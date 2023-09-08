BBQ Mac (Copy)

Pulled Chicken Mac

$13.95

Smoked Chicken piled on Mac & Cheese and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork Mac

$15.95

Smoked Pork piled on Mac & Cheese and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

Chopped Beef Mac

$16.95

Smoked Beef piled on Mac & Cheese and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

Sides (Copy)

Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Baked Beans

$3.95
Fries

$4.95
Coleslaw

$3.95

BBQ Fries (Copy)

Pulled Chicken Fries

$12.95

Smoked Chicken piled on a bed of fries and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork Fries

$14.95

Smoked Pork piled on a bed of fries and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

Chopped Beef Fries

$15.95

Smoked Beef piled on a bed of fries and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

BBQ Salad (Copy)

Pulled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, cucumber, jalapenos and ranch dressing or Raspberry Vinaigrette

Pulled Pork Saald

$13.95

Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, cucumber, jalapenos and ranch dressing or Raspberry Vinaigrette

Chopped Beef Salad

$14.95

Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, cucumber, jalapenos and ranch dressing or Raspberry Vinaigrette

BBQ Sandwich (Copy)

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Tender breast and thigh meat smoked and pulled to perfection.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Tender pork shoulder meat smoked and pulled to perfection.

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Tender Beef smoked and pulled to perfection.

Drinks (Copy)

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.95

Sunkist Cherry Limeade

$1.95

Sunkist Blueberry Lemonade

$1.95

Smart Water 1L

$3.95

Sunkist Mango Orange

$1.95

Sweets (Copy)

Strawberry Pudding

$8.95