Blue Sparrow Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Blue Sparrow Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch as well as many prepared foods you'd love to grab and bring home.
Location
289 MAIN ST., NORWICH, VT 05055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe
4.4 • 1,165
135 US Route 5 South Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurant