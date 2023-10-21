FOOD

Beginnings

Seafood Rasam Soup (GF)
$9.00

Tomatoes & red lentil soup simmered with Shrimp, fish, mussels, squid, tamarind, and spices.

Kashmiri Warm Yogurt Soup (GF)
$7.00

A delicate blend of yogurt and herbs tempered with cumin and mild spices, served hot – a house delicacy.

Tandoori Grilled Sweet Potatoes (GF)
$14.00

Sweet potatoes,peppers, sweet onions , spices, marinated and grilled to prefection.

Cripsy Kale Chaat (V, GF)
$11.00

Crispy Kale, sweet yogurt drizzle, shallots, tamarind and date chutney.

Appetizers

Shrimp Balchaoo (GF)
$14.00

Classic Goan — Succulent shrimp in a spicy chili masala sauce with star anise.

Fish Koliwada (GF)
$12.00

Crispy golden-fried fish seasoned with ajwain, garlic, malt vinegar & spices, served with mint chutney.

Chicken Cafreal (GF)
$14.00

A popular tangy grilled chicken recipe - marinated with cilantro, mint peppers, garlic and herbs – came to Goa via Mozambique.

Tandoori Chicken Wings
$12.00

Succulent chicken wings spiced & marinated - charred perfectly. Served with a zesty mint yogurt dip.

Calcutta Pork Ribs (GF)
$14.00Out of stock

Baby-back pork ribs, yellow chili, mango chutney glaze, lime, fresh coriander.

Bacon Cheese Naan
$9.00

Bacon crumble, mozzarella, shallots, pepper and herb stuffed naan – a delicious variation.

Masala Hummus Platter (V, GF - W/O Naan)
$14.00

Curried hummus, grilled eggplant, masala chickpeas, peri-peri drizzle, garlic naan.

Veg. Samosas (V)
$8.00

Popular Street food - Crispy turnovers, spiced potatoes, green peas, dry mango.

Aloo Tikki Chaat
$10.00Out of stock

Crisp potato patties n’ chickpeas served with tamarind n’ date chutney - popular street-food.

Onion Bhajia (V, GF)
$10.00

Classic Indian Starter — Crispy chickpea battered spinach & onion fritters.

Sabu Vada (V, GF)
$11.00

India’s tater-tots — Crisp patties made with tapioca pearls, peanuts and potatoes.

Hara Bhara Kabab (V, GF)
$11.00

Green peas, spinach, chickpeas, potato, cilantro mashed & shaped into patties served with tamarind n’ date chutney - popular street-food.

Kebabs & Grills

Grilled Mango Shrimp (GF)
$24.00

Jumbo black tiger shrimp marinated with tandoori spices, mango, caraway seeds, garlic, mustard oil & BBQ'd.

Tandoori Grilled Fish Tikka (GF)
$22.00

Boneless basa marinated with Lime leaves, ginger, garlic, lemon pickle, mustard and grilled to perfection.

Tandoor Grilled Whole Bronzini (GF)
$27.00

Experience the tantalizing flavors of our signature dish that combines the essence of traditional Indian spices with the delicate taste of Mediterranean Sea Bass.

Chicken Tandoori (GF)
$16.00

Young chicken legs marinated with Kashmiri chilies, ginger, garlic, garam masala, Lemon. BBQ’d in Tandoor.

Chicken Tikka Chipotle (V, GF)
$20.00

Tender boneless chicken marinated in lemon and garlic chipotle spice blend and grilled.

Chicken Basil Malai Kebab (GF)
$20.00

A delightful chicken kebab marinated in a creamy and aromatic basil-infused marination. Grilled to a perfect char.

Tandoori Paneer
$20.00Out of stock

Mint chutney stuffed ’paneer’ (Indian cottage cheese) marinated, skewed & grilled.

Seafood Entrees

Laila's Fish Rechad (GF)
$25.00

Shrimp stuffed White Bass fillet with garlic Spinach & delightful roasted pepper sauce – a house specialty.

Fish Moilee Curry (GF)
$23.00

A rich and creamy Kerala-style curry with White Bass cooked in coconut with Ginger & Green Chilis, tempered with fresh Curry leaves & Mustard seeds.

Goan Shrimp Curry (GF)
$23.00

Shrimps cooked in coconut curry made with deghi chili peppers, coriander, roasted peppers, tamarind & Goan spice blend.

Meat Entrees

Lamb Vindaloo (GF)
$24.00

Tender boneless lamb marinated in aged malt vinegar, cooked with onions, smoked paprika potatoes and a blend of spices — a Goan specialty.

Pahari Gosht (GF)
$24.00

Boneless lamb delicacy slow simmered in gravy made with shallots, cardamom, ghee, garam masala & mathania red chilies.

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Lababdar (GF)
$23.00

Chicken in a rich sauce made from caramelized onions, tomato, ginger, fenugreek & fresh cilantro greens — a house specialty.

Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
$22.00

Boneless chicken cooked in a rich buttery tomato gravy with caramelized ginger, honey, fenugreek, and cashew butter — a best seller.

Dhaba Chicken Curry (GF)
$22.00

Traditional Punjabi Chicken curry, black cardamoms, bay leaf, kasoori methi, garam masala.

Chicken Pepper Chettinad (GF)
$23.00

Boneless chicken curry cooked with garam masala, black pepper, star anise – dish from southern India.

Vegetarian Entrees

Malai Kofta (GF)
$20.00

A vegetarian delight of paneer balls-'koftas' delicately spiced and simmered in a delicious rich gravy.

Paneer Makhani (GF)
$20.00

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in tomato, fresh ginger, honey, fenugreek sauce.

Kadai Paneer (GF)
$20.00

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese), peppers, onions, tomatoes, fenugreek, ginger & fresh cilantro - a house specialty.

Saag Paneer (GF)
$20.00

A timeless vegetarian classic – creamy paneer in wholesome, slow cooked spinach, fresh dill, cumin, peppers & spices.

Gobi Aloo Mutter (V, GF)
$19.00

A vegetarian delight that celebrates the beauty of simplicity & freshness with harmonious marriage of cauliflower, potatoes, & peas.

Baingan Bharta (V, GF)
$19.00

Delight in the soul-soothing goodness or savory & smoky roasted eggplant cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes & herbs.

Dal Makhani (V, GF)
$18.00

A cherished North Indian delicacy, slow-cooked with ginger and tomatoes this aromatic black lentil dish is an ode to traditional Indian cooking.

Yellow Dal Tarka (V, GF)
$18.00

A classic Indian lentil dish that is as hearty as it is delicious, tempered with cumin, onions, tomatoes & heing.

Channa Masala (V, GF)
$18.00

Chickpeas slow cooked with ginger, ajwain, cumin,pomegranate, mango powder.

Rice / Biryani

Lamb Biryani (GF)
$26.00

Long grain basmati rice flavored with saffron, cooked with lamb on slow fire to seal-in the flavors. served with mint & onion raita.

Chicken Biryani (GF)
$24.00

Boneless chicken, long grain basmati rice, cardamom, saffron, biryani spices, sealed & cooked. served with mint & onion raita.

Vegetable Biryani (GF)
$22.00

Seasonal vegetables, fragrant basmati rice, cardamom, saffron, biryani spices, sealed & cooked. served with mint & onion raita.

Breads

Naan
$5.00
Garlic Naan
$6.00
Peshawari Naan
$7.00
Bullet Naan
$6.00

Green chilies, cilantro.

Garwali Naan
$7.00

Mozzarella, spinach, pepper flakes.

Tandoori Paratha
$6.00
Mint Paratha
$6.00
Roti
$5.00
Bread Basket
$15.00

Assortment of 3 Breads - Naan, Garlic Naan, Tandoori Paratha.

Accompaniments

Plain Yogurt
$4.00
Cucumber Raita
$4.00
Papads
$4.00
Achar (Pickled Vegetables)
$3.00
Mango Chutney
$3.00
Onion, Tomato, Chilies
$4.00
Mango Lassi (GF)
$6.00

Desserts & Drinks

Gulab Jamun
$8.00

Khoya beignets dipped in rose flavored Syrup.

Rasmalai
$8.00

Chenna Balls, milk, sugar, nuts, saffron & cardamom.

Saffron Kheer (GF)
$7.00

Indian Rice pudding - Rice cooked in milk with pistachios & almonds poached & flavored with saffron.

Mango Kulfi (GF)
$8.00

Indian Mango ice cream served with whipped cream & drizzled with syrup.

Moong Dal Halwa
$8.00

A Rajasthani specialty, halwa made with mung lentils,milk, sugar & nuts.

Mango Lassi (GF)
$6.00

A refreshing yogurt drink.

Decadent Chocolate Mousse Cake
$12.00

Triple layer cake with chocolate cake, chocolate mouse and white chocolate mousse layers!

Buffet

Weekday Buffet
$14.99
Weekday Child Buffet (<12 yrs)
$7.99
Weekend Buffet
$18.99
Weekend Child Buffet (<12 yrs)
$9.99
Under 5yrs Buffet
$5.00

NA Beverage

Beverages & Drinks

Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Unsweet Tea
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$10.00
Coffee
$5.00
Tea
$5.00
Masala Chai
$6.00

