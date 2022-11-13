- Home
Blue Sky Tavern 895 Old Trail Road
No reviews yet
895 Old Trail Road
Etters, PA 17319
Popular Items
Starters*
Baja Tacos
3 soft shell tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.
Big Boss Crab Pretzel
Big Boss Man German Pretzel
Big Boss Man Pretzels
Massive locally made 16oz soft pretzel
Big Boss Pepperoni Pretzel
Buffalo Shrimp
10 cracker fried shrimp, with a choice of wing sauce
Elote Dip
Roasted corn, cotija cheese, Blue Sky spicy cream sauce & cilantro served cold with tortilla chips
Onion Rings
Tempura battered colossal onion rings served with out moonshine sauce
Jumbo Chicken Wings
10 of the areas largest traditional wings, with a choice of wing sauce
Loadeds
Choose three: pulled pork, shredded chicken, bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, cheese curds, Troegenator cheese sauce, sour cream, bbq sauce, Demi-glaze, chicken gravy with your choice of fries or nachos.
Pierogies
Homemade deep fried pierogies served with sour cream and caramelized onions.
Pigs on a Wing
4 Kansas City style pork shanks on a bed of fries, with a choice of wing sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Roasted red peppers, artichokes blended with spinach & parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips
Tater Tots App
Our almost famous house made tots, hand rolled with cheese and deep fried, served with Troegenator beer cheese
Salads*
Tavern Salad
Greens, grape tomatoes, croutons, carrots, and cucumbers
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, crispy bacon, red onions, feta & a hard boiled egg with Dijon Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, & grape tomatoes with Gazebo Room Dressing.
Southwestern Salad
Salad greens, black beans, roasted corn, shredded cheddar, roasted red pepper, and red onions with Cilantro Vinaigrette
Traditional Caesar
Crisp romaine, asiago blend, and croutons with Blue Sky Caesar dressing
Soups*
Cracker Fried Baskets*
Sandwiches*
Beer Brat
True Nashville Chicken
Heavyweight champion of hot chicken topped with dill aioli, choice of Nashville hot or Nashville fire sauce
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut
Whistlestop BLT
John F Martin pork belly, fried green tomatoes, and pimento cheese
Carolina Smoke Wagon
House smoked pulled pork, Carolina slaw, and pepper jack cheese
Lunch Lady
Meatloaf & onion ring open face on Texas toast w/ gravy fries.
Shrimp Po Boy
Cracker fried shrimp, sweet and spicy slaw, and creole mayo
Philly Philly
Just Left Chicago
Shaved ribeye, spicy pickled giardiniera, romano, served on amoroso roll. Warning: HOT!
Big Dipper
Shaved ribeye, provolone, side of au jus, served on amoroso roll
California Love
Shaved ribeye, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on amoroso roll
Big Pennsyltucky
Shaved ribeye, choice of bbq or moonshine sauce on brioche
Cuban Panini
House smoked pulled pork, tavern ham, dijon mustard, swiss cheese, and homemade pickles on pressed panini
Crabcake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake on brioche, side of remoulade sauce
Robert's
Fried bologna with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast
Shakedown Grilled Cheese
Classic tailgate style grilled cheese on white toast
Burgers*
Paradise Burger
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions with pickle.
Yo Mama Burger
Creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon
Vegas Burger
Gouda, shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, bourbon bbq
King Burger
Crab cake on top, white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Big Game Burger
rotating big game and seasonal toppings
Pittsburgher
Mac & Cheese*
Steaks*
Dinner Entrees*
Texas Fried Steak
Deep fried top round, whipped potatoes, veg du jour, peppered white gravy
Anything for Love Meatloaf
Blend of pork, veal, beef, with whipped potatoes, mushroom gravy, and veg du jour
Fried Chicken
Southern style fried chicken breast & thigh served with mac and cheese, braised cabbage
Smoked St. Louis Ribs
Smoked St. Louis style pork ribs, baked beans, and cloeslaw
Smothered Yard Bird
Grilled chicken smothered with fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions & melted provolone served with braised cabbage, mac & cheese
Broiled Cod
Cod, lemon, kalamata olives, capers, veg du jour
Shrimp & Grits
Castle Valley Stone Ground Grits, double smoked pork belly, cajun trinity, grilled shrimp, tomato gravy
Chicken & Waffles*
Belgian waffles with choice of southern styles fried chicken w/maple syrup and fries or PA Dutch style roasted chicken, gravy w/whipped potatoes
Chicken Pot Pie
Southern style roasted chicken, vegetables, topped with puff pastry and baked
Cajun Alfredo
Crabcake Dinner
Blue Sky crab cakes with whipped potatoes & veg du jour
Kids Menu*
Desserts*
Extra Stuff*
Chips and Things
Sandwich & Wraps
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Beer Food Music
895 Old Trail Road, Etters, PA 17319