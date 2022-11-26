Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Spruce Littleton

review star

No reviews yet

10577 W Centennial Road, Unit A

Littleton, CO 80127

Bink's Pumpkin Ale- Crowler

$12.00

Bitter Soul Grapefruit IPA - Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Colorado Nectar Apricot - Crowler

$12.00

Colorado Soul IPA - Crowler

$12.00

Conspiracy IIPA - Crowler

$16.50

Figgy Porter - Crowler

$8.00

Frankie's Vanilla Porter

$12.00

Georgie's Blood Orange IPA

$12.00

German Pilsner - Crowler

$11.50

Helles - Crowler

$11.50

Hoppy Blonde - Crowler

$12.00

Huntin' Hound Hefeweizen - Crowler

$11.50

Imp Belgian Blonde - Crowler

$16.50

Kettle Sour - Crowler

$13.00Out of stock

Kiidk'aas Golden Strong - Crowler

$16.50Out of stock

Laughing George Honey Kolsch - Crowler

$12.00

Maibock - Crowler

$11.50Out of stock

Millennial Marmot Brown - Crowler

$11.50

Molecular Cloud IPA - Crowler

$15.00

Munich Dunkel - Crowler

$11.50Out of stock

Oar Loko Mexican Lager - Crowler

$11.50Out of stock

Oktoberfest - Crowler

$11.50

Orion IPA - Crowler

$11.50

Poncha Pass Pecan Pie Brown - Crowler

$16.50

Ravenclaw Seltzer - Crowler

$12.50

Sehkhmet's Bitter Side Red IPA - Crowler

$11.50

Serrano Sunrise Chili - Crowler

$12.00

Sirius IPA - Crowler

$11.50

Spike Buck Amber - Crowler

$11.50

Split Pine Pale Ale - Crowler

$11.50

Stegosaurus Imperial Stout - Crowler

$16.50Out of stock

Vienna Lager - Crowler

$11.50

We All Float Cherry Sour - Crowler

$11.50Out of stock

Growler

Bink's Pumpkin Ale - Growler

$18.50

Bitter Soul Grapefruit IPA - Growler

$19.00Out of stock

Colorado Nectar Apricot - Growler

$19.00

Colorado Soul IPA - Growler

$19.00

Conspiracy IIPA - Growler

$22.50

Figgy Porter - Growler

$11.00

Frankie's Vanilla Porter

$18.50

Georgie's Blood Orange IPA - Growler

$19.00

German Pilsner - Growler

$18.50Out of stock

Helles - Growler

$18.50

Hoppy Blonde - Growler

$19.00

Huntin' Hound Hefeweizen - Growler

$18.50

Imp Belgian Blonde

$22.50

Kiidk'aas Golden Strong - Growler

$22.50Out of stock

Laughing George Honey Kolsch - Growler

$19.00

Maibock - Growler

$18.50Out of stock

Millennial Marmot Brown - Growler

$18.50

Molecular Cloud IPA - Growler

$21.00

Munich Dunkel - Growler

$18.50Out of stock

Oar Loko Mexican Lager - Growler

$18.50Out of stock

Oktoberfest - Growler

$18.50

Orion IPA - Growler

$18.50

Poncha Pass Pecan Pie Brown - Growler

$22.50

Ravenclaw Seltzer - Growler

$19.00

Sehkhmet's Bitter Side Red IPA - Growler

$18.50

Serrano Sunrise Chili - Growler

$19.00

Sirius IPA - Growler

$18.50

Spike Buck Amber - Growler

$18.50

Split Pine Pale Ale - Growler

$18.50

Stegosaurus Imperial Stout - Growler

$22.50Out of stock

Vienna Lager - Growler

$18.50

We All Float Cherry Sour - Growler

$18.50Out of stock

6 Pack

Colorado Nectar Apricot - 6 Pack

$10.99

Laughing George Honey Kolsch - 6 Pack

$10.99

Oar Loko Mexican Lager - 6 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

Colorado Soul IPA - 6 Pack

$10.99

Molecular Cloud IPA - 6 Pack

$12.99

Split Pine Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$9.99

Oktoberfest - 4 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

Appetizer

Wings 6ct

$10.50

6 Wings tossed in choice of sauces- House-made Spike Buck BBQ, Teriyaki, Honey Chipotle, Sweet Chili Lime, or Jalapeño Gold, Buffalo, Spicy Buffalo, served with House- Made Blue Cheese or Ranch

Wings 12ct

$18.50

12 Wings tossed in choice of sauces- House-made Spike Buck BBQ, Teriyaki, Honey Chipotle, Sweet Chili Lime, or Jalapeño Gold, Buffalo, Spicy Buffalo, served with House- Made Blue Cheese or Ranch

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.50

Locally made large Pretzel served with a choice of Garlic Dill Butter or Amber Ale Brown Mustard

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Topped with Sweet chili lime and served with Chipotle Ranch

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips & Beer Cheese

$9.00

Chips Trio

$11.50

Tortilla chips served with Salsa, Guacamole & Beer Cheese

Hummus

$9.50

House-made Hummus served with Fresh Vegetables & Warm Flatbread

Quesadilla

$7.50

Artisanal Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.50

Pesto Cream Sauce, Cherrywood Smoked Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Cream Sauce, Amber Ale BBQ Sauce & Green Onions

Blackened Brisket Flatbread

$13.50

Roasted Brisket, Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Pesto Cream Sauce

Blue Spruce Supreme Flatbread

$13.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeños, Marinara, Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.50

Pesto Cream Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Green Onions & Buffalo Sauce

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Fig Jam & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Italian Flatbread

$13.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Pesto Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion and Pepperoncini

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.50

House-made Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Mozzarella

Neopolitan Flatbread

$12.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Parmesan

Vegetarian Flatbread

$12.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, House-Made Marinara, Mozzarella

Deli Sandwiches & Wraps

Italian Spruceletta

$15.00

Our take on a Muffuletta style sandwich with House Honey Ham, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Provolone, Mixed Greens, Olive Salad, Garlic Aioli, Balsamic Vinaigrette, served on a Crunch Roll or Spinach Wrap

Bluebano

$15.00

A Cuban style sandwich with house baked Mayan Pork, Honey Ham, Swiss, Vienna Pickle Planks and Jalapeño Gold Mustard served on a Crunch Roll or Spinach Wrap

Creek Canyon Ranch (CCR)

$15.00

Sliced Turkey, Bacon Cheddar, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli and Southwest Ranch, served on a Crunch Roll or Spinach Wrap

The Littleton Club (TLC)

$14.00

Sliced Turkey, House Ham, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, served on Wheat bread or Spinach Wrap

Hot Sandwiches

Pastrami Rueben

$15.00

Honey Kolsch beer brined Pastrami piled high with sauerkraut & swiss on marble rye. Served with Brown Ale Mustard & Thousand Island Dressing

The Western

$15.50

Roasted Beef Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Pickled Jalapeños, Spike Buck BBQ sauce, served on an Onion Roll

The Firehouse

$15.50

Roasted Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli, served on a locally baked Onion Roll

Blue Spruce Beersteak

$14.00

Our version of a Cheesesteak with oven roasted Brisket, topped with Beer Cheese Sauce & melted Provolone, served on a Denver Crunch Roll. Top with Grilled Onions or Pickled Jalapeños

Chicken Beersteak

$14.00

Our version of a Chicken Cheesesteak with Smoked Chicken topped with Beer Cheese Sauce & melted Provolone, served on a Denver Crunch Roll. Top with Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens, Ham, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Shredded Mozzarella & Croutons. Served with Balsamic Dressing. Also available in a Spinach Wrap

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.50

Roasted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, topped with Amber Ale BBQ Sauce & Ranch. Also available in a Spinach Wrap

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50

Roasted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, served with Chipotle Ranch. Also available in a Spinach Wrap

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$10.50+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber & Croutons Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Flatbread Pizza

$6.50

Kids Sliders

$6.50

2 sliders with the choice of turkey, ham, brisket, chicken, or pork

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie (GF)

$6.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.50

Soda

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea - Non Sweet

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer (12oz can)

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Kids Meal Soda

No Drink

Kids Meal Apple Juice

Kids Soda (extra)

Kids Drink

$2.00

Glassware

16oz Logo Pint Glass

$4.00

12oz Tulip Glass

$6.00

64oz Growler Bottle

$8.00

Beanies

Black Beanie

$25.00

Navy Beanie

$25.00

Cap- Embroidered

Denim/Tan EM

$25.00

Tweed 2 Green EM

$25.00

Camo EM

$25.00Out of stock

Gray EM

$25.00

Cap- Full Color Logo

Burg/Blue FC

$25.00Out of stock

Green/Gray FC

$25.00

Tan/Blue FC

$25.00

Gold/Tan/Green FC

$25.00

Cap - Leather Patch

Tan/Blue LP

$25.00

Tan/Green LP

$25.00Out of stock

Gray LP

$25.00Out of stock

Gray/Black LP

$25.00Out of stock

Shirt Conspiracy IIPA

2XL Conspiracy

$27.00Out of stock

XL Conspiracy

$25.00

Large Conspiracy

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Conspiracy

$25.00

Small Conspiracy

$25.00Out of stock

Shirt Huntin Hound

2XL Huntin' Hound

$27.00

XL Huntin' Hound

$25.00

Large Huntin' Hound

$25.00

Medium Huntin' Hound

$25.00

Small Huntin' Hound

$25.00

Shirt Serrano Sunrise

2XL Serrano

$27.00

XL Serrano

$25.00

Large Serrano

$25.00

Medium Serrano

$25.00

Small Serrano

$25.00Out of stock

Shirt Periodic

2XL Periodic

$20.00

XL Periodic

$20.00

Large Periodic

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Periodic

$20.00Out of stock

Small Periodic

$20.00

Shirt Mens Pac Man

2XL Men's Pac Man

$20.00Out of stock

XL Men's Pac Man

$20.00Out of stock

Large Men's Pac Man

$20.00

Medium Men's Pac Man

$20.00

Small Men's Pac Man

$20.00

Shirt-Tie Dye

2XL Tie Dye

$30.00

XL Tie Dye

$28.00Out of stock

Large Tie Dye

$28.00

Medium Tie Dye

$28.00

Small Tie Dye

$28.00

Shirt Lds Pac Man

2XL Lds Pac Man

$20.00Out of stock

XL Lds Pac Man

$20.00

Large Lds Pac Man

$20.00

Medium Lds Pac Man

$20.00

Small Lds Pac Man

$20.00

Shirt-Lds Black Tank

2XL Lds Black Tank

$22.00

XL Lds Black Tank

$22.00

Large Lds Black Tank

$22.00

Medium Lds Black Tank

$22.00

Small Lds Black Tank

$22.00

Shirt -Lds White Tank

2XL Lds White Tank

$20.00

XL Lds White Tank

$20.00

Large Lds White Tank

$20.00

Medium Lds White Tank

$20.00

Small Lds White Tank

$20.00

Private Event Fees

Hourly Reservation Fee

Restaurant info

Try our brews, wings, flatbreads, sandwiches and specialty entrees! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10577 W Centennial Road, Unit A, Littleton, CO 80127

Directions

