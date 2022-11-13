Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Rooster Cafe

431 Reviews

$$

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd

Annapolis, MD 21409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium Latte

Soft Stuff (Copy)

Muffin

$3.75

Beignets

$2.00+Out of stock

GF Marshmallow Bar

$2.50

GF Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

GF Espresso Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Bj's Coffee Cake

$3.25

Stroopies

$2.25

GF Brownie

$2.50

Caramel Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Beverage Cooler

Bottled Water

$1.89

Bottled Soda

$2.75

AHA

$2.50

Nantucket Nectars

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Kids OJ

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks OO

Double Shot Esprsso

$2.50

Large Americano

$3.50

Large Cappuccino

$5.28

Large Chai

$5.28

Large Coffee

$2.83

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.64

Large Latte

$5.28

Large Red Eye

$4.75

Large Tea

$3.00

Medium Americano

$3.25

Medium Cappuccino

$4.95

Medium Chai

$4.95

Medium Coffee

$2.68

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.35

Medium Latte

$4.95

Medium Red Eye

$4.50

Medium Tea

$2.78

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Small Americano

$3.00

Small Cappuccino

$4.25

Small Chai

$4.25

Small Coffee

$2.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.07

Small Latte

$4.25

Small Red Eye

$4.25

Small Tea

$2.64

Triple Shot Espresso

$3.00

Cold Drinks OO

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Large Frozen Frappuccino

$5.25

Spiced Chai Iced Tea

$4.45+

Large Iced Coffee

$2.69

Large Iced Latte

$4.75

Large Iced Tea

$2.69

Large Italian Soda

$3.00

Large Smoothie

$6.25

Medium Frozen Frappuccino

$4.95

Milk Iced Chai

$4.45+

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.50

Medium Iced Latte

$4.45

Medium Iced Tea

$2.50

Medium Italian Soda

$2.50

Medium Smoothie

$5.75

Milk

$2.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.35+

Milkshake

$7.25

Acai Bowls (Copy)

Antioxidant Fix

Antioxidant Fix

$9.95

Spinach Acai Base w/ Apple Juice & Banana Toppings: Pomegranate, Blueberries, Kiwi, Granola, Honey Drizzle Please Note, ACAI Bowls Ordered Online Do NOT receive a ready text. Please refer to order quote time.

Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

$9.95

Peanut Butter Acai Base w/ Almond Milk & Banana Toppings: Bananas, Chocolate Chips, Granola, Strawberries, Honey Drizzle Please Note, ACAI Bowls Ordered Online Do NOT receive a ready text. Please refer to order quote time.

The Classic

The Classic

$9.95

Classic Acai Base w/Banana and Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, Honey Drizzle Please Note, ACAI Bowls Ordered Online Do NOT receive a ready text. Please refer to order quote time.

Island Delight

Island Delight

$9.95

Acai Base w/ Banana & Coconut Milk Toppings: Mangoes, Toasted Coconut, Granola, Honey Drizzle Please Note, ACAI Bowls Ordered Online Do NOT receive a ready text. Please refer to order quote time.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy Neighborhood Cafe Serving Breakfast till 4pm!

Website

Location

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409

Directions

Gallery
Blue Rooster Cafe image
Blue Rooster Cafe image
Blue Rooster Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
orange starNo Reviews
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd Annapolis, MD 21409
View restaurantnext
Donnelly's Dockside
orange star4.4 • 1,116
1050 Deep Creek Ave Arnold, MD 21012
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S. Annapolis, MD 21409
View restaurantnext
Spizzico Italian Kitchen - Arnold
orange starNo Reviews
1282 Bay Dale Dr Arnold, MD 21012
View restaurantnext
Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold - 1264 Bay Dale Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1264 Bay Dale Dr Arnold, MD 21012
View restaurantnext
Froyo House - Arnold
orange starNo Reviews
1276 Bay Dale Drive Arnold, MD 21012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston