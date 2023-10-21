Laila Asheville
77 Biltmore Ave
Asheville, NC 28801
FOOD
Beginnings
Tomatoes & red lentil soup simmered with Shrimp, fish, mussels, squid, tamarind, and spices.
A delicate blend of yogurt and herbs tempered with cumin and mild spices, served hot – a house delicacy.
Sweet potatoes,peppers, sweet onions , spices, marinated and grilled to prefection.
Crispy Kale, sweet yogurt drizzle, shallots, tamarind and date chutney.
Appetizers
Classic Goan — Succulent shrimp in a spicy chili masala sauce with star anise.
Crispy golden-fried fish seasoned with ajwain, garlic, malt vinegar & spices, served with mint chutney.
A popular tangy grilled chicken recipe - marinated with cilantro, mint peppers, garlic and herbs – came to Goa via Mozambique.
Succulent chicken wings spiced & marinated - charred perfectly. Served with a zesty mint yogurt dip.
Baby-back pork ribs, yellow chili, mango chutney glaze, lime, fresh coriander.
Bacon crumble, mozzarella, shallots, pepper and herb stuffed naan – a delicious variation.
Curried hummus, grilled eggplant, masala chickpeas, peri-peri drizzle, garlic naan.
Popular Street food - Crispy turnovers, spiced potatoes, green peas, dry mango.
Crisp potato patties n’ chickpeas served with tamarind n’ date chutney - popular street-food.
Classic Indian Starter — Crispy chickpea battered spinach & onion fritters.
India’s tater-tots — Crisp patties made with tapioca pearls, peanuts and potatoes.
Green peas, spinach, chickpeas, potato, cilantro mashed & shaped into patties served with tamarind n’ date chutney - popular street-food.
Kebabs & Grills
Jumbo black tiger shrimp marinated with tandoori spices, mango, caraway seeds, garlic, mustard oil & BBQ'd.
Boneless basa marinated with Lime leaves, ginger, garlic, lemon pickle, mustard and grilled to perfection.
Experience the tantalizing flavors of our signature dish that combines the essence of traditional Indian spices with the delicate taste of Mediterranean Sea Bass.
Young chicken legs marinated with Kashmiri chilies, ginger, garlic, garam masala, Lemon. BBQ’d in Tandoor.
Tender boneless chicken marinated in lemon and garlic chipotle spice blend and grilled.
A delightful chicken kebab marinated in a creamy and aromatic basil-infused marination. Grilled to a perfect char.
Mint chutney stuffed ’paneer’ (Indian cottage cheese) marinated, skewed & grilled.
Seafood Entrees
Shrimp stuffed White Bass fillet with garlic Spinach & delightful roasted pepper sauce – a house specialty.
A rich and creamy Kerala-style curry with White Bass cooked in coconut with Ginger & Green Chilis, tempered with fresh Curry leaves & Mustard seeds.
Shrimps cooked in coconut curry made with deghi chili peppers, coriander, roasted peppers, tamarind & Goan spice blend.
Meat Entrees
Tender boneless lamb marinated in aged malt vinegar, cooked with onions, smoked paprika potatoes and a blend of spices — a Goan specialty.
Boneless lamb delicacy slow simmered in gravy made with shallots, cardamom, ghee, garam masala & mathania red chilies.
Chicken Entrees
Chicken in a rich sauce made from caramelized onions, tomato, ginger, fenugreek & fresh cilantro greens — a house specialty.
Boneless chicken cooked in a rich buttery tomato gravy with caramelized ginger, honey, fenugreek, and cashew butter — a best seller.
Traditional Punjabi Chicken curry, black cardamoms, bay leaf, kasoori methi, garam masala.
Boneless chicken curry cooked with garam masala, black pepper, star anise – dish from southern India.
Vegetarian Entrees
A vegetarian delight of paneer balls-'koftas' delicately spiced and simmered in a delicious rich gravy.
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in tomato, fresh ginger, honey, fenugreek sauce.
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese), peppers, onions, tomatoes, fenugreek, ginger & fresh cilantro - a house specialty.
A timeless vegetarian classic – creamy paneer in wholesome, slow cooked spinach, fresh dill, cumin, peppers & spices.
A vegetarian delight that celebrates the beauty of simplicity & freshness with harmonious marriage of cauliflower, potatoes, & peas.
Delight in the soul-soothing goodness or savory & smoky roasted eggplant cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes & herbs.
A cherished North Indian delicacy, slow-cooked with ginger and tomatoes this aromatic black lentil dish is an ode to traditional Indian cooking.
A classic Indian lentil dish that is as hearty as it is delicious, tempered with cumin, onions, tomatoes & heing.
Chickpeas slow cooked with ginger, ajwain, cumin,pomegranate, mango powder.
Rice / Biryani
Long grain basmati rice flavored with saffron, cooked with lamb on slow fire to seal-in the flavors. served with mint & onion raita.
Boneless chicken, long grain basmati rice, cardamom, saffron, biryani spices, sealed & cooked. served with mint & onion raita.
Seasonal vegetables, fragrant basmati rice, cardamom, saffron, biryani spices, sealed & cooked. served with mint & onion raita.
Breads
Accompaniments
Desserts & Drinks
Khoya beignets dipped in rose flavored Syrup.
Chenna Balls, milk, sugar, nuts, saffron & cardamom.
Indian Rice pudding - Rice cooked in milk with pistachios & almonds poached & flavored with saffron.
Indian Mango ice cream served with whipped cream & drizzled with syrup.
A Rajasthani specialty, halwa made with mung lentils,milk, sugar & nuts.
A refreshing yogurt drink.
Triple layer cake with chocolate cake, chocolate mouse and white chocolate mousse layers!
Buffet
