$29.99

Sold by the pound

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$44.99

Sold by the pound

Steam Bag

1 Snow Crab Cluster

$12.99Out of stock

Includes: 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1/2lb Large Shrimp

$8.99

Includes: 1/2lb Large Shrimp, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1lb Large Shrimp

$16.99

Includes: 1lb Large Shrimp, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1lb Mussels

$8.99

Includes: 1lb Mussels, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1 Dozen Clams

$9.99

Includes: 1 Dozen Clams, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

Sausage

$5.00

Includes: Sausage, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

Blue Point Favorite

$21.99

Includes: 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1/2lb Large Shrimp, 2 pieces of corn, 2 Potato

Family Feast

$59.99

Includes: 2 Snow Crab Cluster, 1lb Large Shrimp, 1lb Mussels, 1 Doz Clams, Sausage, 5 pieces of Corn, 5 Potatos

Build your own Steam Bag

Select 1 or more items to be put together in a steam bag. Tossed in 3 different sauce options.

Shrimp

Texas Gulf Medium 31/35ct Shrimp

$11.99

31 to 35 Shrimp per pound

Texas Gulf Large 21/25ct Shrimp

$13.99

21 to 25 Shrimp per pound

Texas Gulf Jumbo 10/15ct Shrimp

$17.99

10 to 15 Shrimp per pound

Misc

Crab Mallet

$2.00

Brown Paper

$2.00

Steamed Ears of Corn

$2.00Out of stock

Crab Seasoning 1/2lb

$3.00

1/2lb of Extra Crab Seasoning

Crab Seasoning 1lb

$6.00

1lb of Extra Crab Seasoning

8oz Jar Garlic Butter

$5.99

8oz Jar Butter

$5.99

8oz Jar Tartar

$6.99

8oz Jar Crab Dipping Sauce

$6.99

8oz Jar Cajun Butter

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned crab house providing the heaviest crabs and freshest seafood in Maryland. Text CRABS to 86677 to be the first to hear about our special deals and follow us on Facebook for our weekly

Location

11412 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
orange starNo Reviews
11706 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
Reisterstown Diner
orange star4.5 • 551
11613 Reisterstown Road Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
El Paraiso
orange star4.3 • 315
11628 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
B-More Mojo Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
11155 Red Run Boulevard Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Clean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
10995 Owings Mills Blvd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Owings Mills

Nino Taco
orange star4.4 • 1,939
10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Lenny's Deli
orange star4.0 • 1,406
9107 Reisterstown Rd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
K and T Island Taste
orange star4.4 • 1,043
10490 Owings Mills Blvd Suite 108 Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Georgia Peach
orange star4.3 • 1,014
9223 Lakeside Blvd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Hue Cafe & Apothecary - 10210 South Dolfield Road
orange star4.7 • 58
10210 South Dolfield Road Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Owings Mills
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston