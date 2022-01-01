Blue Sky Bagels W Main St

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels & 8 oz. Cream Cheeses

Single Bagel

$1.37

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$7.42

Dozen Bagels

$10.99

Plain CC

$3.58

Honey Walnut CC

$3.85

Berry CC

$3.85

Garden Veggie CC

$3.85

Bacon Scallion CC

$3.85

Herb Garlic CC

$3.85

Jalapeno CC

$3.85

Sun Dried Tomato CC

$3.85

Salmon CC

$4.09

Pumpkin CC

$3.85

Chipotle CC

$3.85

Sandwiches

Bagel & Cream Cheese or Hummus

Bagel & Other Spreads

Egg Sandwiches

Lunch Sandwich

Cream Cheese Sandwich

$2.75

1/2 Scoop

$2.19

Salmon Cream Cheese Sandwich

$3.26

Butter Sandwich

$1.51

Honey/ Jam

$1.95

Peanut Butter

$2.19

Egg Sandwich

$5.65

Bacon Sandwich

$5.85

Egg& Bacon

$6.69

Egg& Ham

$6.69

Extra Breakfast Meat

$1.30

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Ham Sandwich

$7.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.69

Pastrami

$8.69

Chicken Breast

$8.69

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.39

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.39

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$8.99

Veggie Sandwich

$5.30

Extra Lunch Meat

$2.65

SDT Paste

$0.99

Soup & Sides

Cup Soup

$5.25

Bowl Soup

$6.99

Cookie

$2.29

Blue Sky Bar

$2.75

Fruit

$0.89

Potato Chips

$1.75

Side Salad

$3.89

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Beverage (Copy)

Small Soda

$2.39

Medium Soda

$2.69

Large Soda

$3.29

Refill Soda

$1.50

Bottle Juice

$2.89

Bottle Water

$1.35

Hot Tea

$1.34

Small Milk

$1.89

Medium Milk

$2.19

Large Milk

$2.59

Kombucha Cup

$3.99

Kombucha Growler

$0.20

64oz Komb NEW

$17.51

25oz Bottle REFILL

$4.80

64oz Komb Refill

$12.40

32 oz Komb New

$10.00

32 oz Komb Refill

$6.40

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.09

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.39

Coffee (Copy)

Small Coffee

$2.25

Medium Coffee

$2.75

Large Coffee

$3.25

Refill Coffee

$1.75

Large Iced Coffee

$2.85

Coffee Box

$23.65

Small Latte

$3.75

Medium Latte

$4.25

Large Latte

$5.25

Small Mocha

$4.50

Medium Mocha

$4.75

Large Mocha

$5.25

Espresso

$1.99

Extra Shot Espresso

$0.75

T-Shirts (Copy)

Wake & Bake

$20.00

Gluten Morgen

$20.00

Logo Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

