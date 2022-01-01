Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Blue Stone - Waitsfield

471 Reviews

$$

5351 Main Street

Waitsfield, VT 05673

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Wings 1 LB
Caesar Salad

Pizza-Large

Large Cheese

$18.00

All custom pies come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified

Large 3 Little Pigs

$26.00

Bourbon BBQ, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Italian Sausage, Cheddar Curds

Large Bio-Dome

$26.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Feta, Artichoke Hearts

Large Blue Stone

$26.00

Roasted Chicken, Garlic Oil, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic

Large Buffalo Soldier

$26.00

Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Bleu Cheese, Scallions

Large Farmers Daughter

$26.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Oregano, Pesto

Large Nick The Greek

$26.00

Garlic Cream, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Chili Flake

Large Pizza Pizza

$26.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion

Large Stump Jumper

$26.00

Garlic Cream, Button, shittake Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Feta Cheese, Pesto

Large Whiskey Tango

$26.00

Whiskey BBQ, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Pineapple, Red Onion

Large White License Plate

$26.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Garlic Oil, Italian Sausage, Overnight Tomato, Romano

Large Woodchuck

$26.00

Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Apple, Ham, Cheddar, Thyme

Large Dough

$6.00

Large Mousetrap

$26.00

Garlic oil, spinach, cheddar, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, truffle oil

Pizza-Small

Small Cheese

$13.00

All custom pizzas come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified

Small 3 Little Pigs

$16.00

Bourbon BBQ, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Italian Sausage, Cheddar Curds

Small Bio-Dome

$16.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onion, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke Hearts

Small Blue Stone

$16.00

Roasted Chicken, Garlic Oil,Feta Cheese, Spinach, All Night Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction

Small Buffalo Soldier

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Bleu Cheese, Scallions

Small Calzone

$13.00

Small Farmers Daughter

$16.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Oregano, Pesto

Small Nick The Greek

$16.00

Garlic Cream, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Chili Flake

Small Pizza Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion

Small Stromboli

$16.00

Small Stump Jumper

$16.00

Garlic Cream, Button, Shiitake Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Feta Cheese, Pesto

Small Whiskey Tango

$16.00

Whiskey BBQ, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Pineapple, Red Onion

Small White License Plate

$16.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Garlic Oil, Italian Sausage, Overnight Tomato, Romano

Small Woodchuck

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Apple, Ham, Cheddar, Thyme

Small Dough

$4.00

Small Mousetrap

$16.00

Crostini

$12.00

Small Food

Fries

$7.00

Hand Cut- Garlic Aioli

Garlic Knots

$14.50

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan

Poutine

$13.50

Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Curds, Black Pepper Mushroom Gravy

House Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla, Pulled Chicken, Lime, Shredded Cheese, House Pico, Sour Cream

Wings 1 LB

$14.00

Wing Flavors: Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Maple Ginger Soy, Spicy Dry Rub, Mango Habanero, Naked & Crispy

French Toast

$10.00

Light Food

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romain Hearts, Parmesan, Buttered Croutons, Garlic Pepper Dressing

Pitchfork Salad

$13.00

Field Greens, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Crumble, Apple, Tofu, Sunflower Seeds, Tahini Dressing

Stone Salad

$11.00

Field Greens, Seasonal Veggies, Sweet Potato Curls, Maple Sage Vinaigrette

Buratta Caprese

$12.50

Burrata, Poached Pear, Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Vinegar, Crispy Prosciutto

Hearty Food

SANDWICHES, WRAPS & BURGERS INCLUDE GREENS

The Downward Dog

$14.50

Basil Pesto Hummus, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Spinach, Tofu, Charred Onion, House Wrap

Colonel

$14.50

Hand Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion & Cabbage Veggie Slaw, Shredded Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Brioche Bun

Down Easter

$15.00

Crispy Haddock, Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Onion, Bread & Butter Pickles, Old Bay Mayo, House Wrap

Duke Wrap

$15.00

Pepper Crusted Steak, Roasted Mushroom, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Flatbread Wrap

Fish & Chips

$17.50

Beer Battered Fish, Hand Cut Fries, House Tartar Sauce, Grilled lemon

Three Cheese Mac

$15.50

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheddar Curds, Parmesean, Monterey Jack, Scallion

The Bootlegger

$15.00

Pulled Pork, House BBQ, Pickled Onion, Cabbage & Scallion Slaw, Brioche Bun

Burgers

SANDWICHES, WRAPS & BURGERS INCLUDE GREENS

Deluxe Burger

$15.00

Diced Onion, Special Sauce, Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Double Wide Burger

$16.00

Garlic Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar, Crispy Onion, Smoked Bacon, Over Medium Egg, Brioche Bun

O.G. Burger

$14.00

Garlic Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar, LTO, Pickles, Brioche Bun

SD Sauce

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese

$0.50

SD Buff

$0.50

SD Caesar

$0.50

SD G Mayo

$0.50

SD Maple Ginger

$0.50

SD Maple Sage

$0.50

SD Marinara

$0.50

SD Bayo

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Tahini vin

$0.50

Bottles & Cans

Bud Heavy - Single

$4.00

Bud Light - Single

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Pacifico

$3.00

PBR

$4.00

Rescue Club Ipa

$6.00

Rescue Club Pilz

$6.00

Stella Artois - Single

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

Coors - Banquet

$4.00

Coors - Light

$4.00

Labatt

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.

Location

5351 Main Street, Waitsfield, VT 05673

Directions

Gallery
The Blue Stone image
Banner pic
The Blue Stone image

Similar restaurants in your area

American Flatbread-Lareau Farm
orange star4.5 • 748
46 Lareau Road Waitsfield, VT 05673
View restaurantnext
Papa Nick's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10997 VT-Rt 116 Hinesburg, VT 05461
View restaurantnext
Pearl St. Pizza - 159 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
159 North Main Street Barre, VT 05641
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread - Middlebury Hearth
orange star4.5 • 276
137 Maple Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Folino's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
129 Market Street Williston, VT 05495
View restaurantnext
Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
408 Shelburne Rd South Burlington, VT 05403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waitsfield

American Flatbread-Lareau Farm
orange star4.5 • 748
46 Lareau Road Waitsfield, VT 05673
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waitsfield
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston