Barbeque
Southern
Burgers

Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens

3,807 Reviews

$$

3001 Meridian Ave

San Jose, CA 95124

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tri Tip Plate
Beef Brisket Plate

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Club Sandwich

BBQ Pork Club Sandwich

$12.95
Beef Brisket Club Sandwich

Beef Brisket Club Sandwich

$13.95
Pulled Beef Brisket Sandwich

Pulled Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.95
Beyond Meat Burger

Beyond Meat Burger

$12.95
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.95
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.95
Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.95
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95
Smoked Sirloin Sandwich

Smoked Sirloin Sandwich

$12.95
Tri Tip Sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich

$12.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.45
Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.45
Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate

$15.45
Tri Tip Plate

Tri Tip Plate

$16.95
 Beef Brisket Plate

Beef Brisket Plate

$16.95
Indonesian Beef Skewer Plate

Indonesian Beef Skewer Plate

$16.95
Thai Chicken Skewer Plate

Thai Chicken Skewer Plate

$16.95

4-Rib Plate

$16.95
1/2 Rack Plate

1/2 Rack Plate

$19.95

Full Rack Plate

$29.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Baked Beans

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Cornbread

$3.95

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Grilled Vegetables

$3.95

Baked Potato

Plain Baked Potato

$6.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.95

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.95

Custom Combo Plate Add Ons

Pulled Pork (6oz)

$6.50

Pulled Chicken (6oz)

$6.50

Indonesian Beef Skewer

$6.50

Thai Chicken Skewer

$7.50

3-Ribs

$7.50

Tri Tip (6 oz)

$7.50

Beef Brisket (6oz)

$7.50

Kids & Lighter Appetites

Mini Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Mini Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Hot Dog

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Mini Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Mini Cuban

$9.95

Mini Tri Tip Sandwich

$9.95

Mini Smoked Sirloin Sandwich

$9.95

Mini Beef Brisket Sandwich

$9.95

Desserts

Walnut Fudge Brownie

$3.95

Lemon Bar

$3.95

Pecan Pie (Slice)

$3.95

Pecan Pie (Whole)

$15.99

Just Meats

Pulled Pork (lb)

$19.99

Pulled Chicken (lb)

$19.99

Tri Tip (lb)

$22.99

Beef Brisket (lb)

$22.99

Full Rack

$28.99

Whole Chicken

$14.99

Regular Bun

$1.00

Small Bun

$1.00

Slider Bun

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Bulk Sides

Pint Cole Slaw (Bulk)

$12.95

Pint Mac & Cheese (Bulk)

$12.95

Pint Potato Salad (Bulk)

$12.95

Pint Fruit Salad (Bulk)

$12.95Out of stock

Pint Grilled Vegetables (Bulk)

$12.95

Pint Baked Beans (Bulk)

$12.95

Quart Cole Slaw (Bulk)

$17.95

Quart Mac & Cheese (Bulk)

$17.95

Quart Potato Salad (Bulk)

$17.95

Quart Fruit Salad (Bulk)

$17.95Out of stock

Quart Grilled Vegetables (Bulk)

$17.95

Quart Baked Beans

$17.95

Shallow 1/2 Pan Cole Slaw (Bulk)

$22.95

Shallow 1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese (Bulk)

$22.95

Shallow 1/2 Pan Potato Salad (Bulk)

$22.95

Shallow 1/2 Pan Fruit Salad (Bulk)

$22.95Out of stock

Shallow 1/2 Pan Grilled Vegetables (Bulk)

$22.95

Shallow 1\2 Pan Baked Beans (Bulk)

$22.95

1/2 Pan Cole Slaw (Bulk)

$29.95

1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese (Bulk)

$29.95

1/2 Pan Potato Salad (Bulk)

$29.95

1/2 Pan Fruit Salad (Bulk)

$29.95Out of stock

1/2 Pan Grilled Vegetables (Bulk)

$29.95

1/2 Pan Baked Beans (Bulk)

$29.95

Retail

Bottle Sweet Heat

$6.00

Bottle Kansas City Mild

$6.00

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings (5)

$10.99

Chicken Wings (10)

$19.99

Chicken Wings (15)

$26.99

Chicken Wings (20)

$33.99

Chicken Wings (30)

$44.99

Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Beef Brisket Nachos

$11.99

Tri Tip Nachos

$11.99

N/A Bev

Bottled Water

$1.95

Coke (Can)

$1.95

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.95

Sprite (Can)

$1.95

Beer

Beer (Stella, Draft)

$6.00Out of stock

Elysian IPA

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.50Out of stock

Modelo Negra

$5.50Out of stock

Longboard

$5.50

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50Out of stock

Draft Goose Island IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Draft Modelo Especial

$5.50Out of stock

Hazy IPA

$5.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our motto, "Barbecue without Borders," reflects our belief that great barbecue traditions aren't just limited to the South. We complement southern barbecue with flavors from other regions. That motto also celebrates the role barbecue plays in bringing people together in the common enjoyment of good food and good company.

Website

Location

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95124

Directions

Blue Rock BBQ image
Blue Rock BBQ image
Blue Rock BBQ image
Blue Rock BBQ image

