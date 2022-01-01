Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Blue Smokehouse

120 Reviews

$$

1500 Fort Mill Pkwy

Suite 111

Fort Mill, SC 29715

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 1
Pick 2
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Starters

Brisket Burnt Ends

$14.00

Panko Mac Bites (5 ct)

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Nachos

$10.00

Smoked Wings

8 Wings

8 Wings

$14.50
16 Wings

16 Wings

$29.00

TOGO

Pick It & More

Brisket and Mac n Cheese, breaded and fried

Pick 1

$8.00
Pick 2

Pick 2

$15.50
Pick 3

Pick 3

$22.50
Pick 4

Pick 4

$29.00

Blue Plate Special

$11.00Out of stock

Sandwiches, Bowls & Burgers

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.50+
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00+
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00+
Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$17.50
Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$15.00+
Pulled Pork Bowl

Pulled Pork Bowl

$9.50+
Pulled Chicken Bowl

Pulled Chicken Bowl

$9.50+
Brisket Chimi

Brisket Chimi

$17.50

Fresh Salads

Southern Border Salad

Southern Border Salad

$9.50
The Smokehouse Salad

The Smokehouse Salad

$8.50
Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.50
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50
Smoked Brisket Baked Beans

Smoked Brisket Baked Beans

$3.50
Deep Dish Corn Casserole

Deep Dish Corn Casserole

$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50
Smoked Pork Collard Greens

Smoked Pork Collard Greens

$3.50
Squash Casserole

Squash Casserole

$3.50
Southern Coleslaw

Southern Coleslaw

$3.50
Smashed Potato Salad

Smashed Potato Salad

$3.50
Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$4.00+
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
White Rice

White Rice

$3.50
Bun

Bun

$0.50
Toast

Toast

$0.50

Side of Cornbread (1pc)

$0.75
Side of Cornbread (2pc)

Side of Cornbread (2pc)

$1.50

Kiddos

Piglet Sandwich

$6.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Uncrustable

Uncrustable

$6.00
Pig in a Blanket

Pig in a Blanket

$6.00

Sweets

Seasonal Cobbler

Seasonal Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00
Mississippi Mud Cake

Mississippi Mud Cake

$6.00
Kids Ice Cream

Kids Ice Cream

$2.50

Drinks

Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.99
Adult Fountain Drink

Adult Fountain Drink

$2.79
La Colombe

La Colombe

$4.25
Sugar Free RdBull

Sugar Free RdBull

$4.25
RedBull

RedBull

$4.25

Extra Meats

Extra Brisket (5 oz)

$12.00

Extra Pork (5 oz)

$6.00

Extra Pulled Chix (5 oz)

$6.00

Extra Dressing/Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Cajun

$0.50

Fat Free Italian

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Jalapeno Vinaigrette

$0.50

Miscellaneous

Plate and Utensil

$1.50

Rack and Sterno

$9.00

Family Packs

The Cabinet

$60.00

The Offset

$115.00

The Reverse Flow

$185.00

The Rotisserie

$275.00

The Competition

$440.00

Sauce Bottles

Signature BBQ Bottle

Signature BBQ Bottle

$6.00
Smoked Honey Peach Bottle

Smoked Honey Peach Bottle

$6.00
House Mustard Sauce Bottle

House Mustard Sauce Bottle

$6.00
Smoky Chipotle Bottle

Smoky Chipotle Bottle

$6.00
Firebox Red Hot Bottle

Firebox Red Hot Bottle

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Fort Mill Pkwy, Suite 111, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Directions

Gallery
Blue Smokehouse image
Blue Smokehouse image

Map
