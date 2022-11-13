Blue Rooster Cafe
431 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cozy Neighborhood Cafe Serving Breakfast till 4pm!
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409
