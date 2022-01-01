Salad
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Blue Smokehouse
120 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1500 Fort Mill Pkwy, Suite 111, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
4.4 • 113
300 technology center way ste. 203 Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Mill
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurant