Pine Cone Ridge 577 Main Street
577 Main Street
Park City, UT 84060
Starters
Entrees
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers with Fries
$12.00
Kids Butter Pasta
$12.00
Kids Grilled Chicken
$12.00
Mac & Cheese
$12.00
Kids Vegetables
$12.00
KIDS Apple Juice
$3.00
KIDS Cranberry Juice
$3.00
KIDS Ginger Ale
$3.00
KIDS Lemonade
$3.00
KIDS Milk
$3.00
KIDS Orange Juice
$3.00
KIDS Pineapple Juice
$3.00
KIDS Shirley Temple
$3.00
KIDS Soda
$3.00
Sides
Dessert
Cocktails
20510.1 Blood Orange Magarita
$16.00
20920.1 Maple Walnut Old Fashioned
$16.00
20840.1 Smoky Robinson
$16.00
20040.1 Dirty Blue Martini
$16.00
22830.1 Preserve Our Winter Spritz
$15.00
20910.1 Alpine Ridge Manhattan
$16.00
20580.1 Ranch Water
$14.00
20400.1 Marvins Garden
$15.00
20580.1 Pretty In Pink
$15.00
20010.1 Epresso Martini
$16.00
Beer
22300 Red Rock Golden Halo Blonde Ale 16.9oz
$10.00
22310 Epic Tart n Juicy Sour IPA 12oz
$8.00
22320 Wastach Ghost Rider IPA 12oz
$7.00
22330 Epic Chaing Ghost Double Hazy IPA 16oz
$9.00
22340 2 Row Dangereux Farmhouse Ale 12oz
$8.00
22350 Proper Hopothetical IPA 16oz
$10.00
22360 Epic Son of a Baptist 12oz
$8.00
22370 Wasatch Polygamy Nitro Porter 12oz
$7.00
22380 Incline Marrionberry Hard Cider 12oz
$8.00
22390 Uinta Yard Sale Winter Lager 12oz
$6.00
22400 Bohemian Czech Pilsner 12oz
$6.00
22410 Bud Light 12oz
$6.00
22420 Uinta Golden Spike Hefeweizen 12oz
$6.00
22430 Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale 12oz
$6.00
22440 Fat Tire Amber Ale 12oz
$6.00
22450 Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA N.A. 12oz
$7.00
22460 Wasatch Last One Down 16oz
$8.00
22470 Roadhouse Family Vacation 16oz
$8.00
22480 Roadhouse The Walrus Hazy IPA 16oz
$8.00
22490 Wasatch Apricot Hefeweizen 12oz
$6.00
22500 Kiitos Blackberry Sour 12oz
$6.00
22510 Kiitos Gluten-Free Golden Ale 16oz
$7.00
22520 Grid City Honey Cream Ale 16oz
$11.00
22530 Grid City Brown Ale 16oz
$11.00
22540 Grid City Bubble Works Elderflower Seltzer
$15.00
22700 Offset Dopo IPA
$7.00
Wine
Corkage
$35.00
Corkage (Magnum)
$70.00
22800.1 GLS Roederer Estate Brut
$16.00
22810.1 GLS Schramsberg But Rose
$22.00
23020.1 GLS Scaia Rose
$12.00
23480.1 GLS Dutton Goldfield Chardonnay
$15.00
23490.1 GLS Jordan Chardonnay
$18.00
23540.1 GLS Rombauer Chardonnay
$26.00
23530.1 GLS Laflaive Bourgogne
$20.00
23620.1 GLS St Supery Sauvignon Blanc
$14.00
23640.1 GLS Pascal Jolivet Sancerre
$21.00
23680.1 GLS Eyrie Pinot Gris
$13.00
24140.1 GLS Calera Pinot Noir
$14.00
24180.1 GLS Ken Wright Pinot Noir
$21.00
24240.1 GLS Seghesio Zinfandel
$13.00
24340.1 GLS Luke Cabernet Sauvignon
$14.00
24390.1 GLS Judd's Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
$20.00
GLS Spottswoode Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon
$40.00
22750 Fonseca Porto Bin 27
$11.00
22755 Lustau Dry Oloroso Sherry
$12.00
22760 Graham's 10 Year Tawny
$17.00
22765 Graham's Vintage 2000 Porto
$42.00
Wine Taste
$0.25
22800 **Roederer Estate Brut
$78.00
22810 **Schramsberg But Rose
$110.00
22820 Bollinger Special Cuvee Brut
$190.00
22830 Segura Viudas Brut (flavoring)
23010 Whispering Angel Rose
$68.00
23020 **Scaia Rosato
$48.00
23400 Davide Albarino Tradicion
$58.00
23450 Raeburn Chardonnay
$58.00
23460 Morgan Metallico Chardonnay
$62.00
23470 Browne Chardonnay
$68.00
23480 **Dutton Goldfield Chardonnay
$72.00
23490 **Jordan Chardonnay
$88.00
23530 **O. Laflaive Bourgogne 'Les Setilles'
$92.00
23540 Rombauer Chardonnay
$98.00
23570 Cakebread Chardonnay
$110.00
23590 Paul Hobbs Chardonnay
$140.00
23600 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$88.00
23620 **St Supery Sauvignon Blanc
$68.00
23630 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc
$98.00
23640 **Pascal Jolivet Sancerre
$98.00
23660 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier
$48.00
23680 **Eyrie Pinot Gris
$64.00
24100 **Tikal Malbec Amorio
$82.00
24110 E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape
$140.00
24140 **Calera Pinot Noir
$68.00
24150 Torii Mor Pinot Noir
$78.00
24170 Dutton Goldfield DR Pinot Noir
$88.00
24180 **Ken Wright Pinot Noir Volcanic
$100.00
24190 Gary Farrell RR Pinot Noir
$110.00
24210 Soter 'Mineral Springs' Pinot Noir
$140.00
24220 Merry Edwards Pinot Noir Klopp Ranch
$170.00
24230 Rochioli Pinot Noir
$190.00
24240 **Seghesio Zinfandel
$58.00
24250 Carol Shelton Rocky Reserve Zin
$78.00
24260 Ridge Lytton Springs
$120.00
24270 Robert Sinskey POV
$120.00
24290 Buoncristiani OPC
$130.00
24300 Justin Isosceles
$180.00
24340 **Luke Cabernet Sauvignon
$64.00
24360 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
$78.00
24380 Browne Cabernet Sauvignon
$92.00
24390 **Judd's Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
$98.00
24400 Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
$120.00
24420 Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
$130.00
24430 Groth Cabernet Sauvignon
$140.00Out of stock
24460 Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon
$170.00
24480 Staglin Salus Cabernet Sauvignon
$200.00
24500 Stolpman Crunchy Roastie Syrah
$66.00
24510 K Vintners Grenache The Boy
$120.00
25100 Domaine Faiveley, Echezeaux, Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2011
$650.00
25110 Almaviva Puente Alto, Bordeaux, Maipo Valley, Chile 2019
$420.00
25120 Jarvis, Red Lake William, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2014
$400.00
25130 Spottswoode Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2019
$400.00Out of stock
25140 Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2015
$360.00
25150 Merryvale Profile, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2018
$500.00
25160 Chateau Margaux, Bordeaux, France 2019
$3,400.00Out of stock
25170 Ridge, Monte Bello, Santa Cruz Mountains, Ca. 2012
$720.00Out of stock
25180 Shafer Hillside Select, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2018
$700.00Out of stock
25190 Chateau Ducru-Beaucaillou, Bordeaux, St. Julien, France 2018
$990.00Out of stock
Liquor
20800 High West Double Rye
$12.00
20810 High West Mid Winter's Night Dram
$40.00
20820 Crown Royal
$11.00
20830 Jack Daniel's
$10.00
20840 Uncle Nearest 1884
$13.00
20850 Jameson Irish (1L)
$11.00
20880 Maker's Mark
$12.00
20890 Woodford Reserve
$13.00
20910 Alpine
$13.00
20920 Basil Hayden 8 Year
$13.00
20930 Knob Creek
$13.00
20940 Four Roses Small Batch
$13.00
20950 Yellowstone
$13.00
21400 Hennessey Cognac VSOP
$14.00
21410 Frapin Cognac VSOP
$14.00
21420 Frapin Fontpinot Cognac XO
$30.00
21100 Bailey's Irish Cream
$10.00
21110 Kahlua
$10.00
21120 Grand Marnier
$11.00
21130 Fernet Branca
$10.00
21140 Averna Amaro
$12.00
21150 Carpano Antica Vermouth
$12.00
21160 Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth
$10.00
21170 Chamboard
$11.00
21180 Rumpleminz
$10.00
21190 Aperol
$16.00
21200 Campari
$11.00
21210 Alpine Preserve
$11.00
20400 Alpine Gin
$11.00
20410 Bombay Sapphire
$11.00
20420 Hendricks
$12.00
20430 Tanqueray
$11.00
20200 Bacardi Silver (1L)
$10.00
20210 Captain Morgan Private Stock
$10.00
20220 Kraken Black Spiced
$10.00
20230 Plantation 3 Stars
$10.00
20300 Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year
$15.00
20320 Glenlivet 15 Year
$16.00
20330 Laphroaig 10 Year
$14.00
20340 Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
20350 Lagavulin 16 Year
$18.00
20360 Macallan 12 Year
$18.00
20500 Casa Dragones Blanco
$17.00
20510 Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
20560 Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
20520 Hornitos Plata
$11.00
20530 Milagro Silver
$11.00
20540 Patron Silver
$13.00
20550 Vida Blanco
$13.00
20570 Clas Azul Reposado
$18.00
20580 Espolon Reposado
$11.00
20590 Herradura Reposado
$13.00
20600 Don Julio 1942
$38.00
20610 Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
20620 Bozal Ensamble Mezcal
$12.00
20630 Wahaka Mezcal Joven
$11.00
20010 Alpine Persistent (1L)
$11.00
20020 Chopin
$12.00
20030 Five Wives
$11.00
20040 Grey Goose (1L)
$12.00
20050 Grey Goose Le Citron
$12.00
20060 Ketel One
$11.00
20070 Tito's (1L)
$11.00
N/A Beverages
Large Topo Chico
$8.00
Small Topo Chico
$4.00Out of stock
Large Panna
$8.00
Small Panna
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Club Soda
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Iced Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Soda
$4.00
Tonic Water
$4.00
Virgin Cocktail
$6.00
Coffee & Tea
Sides
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
577 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060
