Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

289 MAIN ST.

NORWICH, VT 05055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mugs

12 oz Ceramic Logo Mug

12 oz Ceramic Logo Mug

$15.00
16 oz Vacuum Tumbler

16 oz Vacuum Tumbler

$34.95

Blue Sparrow Kitchen logo leak-proof screw-on twist -open lid fitted in a copper vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler. Keeps your drinks hot for 8 hours and cold for 24 hours. After you purchase this, come in for $2 refills!

Sweatshirts & T's

Coming soon!!

Short sleeve t-shirt

$19.95

Long sleeve t-shirt

$24.95
Pullover Tie Dye Hoodies ARE IN!!!

Pullover Tie Dye Hoodies ARE IN!!!

$59.95

BSK Tote Bags

Blue Sparrow Logo Tote

Blue Sparrow Logo Tote

$19.95

100% cotton boat tote with royal blue handles and Blue Sparrow Kitchen logo 18" wide, 13" high and 4" deep

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Blue Sparrow Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch as well as many prepared foods you'd love to grab and bring home.

Website

Location

289 MAIN ST., NORWICH, VT 05055

Directions

Gallery
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN image
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN image
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn
orange starNo Reviews
325 Main St Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurantnext
King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,165
135 US Route 5 South Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurantnext
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
57 South Main St Suite 101 Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
orange starNo Reviews
33 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Molly's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
43 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,039
30 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NORWICH

King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,165
135 US Route 5 South Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NORWICH
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston