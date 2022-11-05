Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Spruce Brewing - Centennial

review star

No reviews yet

4151 E County Line Rd Unit G

Centennial, CO 80122

Order Again

Popular Items

Black & Blue Burger
Blue Spruce Burger
KIDS Hamburger Sliders

Beer 6 Packs

Colorado Nectar Apricot 6 Pack

$10.99

Colorado Soul IPA 6 Pack

$10.99

Laughing George Honey Kolsch 6 Pack

$10.99

Molecular Cloud IPA 6 Pack

$12.99

Oar Loko Mexican Lager 6 Pack

$9.99

Split Pine Pale Ale 6 Pack

$9.99

Oktoberfest 4-Pack

$12.99

Beer Crowlers

Bink's Pumpkin Ale Crowler

$12.00

Bitter Soul Grapefruit IPA Crowler

$12.00

Colorado Nectar Apricot Crowler

$12.00

Colorado Soul IPA Crowler

$12.00

Conspiracy IIPA Crowler

$16.50

Figgy Porter Crowler

$16.50

Georgie's Blood Orange IPA Crowler

$12.00

Hoppy Blonde Crowler

$12.00

Huntin' Hound Hefeweizen Crowler

$11.50Out of stock

Imperial Belgian Blonde Crowler

$16.50

Kettle Sour Crowler

$14.00

Kiidk'aas Golden Strong Crowler

$16.50Out of stock

Laughing George Honey Kolsch Crowler

$12.00

Millennial Marmot Brown Crowler

$12.50

Molecular Cloud IPA Crowler

$15.00

Oar Loko Mexican Lager Crowler

$11.50Out of stock

Oktoberfest Crowler

$11.50

Orion Crowler

$12.00

Ravenclaw Seltzer Crowler

$13.00

Red IPA Crowler

$12.00

Serrano Sunrise Chili Crowler

$12.00

Spike Buck Amber Crowler

$11.50

Split Pine Pale Ale Crowler

$11.50

Vienna Lager Crowler

$11.50Out of stock

Beer Growlers

Bink's Pumpkin Ale Growler

$19.00

Bitter Soul Grapefruit IPA Growler

$19.00

Colorado Nectar Apricot Growler

$19.00

Colorado Soul IPA Growler

$19.00

Conspiracy IIPA Growler

$22.50

Georgie's Blood Orange Soul IPA Growler

$19.00

Hoppy Blonde Growler

$19.00

Huntin' Hound Hefeweizen Growler

$18.50

Imperial Belgian Blonde

$22.50

Kiidk'aas Golden Strong Growler

$22.50Out of stock

Laughing George Honey Kolsch Growler

$19.00

Millennial Marmot Brown Growler

$18.50

Molecular Cloud IPA Growler

$21.00

Oar Loko Mexican Lager Growler

$18.50

Oktoberfest Growler

$18.50

Red IPA

$19.00

Serrano Sunrise Chili Growler

$19.00

Spike Buck Amber Growler

$18.50

Split Pine Pale Ale Growler

$18.50

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$11.00

Six cream cheese stuffed bacon wrapped jalapeño halves, served on a bed of sweet chili lime sauce and cilantro slaw

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.50

Handmade Pretzel brushed with Roasted Garlic Oil & Salt, served with our Brown Ale Mustard or Garlic Dill Butter

Blistered Shishitos

$8.00

Flame Grilled Shishito Peppers topped with Teriyaki & Toasted Sesame Seed

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, topped with Sweet Chili Lime sauce, Served with a choice of House Ranch or Southwest Ranch

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95+

Crispy Fries topped with Shredded Jack cheese, Carne Asada, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Lime Crema, & Cotija cheese Served with choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.50+

Crispy Fries smothered in Vegetarian Green Chili and Shredded Jack Cheese

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips & House Salsa

$6.50

Chips & Beer Cheese

$9.00

Chips Trio

$11.50

House Salsa, Guacamole & Beer Cheese

Pickle Fries

$9.50

Spicy Breaded Pickle Fries served with choice of Ranch or Southwest Ranch

Quesadilla

$7.50

Grilled New Mexico Red Chili Tortilla with Melted Jack cheese, served with Lime Crema & House Salsa

(6) Wings

$10.50

Fried Wings, tossed in choice of sauce – Traditional or Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Chili Lime, Spike Buck BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Jalapeño Gold or Teriyaki

(12) Wings

$18.00

Fried Wings, tossed in choice of sauce – Traditional or Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Chili Lime, Spike Buck BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Jalapeño Gold or Teriyaki

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Basket of Kettle Chips

$4.50

Burgers

Colorado Beef Burgers served on Golden Brioche Bun served with a side of Fries, Chips or Cilantro Slaw - Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion, on the side

Black & Blue Burger

$15.50

Cajun Seasoning, Crisp Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Garlic Aioli

Blue Spruce Burger

$13.00

Classic Burger on a Golden Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion on the side.

Firehouse Burger

$14.50

Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños & chipotle aioli

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Royal George Burger

$14.50

Laughing George Honey Kolsch drunken onions, jack & cheddar cheeses & Spruce Sauce.

Sweet Home Colorado Burger

$14.50

Hatch green chili marmalade, monterey jack cheese & garlic aioli

Western Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, bacon, house made pickled jalapeños & bbq sauce

Gold Rush Burger

$15.00

Bacon, American, Green Chili & Jalapeño Gold sauce

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Served with fries or chips.

Blue Spruce Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled brisket topped with beer cheese & melted provolone, served on a toasted crunch roll. Add grilled onions, pickled jalapeños or both

Blue Spruce Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shredded braised chicken topped with beer cheese & melted provolone, served on a toasted crunch roll. Add grilled onions, pickled jalapeños or both

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shredded braised chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped beer cheese & melted provolone , served on a toasted crunch roll. Add grilled onions, pickled jalapeños or both. Choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side

Pikes Peak Chicken Club

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle & garlic aioli served on a brioche roll

Red Rock Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken & topped with monterey jack cheese, avocado & garlic aioli served on a brioche roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Burritos

Filled with your choice of protein, monterey jack cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla -Served with choice of salsa verde or roja

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.50

Filled with your choice of protein, monterey jack cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of salsa verde or roja

Boulder Burrito (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Mushrooms, fries, Monterey Jack Cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Filled with your choice of protein, monterey jack cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of salsa verde or roja

Colorado Burrito

$11.50

Filled with Steak, potatoes, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, crema & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of salsa verde or roja

Shredded Beef Brisket Burrito

$12.50

Filled with your Beef Brisket, monterey jack cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of salsa verde or roja

Tacos

3 street tacos with your choice of protein, chilantro, onion & cotija cheese, served on warm corn tortillas.

Carne Asada

$10.75

3 street tacos with house marinated carne asada, cilantro, onion, & cotija cheese served on warm corn tortillas Served with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Pulled Chicken

$10.50

3 street tacos with Honey Kolsch braised pulled chicken, cilantro, onion, & cotija cheese served on warm corn tortillas Served with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Brisket

$10.50

3 street tacos with oven roasted shredded brisket, cilantro, onion, & cotija cheese served on warm corn tortillas Served with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Avocado

$11.50

3 street tacos with Avocado, Pico, slaw, chipotle aioli, cheddar jack cheese, crema & cotija cheese served on warm corn tortillas Served with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Chili

Served with warm corn tortillas. Get it loaded w shredded cheese, sour cream, green onion, and tortilla strips - Can add Carne Asada, Shredded Chicken, or Brisket

Vegetarian Green Chili

$8.00+

House made vegetarian green chili served with warm corn tortillas.

Salads

Served with a piece of Garlic Dill Parmesan bread. Can add Carne Asada, Shredded Chicken, Grilled Chicken Breast, Brisket, or Impossible Burger - Dressing: House Ranch, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Balsamic, Blue Cheese, Caesar, Spicy Caesar, or Honey Mustard

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.50+

Grilled chicken breast, Chopped Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion. Served with a side of our Spike Buck Amber Ale BBQ Ranch

Caesar Salad

$10.50+

Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan and House Croutons. Served with a side of your choice of Caesar or Spicy Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00+

Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & House Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50+

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine topped with Diced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Ancho Citrus Tortilla Strips, Shredded Jack cheese, Served with a side of Southwest Ranch

Steak, Bacon & Blue Salad

$15.00+

Chopped romaine topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, grilled carne asada, bacon & blue cheese crumbles, served with choice of dressing on the side

Kids

For 12 years and younger, please. Meals come with a choice of a side and a kids drink.

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Monterey jack cheese melted in a flour tortilla. Can Add Carne Asada, Pulled Chicken, or Brisket

KIDS Chicken Bites

$6.50

Breaded chicken bites with choice of bbq, ranch or honey mustard

KIDS Chicken Sliders

$6.50

2 sliders with chicken

KIDS Hamburger Sliders

$6.50

2 hamburger sliders

KIDS PB & J Sandwich

$5.50

Peanut butter & jelly sandwich with no crust (Uncrsutable)

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Reeses Peant Butter Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Sopapillas

$6.50

Tiramisu Mousse

$5.50Out of stock

Cup of Ice Cream

$1.50

Keylime

$5.50

Mississippi Mud

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Bananas' Foaster's

$6.50

Adult-Size Kid Meals

For adults that want the kid's choices, with a larger quantity. Comes with choice of a side.

Adult Chicken Bites (4)

$9.50

Four breaded chicken bites with a choice of fries or chips.

Adult Chicken Sliders (3)

$9.50

Three sliders, choice of cheese, chicken, with a choice of fries or chips

Adult Burger Sliders (3)

$9.50

Three sliders, choice of cheese, burger, with a choice of fries or chips

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50+

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50+

Crema

$0.50+

Garlic Aioli

$0.50+

House Salsa

$0.50+

Pico

$0.50+

Salsa Roja

$0.50+

Salsa Verde

$0.50+

Spruce Sauce

$0.50+

Wing Sauces

$0.50+

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cilantro Vinaigrette

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Caesar

$0.50

Misc Extras

2oz jalapeños

$0.50

2oz cilantro/onion

$0.50

2 corn tortillas

$1.00

2 sm flour tortillas

$1.00

Side avocado

$2.50

Side carrots

$1.00

Side garlic bread

$1.00

Side bacon

$2.50

Add cheese

$1.00

Side cilantro slaw

$1.50

Side mushrooms

$1.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Guacamole

$1.50+

Side Green Chili

$1.25+

Side Green Chili Marmalade

$1.25+

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50+

Applesauce

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Burger Patty

$7.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hi C

$3.00

Iced Tea - Non Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea -Sweet

$3.00

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$1.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Private Event Fees

$50 first hour fee (M-Th, Sat, Sun)

$50.00

Hourly Reservation Fee (M-Th, Sat, Sun)

$50.00

Friday $100 first hour fee

$100.00

Friday Hourly Reservation Fee

$50.00

$30 Large Group Dining Room Refundable Fee

$30.00

Football Specials All Day

Halftime Pretzel

$7.00

Half size Bavarian pretzel, roasted garlic and pretzel salt served with beer cheese and brown ale mustard

Wildcat Fries

$7.00

Crisp french fries topped with beer cheese, Pico de Gallo and Spruce sauce

Churro Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Fried pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with caramel dipping sauce

Tailgate Dip

$9.00

House green chili with beer cheese, pico de gallo, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese and seasoned ground beef served with corn tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Tater Skins

$8.00

Fried potato skins loaded with cream cheese, shredded chicken and blue cheesed topped with our spicy buffalo sauce and green onions

Saturday and Sundays only

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

New Mexico Red Chili loaded with brisket, bacon, green chili egg scrambled, jack cheese, beer cheese, and crispy potatoes. NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS

West Coast BEC Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy bacon, American cheese, and fried egg with garlic aioli on a Denver Dutch crunch roll. NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a craft brewery with 20 of our own fresh craft beers on tap. We also have a restaurant that offers a scratch menu of brewpub favorites.

Website

Location

4151 E County Line Rd Unit G, Centennial, CO 80122

Directions

