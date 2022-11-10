Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Point Crab House - Westminster 594 Jermor Ln

review star

No reviews yet

594 Jermor Ln

Westminster, MD 21157

Popular Items

Steamed Crab
6oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Little Neck Clams

TUES, WED, THURS SPECIALS

Small & Medium Mixed Crabs

WEDNESDAY SPECIALS

Shrimp Salad (WED)

$11.99

Sold by 1/2lb

Entree

4oz Backfin Crab Cake

$7.99

6oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$14.99

8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.99

Crab Imperial

$6.99
Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$8.99
Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.99
Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.99
Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Stuff Shrimp

$5.99

Stuffed Mushroom

$1.00

Fresh Raw Oyster

Blue Point Oysters

Blue Point Oysters

$6.00+

Fresh Raw Oyster

Chinqoteague Oysters

$5.00+

Fresh Raw Oyster

Local Chesapeake Bay Oysters

Local Chesapeake Bay Oysters

$4.00+Out of stock

Fresh Local Raw Oysters

Pint Of Select Oysters

Pint Of Select Oysters

$19.99

Pint of fresh shucked Chesapeake Bay Oysters

Fresh Seafood

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

$19.99

Sold by the pound

Maryland Backfin Crab Meat

$29.99

Sold by the pound

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$44.99

Sold by the pound

Mussels

Mussels

$3.00+

Sold by the pound

Texas Gulf Jumbo 10/15 Shrimp

Texas Gulf Jumbo 10/15 Shrimp

$9.00+

Sold by the pound

Texas Gulf Large 21/25 Shrimp

Texas Gulf Large 21/25 Shrimp

$7.50+

Sold by the pound

Little Neck Clams

$3.50+

Steam Bag

1 Dozen Clams

$9.99

Includes: 1 Dozen Clams, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1 Snow Crab Cluster

$12.99

Includes: 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1/2lb Large Shrimp

$8.99

Includes: 1/2lb Large Shrimp, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1lb Large Shrimp

$16.99

Includes: 1lb Large Shrimp, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

1lb Mussels

$8.99

Includes: 1lb Mussels, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

Blue Point Favorite

$19.99

Includes: 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1/2lb Large Shrimp, 2 pieces of corn, 2 Potato

Family Feast

$59.99

Includes: 2 Snow Crab Cluster, 1lb Large Shrimp, 1lb Mussels, 1 Doz Clams, Sausage, 5 pieces of Corn, 5 Potatos

Sausage

$5.00

Includes: Sausage, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato

Build your own Steam Bag

Select 1 or more items to be put together in a steam bag. Tossed in 3 different sauce options.

Steamed Crabs

Steamed Crab

Offered by the 1/2 Dozen

Side Cup Butter

$2.00

Crab Knife

$1.00

Mallet

$2.00

6' Roll of Paper

$2.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Sold by 1/2lb

Crab Dip

$6.50+

Sold by 1/2lb

Macaroni Salad

$2.50+

Sold by 1/2lb

Pototo Salad

$2.50+

Sold by 1/2lb

Shrimp Salad

$8.00+

Sold by 1/2lb

Misc

8oz Jar Butter

$5.99

8oz Jar Garlic Butter

$5.99

Brown Paper

$2.00

Crab Mallet

$2.00

Crab Seasoning 1/2lb

$3.00

1/2lb of Extra Crab Seasoning

Crab Seasoning 1lb

$6.00

1lb of Extra Crab Seasoning

Steamed Ears of Corn

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family owned crab house providing the heaviest crabs and freshest seafood in Maryland. Text CRABS to 86677 to be the first to hear about our special deals and follow us on Facebook for our weekly specials!

