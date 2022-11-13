Blue Sky Tavern imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Blue Sky Tavern 895 Old Trail Road

review star

No reviews yet

895 Old Trail Road

Etters, PA 17319

Popular Items

Paradise Burger
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Reuben Sandwich

Starters*

Baja Tacos

$13.00+

3 soft shell tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.

Big Boss Crab Pretzel

$20.00

Big Boss Man German Pretzel

$15.00

Big Boss Man Pretzels

$15.00

Massive locally made 16oz soft pretzel

Big Boss Pepperoni Pretzel

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

10 cracker fried shrimp, with a choice of wing sauce

Elote Dip

$12.00

Roasted corn, cotija cheese, Blue Sky spicy cream sauce & cilantro served cold with tortilla chips

Onion Rings

$14.00+

Tempura battered colossal onion rings served with out moonshine sauce

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$18.00

10 of the areas largest traditional wings, with a choice of wing sauce

Loadeds

$13.00+

Choose three: pulled pork, shredded chicken, bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, cheese curds, Troegenator cheese sauce, sour cream, bbq sauce, Demi-glaze, chicken gravy with your choice of fries or nachos.

Pierogies

$11.00

Homemade deep fried pierogies served with sour cream and caramelized onions.

Pigs on a Wing

$16.00

4 Kansas City style pork shanks on a bed of fries, with a choice of wing sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Roasted red peppers, artichokes blended with spinach & parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips

Tater Tots App

$12.00

Our almost famous house made tots, hand rolled with cheese and deep fried, served with Troegenator beer cheese

Salads*

Tavern Salad

$5.00+

Greens, grape tomatoes, croutons, carrots, and cucumbers

Spinach Salad

$8.00+

Baby spinach, crispy bacon, red onions, feta & a hard boiled egg with Dijon Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Crisp romaine, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, & grape tomatoes with Gazebo Room Dressing.

Southwestern Salad

$8.00+

Salad greens, black beans, roasted corn, shredded cheddar, roasted red pepper, and red onions with Cilantro Vinaigrette

Traditional Caesar

$6.00+

Crisp romaine, asiago blend, and croutons with Blue Sky Caesar dressing

Soups*

Tomato Soup

$5.00+

Tomato soup topped with provolone & croutons

Chili

$5.00+

Award winning blend of ground beef, ground pork, tomatoes, onions & kidney beans

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Cracker Fried Baskets*

Cracker Fried Cod

$18.00

Served with fries and coleslaw

Cracker Fried Chicken

$14.00

Served with fries and coleslaw

Cracker Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Served with fries and coleslaw

Cracker Fried Portobello

$12.00

Served with fries and coleslaw

Sandwiches*

Beer Brat

$11.00

True Nashville Chicken

$14.00

Heavyweight champion of hot chicken topped with dill aioli, choice of Nashville hot or Nashville fire sauce

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut

Whistlestop BLT

$14.00

John F Martin pork belly, fried green tomatoes, and pimento cheese

Carolina Smoke Wagon

$14.00

House smoked pulled pork, Carolina slaw, and pepper jack cheese

Lunch Lady

$14.00

Meatloaf & onion ring open face on Texas toast w/ gravy fries.

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Cracker fried shrimp, sweet and spicy slaw, and creole mayo

Philly Philly

$16.00

Just Left Chicago

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, spicy pickled giardiniera, romano, served on amoroso roll. Warning: HOT!

Big Dipper

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, provolone, side of au jus, served on amoroso roll

California Love

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on amoroso roll

Big Pennsyltucky

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, choice of bbq or moonshine sauce on brioche

Cuban Panini

$15.00

House smoked pulled pork, tavern ham, dijon mustard, swiss cheese, and homemade pickles on pressed panini

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab cake on brioche, side of remoulade sauce

Robert's

$7.00

Fried bologna with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast

Shakedown Grilled Cheese

$5.00+

Classic tailgate style grilled cheese on white toast

Burgers*

Paradise Burger

$14.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions with pickle.

Yo Mama Burger

$15.00

Creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon

Vegas Burger

$18.00

Gouda, shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, bourbon bbq

King Burger

$24.00

Crab cake on top, white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Big Game Burger

$18.00

rotating big game and seasonal toppings

Pittsburgher

$14.00

Mac & Cheese*

Straight Up Mac

$12.00

Basic Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Mac

$15.00

Shredded chicken, blue cheese crumble, choice of wing sauce

Cheesesteak Mac

$15.00

Shaved ribeye and caramelized onions

Seafood Mac

$18.00

Shrimp, crab and Old Bay

Steaks*

Butcher’s Cut

$23.00

Rotating house cut steak with chef's side selections, call 717-822-0500 for more info

New York Strip

$30.00

16oz New York Strip served with whipped potatoes and veg du jour

Dinner Entrees*

Texas Fried Steak

$18.00

Deep fried top round, whipped potatoes, veg du jour, peppered white gravy

Anything for Love Meatloaf

$21.00

Blend of pork, veal, beef, with whipped potatoes, mushroom gravy, and veg du jour

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Southern style fried chicken breast & thigh served with mac and cheese, braised cabbage

Smoked St. Louis Ribs

$22.00

Smoked St. Louis style pork ribs, baked beans, and cloeslaw

Smothered Yard Bird

$17.00

Grilled chicken smothered with fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions & melted provolone served with braised cabbage, mac & cheese

Broiled Cod

$20.00

Cod, lemon, kalamata olives, capers, veg du jour

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Castle Valley Stone Ground Grits, double smoked pork belly, cajun trinity, grilled shrimp, tomato gravy

Chicken & Waffles*

$16.00

Belgian waffles with choice of southern styles fried chicken w/maple syrup and fries or PA Dutch style roasted chicken, gravy w/whipped potatoes

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Southern style roasted chicken, vegetables, topped with puff pastry and baked

Cajun Alfredo

$20.00+Out of stock

Crabcake Dinner

$28.00+

Blue Sky crab cakes with whipped potatoes & veg du jour

Sides*

Add/Sub Side

$2.00

A La Carte Reg Side

$4.00

Kids Menu*

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

2 slices of cheese on white bread

Kid Tenders

$8.00

2 Chicken tenders served with fries

Kid Burger

$8.00

4oz burger served with fries

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

2 grilled chicken tenderloins

Kid Bologna

$8.00

Lettuce, mayo, white bread

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

House Mac and Cheese

Desserts*

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

Skillet Brownie

$9.00

Fried Oreos

$12.00

Fried PB Oreos

$12.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ice Cream A La Mode

$2.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Extra Stuff*

Sm Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Large Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Celery

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Gravy/Sauce

$1.00

Plain Chicken <3 Wally <3

$6.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

Chix Tender x 1

$2.00

Chix Tender x 2

$4.00

Chix Tender x 3

$6.00

Chix Tender x 4

$8.00

Chix Tender x 5

$10.00

Nashville Tenders

Nash Tender x 1

$2.00

Nash Tender x 2

$4.00

Nash Tender x 3

$6.00

Nash Tender x 4

$8.00

Nash Tender x 5

$10.00

Side Fries

$1.99

Chips and Things

Bag Chips

$1.50

Sandwich & Wraps

Ham And Swiss Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Beer Food Music

Location

895 Old Trail Road, Etters, PA 17319

Directions

Gallery
Blue Sky Tavern image

Map
