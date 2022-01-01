Pizza
Blue Stone - Waitsfield
471 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.
Location
5351 Main Street, Waitsfield, VT 05673
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pearl St. Pizza - 159 North Main Street
No Reviews
159 North Main Street Barre, VT 05641
View restaurant