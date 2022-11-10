Blue Point Crab House - Westminster 594 Jermor Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned crab house providing the heaviest crabs and freshest seafood in Maryland. Text CRABS to 86677 to be the first to hear about our special deals and follow us on Facebook for our weekly specials!
Location
594 Jermor Ln, Westminster, MD 21157
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Liberatore's- Westminster - 521 Jermor Ln
No Reviews
521 Jermor Ln Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westminster
Maggie's Restaurant - Maggie's 310 E Green St
4.2 • 1,314
310 E Green St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurant